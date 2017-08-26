Open forum: August 26, 2017

  1. alexnoaholdmate
    #2480367, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    It would be nice
    .to see the back of Turnbull
    .to have a fair debate on ss’m’
    .nice, if angry old men had another look at Donald Trump’s young son with his gentle ways
    (noted by srr); unlikely this boy will grow up, to screech “you vermin”, alexnohold mate.
    .and nice if Makka owned up;starting accusations; declaring my defence of Cory Bernardi – ‘pedantic’, therefore I had to be ‘grigs’/Septimus. Add in a name with a double ‘e’ ….. and it’s a certaindee!
    Has to be ‘liddyzeezee’. And various sheep went baa baa.
    How did Macspee get off, Scot-free.

    What. The. Fuck.

  2. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2480368, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    We have a theoretical undertaking that the cops will attempt to solve the crimes committed and bring the crims to justice.

    I call it:
    “A Duty of Cop Care”

  3. Robert Mc
    #2480369, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Go hard or go home.

    Not exactly “Fuck off”, but near enough.

  4. Makka
    #2480370, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Haidee, put the bottle away.

  5. True Aussie
    #2480371, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    If it was a fair fight, I’d go with Mayweather nine times out of ten

    If it was a fair fight you fool then they would be using UFC rules. That wife beater Mayweather would be exposed as the fraud he is the first time he hugs MacGregor only to find that instead of seperating them the ref stands aside as MacGregor throws the Mayweather to the mat and beats the old bastard harder than the older bastard beat his wife.

  6. Eddystone
    #2480372, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    I would give my daughter the same advice. If you want to ride your bike do so – but always ride to the conditions. Night time isn’t a time for a woman to be riding her bike.

    I would do the same for my kids and grandkids.

    But we also need to ask why what was once one of the safest societies in human history has gone backwards so quickly.

    And how we can fix it.

  7. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2480374, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Monty you at work yet?

  8. C.L.
    #2480375, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    How do other people feel about this?

    You’re exactly right, JC.

  9. stackja
    #2480376, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Liberty Quotes. Taking responsibility is basically illegal in the modern regulatory state. — Philip K. Howard.

  10. Gab
    #2480377, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    How do other people feel about this?

    When you tell me, I’ll let you know. 😀

  11. JC
    #2480378, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    I don’t play video games and never have. There was a ad that I clicked on for a game called “War Thunder’, or some shit like. I couldn’t believe the clarity and how they’ve developed.

  12. C.L.
    #2480379, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    McGregor/Mayweather latest …

    Really, Floyd? Kind of embarrassing:

    Soooo this is happening right now….

  13. stackja
    #2480381, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Good luck landing your plane at Las Vegas’s McCarron Airport today
    Jai Bednall in Las Vegas, news.com.au
    7 minutes ago
    TODAY’S fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather might not be a sell-out but that doesn’t mean there won’t be some serious star power on hand ringside.

    An amazingly similar snap of Las Vegas Airport to one which went viral when Mayweather fought Manny Pacquiao two years ago shows just how many celebrities are in town.

    There’s so many private jets trying to land at McCarron Airport flights are now being diverted to another strip in north Las Vegas, per reporter Liz Habib.

    AGW forgotten by the ‘serious star power’?

  14. C.L.
    #2480382, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Monty, I’m not an uncritical supporter of Sheriff Joe.
    But the fact is he was prosecuted for opposing the Obama administration.

  15. incoherent rambler
    #2480386, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    But we also need to ask why what was once one of the safest societies in human history has gone backwards so quickly.

    And how we can fix it.

    Exactly.

  16. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2480387, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Really, Floyd? Kind of embarrassing:

    Leave him alone.
    It’s incredibly relaxing after having your nails done.
    Ladies am I right?

  17. Snoopy
    #2480388, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    TODAY’S fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather

    A pity it’s not the ABC’s Conor Duffy. I’d love to see the smug belted off that face.

  18. C.L.
    #2480391, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    McGregor has turned a big mouth and epic confidence into millions of dollars.
    You’ve got to admire the bastard.

  19. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2480393, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    Night time isn’t a time for a woman to be riding her bike.

    Night time is for a man to be riding a town bike.
    Wamens should be making dessert or washing or ironing or listening patiently for their husband to tell them what to do next.
    Everyone knows this.

  20. incoherent rambler
    #2480394, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Kate McGregor has turned a big mouth and epic confidence into millions of dollars.

    Which McGregor are you talking about? The captain or the fighter?

  21. m0nty
    #2480395, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Monty, I’m not an uncritical supporter of Sheriff Joe.
    But the fact is he was prosecuted for opposing the Obama administration.

    He broke a law. Can’t get much simpler than that.

  22. C.L.
    #2480396, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    He broke a law.

    Like Hillary Clinton. Why wasn’t she prosecuted?

  23. notafan
    #2480397, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    A few years ago I toured the Colosseum with a twenty something undergraduate local guide. For him it was a big deal. How dare the Catholic church centuries ago demolish Roman buildings and statues and use the marble for their own buildings. He was livid.

    These dolts don’t get it, the Romans weren’t replaced by a new species of humans called ‘Catholics’, they were exactly the same Roman people who stopped worshipping pagan gods and re-purposed their very own temples and buildings, who is he to 1500 years later to demand that someone not utilize their own property as they see fit?

  24. stackja
    #2480398, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    NSW Attorney General between 1976 and 1983 Frank Walker decided the streets should not be safe.

  25. dover_beach
    #2480399, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    But we also need to ask why what was once one of the safest societies in human history has gone backwards so quickly

    Quite. My parents have told me they would, without a worry, on occasion leave the door unlocked when they left the house, say, to visit a neighbor or head up the street to the shops.

  26. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2480400, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Cate McGregor has turned a big mouth and epic confidence into millions of dollars.

    Bullsh$t.
    I probably have better t$ts than him.
    He got ripped off.

  27. Eddystone
    #2480401, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    He broke a law. Can’t get much simpler than that.

    You moron.

    You’d put Rosa Parks in gaol.

  28. C.L.
    #2480406, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    You’d put Rosa Parks in gaol.

    The Democrats did want to put Rosa Parks in gaol.

  29. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2480407, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    He broke a law. Can’t get much simpler than that.

    Is Nazi Punching against the law Monty?

  30. Farmer Gez
    #2480408, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Left loonies have taken over ABC Landline.
    A crap story on some refugees growing odd veg in their back yards, revolutionising urban agriculture we are told. Very tenuous link to Ag but big overblown political link to asylum seeker policy.
    Next we get some geek from rural WA town who was crap at sport but real good at scooter tricks. The lefty political angle emerges as the lad claims victim status from being called a scooter fag or just gay by local jocks. Rural folk are homophobic you see.
    Landline has been a haven for straight rural story telling for years but it now seems the Fembots are in charge and it’s become Tow the Line.

  31. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2480409, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    NATIONAL AFFAIRS
    Bill Shorten ‘will turn us into Cuba’

    The Australian
    12:46PM August 27, 2017
    Greg Brown
    Journalist
    Canberra
    @gregbrown_TheOz

    A Turnbull government cabinet minister has warned Bill Shorten to expect further attacks about his economic agenda while linking the Labor Party’s policies to communist regimes in Cuba and East Germany.

    Veterans Affairs Minister Dan Tehan said Finance Minister Mathias Cormann was spot on when he last week linked Mr Shorten’s policies with those of East Germany.

    Mr Tehan rejected linking Labor’s policies with communism was hyperbole, saying a Shorten government would lead Australia down a similar path of failed socialist states.

    “I was in East Germany before the wall came down in 1989 and I saw what the misallocation of resources did to that country,” Mr Tehan told Sky News.

    “And what we are seeing from Labor and from Shorten is a desire to go back to that type of governing where government knows best, government will impose its will, government will allocate resources and they don’t care about the consequences of it.

    “He wants government to be front and centre of everything which happens with our economy.”

    Mr Tehan said many young voters did not remember to failure of socialism in eastern Europe, making the comparison necessary.

    “We do have to be able to compare and contrast the two approaches,” he said.

    “Many young Australians will not recall what the world pre-1989 looked like but I can tell you, as someone who went to East Germany before the wall came down and saw what that society looks like, a government knows best, a big government approach does not work.”

    Mr Tehan also likened Mr Shorten’s approach to the fate of Cuba, which has been communist since Fidel Castro rose to power in 1961.

    “I‘ve also seen it in Cuba when I was a diplomat, we’ve seen socialism there and people called it socialism in the sun,” Mr Tehan said.

    “They’d praise what they were doing with doctors and how they were exporting doctors, but when you went to hospital there you had to take your own bed linen, you had to take your own toilet roll, you had to take your own light bulb.

    “This is the type of government knows best approach which ends up with the complete misallocation of resources and that’s where we would head under a Shorten government.”

    Mr Tehan rejected claims that Labor’s negative gearing and capital gains tax proposals were reforms, labelling them “blatant tax increases”.

    “What we are trying to do, especially when it comes to business, is lower the tax impost, Labor do not want to have a bar of that, they haven’t even said whether they will agree to the small business cuts which we have put through the parliament and which are now legislated,” Mr Tehan said.

    “We are serious about generating jobs and growth in this country and having the policies to do that, all Labor want to do is increase the tax burden

    From the Oz. The Turnbull Government HAS finally been looking at the polls…

  32. C.L.
    #2480411, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    NATIONAL AFFAIRS
    Bill Shorten ‘will turn us into Cuba’

    Good.
    Cuba is more free-wheeling than Australia.

  33. Leigh Lowe
    #2480412, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    He broke a law. Can’t get much simpler than that.

    Yeah, nah.
    He enforced a federal law that his local political masters turned a blind eye to.
    BTW, mUnter, how do you reckon the Hawks will go in the finals?

  34. m0nty
    #2480413, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    You’d put Rosa Parks in gaol.

    Oh dear. Really, you went there? Arpaio is Rosa Parks now? Jeez.

  35. incoherent rambler
    #2480416, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    …has gone backwards so quickly

    In AU, one of the changes that I have noticed is the reluctance of males to come to the aid of a (potential) victim.

    Once upon a time, threatening behaviour towards a female would result in the perp having the sh1t beaten out of them, by male bystanders. No longer is this true.

  36. Tom
    #2480417, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    You’ll always be Custard to me, Custard.

  37. Eddystone
    #2480418, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    C.L.
    #2480406, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    The Democrats did want to put Rosa Parks in gaol.

    And probably they wanted to put Martin Luther King in gaol too.
    Gandhi was lucky he lived in India and not the US.
    Monty is an idiot.

  38. Makka
    #2480420, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Well done , custard.

    You did it for the chick effect, right?

  39. Makka
    #2480421, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    The attacks on Shorten re: Eastern Europe and Cuba are worthless. Most Australians think communism is some kind of hippy lifestyle, so effective has been the lefts cleansing of history.

  40. True Aussie
    #2480422, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    But we also need to ask why what was once one of the safest societies in human history has gone backwards so quickly

    A society is an expression of the peoples who make it up. Replacing whites with third worlders and then act surprised when the society starts to turn into the third world…

  41. Eddystone
    #2480423, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    In AU, one of the changes that I have noticed is the reluctance of males to come to the aid of a (potential) victim.

    Very true. We’ve been told for decades, and kids have been indoctrinated in schools, that we are not responsible individuals, and stepping out of that role will bring down punishment from those in power.

    And criminals and anti-social individuals are not personally at fault, but are victims of society’s oppressors, who are those same males who were once regarded as society’s protectors.

  42. Snoopy
    #2480424, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Oh dear. Really, you went there? Arpaio is Rosa Parks now? Jeez.

    But Trunp is literally Hitler, right?

  43. Tom
    #2480425, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Oh dear. Really, you went there? Arpaio is Rosa Parks now? Jeez.

    Best not to advertise your dribbling-idiot-level brain damage, Monty. The internet is forever. Your kids will be able to look this up one day.

  44. incoherent rambler
    #2480426, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    So the future for us is one of rum, cigars and cuban women.

    I can live with that.

  45. Eddystone
    #2480428, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    I also think that the feminisation of society has made it less safe.

    It makes perfect sense for a female to avoid conflict, especially with a strange male, but imbuing men with this mindset is counter productive.

  46. rickw
    #2480429, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    But we also need to ask why what was once one of the safest societies in human history has gone backwards so quickly

    You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.

    There has been a persistent idiotic notion that western society is indestructible. It isn’t.

  47. alexnoaholdmate
    #2480430, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    In AU, one of the changes that I have noticed is the reluctance of males to come to the aid of a (potential) victim.

    Because once the police arrive, you’ll be charged with obstructing justice or some other bullshit.

    And the crim will have your balls for breakfast in court for assault.

    He’ll get a six month suspended sentence because of his troubled childhood; you’ll go to prison.

    And although the female victim might be grateful, Clementine Ford will damn your toxic masculinity that led you to think you had the right – that you were “entitled” – to intervene and help a “damsel in distress”.

    You misogynist.

  48. Snoopy
    #2480431, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Monty has the self-awareness of an intestinal helminth.

  49. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2480432, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    NATIONAL BREAKING NEWS
    Drug and alcohol rehab prison for WA

    Angie Raphael
    Australian Associated Press
    12:59PM August 27, 2017

    Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan has used his speech at the Labor state conference to announce a significant increase to penalties for businesses that commit safety offences.

    Mr McGowan, who made a rock star entrance with his family to AC/DC’s Thunderstruck, received a standing ovation when he also announced the government would bring the Wandoo Reintegration Facility back into public hands and turn it into WA’s first drug and alcohol rehabilitation prison.

    From the Oz. Should any Western Australian Cats suddenly go quiet, we know where you are…

  50. incoherent rambler
    #2480433, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    Mo(nty): Come back to my place and view my Krispy Kreme collection?

    Stranger: Is this man bothering you ma’am?

    Mo(nty): I will be leaving now.

  51. dover_beach
    #2480435, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    But Monty said it was as simple as breaking the law.

  52. incoherent rambler
    #2480436, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Drug and alcohol rehab prison for WA

    IT?

  53. egg_
    #2480437, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    We have a theoretical undertaking that the cops will attempt to solve the crimes committed and bring the crims to justice.

    I call it:
    “A Duty of ,strike>Cop Care”

    Yup, in the workplace one has a duty of care to oneself also, by law.
    Seems nothing has been learned since the gruesome death of Anita Cobby.
    Her dad was an Artist with the RAAF and said his daughter would think nothing of walking home alone at 10:30pm at night – epic fail – snatched by 5x lowlifes in a car – who’d done similar in daylight a year prior before escaping to WA to cool their heels for a while.

  55. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2480441, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Seems nothing has been learned since the gruesome death of Anita Cobby.

    I remember that trial – Prosecution remarked that, if the defendants were to be believed, the victim had cut her own throat.

  56. Peter Castieau
    #2480442, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Given last years election and my desire to represent WA at some point in the future I thought what the heck!

    My mates call me custard so that’s great.

    Cheers Tom and Makka

  57. Serena at the Pub
    #2480443, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    Monty, I’m not an uncritical supporter of Sheriff Joe.
    But the fact is he was prosecuted for opposing the Obama administration.

    He broke a law. Can’t get much simpler than that.

    The law he broke was a federal law regarding illegal immigrants.
    His deputies, in the personal opinion of judge, asked too many people to demonstrate their citizenship.

    The judge should have been shot, & Sheriff Joe awarded all the judge’s assets.

  58. egg_
    #2480444, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Left loonies have taken over ABC Landline.
    A crap story on some refugees growing odd veg in their back yards, revolutionising urban agriculture we are told. Very tenuous link to Ag but big overblown political link to asylum seeker policy.
    Next we get some geek from rural WA town who was crap at sport but real good at scooter tricks. The lefty political angle emerges as the lad claims victim status from being called a scooter fag or just gay by local jocks. Rural folk are homophobic you see.
    Landline has been a haven for straight rural story telling for years but it now seems the Fembots are in charge and it’s become Tow the Line.

    +1

    Looks like it’s been taken over by the Gardening Australia loons.

  59. cohenite
    #2480445, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    As I see it the issue can be condensed to whether clementine ford should ride a bike at night, or at all.

  60. rickw
    #2480446, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    Because once the police arrive, you’ll be charged with obstructing justice or some other bullshit.

    Yep, told the turd on the tram to get his boots off the seat, foul language, the works, then goes berserk and gets two or three good ones on me before I flatten him. Because he looks the worst for wear, and got carted off in an ambulance, I get arrested (no charges pressed once they got the CCTV).

    The lack of civic mindedness has been built and reinforced by police and the law.

  61. C.L.
    #2480447, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    And probably they wanted to put Martin Luther King in gaol too.

    Probably? They did put him in jail – several times.

  62. m0nty
    #2480448, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    BTW, mUnter, how do you reckon the Hawks will go in the finals?

    We will finish with three flags in five years. 😉

  63. 132andBush
    #2480449, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Landline has been a haven for straight rural story telling for years but it now seems the Fembots are in charge and it’s become Tow the Line.

    Stopped watching Landline at least 10 years ago. The rot was setting in way before then.

  64. Winston Smith
    #2480450, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    I made mention of the Haemophiliac issue on the Ackerman blog.
    ….into the forgettory. Along with all my likes – they showed up as my reindeer, so were easily spotted.
    Free Speech as long as you agree with the current meme.

  65. incoherent rambler
    #2480451, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    As I see it the issue can be condensed to whether clementine ford should ride a bike at night, or at all.

    That is a traffic safety issue.
    Picture yourself having to follow clem in traffic (possibly out of the saddle).

  66. alexnoaholdmate
    #2480452, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    As I see it the issue can be condensed to whether clementine ford should ride a bike at night, or at all…

    The answer is clearly Yes.

    If that lovely example of womanly charm is going to ride a bike, it must be at night when there’s no danger of seeing it.

    And I’m sure she’d want to avoid this “male gaze” thingy I keep hearing about, right?

  67. C.L.
    #2480453, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    The last undercard fight – Francisco Fonseca and Gervonta Davis – has started …
    Here’s Davis making his way to the ring. LOL.

