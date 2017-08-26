Open forum: August 26, 2017

Posted on 8:00 am, August 26, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
1,308 Responses to Open forum: August 26, 2017

  1. JC
    #2480982, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Thanks for the spellcheck, Muddy. You’re on the ball today.

  2. Muddy
    #2480983, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Snoopy.
    Yes, thanks. Distract.

  3. Tom
    #2480984, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:13 am

    66% of Americans now fear speaking their minds in a politically correct nation: poll

    Polls are now meaningless, but this one appears to infer that 66% of Americans will be voting for Trump!

    Brilliant observation, rickw.

    The fake news media is so obsessed with rigging polls with D+10-15% samples to show Trump is unpopular that the truth occasionally accidentally breaks free — like Americans’ record levels of optimism about the US economy.

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2480985, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:13 am

    STATE POLITICS
    WA Libs threaten Turnbull with High Court challenge on GST

    The Australian
    12:00AM August 28, 2017
    Andrew Burrell
    WA Chief Reporter
    Perth
    @AndrewBurrell7

    The West Australian Liberal Party is planning a High Court challenge to the commonwealth’s GST carve-up in an attempt to force the Turnbull government to hand over billions of extra dollars a year to the state.

    WA Liberal leader and former state treasurer Mike Nahan told The Australian last night that he had received high-level legal ­advice that the state could challenge the GST system under section 99 of the Constitution, which bans the commonwealth from giving preference to one state over another.

    Dr Nahan said he would pursue the constitutional challenge, which could “revolutionise” ­federal-state fiscal relations, only if the federal government did not make fundamental changes to the system once the Productivity Commission hands down its report into the GST system early next year.

    He said the challenge would be crowd-funded and would not need the support of the state’s Labor government. “I am actively pursuing it with a number of other ­people who are more expert than me,” he said.

    “I have had months of discussion with QCs and judges and other lawyers about this.”

    The revelation of a potential challenge came after Bill Shorten failed to match WA Labor Premier Mark McGowan’s push to increase the state’s share by as much $10 billion over the next four years.

    Mr McGowan told the Labor state conference yesterday that the federal Opposition Leader’s pledge to introduce a $1.6bn infrastructure fund for the state was a “great first step” that would establish an effective floor of 70c in every dollar of GST raised in WA.

    However, Mr Shorten’s promise at the conference on Saturday ignored urgent appeals by Mr McGowan and other state Labor colleagues to overhaul the GST distribution system.

    The announcement also failed to match Mr McGowan’s push for the commonwealth to share GST revenue between the states ­according to population share — a method that boosts WA’s GST grants by $4.4bn this year alone.

    Mr McGowan wants a perm­anent floor of 80c in the dollar for all states.

    WA’s share of the GST will be just 34c for every dollar this year and the low distribution had prompted the Turnbull government to deliver $1.2bn in “top-up” payments as compensation. Facing the loss of five seats in WA at the next election, the Coalition has also promised a future GST floor and has commissioned a Productivity Commission inquiry into the system

    From the Oz. Nothing to do with the fact that the Libs are facing wipeout, here in the Wild WEst at the next election? 34 cents in the fvcking dollar…

  5. notafan
    #2480986, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Muddy

    I’m not sure that the beauty is meant to detract from anything.

    Our war graves are beautiful, I stumbled upon the Commonwealth war Graves in Rome, didn’t even know they had one, just inside the walls.

    That they are maintained in such beauty is taxpayers money well spent.

    It is those without that bug me.

    One of my great uncles was buried up near Poziers but the cemetery was the site of a later battle and his grave obliterated.

    The other was blown to smithereens a few weeks later and there was nothing to bury.

    A market is better than nothing.

  6. srr
    #2480987, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:19 am

    “MALE PRIVILEGE”

    http://cdn.counter-currents.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/06/Military-Cemetery.jpg

    PRIVILEGED TO DIE PROTECTING THE RIGHTS
    OF DELUSIONAL CULTURAL MARXISTS THAT HATE YOU
    AND EVERYTHING ABOUT THE COUNTRY YOU DIED FOR

    That’s wording and image of that meme now only showing up at the Nazi Daily Stormer.

    It was one of the most powerful memes going.

    You can see why they’ve buried it with The Enemy that caused so many of those graves to be filled by the men who defended us against them.

  7. H B Bear
    #2480988, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:20 am

    WA Lieborals – all 13 of them, must have more time on their hands after pissing it up against a wall for eight years.

  8. Muddy
    #2480989, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:21 am

    notafan.
    Even the two large war cemeteries in PNG are well-kept. The local groundsmen do a good job, partly, one suspects, because they get paid very well compared to some of their countrymen, and there must be a hell of a lot of people willing to take their place if they can’t measure up.

    It’s surprising how many are still missing and have no known grave. I’m not sure if Australia keeps a central database, but the U.S. does, and there are many thousands still unaccounted for.

    I’ve been doing some archives research on three Australians who went missing in the vicinity of Lae, PNG, in mid ’42, and it seems as though they were executed, but no trace has ever been found of their bodies. It’s a question that will likely never be answered for any of their family who still remain.

    But that’s male privilege for you.

  10. John64
    #2480991, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:22 am

    It ain’t going to happen but it would be a thing of great beauty if Roberta Williams ran against Tits McPeanuthead at the next federal election.

    GANGLAND widow Roberta Williams wants to run for federal parliament and take on Labor leader Bill Shorten.

  11. rickw
    #2480992, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Even the two large war cemeteries in PNG are well-kept. The local groundsmen do a good job, partly, one suspects, because they get paid very well compared to some of their countrymen, and there must be a hell of a lot of people willing to take their place if they can’t measure up.

    I have been to a couple of Dawn Services at Bomana, immaculate grounds, the service is also very well attended by Papua New Guineans, many of whom rise in the very early hours to walk to the service.

  13. rickw
    #2480995, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:27 am

    This has to be the most ridiculous picture of 2017. Is the woman in the middle actually knitting?

    Keep Calm and Carry On! She’s knitting a life vest!

    (They need to get them the hell out of that, hypothermia probably within an hour.)

  14. Zyconoclast
    #2480996, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Private school Rissalah College to pay back $4.3 million to government

    You have to get to paragraph seven before the word Islamic is used and that is in relation to the former Principal.

    It is used a few more times after that but again not in relation to the school.

    Why would that be?

  15. The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2480997, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:28 am

    I know others have thanked him but it must be repeated.

    I dips me lid to Tom for the cartoons.

  16. notafan
    #2480998, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Muddy

    It’s inevitable that some will never be found.

    Don’t have to have a wild imagination as to why that would be.

    I’ve often pointed out that white privilege is as much a myth and life for the vast majority of white people was pretty crappy untill well after world war two.

    If you survived world war one, the influenza epidemic, the depression, the Spanish Civil War, world war two, communism etc you were indeed privileged.

  17. rickw
    #2480999, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:28 am

    It ain’t going to happen but it would be a thing of great beauty if Roberta Williams ran against Tits McPeanuthead at the next federal election.

    My guess is that she would win.

  18. notafan
    #2481000, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Rissalah college staff just admitted to defrauding Australia post.

    Oops.

  19. Top Ender
    #2481001, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:33 am

    If anyone knows of a Male Privilege/War Cemetery pic I’d be grateful for the URL

    Quite capable of making one but have nowhere to upload it to.

  20. Top Ender
    #2481002, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Sorry, should have said one without the F word.

  21. rickw
    #2481004, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Rissalah college staff just admitted to defrauding Australia post.

    Green on Green action!

  22. H B Bear
    #2481005, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:34 am

    ALPBC radio 6am news reporting another victim of the “militant van attack” has died. Even being a laughing stock doesn’t change the narrative at the staff co-op, comrades.

  23. srr
    #2481006, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Really …

    Islamist Propaganda Video Claims Pope, Italy Next Targets
    http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/08/27/islamist-propaganda-video-claims-pope-italy-next-target/

    … “next”?

    So Mussies are time travelers now?

  24. JC
    #2481007, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Incest appears to be totally fine with the American left.

    Who are we to judge if two consenting adults want to form such a relationship.

  25. Top Ender
    #2481008, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Very naughty Rissalah school. Former principal looks like he employed much of his family there.

  26. Snoopy
    #2481009, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Very naughty Rissalah school. Former principal looks like he employed much of his family there.

    Being lucky is a crime?

  27. m0nty
    #2481011, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Exclusive: Trump vents in Oval Office, “I want tariffs. Bring me some tariffs!”

    He is worrying about this instead of preventing a government shutdown and a credit default.

  28. m0nty
    #2481012, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Really, Mayweather is a Trump supporter? Wow

    He’s a pussy-grabbing millionaire arsehole, so they share a lot in common.

  29. areff
    #2481013, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:52 am

    CBS to buy Channel 10, according to 3AW.

    Hard to know whether to smile that the Murdoch clan has once again displayed the acumen that demonstrates the truth of clogs-to-clogs in three generations, or to lament the grandaddy of all fake news operations taking charge of an Australian newsroom.

    Coming soon: Scoop story on the type-written note in faux Selectric font (with superscript) in which Captain Cook attempts to avoid service in the Royal Navy, insisting he is busy doing his bit for white privilege by distributing poison flour and diseased blankets to Aborigines and must soon report for duty at the Alamo.

  30. John64
    #2481014, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:52 am

    My guess is that she would win.

    The jokes are all too obvious.

    What’s the difference between Roberta Williams and Bill Shorten?

    One associates with crooks and has been enriched by the proceeds from organised crime and the other is Carl William’s widow.

  31. Anthony
    #2481015, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:54 am

    John64
    #2480991, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:22 am
    It ain’t going to happen but it would be a thing of great beauty if Roberta Williams ran against Tits McPeanuthead at the next federal election.

    Show us your tits, Tits.
    Nice set of tits. I was talking to the dog.
    Roberta Billie or Tits Bobby.

  32. srr
    #2481016, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Bill Mitchell Retweeted
    Ned Ryun‏Verified account @nedryun 12h12 hours ago

    Please Retweet & share my newest op-ed for @thehill:
    The real threat to our republic is the Orwellian Antifa. #maga
    http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/the-administration/348137-the-real-threat-to-our-republic-is-the-orwellian-antifa

  34. H B Bear
    #2481018, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Very naughty Rissalah school. Former principal looks like he employed much of his family there.

    Muzzies never move beyond their medieval, tribal, low trust instincts. Unlike Western equivalents which is generally opportunistic nepotism – see political electorate offices and the ALPBC.

  35. John Constantine
    #2481019, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:02 am

    The scumfilth banking system, that is screaming to its crony socialist corruptocracy partners to open the floodgates and mass import millions of welfare clients to open bank accounts, the scumfilth banking system that is too big too fail, the scumfilth banking system that is hellbent on enforcing identity politics and Stalinism upon australia, the scumfilth banking system that froths about the vital need for a trillion dollars of debt for Australia and million dollar house mortgages for everyone– why not just go anti trust and bust ’em up?.
    https://www.theautomaticearth.com/2017/08/jackson-hole-and-the-appalachians/
    “actual -as opposed to theoretical- recovery of wages and inflation will certainly not come from QE for banks, that much should be clear after a decade. And that is exactly where the problem is. That is why so many people work such shitty jobs. The banks may be more resilient (and that comes with a big question mark), but it has come at the cost of the economies. And no, banks are not the same as economies. Moreover, ‘saving’ the banks through asset purchases and ultra low rates has made ‘real economies’ much more prone to the next downturn.

    The asset purchases serve to keep zombie firms -including banks- alive, which will come back to haunt economies -and central banks- when things start falling. The ultra low rates have driven individuals and institutions into ‘investments’ for which there has been no price discovery for a decade or more. Homes, stocks, you name it. Everyone and their pet hamster overborrowed and overpaid thanks to Bernanke, Yellen and Draghi, and their ‘policies’.

    QE for banks didn’t just not work as advertized, it has dug a mile deep hole in real economies. No economy can properly function unless most people can afford to spend money. It’s lifeblood. QE for banks is not, if anything it’s the opposite.”

  36. srr
    #2481020, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Joel Fischer 🇺🇸‏ @JoelFischerNYC 3h3 hours ago

    Many left-wing activists say “Black Lives Matter,”
    yet they remain silent about the 900 black babies aborted a day in the US
    #AllLivesMatter

    https://twitter.com/JoelFischerNYC/status/901916299814731776

  37. Top Ender
    #2481021, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Looks like prime wally Salim Mehajer had his laptop open at the wrong time….

    ‘Work, work, work’: Salim Mehajer’s Los Angeles jaunt at the pointy end of plane

    Kate McClymont

    Flamboyant property developer Salim Mehajer, whose companies owe almost $100 million to creditors, took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off his overseas boarding pass – seat 1C at the very front of the plane.

    The controversial former deputy mayor of the now defunct Auburn council was jetting off to Los Angeles having won a last-minute change to his bail conditions enabling him to leave the country.

    A return flight from Sydney to Los Angeles in Delta’s row 1C is estimated to cost between $7700 and $10,000.

    Mr Mehajer, who shot to fame after his ostentatious wedding came to national attention in 2015, is rumoured to be heading to Las Vegas to watch the much-hyped boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

    Alongside his Instagram photo, the self-styled “entrepreneur” posted: “Work, work work … then Travel and then repeat #InGoditrust#businessbeforepleasure”

    There hasn’t been much pleasure for the 31-year-old on the home front as he is facing a myriad of legal battles, including allegations of electoral fraud, failing to disclose political donations as well as AVOs taken out by his now estranged wife Aysha.

    He is also being pursued by a liquidator over his property development company owing almost $900,000 to the Australian Taxation Office.

    Mr Mehajer recently lost his bid to oust administrators from two of his companies which owe almost $100 million to creditors but have only $32,000 in the bank.

    But it wasn’t just Mr Mehajer’s boarding pass that has raised eyebrows. Featuring in the background of his Instagram photo is his open computer, which reveals some interesting email correspondents.

    There is accused fraudster Ian Lazar offering words of encouragement such as: “I know I have been where you are but a lot worse.”

    Mr Lazar is facing a raft of criminal charges including fraud, perverting the course of justice, threatening a witness and theft.

    “People don’t care if it is true or not,” wrote Mr Lazar, who also offered: “They want you to spend time and money fighting rubbish.”

    Another of Mr Mehajer’s correspondents is Greg Huxley, who had his mandatory bankruptcy period extended for deliberately provided false or misleading information to his trustee, as well as continuing to manage a corporation whilst bankrupt and for failing to disclose other sources of income.

    Over the years Mr Huxley has run numerous money lending enterprises including Hard Money Loans.

    Apart from their financial woes, Mr Huxley and Mr Mehajer have both seen their fathers jailed for fraud.

    Peter Huxley committed one of the most sensational frauds as the secretary of the Rural Bank. He was jailed for 20 years in 1970 for defrauding the bank of $5.2 million, an astonishing amount at the time.

    Mr Mehajer’s lavish wedding was delayed until his father, property developer Mohamad Mehajer was released from his 3½-year sentence for conspiring to cheat and defraud the National Australia Bank of more than $3 million.

    Another email is from Prestige Australian Financial Services, the subject of which is: “One time offer, find out where smart money is investing and why.”

    Mr Mehajer is due back on September 4.

  38. incoherent rambler
    #2481022, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:04 am

    What’s the difference between Roberta Williams and Bill Shorten?

    One of them is a alleged gangland figure, the other is a woman.

  39. Snoopy
    #2481023, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:07 am

    m0nty
    #2481011, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:47 am
    Exclusive: Trump vents in Oval Office, “I want tariffs. Bring me some tariffs!”
    This account — confirmed by sources with knowledge of the meeting and undisputed by the White House

    Damning!

  43. dover_beach
    #2481027, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:12 am

    medieval, tribal, low trust instincts.

    You can’t be medieval and tribal. Nor medieval and low trust. If the medievals were ever as bad as people think they were, it’s a wonder they developed the institutions that gave us the modern world.

  44. srr
    #2481028, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Bill Mitchell‏Verified account @mitchellvii 10h10 hours ago

    I said weeks ago the Mueller investigation would lead to Hillary not Trump, and now this:

    Hmm… Something Smells Fishy – Podestas Provide Files to US Gov Days Before Mueller Investigation Subpoenas Podestas

    The Podesta brothers John and Tony

    The crazy liberal Democrat mainstream media (MSM) created the unfounded and unprecedented hoax that the Trump campaign was working with Russia during the 2016 election. Although no information to date has substantiated this claim, the MSM is reporting non-stop about this since the election loss of their candidate Hillary Clinton.

    The Democrats and their ‘Really Fake’ MSM tried recounts which didn’t work and then they gave their all to the fake news Russia-gate story. At the same time the MSM never mentioned the connections that the Clinton team, including John Podesta, her campaign manager, and the Clinton Foundation had with the Russians.

    [LOTS More there to dub m0nty’s Hillary and Podesta boosting face in 😀 ]
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/hmmm-something-smells-fishy-podestas-provide-files-to-us-gov-just-before-mueller-investigation-subpeonas-podestas/

  45. C.L.
    #2481029, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Ahahahahahahaha.
    The Australian: Conservatives urge ‘yes’ in marriage vote.

    Political conservatives who support same-sex marriage have launched a campaign to convince voters to say ‘yes’ in the upcoming postal survey.

    The campaign features messages from Liberal and Nationals party elders – including federal cabinet ministers Christopher Pyne and Kelly O’Dwyer, Tasmanian Premier Will Hodgman, and former Victorian premier Jeff Kennett – as well as voters and party members.

  46. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2481030, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Show us your tits, Tits.

    Hopefully, pay-to-view only. Some of us have led a sheltered existence. Melbourne Show coming up. Put him in a canvas tent, with Plibbers outside spruiking for customers to come in and see the Dag With Dugs.

  48. C.L.
    #2481032, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:17 am

    So The Australian now believes Christopher Pyne is a “conservative elder.”

    Ahahahahahahahahaha.

    Also at that link, the newspaper accepts that phony online “poll” of “Catholics.”

  49. Myrddin Seren
    #2481033, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:20 am

    The Invisible Poems Hidden in One of the World’s Oldest Libraries

    The library at Saint Catherine’s Monastery is the oldest continually operating library in the world. Among its thousands of ancient parchments are at least 160 palimpsests—manuscripts that bear faint scratches and flecks of ink beneath more recent writing.

    Interesting stuff for the historically minded.

    Unfortunately Islamic State cadres are active in the area and one wonders if the Egyptian government can keep providing sufficient security to what is clearly a key cultural target for IS.

  50. Senile Old Guy
    #2481034, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:22 am

    SMH leads with:

    New data to be released on Monday shows Australia produced enough renewable energy to power 7.1 million homes, or 70 per cent of households, in the year to June.

    Note that the reference is just to homes because later:

    It shows renewables comprised 17.2 per cent of electricity generated in Australia’s east and west coast main grids last financial year, up from 7 per cent a decade ago.

    Not nearly so impressive. Even with subsidies.

  51. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2481035, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:22 am

    So The Australian now believes Christopher Pyne is a “conservative elder.”

    Fifty billion’s worth of French bubbles would turn anyone’s head.

  52. cohenite
    #2481036, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Zyconoclast

    #2481017, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Renewable energy booming but could soon turn to bust, analysts warn.
    Australia produced enough renewable energy to power 70 per cent of households last financial year, new data shows, but advocates warn the booming industry will flounder unless the Turnbull government commits to a clean energy target.

    As sourced from GetUp.

    Renewables don’t work, they don’t produce power for 70% of dog kennels on a regular basis. Currently in Australia renewables get paid preferentially when they are producing power and by issuing LRECs get paid when they are not producing power which is about 40% of the time for wind and even more for solar.

    The fossils have to keep running all the time and only get paid when renewables aren’t producing and have to pay the renewables for the LRECs.

    You couldn’t make this shit up and turdball is building a water elevator at the Snowy to take up the slack.

    Stock up on candles folks.

  53. Robert Mc
    #2481037, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Ahahahahahahahahaha.

    Libby? Is that you?

  54. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2481038, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:25 am

    10:23 and the blue skies have clouded over. Literally.

  55. dover_beach
    #2481039, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:26 am

    The campaign features messages from Liberal and Nationals party elders – including federal cabinet ministers Christopher Pyne and Kelly O’Dwyer, Tasmanian Premier Will Hodgman, and former Victorian premier Jeff Kennett – as well as voters and party members.

    Not one conservative is there named. They must be desperate if they’re running their disinformation campaigns this early.

  56. Haidee
    #2481040, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:29 am

    That is pure white male privilege
    Only Connie’s “lovely boys” get a pass
    for the manic laughter

  57. incoherent rambler
    #2481041, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Everybody that uses electricity is forced to contribute to union funds via various subsidies and taxes.
    The roonables scam is an excellent example of what happens when you don’t have anti-racketeering laws.

  58. H B Bear
    #2481042, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Chrissy Pyne a conservative? #fakenews Chrissy wouldn’t even qualify for that title in Mainland Tasmania, a failed State and economic Alice in Wonderland.

