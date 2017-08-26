Open forum: August 26, 2017

Posted on 8:00 am, August 26, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
265 Responses to Open forum: August 26, 2017

  1. alexnoaholdmate
    #2479658, posted on August 26, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    The majority of the cases you reference were started by Dubbya, i.e. executive overreach by a Republican president. You can’t pin those on Obama, you idiot. It was Dubbya who did more defying of the constitution.

    You are a bit thick, aren’t you alex? Run along.

    All cases that Obama continued and prosecuted, because he wanted those same unconstitutional powers.

    Anyway, I stated that Obama holds the record for the most unanimous Supreme Court decisions against him. The link you offered confirmed this. Whether some of those cases were started by the Bush administration is irrelevant, because Obama continued them.

    Does Obama hold that record or not, Monty? If yes, then why are you calling me “thick” for pointing it out?

    If no – then you’re a liar, and your own evidence that you’ve offered contradicts you.

    So, which is it, Monty? Yes or no?

    (Rakes on standby).

  2. alexnoaholdmate
    #2479659, posted on August 26, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    alex, if you were a woman, and you fancied Humphrey Bogart, then I could understand, even more.
    But you’re not, are you

    I’m not about to offer the slightest bit of personal info to someone who was kicked off the blog for stalking other contributors and pretending to be them.

  3. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2479660, posted on August 26, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    You may think you’ve looked after your kids in your will: think again

    Daniel Leverton died suddenly aged just 40, but his girlfriend of nine months was awarded the bulk of his super, rather than his children, because he had not nominated a super beneficiary.

    IT shouldn’t be allowed to happen but commonly does.

    A father dies either without specifying how his estate should be divided between a new partner and his children from a previous relationship, or without a will at all, and the children are left, quite legally, with little or nothing.

    It happened in Queensland after RAAF serviceman and father of two little girls, Daniel Leverton, died unexpectedly while surfing. His Military Super fund decreed three quarters of his entitlement and life insurance should be awarded to his de facto partner of nine months.

    In Mr Leverton’s case the fund had total power over where his assets went. Although his former partner was the executor and sole beneficiary of his will, he did not specify a beneficiary of his super or life insurance.

    In other cases the lack of a formal will, an oversight or unwillingness to rock the boat by specifying how an estate should be split produces a similar outcome: children lose both a parent and financial security.

    Daniel Leverton’s daughters, aged nine and seven at the time of his death, will be left with less than a quarter of his $451,000 retirement fund and insurance while his partner inherits the rest.

    Leverton’s father, Geoff, has called the outcome a travesty. His partner, a fellow RAAF servicewoman, said via her lawyer that she had offered each child $100,000 but the offer was rejected.
    Daniel Leverton left behind two beloved daughters when he died suddenly aged just 40.

    This scenario could just as easily be repeated in the event of a mother-breadwinner passing on without legal guarantees in place to ensure her assets reach her children.

    It could, and has, occurred in instances where a person has remarried after a breakup to someone with their own children.

    If they die without a will, their estate may go in its entirety to the new partner, and then, in time, on to his or her children, leaving the person’s own children with nothing.

    Tune into any radio talkback segment offering free legal advice and deeply complex inheritance issues such as this are standard fare. A gobsmacking number of people do not make iron-clad provisions for children.

    Perhaps they assume that children have a moral right to inherit the lion’s share of their super or insurance the “right thing” will be done.

    The Leverton case is proof you can never assume a new partner will see it your way, or your children’s way. Theirs is a cautionary tale: no matter how in love you may be with your new partner, the pragmatic should come before the romantic.

    In cases where two hurting partners of a deceased parent (the ex and the current one) are left to face each other off over money, both should be able to focus on the welfare of children. Should.

    It’s not too high an expectation that even though a new partner can accept the bulk of an inheritance, or claim it, they will “do the right thing” and offer it to blood family first.

    But there’s no guarantees. The take-out message here is make time for that paper work and do it. And make it bulletproof.

    The case that John Constantine mentioned, upthread.

  4. Tom
    #2479661, posted on August 26, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Zulu, every year without the stone age savages of the Taliban in charge entrenches a return to civilisation, driven by the young — girls in particular, who are now being allowed to escape the poverty and dependence of illiteracy.

  5. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2479663, posted on August 26, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    At least God Emperor Trump didn’t say that Sheriff Joe could have been his son Monty.
    Look on the bright side.

  6. Elle
    #2479664, posted on August 26, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Just reading through the posts and paying particular attention to the comments about the NRL. As someone who tunes into 2GB weekdays between 6:30am and 7:30am, whilst getting ready for work, I have come to the conclusion that Alan Jones should be the coach of all rep teams in Australia. He has the answer for everything and often relives his days as the successful coach of the Wallabies and the Balmain Tigers. I remember the 80s, when AJ was in fine form, prancing around the paddock and lathering up in the shower. I want to see him prance now. The Wallabies neeeeed him … especially tonight with the Bledisloe cup on. Can’t wait for the game!

  7. egg_
    #2479667, posted on August 26, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    ‘re-claim white Week ‘

    From Rich Old White Cvnts (ROWC) who enable angry, nasty brown people – lest they blow us up?
    I hear Ashtons are looking for a new circus tent as SHY is planning her own burqa protest.

  8. alexnoaholdmate
    #2479668, posted on August 26, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    He has the answer for everything and often relives his days as the successful coach of the Wallabies and the Balmain Tigers. I remember the 80s, when AJ was in fine form, prancing around the paddock and lathering up in the shower.

    Oh dear, Elle.

    The Wallabies neeeeed him … especially tonight with the Bledisloe cup on. Can’t wait for the game!

    If you’re a Wobblies supporter, I think you’re in for a rough night.

  9. m0nty
    #2479669, posted on August 26, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    Does Obama hold that record or not, Monty? If yes, then why are you calling me “thick” for pointing it out?

    You were trying to make a point about Obama’s executive overreach, when it was actually Dubbya who committed the overreach that was the subject of the majority of those cases, thus your talking point is completely stupid. Thanks for playing alex, you lose.

  10. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2479670, posted on August 26, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    You may think you’ve looked after your kids in your will: think again

    If I suddenly die accidentally in an accidental accident orchestrated by reptilian Hillary morlock minions,
    I will be comforted to know that my super will be spent supporting Aboriginal children and refugee children.
    Because I care.

  11. alexnoaholdmate
    #2479672, posted on August 26, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    I used to argue that Monty had a place on this blog, even if I disagreed with him. And I enjoyed his guest post about the direction of the modern conservative movement. We actually had an intellectual discussion, even if everything he said was wrong.

    Don’t make me revise my opinion with your intellectual dishonesty, Monst.

  12. Delta A
    #2479673, posted on August 26, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    aahahahahahahahahahahahahaha

    Maniacal laughter splattering the site.

    Giggling Libby’s back!

  13. alexnoaholdmate
    #2479675, posted on August 26, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Thanks for playing alex, you lose.

    And again – no answer to my question. Why is that, Monty?

    It’s only a yes or a no – can you give an answer, please?

  14. egg_
    #2479676, posted on August 26, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    “Stalking” is such a harsh word for it.
    The sock drawer…

    Let’s hope it’s a sock, and not a severed head.

  15. jupes
    #2479677, posted on August 26, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Zulu, every year without the stone age savages of the Taliban in charge entrenches a return to civilisation, driven by the young — girls in particular, who are now being allowed to escape the poverty and dependence of illiteracy.

    Yeah nah. Maybe in Kabul but not in the provinces.

    I would suggest that life for a woman in say, Kandahar province changes not a wit whether the Taliban, Afghan Government or local warlord is in charge. It’s burqa-a-go-go out there.

