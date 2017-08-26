Liberty Quote
All property and all forms of wealth are produced by man’s mind and labor. As you cannot have effects without causes, so you cannot have wealth without its source: without intelligence. You cannot force intelligence to work: those who’re able to think, will not work under compulsion; those who will, won’t produce much more than the price of the whip needed to keep them enslaved.— Ayn Rand
-
-
Open forum: August 26, 2017
1,077 Responses to Open forum: August 26, 2017
Except they’re pretty much allowed to explore and take it out of the ground… unlike here, Dextor.
It’s true that gas has become a cheaper alternative to coal in the US. We restrict gas exploration and close down badly needed plants.
Sock puppets. Sock puppets everywhere…
Is anyone on this blog a real person?
Does anyone on here really exist?
*Gasp* Do I exist?
What am I?
We have wood-fired combustion heating with a wet pack (to heat the hot water.) Gas cooktop. Aerobic septic system and pump for rainwater, which might account for a few more Kwatts.
But for two energy (price) conscious consumers, with no big power-guzzling appliances, a quarterly bill of $540.83 seems a tad excessive.
But it’s produced mainly – sometimes – by renewables, so we are truly privileged to pay this exorbitant cost.
The Doomlord’s imagination. Just like the rest of us.
I believe there’s a causal correlation between JC’s love of ugly fuel-guzzling yank tanks and his excuses for UFC.
Sock #54 in Grigory’s Matrix.
For natural gas exploration and extraction. No different to here at all, JC.
Coal seam gas is a different matter. No significant use for electricity generation either there or here.
TheLastRefuge @TheLastRefuge2 19m19 minutes ago
TheLastRefuge Retweeted PrenticeAlvin
Thank you very much. Tell GenZ kids to enjoy the 2025 publication of
First Edition CTH Proven Theory “A New Dimension in Modern Economics”
For those who might have missed CTH original MAGAnomic prediction. Here it is:–> https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/12/17/a-third-dimension-in-american-economics/ …
…a year later this 👇is outcome
Yup, we get the pollies we deserve.
Unfair, JC.
These charlatans ignore the peoples’ vote and shift the electoral boundaries. They should have been ousted ages ago.
There are many, many shattered South Aussies who want to see the end of Labor.
I like Malaysia, Nick, but the Islamic tendencies seem to be growing. Always a worry.
Lol, but I’ve never owned an American car.
The one I mentioned I really had the hots for was when this caddie came out as a concept car, but I don’t think they ever built it, which it typical.
I don’t care much for cars anymore. I used to, but no longer.
There are many, many shattered South Aussies who want to see the end of Labor.
Unfortunately Delta, not enough. And the SA Libs are typically dripping wet and nowhere to be seen. The ALP in SA should be as popular as the plague, yet are not.
The convertible version, Tom.
http://www.cadillac.com/concept-cars/ciel-convertible.html
It’s truly an art piece.
Everyone needs a sabbatical.
Refreshes the spirit. Tones the biceps.
During a recent call to my folks in QLD, this came up in passing.
It is costing them on average $110 per month to run a gas hot water system.
In summer it costs me about $30 to run a gas fired bathtub, gas hot water and in winter the sub-floor heating is gas fired and when it is snowing the bill will raise to $45 to $60 per month.
This is in a country that imports all it’s natural gas FFS, stick a fork in Oz, it is done.
You are governed by cretins pretending to be morons.
Yes, that’s a hard one. On the one hand the highest levels of Government eat pork and drink alcohol, you’re right, while Malaysia is a good option, this is an issue.
Porsche Mission E to compete with Tesla S
Oh yea, get a license to explore for gas in Victoria, NSW, SA and I think Tasmania. Let’s see how you go.
You’d think McGooglery would’ve shut up about sharks:
I’ve noticed that – I first went to Malaysia in 1995, and they seemed to have a fairly relaxed version of Islam. Eastern Malaysia is more relaxed though – that’s on the bucket list.
Can’t argue with any of that, Makka. 🙁
Furthermore Dextor, we’re closing down plants despite the looming shortage. Victoria shut down Hazelwood, which is one of the largest plants in the country. SA did also.
Someone mentioned here recently that Hazelwood produced the cheapest energy in the world. We closed that down, Dextor!
SBS showing early days of the SAS in the ME during WW2.
Interviewing the Few who started it all. Arrogant bastards to a man. Shysters and spivs. They all look like they worked for Arfur Daley.
Crazy Euro 7 emissions.
He must be exhausted after his 30 hour Sunday shift that began Sat morning.
Perhaps he belongs to a yoonyun that had the SLF negotiating on his behalf. Do you still get penalty rates for that shift, mOron?
‘Across the Timor Sea: City Beach resident builds bonds with East Timorese village through memory of uncle’
‘Ms Roberts has been visiting Ailalec annually since 2010 after her uncle revealed he had been based there as a 25-year-old during World War II. It was one of the rare instances where Norman Nicolay talked about his experience of war. Up until that point, he had continued to uphold the notion that “loose lips sink ships”.’
http://www.communitynews.com.au/western-suburbs-weekly/news/across-the-timor-sea-city-beach-resident-builds-bonds-with-east-timorese-village-through-memory-of-uncle/
http://www.communitypix.com.au/images/Photographs/Watermarked/d472742a.JPG
Do you think this could be fake news?
The publishers of award-winning Australian journalist, blogger and equality-warrior Clamintime Frod’s hugely successful phlegminist polemic Whine Like a Girl, has released a sneak preview of her new book, Spit Like a Feral.
“I punched a white dickhead in the face today,” the very first line reads, “and f#ck it felt good. I felt f#cking powerful, like a f#cking white c#nt. He didn’t do anything about it either, the f#cking asswipe prick. Didn’t even apologise for getting in the way of my f#cking gorgeous feminist fist. Lucky there’s no skin off me knuckles, otherwise I’d go him for f#cking sexual assault. If he wasn’t lying stiff as a f#cking piece of roadkill in a coffin at the funeral place where my cousin works, I would have spat in his f#cking face as well. Payback bitch. The retard motherf#cker drowned while trying to save some foreign chick and her kids at the beach who couldn’t swim. Probably tried to grope her as well, piece of shit. The chick and her kids made it, but he sank like a f#cking rock. F#cking hilarious. Wish I was there to see it. Hope someone got it on their phone. What kind of pissweak mother#cker tries to save complete strangers? You’d never see me doin that. The world’s better for one less oppressive white dickface.”
According to Frod’s publicist, Fionula Steart-Beechin, Spit Like a Feral will be launched on November the 20th by the Prime Minister, Malcanoe Trumbull, who has praised Frod for her dedication to community harmony by raising awareness of ‘violent male penis-using filthy scum.’
Courtesy of a $550,000 grant from the Federal Government’s Ministry of Emasculation and Guilticide, readers have the opportunity to win one of 15,000 copies of Spit Like a Feral by writing, in 25 expletives or less, why seeing a male being physically hurt is better than sex. F#ck yeah!
TheirABC – no respect for the deceased.
Uncle George takes good care of me, that’s all you need to know.
For coal seam gas, JC. Probably a bit of it in Vic and NSW, where there is plenty of coal. But why would you?
For natural gas, there are already plenty of proven reserves and extraction.
test pattern.
Interesting link there. Cheers.
Do you think this could be fake news?
That’s very difficult to say Muddy, sounds real but I checked ABC, SBS, Fauxfacts and came up blank so possible NOT FAKE NEWS
Btw, JC. You do know that coal fired power plants are not the same as gas fired power plants, don’t you?
Hmmm. Maybe not.
Yup, we get the pollies we deserve.
I demur.
Donald Horne got it right in The Lucky Country:
Australians have always deserved better than the 2nd rate political leaders we have had.
Now we’re down to 3rd rate.
no respect for the deceased
Unless the deceased happens to be somebody’s Aboriginal great-grandmother.
Then they’ll make a big song and dance about how they can’t show a photo of them out of respect for tribal beliefs – meanwhile, actual Aborigines couldn’t care less and think these whitefellas are all very amusing.
No, you are wrong
TheirABC – no respect for the deceased.
Clearly the deceased weren’t indigenous.
Tinta.
Yup, definitely news from the deep bowels of Muddy’s cognitive matter. I thought I gave it away with the poor punctuation.
I really need a social life. Sigh.
HOWEVER, I am available as a ghostwriter for anyone considering their own autobiography!
Yes, it’s true. Tribal law established this about 60,000 years ago and strangely enough ALL the disparate tribes had the same law!
The hope is that Trump will free American vehicles from crazy European style compliance rules.
Imagine being able to buy a harvester to use in an Australian summer that doesn’t run glowing red hot to save the planet from carbon.
Then starts bush fires because of the crazy exhaust heat.
Australia would probably ban cool headers, they want to now, but not quite game to ban old farm machinery until the Day of the Shortfilth.
Old trucks that don’t catch fire however are doomed by safe carbon compliance.
Your linked article is paywalled. In what way am I wrong?
Wrong in just being here Grig.
It’s a deal! We take down statues you don’t like when you get a job and stop drinking, doping and stealing, raping, killing and terrorising the majority as well as your own children and supposed loved ones, all the while sucking up benefits that most primitive people in other Countries could only dream of. Otherwise I think it’s fair that you piss off into the scrub to live off the land and give up the privileges of modernity, and we keep the statues in situ. This will make identifying which camp you’re in much easier.
‘meanwhile, actual Aborigines couldn’t care less and think these whitefellas are all very amusing’
Hey Struth u have a challenger for the world champion ignorant dickhead title! U gonna let him win?
You’re a test all right.
60,000 years? That’s even before Polaroid!
Next fight.
Mayweather – Turnbull.
I would pay per view to see Mayweather v Abbott. But only if they both get on the turps beforehand.
From previous, the Aboriginal Industry obviously promotes this bullsh1t.
Imagine being able to buy a harvester to use in an Australian summer that doesn’t run glowing red hot to save the planet from carbon.
John, it’s a serious issue for a whole lot of industries.
Glowing red hot exhaust on a fuel delivery truck??!!
John Constantine – we need to scrap all the greenie rules.
Vehicle emissions.
Native vegetation.
Energy Fuckups.
No dams. (which means no flood mitigation, no hydro, no saving water for dry spells – idiots!!!)
Many more.
BTW to unspin the rich diversity of indigenous culture, people from Balgo are off country in Broome. There are a stack of different languages amongst tiny groups, and the salt water people and inland people are as different as Inuit and Ainu. This represents atomisation. There is no going forward with a shared identity, just whining about the past and being enabled by the self perceived conscience of the self appointed elites.
Hey Struth u have a challenger for the world champion ignorant dickhead title! U gonna let him win?
Unlike you, Testes – whose only experience with indigenous Australia, it is painfully obvious, comes from coercing young girls into oral sex on boardwalks in the dark – I have actually spent some time in an Aboriginal community. In Nth QLD, if it matters
Despite all your bluster and your bullshit, and your claim to be the final arbiter on this blog when it comes to Aboriginal affairs – it’s very clear that you haven’t, and that you’re a baldfaced liar.
Now fuck off back to the South Hedland pub carpark.
Monty, we don’t wish to know what you pay for.
Monster vs 100 donuts.
Monster vs 100 donuts.
My money’s on the donuts.
Have a doctor handy.
Indigenous heroes cont.
Daisy Bindi
‘Salute to a spirit fine
Daisy of Nullagine
Who unaided resolutely
Dared to challenge slavery’
http://ia.anu.edu.au/biography/bindi-daisy-9505
https://www.poetrylibrary.edu.au/poets/noonuccal-oodgeroo/daisy-bindi-0719067
Monster vs 100 donuts.
My money’s on the donuts.
Have a doctor handy.
Like Cool Hand Luke except with doughnuts, munty and an industrial grade stomach pump.
Tell us about greenhouses again boy wonder.
Victoriastan banned conventional gas drilling, not just fracking.
Therefore, you are wrong.
See mOnty for your rake.
From the Oz. If anyone knows how to link to the picture at the top of this article, I would be obliged.
JC, the Caddy concept car is way prettier than the ugly convertible, which reminds me of the shell of the 19th century power plant the local greenfilth sank off Woollongong.
You’re a naughty boy, Muddy. 🙂
But you do make me laugh.
‘on boardwalks in the dark’
Oh when the Pilbara sun beats down on the old Port Irony roof,
And your thongs get so hot you wish your tired feet were desert proof,
Under the boardwalk, down by the jetty,
On a blanket with my black baby is where I’ll be,
Under the boardwalk out of Port Irony’s sun,
Under the boardwalk we’ll have miscegenatin’ fun,
Under the boardwalk people walking above,
Under the boardwalk we’ll be falling in love!
Muddy very grateful for you contributions – the Clammie Frod was most entertaining — I’d take you up on your very generous offer but I’m afraid I’ll be a ghost before I have time for recollection.
Zulu photo linky
From the aboriginal recognition thread.
The population of Firsts (by test pattern)
Then there is the population of Seconds, broadly those whose ancestors arrived between 1788 and the end of the Second World War.
Then the Thirds, whose ancestors arrived in the great migration wave of the 1969s and 1970s.
And the Fourths, from the 1980s to the turn of the Century.
Finally the Fifths, those who arrived since 2000.
Each of these groups could claim inherited rights in this land, depending on the duration of their connection with it. Constitutional recognition for each group anyone? Or should we accept that we are all in this together, and work to minimise differences based on race and genealogy?
Car-wise i would like a De Lorean for a plaything.
Although I heard the US model was so choked by anti-pollution requirements it was a bit of a dog performance-wise.
That’s it? That’s all you’ve got? Deary me. Here is what JC and I said:
Again. Why am I wrong?
On Sky, watching that Karvelas hound badgering lightweight Josh. Josh is not leadership material. Too boring. No balls. The hound interupted Josh multiple times in each answer. He never pushed back once. He is a loser.
She is now throwing easy questions without even one interuption to the Labor indigenie Burney.
Unwatchable TV.
Camaro and Corvette for Oz
Holden V8 fans rejoice: General Motors looks likely to offer not one but two big-bore performance coupes Down Under after the homegrown Commodore SS is killed off this year.
After years of being denied official access to Chevrolet’s brawny Camaro muscle-car and iconic Corvette supercar, Australians should eventually be able to purchase both American sports cars from their local Holden dealer.
m0nty
#2480729, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:55 pm
I would pay per view to see Mayweather v Abbott. But only if they both get on the turps beforehand.
So m0nty would pay to see Mayweather, a currently active professional boxer, beat up a man decades older than Mayweather.
No wonder he is so keen on antifa fascist thugs!
http://www.msn.com/en-au/news/techandscience/elon-musk-has-raised-dollarus27-million-to-link-human-brains-with-computers/ar-AAqHPLV?li=AA4Zor&ocid=AARDHP
Somebody has to rip off the system that spills green dollars like drunken lefties.
I keep forgiving Musk for milking the system because he keeps doing cool stuff with the loot.
Doc’s car
When you look that good, no-one’s gonna question your performance.