Open forum: August 26, 2017

  1. JC
    #2480672, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    They exploit natural gas for power generation in the US, same as here in Australia.

    Except they’re pretty much allowed to explore and take it out of the ground… unlike here, Dextor.

    It’s true that gas has become a cheaper alternative to coal in the US. We restrict gas exploration and close down badly needed plants.

  2. alexnoaholdmate
    #2480673, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Sock puppets. Sock puppets everywhere…

    Is anyone on this blog a real person?

    Does anyone on here really exist?

    *Gasp* Do I exist?

    What am I?

  3. Delta A
    #2480674, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    It’s truly fucking shocking we have the highest power prices in the world.

    We have wood-fired combustion heating with a wet pack (to heat the hot water.) Gas cooktop. Aerobic septic system and pump for rainwater, which might account for a few more Kwatts.

    But for two energy (price) conscious consumers, with no big power-guzzling appliances, a quarterly bill of $540.83 seems a tad excessive.

    But it’s produced mainly – sometimes – by renewables, so we are truly privileged to pay this exorbitant cost.

  4. Gab
    #2480675, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    What am I?

    The Doomlord’s imagination. Just like the rest of us.

  5. Tom
    #2480676, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    I believe there’s a causal correlation between JC’s love of ugly fuel-guzzling yank tanks and his excuses for UFC.

  6. egg_
    #2480677, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    What am I?

    Sock #54 in Grigory’s Matrix.

  7. Robert Mc
    #2480678, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    For natural gas exploration and extraction. No different to here at all, JC.

    Coal seam gas is a different matter. No significant use for electricity generation either there or here.

  8. srr
    #2480679, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    TheLastRefuge‏ @TheLastRefuge2 19m19 minutes ago
    TheLastRefuge Retweeted PrenticeAlvin

    Thank you very much. Tell GenZ kids to enjoy the 2025 publication of
    First Edition CTH Proven Theory “A New Dimension in Modern Economics”

    PrenticeAlvin‏ @PrenticeAlvin
    PrenticeAlvin Retweeted The Washington Times

    @TheLastRefuge2 is a prophet.
    https://twitter.com/WashTimes/status/901700880961024002

    For those who might have missed CTH original MAGAnomic prediction. Here it is:–> https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/12/17/a-third-dimension-in-american-economics/
    …a year later this 👇is outcome

    The Washington Times‏Verified account @WashTimes

    “The @federalreserve has arguably reached a dead end in its ability to either raise or lower the rate of inflation”

  9. egg_
    #2480680, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    World’s dumbest politicians – SA leading the field.

    The punters aren’t too far behind though.

    Yup, we get the pollies we deserve.

  10. Delta A
    #2480681, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    The punters aren’t too far behind though. It’s like no one seems to give a rats.

    Unfair, JC.

    These charlatans ignore the peoples’ vote and shift the electoral boundaries. They should have been ousted ages ago.

    There are many, many shattered South Aussies who want to see the end of Labor.

  11. DrBeauGan
    #2480682, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Nick
    #2480665, posted on August 27, 2017 at 5:55 pm
    Dr. BG, while the Philippines has its pluses, it’s overall lawlessness means that it isn’t a great option. I’d forget about third world, less developed parts of Asia, though check out Malaysia. It’s very popular as a mid range option nod has a number of Government initiatives to give residency to foreign retirees.

    I like Malaysia, Nick, but the Islamic tendencies seem to be growing. Always a worry.

  12. JC
    #2480683, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    I believe there’s a causal correlation between JC’s love of ugly fuel-guzzling yank tanks and his excuses for UFC.

    Lol, but I’ve never owned an American car.

    The one I mentioned I really had the hots for was when this caddie came out as a concept car, but I don’t think they ever built it, which it typical.

    I don’t care much for cars anymore. I used to, but no longer.

  13. Makka
    #2480684, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    There are many, many shattered South Aussies who want to see the end of Labor.

    Unfortunately Delta, not enough. And the SA Libs are typically dripping wet and nowhere to be seen. The ALP in SA should be as popular as the plague, yet are not.

  15. calli
    #2480686, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    I haven’t had a decent stoush in ages. I took the winter off, but boy have I loaded up for spring.

    Everyone needs a sabbatical.

    Refreshes the spirit. Tones the biceps.

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2480687, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    It’s truly fucking shocking we have the highest power prices in the world. That’s government failure on a mass scale.

    During a recent call to my folks in QLD, this came up in passing.

    It is costing them on average $110 per month to run a gas hot water system.

    In summer it costs me about $30 to run a gas fired bathtub, gas hot water and in winter the sub-floor heating is gas fired and when it is snowing the bill will raise to $45 to $60 per month.

    This is in a country that imports all it’s natural gas FFS, stick a fork in Oz, it is done.

    You are governed by cretins pretending to be morons.

  17. Nick
    #2480688, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    I like Malaysia, Nick, but the Islamic tendencies seem to be growing. Always a worry.

    Yes, that’s a hard one. On the one hand the highest levels of Government eat pork and drink alcohol, you’re right, while Malaysia is a good option, this is an issue.

  19. JC
    #2480690, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Robert Mc
    #2480678, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    For natural gas exploration and extraction. No different to here at all, JC.

    Oh yea, get a license to explore for gas in Victoria, NSW, SA and I think Tasmania. Let’s see how you go.

  20. Baldrick
    #2480691, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    You’d think McGooglery would’ve shut up about sharks:

    Grigory M
    #1758933, posted on August 6, 2015 at 2:38 pm
    Anyone who kills a Grey Nurse shark should be fined the maximum of $220,000, gaoled for the maximum of 2 years, and publicly ostracized.

  21. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2480692, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    I like Malaysia, Nick, but the Islamic tendencies seem to be growing. Always a worry.

    I’ve noticed that – I first went to Malaysia in 1995, and they seemed to have a fairly relaxed version of Islam. Eastern Malaysia is more relaxed though – that’s on the bucket list.

  22. Delta A
    #2480693, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Unfortunately Delta, not enough. And the SA Libs are typically dripping wet and nowhere to be seen. The ALP in SA should be as popular as the plague, yet are not.

    Can’t argue with any of that, Makka. 🙁

  23. JC
    #2480694, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Furthermore Dextor, we’re closing down plants despite the looming shortage. Victoria shut down Hazelwood, which is one of the largest plants in the country. SA did also.

    Someone mentioned here recently that Hazelwood produced the cheapest energy in the world. We closed that down, Dextor!

  24. Makka
    #2480695, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    SBS showing early days of the SAS in the ME during WW2.

    Interviewing the Few who started it all. Arrogant bastards to a man. Shysters and spivs. They all look like they worked for Arfur Daley.

  25. egg_
    #2480698, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Volvo Cars CEO Hakan Samuelsson shocked the car world last week when it announced that from 2019, all of its cars will be electrified. This means that the whole line-up will employ an electric motor – incorporated in a gasoline-hybrid or a battery-powered electric vehicle (BEV).

    Crazy Euro 7 emissions.

  26. Andrew
    #2480699, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Cut Monty some slack. He works on Sundays and is too busy to be truthful.

    He must be exhausted after his 30 hour Sunday shift that began Sat morning.

    Perhaps he belongs to a yoonyun that had the SLF negotiating on his behalf. Do you still get penalty rates for that shift, mOron?

  27. test pattern
    #2480700, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    ‘Across the Timor Sea: City Beach resident builds bonds with East Timorese village through memory of uncle’

    ‘Ms Roberts has been visiting Ailalec annually since 2010 after her uncle revealed he had been based there as a 25-year-old during World War II. It was one of the rare instances where Norman Nicolay talked about his experience of war. Up until that point, he had continued to uphold the notion that “loose lips sink ships”.’

    http://www.communitynews.com.au/western-suburbs-weekly/news/across-the-timor-sea-city-beach-resident-builds-bonds-with-east-timorese-village-through-memory-of-uncle/

    http://www.communitypix.com.au/images/Photographs/Watermarked/d472742a.JPG

  28. Muddy
    #2480702, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Do you think this could be fake news?

    The publishers of award-winning Australian journalist, blogger and equality-warrior Clamintime Frod’s hugely successful phlegminist polemic Whine Like a Girl, has released a sneak preview of her new book, Spit Like a Feral.

    “I punched a white dickhead in the face today,” the very first line reads, “and f#ck it felt good. I felt f#cking powerful, like a f#cking white c#nt. He didn’t do anything about it either, the f#cking asswipe prick. Didn’t even apologise for getting in the way of my f#cking gorgeous feminist fist. Lucky there’s no skin off me knuckles, otherwise I’d go him for f#cking sexual assault. If he wasn’t lying stiff as a f#cking piece of roadkill in a coffin at the funeral place where my cousin works, I would have spat in his f#cking face as well. Payback bitch. The retard motherf#cker drowned while trying to save some foreign chick and her kids at the beach who couldn’t swim. Probably tried to grope her as well, piece of shit. The chick and her kids made it, but he sank like a f#cking rock. F#cking hilarious. Wish I was there to see it. Hope someone got it on their phone. What kind of pissweak mother#cker tries to save complete strangers? You’d never see me doin that. The world’s better for one less oppressive white dickface.”

    According to Frod’s publicist, Fionula Steart-Beechin, Spit Like a Feral will be launched on November the 20th by the Prime Minister, Malcanoe Trumbull, who has praised Frod for her dedication to community harmony by raising awareness of ‘violent male penis-using filthy scum.’

    Courtesy of a $550,000 grant from the Federal Government’s Ministry of Emasculation and Guilticide, readers have the opportunity to win one of 15,000 copies of Spit Like a Feral by writing, in 25 expletives or less, why seeing a male being physically hurt is better than sex. F#ck yeah!

  29. Baldrick
    #2480703, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    TheirABC – no respect for the deceased.

  30. m0nty
    #2480704, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    Perhaps he belongs to a yoonyun that had the SLF negotiating on his behalf. Do you still get penalty rates for that shift, mOron?

    Uncle George takes good care of me, that’s all you need to know.

  31. Robert Mc
    #2480705, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    Oh yea, get a license to explore for gas in Victoria, NSW, SA and I think Tasmania. Let’s see how you go.

    For coal seam gas, JC. Probably a bit of it in Vic and NSW, where there is plenty of coal. But why would you?

    For natural gas, there are already plenty of proven reserves and extraction.

  32. Muddy
    #2480707, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    test pattern.
    Interesting link there. Cheers.

  33. Tintarella di Luna
    #2480708, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Muddy
    #2480702, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Do you think this could be fake news?

    Do you think this could be fake news?

    That’s very difficult to say Muddy, sounds real but I checked ABC, SBS, Fauxfacts and came up blank so possible NOT FAKE NEWS

  34. Robert Mc
    #2480709, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Btw, JC. You do know that coal fired power plants are not the same as gas fired power plants, don’t you?

    Hmmm. Maybe not.

  35. Roger
    #2480710, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Yup, we get the pollies we deserve.

    I demur.

    Donald Horne got it right in The Lucky Country:

    Australians have always deserved better than the 2nd rate political leaders we have had.

    Now we’re down to 3rd rate.

  36. alexnoaholdmate
    #2480711, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    no respect for the deceased

    Unless the deceased happens to be somebody’s Aboriginal great-grandmother.

    Then they’ll make a big song and dance about how they can’t show a photo of them out of respect for tribal beliefs – meanwhile, actual Aborigines couldn’t care less and think these whitefellas are all very amusing.

  37. Carpe Jugulum
    #2480712, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    For coal seam gas, JC. Probably a bit of it in Vic and NSW, where there is plenty of coal. But why would you?

    For natural gas, there are already plenty of proven reserves and extraction.

    No, you are wrong

  38. Roger
    #2480713, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    TheirABC – no respect for the deceased.

    Clearly the deceased weren’t indigenous.

  39. Muddy
    #2480714, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Tinta.
    Yup, definitely news from the deep bowels of Muddy’s cognitive matter. I thought I gave it away with the poor punctuation.
    I really need a social life. Sigh.

  40. Muddy
    #2480715, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    HOWEVER, I am available as a ghostwriter for anyone considering their own autobiography!

  41. Gab
    #2480717, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Unless the deceased happens to be somebody’s Aboriginal great-grandmother.

    Then they’ll make a big song and dance about how they can’t show a photo of them out of respect for tribal beliefs

    Yes, it’s true. Tribal law established this about 60,000 years ago and strangely enough ALL the disparate tribes had the same law!

  42. John Constantine
    #2480718, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    The hope is that Trump will free American vehicles from crazy European style compliance rules.

    Imagine being able to buy a harvester to use in an Australian summer that doesn’t run glowing red hot to save the planet from carbon.

    Then starts bush fires because of the crazy exhaust heat.

    Australia would probably ban cool headers, they want to now, but not quite game to ban old farm machinery until the Day of the Shortfilth.

    Old trucks that don’t catch fire however are doomed by safe carbon compliance.

  43. Robert Mc
    #2480719, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    Your linked article is paywalled. In what way am I wrong?

  44. herodotus
    #2480720, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Wrong in just being here Grig.

  45. overburdened
    #2480721, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    It’s a deal! We take down statues you don’t like when you get a job and stop drinking, doping and stealing, raping, killing and terrorising the majority as well as your own children and supposed loved ones, all the while sucking up benefits that most primitive people in other Countries could only dream of. Otherwise I think it’s fair that you piss off into the scrub to live off the land and give up the privileges of modernity, and we keep the statues in situ. This will make identifying which camp you’re in much easier.

  46. test pattern
    #2480723, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    ‘meanwhile, actual Aborigines couldn’t care less and think these whitefellas are all very amusing’

    Hey Struth u have a challenger for the world champion ignorant dickhead title! U gonna let him win?

  47. herodotus
    #2480726, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    You’re a test all right.

  48. herodotus
    #2480727, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    60,000 years? That’s even before Polaroid!

  49. dopey
    #2480728, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Next fight.
    Mayweather – Turnbull.

  50. m0nty
    #2480729, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    I would pay per view to see Mayweather v Abbott. But only if they both get on the turps beforehand.

  51. egg_
    #2480730, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Then they’ll make a big song and dance about how they can’t show a photo of them out of respect for tribal beliefs

    Yes, it’s true. Tribal law established this about 60,000 years ago and strangely enough ALL the disparate tribes had the same law!

    From previous, the Aboriginal Industry obviously promotes this bullsh1t.

  52. rickw
    #2480731, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Imagine being able to buy a harvester to use in an Australian summer that doesn’t run glowing red hot to save the planet from carbon.

    John, it’s a serious issue for a whole lot of industries.

    Glowing red hot exhaust on a fuel delivery truck??!!

  53. herodotus
    #2480732, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    John Constantine – we need to scrap all the greenie rules.
    Vehicle emissions.
    Native vegetation.
    Energy Fuckups.
    No dams. (which means no flood mitigation, no hydro, no saving water for dry spells – idiots!!!)
    Many more.

  54. overburdened
    #2480733, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    BTW to unspin the rich diversity of indigenous culture, people from Balgo are off country in Broome. There are a stack of different languages amongst tiny groups, and the salt water people and inland people are as different as Inuit and Ainu. This represents atomisation. There is no going forward with a shared identity, just whining about the past and being enabled by the self perceived conscience of the self appointed elites.

  55. alexnoaholdmate
    #2480734, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Hey Struth u have a challenger for the world champion ignorant dickhead title! U gonna let him win?

    Unlike you, Testes – whose only experience with indigenous Australia, it is painfully obvious, comes from coercing young girls into oral sex on boardwalks in the dark – I have actually spent some time in an Aboriginal community. In Nth QLD, if it matters

    Despite all your bluster and your bullshit, and your claim to be the final arbiter on this blog when it comes to Aboriginal affairs – it’s very clear that you haven’t, and that you’re a baldfaced liar.

    Now fuck off back to the South Hedland pub carpark.

  56. herodotus
    #2480735, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Monty, we don’t wish to know what you pay for.

  57. egg_
    #2480736, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Next fight.
    Mayweather – Turnbull.

    Monster vs 100 donuts.

  58. alexnoaholdmate
    #2480737, posted on August 27, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Monster vs 100 donuts.

    My money’s on the donuts.

    Have a doctor handy.

  59. test pattern
    #2480738, posted on August 27, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Indigenous heroes cont.

    Daisy Bindi

    ‘Salute to a spirit fine
    Daisy of Nullagine
    Who unaided resolutely
    Dared to challenge slavery’

    http://ia.anu.edu.au/biography/bindi-daisy-9505

    https://www.poetrylibrary.edu.au/poets/noonuccal-oodgeroo/daisy-bindi-0719067

  60. rickw
    #2480739, posted on August 27, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Monster vs 100 donuts.

    My money’s on the donuts.

    Have a doctor handy.

    Like Cool Hand Luke except with doughnuts, munty and an industrial grade stomach pump.

  61. cohenite
    #2480740, posted on August 27, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    I’m not sure you noticed, Cohenite copped a good slapping today, for doing a bad Helen Reddy impersonation. That was well deserved for a truly idiotic comment. When he’s not obsessing about muzzos, he’s completely out of his depth.

    Tell us about greenhouses again boy wonder.

  62. Carpe Jugulum
    #2480742, posted on August 27, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Robert Mc
    #2480719, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    Your linked article is paywalled. In what way am I wrong?

    Victoriastan banned conventional gas drilling, not just fracking.

    Therefore, you are wrong.

    See mOnty for your rake.

  63. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2480743, posted on August 27, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    THE TIMES
    Donald Trump: photo of 1970s Kabul swayed Afghanistan approach

    Ben Macintyre
    The Times
    6:27PM August 27, 2017

    The black-and-white photograph shows three Afghan female students, books in hand, walking down a tree-lined street in Kabul. They are wearing short skirts. One appears to be smoking a cigarette. They look confidently at the camera, smiling and carefree. The year is 1972.

    The photo could not be further removed from the faceless, burka-clad, Taliban-repressed image of Afghanistan we have today – which is why the US national security adviser, HR McMaster, reportedly showed it to Donald Trump in order to persuade the president to recommit to the Afghan conflict.

    Last week, in a rare U-turn, Mr Trump announced that the US was dedicated to winning the 16-year-old conflict. That decision was partly inspired, according to TheWashington Post, by his being shown a powerful photographic visual reminder of what a free Afghanistan once looked like, and might be again.

    McMaster wanted to demonstrate to the president that Afghanistan was “not a hopeless place”, that “western norms had existed there before, and could return”.

    It is easy to mock a president who can be swayed on a subject as serious as war by a single, reductive image of miniskirted women. “Of course McMaster could only get Trump’s attention by objectifying women,” said one commentator. Trump is uncomfortable with complex explanations, preferring visual aids including charts, bullet points and photographs.

    But McMaster (a keen student of history who during the Iraq war studied Rommel’s tank tactics) is right on this: Afghanistan was not always a dark and oppressed place; the country was once progressive and peaceful, and is slowly becoming so again. That goal is within reach, so long as America and Britain remain committed to achieving it.

    As Lord Richards, former chief of the defence staff, observed last week: “It will take a few more years, but it will work.”

    “What are we doing there?” Trump angrily demanded in 2012. The answer to that question lies, in part, in an image of three laughing Afghan girls in 1970s skirts.

    In the 1950s and 1960s, Afghanistan made huge strides towards a more liberal and westernised lifestyle. Modern buildings emerged alongside the traditional mud architecture of the capital, Kabul. Burkas became optional. Girls were educated to high-school level along with boys, and many went to university. Afghan women became eligible to vote in 1919, just a year after women in the UK. Purdah (gender separation) was abolished in the 1950s. In 1977, women made up 15 per cent of parliament, a higher percentage than the US Congress at the time.

    Record shops sold western pop. Women and girls played in the city’s parks without male chaperones. Religiously moderate, politically stable, in the early 1970s the country was moving slowly towards the light. The pro-western King Zahir Shah carried out an “experiment in democracy”, bringing in a constitutional monarchy with an elected parliament, freedom of speech, a largely secular legal system and political parties.

    Afghanistan was never exactly a model of liberal democracy. Outside Kabul, much of the country remained feudal, tribal and economically stagnant. Western influence was largely restricted to an urban elite. But under a modernising monarchy, Afghanistan enjoyed its most prolonged period of peace, with a growing urban middle class and a system of consultative meetings (jirgas) representing rural communities and tribes that Afghans broadly accepted as legitimate.

    From the Oz. If anyone knows how to link to the picture at the top of this article, I would be obliged.

  64. Tom
    #2480746, posted on August 27, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    JC, the Caddy concept car is way prettier than the ugly convertible, which reminds me of the shell of the 19th century power plant the local greenfilth sank off Woollongong.

  65. Delta A
    #2480747, posted on August 27, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Yup, definitely news from the deep bowels of Muddy’s cognitive matter. I thought I gave it away with the poor punctuation.

    You’re a naughty boy, Muddy. 🙂

    But you do make me laugh.

  66. test pattern
    #2480749, posted on August 27, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    ‘on boardwalks in the dark’

    Oh when the Pilbara sun beats down on the old Port Irony roof,
    And your thongs get so hot you wish your tired feet were desert proof,
    Under the boardwalk, down by the jetty,
    On a blanket with my black baby is where I’ll be,

    Under the boardwalk out of Port Irony’s sun,
    Under the boardwalk we’ll have miscegenatin’ fun,
    Under the boardwalk people walking above,
    Under the boardwalk we’ll be falling in love!

  67. Tintarella di Luna
    #2480750, posted on August 27, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    HOWEVER, I am available as a ghostwriter for anyone considering their own autobiography!

    Muddy very grateful for you contributions – the Clammie Frod was most entertaining — I’d take you up on your very generous offer but I’m afraid I’ll be a ghost before I have time for recollection.

  69. Boambee John
    #2480752, posted on August 27, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    From the aboriginal recognition thread.

    The population of Firsts (by test pattern)

    Then there is the population of Seconds, broadly those whose ancestors arrived between 1788 and the end of the Second World War.

    Then the Thirds, whose ancestors arrived in the great migration wave of the 1969s and 1970s.

    And the Fourths, from the 1980s to the turn of the Century.

    Finally the Fifths, those who arrived since 2000.

    Each of these groups could claim inherited rights in this land, depending on the duration of their connection with it. Constitutional recognition for each group anyone? Or should we accept that we are all in this together, and work to minimise differences based on race and genealogy?

  70. Top Ender
    #2480755, posted on August 27, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Car-wise i would like a De Lorean for a plaything.

    Although I heard the US model was so choked by anti-pollution requirements it was a bit of a dog performance-wise.

  71. Robert Mc
    #2480756, posted on August 27, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Victoriastan banned conventional gas drilling, not just fracking.

    Therefore, you are wrong.

    That’s it? That’s all you’ve got? Deary me. Here is what JC and I said:

    Oh yea, get a license to explore for gas in Victoria, NSW, SA and I think Tasmania. Let’s see how you go.

    For coal seam gas, JC. Probably a bit of it in Vic and NSW, where there is plenty of coal. But why would you?

    For natural gas, there are already plenty of proven reserves and extraction.

    Again. Why am I wrong?

  72. Robber Baron
    #2480758, posted on August 27, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    On Sky, watching that Karvelas hound badgering lightweight Josh. Josh is not leadership material. Too boring. No balls. The hound interupted Josh multiple times in each answer. He never pushed back once. He is a loser.

    She is now throwing easy questions without even one interuption to the Labor indigenie Burney.

    Unwatchable TV.

  73. egg_
    #2480760, posted on August 27, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Camaro and Corvette for Oz

    Holden V8 fans rejoice: General Motors looks likely to offer not one but two big-bore performance coupes Down Under after the homegrown Commodore SS is killed off this year.

    After years of being denied official access to Chevrolet’s brawny Camaro muscle-car and iconic Corvette supercar, Australians should eventually be able to purchase both American sports cars from their local Holden dealer.

  74. Boambee John
    #2480761, posted on August 27, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    m0nty
    #2480729, posted on August 27, 2017 at 6:55 pm
    I would pay per view to see Mayweather v Abbott. But only if they both get on the turps beforehand.

    So m0nty would pay to see Mayweather, a currently active professional boxer, beat up a man decades older than Mayweather.

    No wonder he is so keen on antifa fascist thugs!

  75. John Constantine
    #2480762, posted on August 27, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    http://www.msn.com/en-au/news/techandscience/elon-musk-has-raised-dollarus27-million-to-link-human-brains-with-computers/ar-AAqHPLV?li=AA4Zor&ocid=AARDHP

    Somebody has to rip off the system that spills green dollars like drunken lefties.

    I keep forgiving Musk for milking the system because he keeps doing cool stuff with the loot.

  76. stackja
    #2480763, posted on August 27, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Top Ender
    #2480755, posted on August 27, 2017 at 7:23 pm
    Car-wise i would like a De Lorean for a plaything.

    Although I heard the US model was so choked by anti-pollution requirements it was a bit of a dog performance-wise.

    Doc’s car

  77. Delta A
    #2480764, posted on August 27, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Although I heard the US model was so choked by anti-pollution requirements it was a bit of a dog performance-wise.

    When you look that good, no-one’s gonna question your performance.

