Peter O’Brien: Chris Kenny on Aboriginal Recognition

Chris Kenny has an interesting article in the Weekend Australian.

Chris supports the idea of ‘mandating an aboriginal advisory body in the Constitution’. In response to an online comment suggesting that this would divide us by race, Chris replied:

It is not about race. It is about people who have inherited rights in this land. And there is no special status – just a body to represent and provide advice on their interests. We have such a body (informally) today.

To what ‘rights’ is he referring? If he means land rights, they are already covered, thank you very much, courtesy of the Native Title Act, through which mechanism already 30% of the Australian land mass has passed into native title with another 30% subject to claims which will almost certainly be granted. In the near future we will see 60% of our land mass in Aboriginal hands. Very little more to do on this front, I would have thought. So what other rights have Aboriginal Australians inherited, rights so distinct from those of other Australians that they need to be embodied in a Council enshrined, or rather entrenched, in the Constitution?

I’ll tell you what Aborigines think they are – the right to preserve their culture, the right to self-determination or sovereignty and/or the right to live under customary law. These are pretty much intertwined since the only way to fully preserve their culture would be for them to withdraw from the modern world. Under our current slavish worship of multiculturalism we encourage all groups to preserve their culture. Hopefully they would preserve only as much of it as is compatible with our liberal democratic values but recent (Burqa related) events suggest that whatever resolve we may once have had in this respect is being whittled away. Anyway, there is no impediment to Aboriginals preserving the worthwhile elements of their culture – even ersatz ones such as ‘welcome to country’ ceremonies. But when culture encompasses customary law, which is totally incompatible with Australian law, that is a different matter. Few Australians would regard any degree of Aboriginal sovereignty or acceptance of customary law as, in any way, uniting us.

What most Australians think will ‘unite us’ is when all Aboriginal Australians can lead fulfilling and healthy lives on a par with the rest of the country, under the rule of law which has served us so well.

So what is the problem with a purely ‘advisory’ body, since, as Chris points out we already have one? If such an advisory body limited itself to the pragmatic aims I’ve outlined above, why would it need to be entrenched in the Constitution? Presumably, one of the aims of the advisory body should be to work towards its own demise. If it is embedded in the Constitution, that will never happen. It will linger on, a cancerous sinecure rather like the HRC, manufacturing reasons to justify its own existence.

But it will not limit itself to achieving practical outcomes, such health, education and the eradication of domestic violence and substance abuse. It will provide a platform for every activist to push for sovereignty on the basis that this is the only way to secure Aboriginal advancement. Given that most aboriginal activists have been quite up-front about this, there can be no doubt that this advisory body will be one more lever to advance the sovereignty agenda. Let’s assume no sensible government will acquiesce in this matter (other than a Greens government, God forbid!). Activists will then argue ‘what is the point of having an advisory body if the government just ignores our advice on this most fundamental right’ (I am using their words – not mine). An activist High Court might very well argue that the Constitutional status of the council elevates its advice above that of a merely statutory body. Might it not argue that the intent, of the Australian people, in establishing such a council in the Constitution might have been that rejection of its advice should be the exception rather than the rule? Might it not argue that under the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People, the right to self-determination had already been established in International Law and therefore the Australian Parliament would be derelict in ignoring recommendations, from a constitutionally established body, relating to sovereignty? In Mabo, the High Court, ignoring common law and precedent, found that native title existed. Using similar logic, might it not find that native sovereignty also exists. If that sounds a little far-fetched, does anyone imagine that Her Honour Triggs J, should she be elevated by a starry-eyed Labor government, (or any one of a number of like-minded activist lawyers) be incapable of such logic?

Sure, the High Court could reason as above even without the advisory council being entrenched in the Constitution, but in that case a government could ignore its finding because it would not be based on anything in the Constitution. The government could have ignored the Mabo decision but instead decided to legislate it into effect. The government could legislate to render a High Court finding in favour of sovereignty unworkable. Admittedly, this would be a recipe for protracted lawfare based on creative interpretations of the Constitution but so be it. Once the Constitution comes into it, however, it’s a different ball game.

Putting something into the Constitution always invites the possibility of unintended consequences. Therefore, unless there is some specific legal imperative, some specific problem that can only be overcome by a constitutional amendment we should leave it alone. As far as recognition of their special place goes, Aboriginal Australians already have it in the form of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples Recognition Act enacted by the Gillard government. At the moment the Constitution contains no specific mention of Aboriginal Australians, although their existence is implied in Section 51 (xxvi). But that mention does not ascribe to them any particular rights, ‘inherited’ or otherwise. All the serious problems facing Aboriginal communities are solvable by programs and initiatives that can be provided under legislation (assuming that Aboriginal communities are prepared to come to the party) or they are not solvable at all.

In response to another comment that this advisory body will not be the end of the matter, Chris responds:

You hit on my greatest fear. It is no good fighting for a constitutional “settlement” if it becomes just another step towards another demand. It must be embraced as the end point when it comes to governance and symbolism so we can focus on practical outcomes.

If you are reading this, Chris, you have been a political staffer and a journalist. You have been on the receiving end of the Left’s idea of robust debate. Can you possibly be so naïve that you believe this could be an end of the matter?