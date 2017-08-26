Open forum: August 26, 2017

Posted on 8:00 am, August 26, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

508 Responses to Open forum: August 26, 2017

1 2 3
  1. C.L.
    #2479985, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    If I’m getting this right, the contemporary left is striving to stop Nazi Russian Christian heterosexual white statues. Is that about right?

  2. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2479986, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Fuckin’ cowardly pack of attacking jackels

    srr are you talking to me?
    What have I done now?

  3. old bloke
    #2479987, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    alexnoaholdmate
    #2479919, posted on August 26, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Alex, I meant to say “You don’t grow from ~5% to ~98% of the population in under 150 years without significant migration from Bangladesh“. I take your point regarding the census figures from the whole province compared to the townships, nevertheless that wouldn’t account for such a discrepancy, I’m sure the Muslims would also be found in the rural areas.

    Myanmar faces the same Moslem separateness problem as neighbouring Thailand. The Thais have to deal with an ongoing intifada in their southern provinces bordering Malaysia, the difference is that the Thais aren’t dealing with it as ruthlessly as the Burmese, or the Chinese with their Uyghurs.

    The Burmese, the Thais, (and the Indians in Kashmir) are the only forces preventing the Ummah from spreading from western Africa through north Africa, the mid-east, central Asia to the southern Philippines, from the Atlantic to the Pacific. They aren’t going to stop trying any time soon.

  4. Myrddin Seren
    #2479988, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    What’s happened with the Cats and the never ending Battle of the Socks?

    Keeping track of socks on the Cat is more complicated than the ALP/ABC family tree.
    Any chance we can tag and neuter the bastards.

    Sirs,

    We have run all the available data through the Cat Computer, and the results are unequivocal.

    The Alters are splintering faster than they can be stuffed back in to the sock drawer.

    Extrapolating the current rate at which the Alters are generating indicates that they will soon be the dominant species on Catallaxy.

    At that point they will lose sight of who the prime ego ever was and start a vicious war, calling each other out as Socks.

    At that point, the surviving Non-Socks will have no other option.

  5. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2479989, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Sounds like the lunatics have completely overtaken the asylum tonight.

    Actually I haven’t.
    Explain to me the benefits of Open Borders, SSM, Safe Schools, etc etc, and why you want them, please sane people.
    In your own time.

    🙂

  6. alexnoaholdmate
    #2479990, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    srr are you talking to me?
    What have I done now?

    Oh, don’t pretend you don’t know.

    You’re taking the cheque from Uncle George every week like the rest of us.

  7. Tintarella di Luna
    #2479991, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    Excellent comment on the sTAN Grant back-pedalling up his fundament article:

    Niels 2 HOURS AGO
    Back pedalling won’t undo the damage – you sowed the seeds without thinking through the consequences, what were you hoping to achieve? grand standing and media exposure for yourself? You sure didn’t bring about anything positive for anybody else!

    John 1 HOUR AGO
    @Niels Grandstanding shall henceforth be known as Stan-Granting.

  8. Robert Mc
    #2479992, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    I thought the All Blacks had the Wallabies’ measure from around the 30 minute mark in the first half. The try they had disallowed (correctly) right on half time was ominous. The Wallabies did well to stay in the match but I think a NZ win was never really in doubt.

    The referee did a superb job, too.

1 2 3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *