Open forum: August 26, 2017
The majority of the cases you reference were started by Dubbya, i.e. executive overreach by a Republican president. You can’t pin those on Obama, you idiot. It was Dubbya who did more defying of the constitution.
You are a bit thick, aren’t you alex? Run along.
All cases that Obama continued and prosecuted, because he wanted those same unconstitutional powers.
Anyway, I stated that Obama holds the record for the most unanimous Supreme Court decisions against him. The link you offered confirmed this. Whether some of those cases were started by the Bush administration is irrelevant, because Obama continued them.
Does Obama hold that record or not, Monty? If yes, then why are you calling me “thick” for pointing it out?
If no – then you’re a liar, and your own evidence that you’ve offered contradicts you.
So, which is it, Monty? Yes or no?
(Rakes on standby).
alex, if you were a woman, and you fancied Humphrey Bogart, then I could understand, even more.
But you’re not, are you
I’m not about to offer the slightest bit of personal info to someone who was kicked off the blog for stalking other contributors and pretending to be them.
The case that John Constantine mentioned, upthread.
Zulu, every year without the stone age savages of the Taliban in charge entrenches a return to civilisation, driven by the young — girls in particular, who are now being allowed to escape the poverty and dependence of illiteracy.
At least God Emperor Trump didn’t say that Sheriff Joe could have been his son Monty.
Look on the bright side.
Just reading through the posts and paying particular attention to the comments about the NRL. As someone who tunes into 2GB weekdays between 6:30am and 7:30am, whilst getting ready for work, I have come to the conclusion that Alan Jones should be the coach of all rep teams in Australia. He has the answer for everything and often relives his days as the successful coach of the Wallabies and the Balmain Tigers. I remember the 80s, when AJ was in fine form, prancing around the paddock and lathering up in the shower. I want to see him prance now. The Wallabies neeeeed him … especially tonight with the Bledisloe cup on. Can’t wait for the game!
From Rich Old White Cvnts (ROWC) who enable angry, nasty brown people – lest they blow us up?
I hear Ashtons are looking for a new circus tent as SHY is planning her own burqa protest.
He has the answer for everything and often relives his days as the successful coach of the Wallabies and the Balmain Tigers. I remember the 80s, when AJ was in fine form, prancing around the paddock and lathering up in the shower.
Oh dear, Elle.
The Wallabies neeeeed him … especially tonight with the Bledisloe cup on. Can’t wait for the game!
If you’re a Wobblies supporter, I think you’re in for a rough night.
You were trying to make a point about Obama’s executive overreach, when it was actually Dubbya who committed the overreach that was the subject of the majority of those cases, thus your talking point is completely stupid. Thanks for playing alex, you lose.
You may think you’ve looked after your kids in your will: think again
If I suddenly die accidentally in an accidental accident orchestrated by reptilian Hillary morlock minions,
I will be comforted to know that my super will be spent supporting Aboriginal children and refugee children.
Because I care.
I used to argue that Monty had a place on this blog, even if I disagreed with him. And I enjoyed his guest post about the direction of the modern conservative movement. We actually had an intellectual discussion, even if everything he said was wrong.
Don’t make me revise my opinion with your intellectual dishonesty, Monst.
Maniacal laughter splattering the site.
Giggling Libby’s back!
Thanks for playing alex, you lose.
And again – no answer to my question. Why is that, Monty?
It’s only a yes or a no – can you give an answer, please?
Let’s hope it’s a sock, and not a severed head.
Yeah nah. Maybe in Kabul but not in the provinces.
I would suggest that life for a woman in say, Kandahar province changes not a wit whether the Taliban, Afghan Government or local warlord is in charge. It’s burqa-a-go-go out there.