Every innovation makes its appearance as a luxury of the few well-to-do. After industry has become aware of it, the luxury then becomes a necessity for all.— Ludwig von Mises
Open forum: August 26, 2017
It would be nice
.to see the back of Turnbull
.to have a fair debate on ss’m’
.nice, if angry old men had another look at Donald Trump’s young son with his gentle ways
(noted by srr); unlikely this boy will grow up, to screech “you vermin”, alexnohold mate.
.and nice if Makka owned up;starting accusations; declaring my defence of Cory Bernardi – ‘pedantic’, therefore I had to be ‘grigs’/Septimus. Add in a name with a double ‘e’ ….. and it’s a certaindee!
Has to be ‘liddyzeezee’. And various sheep went baa baa.
How did Macspee get off, Scot-free.
What. The. Fuck.
We have a theoretical undertaking that the cops will attempt to solve the crimes committed and bring the crims to justice.
I call it:
“A Duty of Cop Care”
Not exactly “Fuck off”, but near enough.
Haidee, put the bottle away.
If it was a fair fight, I’d go with Mayweather nine times out of ten
If it was a fair fight you fool then they would be using UFC rules. That wife beater Mayweather would be exposed as the fraud he is the first time he hugs MacGregor only to find that instead of seperating them the ref stands aside as MacGregor throws the Mayweather to the mat and beats the old bastard harder than the older bastard beat his wife.
I would do the same for my kids and grandkids.
But we also need to ask why what was once one of the safest societies in human history has gone backwards so quickly.
And how we can fix it.
Monty you at work yet?
You’re exactly right, JC.
When you tell me, I’ll let you know. 😀
I don’t play video games and never have. There was a ad that I clicked on for a game called “War Thunder’, or some shit like. I couldn’t believe the clarity and how they’ve developed.
McGregor/Mayweather latest …
Really, Floyd? Kind of embarrassing:
Soooo this is happening right now….
AGW forgotten by the ‘serious star power’?
Monty, I’m not an uncritical supporter of Sheriff Joe.
But the fact is he was prosecuted for opposing the Obama administration.
Exactly.
Really, Floyd? Kind of embarrassing:
Leave him alone.
It’s incredibly relaxing after having your nails done.
Ladies am I right?
A pity it’s not the ABC’s Conor Duffy. I’d love to see the smug belted off that face.
McGregor has turned a big mouth and epic confidence into millions of dollars.
You’ve got to admire the bastard.
Night time isn’t a time for a woman to be riding her bike.
Night time is for a man to be riding a town bike.
Wamens should be making dessert or washing or ironing or listening patiently for their husband to tell them what to do next.
Everyone knows this.
Which McGregor are you talking about? The captain or the fighter?
He broke a law. Can’t get much simpler than that.
Like Hillary Clinton. Why wasn’t she prosecuted?
These dolts don’t get it, the Romans weren’t replaced by a new species of humans called ‘Catholics’, they were exactly the same Roman people who stopped worshipping pagan gods and re-purposed their very own temples and buildings, who is he to 1500 years later to demand that someone not utilize their own property as they see fit?
NSW Attorney General between 1976 and 1983 Frank Walker decided the streets should not be safe.
Quite. My parents have told me they would, without a worry, on occasion leave the door unlocked when they left the house, say, to visit a neighbor or head up the street to the shops.
Cate McGregor has turned a big mouth and epic confidence into millions of dollars.
Bullsh$t.
I probably have better t$ts than him.
He got ripped off.
You moron.
You’d put Rosa Parks in gaol.
The Democrats did want to put Rosa Parks in gaol.
He broke a law. Can’t get much simpler than that.
Is Nazi Punching against the law Monty?
Left loonies have taken over ABC Landline.
A crap story on some refugees growing odd veg in their back yards, revolutionising urban agriculture we are told. Very tenuous link to Ag but big overblown political link to asylum seeker policy.
Next we get some geek from rural WA town who was crap at sport but real good at scooter tricks. The lefty political angle emerges as the lad claims victim status from being called a scooter fag or just gay by local jocks. Rural folk are homophobic you see.
Landline has been a haven for straight rural story telling for years but it now seems the Fembots are in charge and it’s become Tow the Line.
From the Oz. The Turnbull Government HAS finally been looking at the polls…
Good.
Cuba is more free-wheeling than Australia.
Yeah, nah.
He enforced a federal law that his local political masters turned a blind eye to.
BTW, mUnter, how do you reckon the Hawks will go in the finals?
Oh dear. Really, you went there? Arpaio is Rosa Parks now? Jeez.
In AU, one of the changes that I have noticed is the reluctance of males to come to the aid of a (potential) victim.
Once upon a time, threatening behaviour towards a female would result in the perp having the sh1t beaten out of them, by male bystanders. No longer is this true.
You’ll always be Custard to me, Custard.
And probably they wanted to put Martin Luther King in gaol too.
Gandhi was lucky he lived in India and not the US.
Monty is an idiot.
Well done , custard.
You did it for the chick effect, right?
The attacks on Shorten re: Eastern Europe and Cuba are worthless. Most Australians think communism is some kind of hippy lifestyle, so effective has been the lefts cleansing of history.
But we also need to ask why what was once one of the safest societies in human history has gone backwards so quickly
A society is an expression of the peoples who make it up. Replacing whites with third worlders and then act surprised when the society starts to turn into the third world…
Very true. We’ve been told for decades, and kids have been indoctrinated in schools, that we are not responsible individuals, and stepping out of that role will bring down punishment from those in power.
And criminals and anti-social individuals are not personally at fault, but are victims of society’s oppressors, who are those same males who were once regarded as society’s protectors.
But Trunp is literally Hitler, right?
Best not to advertise your dribbling-idiot-level brain damage, Monty. The internet is forever. Your kids will be able to look this up one day.
So the future for us is one of rum, cigars and cuban women.
I can live with that.
I also think that the feminisation of society has made it less safe.
It makes perfect sense for a female to avoid conflict, especially with a strange male, but imbuing men with this mindset is counter productive.
But we also need to ask why what was once one of the safest societies in human history has gone backwards so quickly
You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.
There has been a persistent idiotic notion that western society is indestructible. It isn’t.
In AU, one of the changes that I have noticed is the reluctance of males to come to the aid of a (potential) victim.
Because once the police arrive, you’ll be charged with obstructing justice or some other bullshit.
And the crim will have your balls for breakfast in court for assault.
He’ll get a six month suspended sentence because of his troubled childhood; you’ll go to prison.
And although the female victim might be grateful, Clementine Ford will damn your toxic masculinity that led you to think you had the right – that you were “entitled” – to intervene and help a “damsel in distress”.
You misogynist.
Monty has the self-awareness of an intestinal helminth.
From the Oz. Should any Western Australian Cats suddenly go quiet, we know where you are…
Mo(nty): Come back to my place and view my Krispy Kreme collection?
Stranger: Is this man bothering you ma’am?
Mo(nty): I will be leaving now.
But Monty said it was as simple as breaking the law.
IT?
Yup, in the workplace one has a duty of care to oneself also, by law.
Seems nothing has been learned since the gruesome death of Anita Cobby.
Her dad was an Artist with the RAAF and said his daughter would think nothing of walking home alone at 10:30pm at night – epic fail – snatched by 5x lowlifes in a car – who’d done similar in daylight a year prior before escaping to WA to cool their heels for a while.
Duty of Care
I remember that trial – Prosecution remarked that, if the defendants were to be believed, the victim had cut her own throat.
Given last years election and my desire to represent WA at some point in the future I thought what the heck!
My mates call me custard so that’s great.
Cheers Tom and Makka
The law he broke was a federal law regarding illegal immigrants.
His deputies, in the personal opinion of judge, asked too many people to demonstrate their citizenship.
The judge should have been shot, & Sheriff Joe awarded all the judge’s assets.
+1
Looks like it’s been taken over by the Gardening Australia loons.
As I see it the issue can be condensed to whether clementine ford should ride a bike at night, or at all.
Because once the police arrive, you’ll be charged with obstructing justice or some other bullshit.
Yep, told the turd on the tram to get his boots off the seat, foul language, the works, then goes berserk and gets two or three good ones on me before I flatten him. Because he looks the worst for wear, and got carted off in an ambulance, I get arrested (no charges pressed once they got the CCTV).
The lack of civic mindedness has been built and reinforced by police and the law.
Probably? They did put him in jail – several times.
We will finish with three flags in five years. 😉
Landline has been a haven for straight rural story telling for years but it now seems the Fembots are in charge and it’s become Tow the Line.
Stopped watching Landline at least 10 years ago. The rot was setting in way before then.
I made mention of the Haemophiliac issue on the Ackerman blog.
….into the forgettory. Along with all my likes – they showed up as my reindeer, so were easily spotted.
Free Speech as long as you agree with the current meme.
That is a traffic safety issue.
Picture yourself having to follow clem in traffic (possibly out of the saddle).
As I see it the issue can be condensed to whether clementine ford should ride a bike at night, or at all…
The answer is clearly Yes.
If that lovely example of womanly charm is going to ride a bike, it must be at night when there’s no danger of seeing it.
And I’m sure she’d want to avoid this “male gaze” thingy I keep hearing about, right?
The last undercard fight – Francisco Fonseca and Gervonta Davis – has started …
Here’s Davis making his way to the ring. LOL.