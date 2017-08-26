Strange days indeed

Posted on 7:36 pm, August 26, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

These are strange times for liberal Jews who, like me, were born in America only because their grandparents ran there to escape fascism. 

What an astonishing sentence.

10 Responses to Strange days indeed

  1. Roger
    #2479938, posted on August 26, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Astonishing? She thinks Trump is a fascist. That’s hardly astonishing given that she’s a self-confessed liberal.

    Her comparison of her supposed plight with that of her ancestors is just inept.

  2. Muddy
    #2479940, posted on August 26, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    First of all, that’s the first time I have ever read The Guardian, and I resent the lack of an appropriate trigger warning. Secondly, I got as far as her quote from Jon Stewart and couldn’t limp any further. Nuff sed.

  3. Andrew
    #2479942, posted on August 26, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    I assume that dickhead had nothing to say (at least nothing that the Grauniad would be prepared to publish) when the Kenyan threw Israel under the bus? It was only 6 months ago.

  4. Robbo
    #2479944, posted on August 26, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Written for and printed by The Guardian. Only nitwits would pay any attention.

  5. PK
    #2479965, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    some “very fine people” marching with neo-Nazis earlier this month

    Yes, a few screwballs turned up but weren’t most there to decry the desecration of historical monuments?

  6. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2479977, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    It is the Grauniad.
    Say no more.

  7. rebel with cause
    #2480017, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Tunisia, Iran, Egypt, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Syria, Yemen… just a few of the places where J__s are no longer being born. Don’t think it has anything to do with Nazis though.

  8. Neville
    #2480057, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:01 am

    Yes, Sinclair. What an astonishing sentence, although I’m not quite sure which way you’re directing the emphasis; whether it’s ‘what an astonishing article by the grauniad’, or, ‘what an astonishing load of self-serving and SJW-sounding claptrap by the author’.

  9. geoffff
    #2480062, posted on August 27, 2017 at 12:53 am

    It might be astonishing if I had any idea of what she means.

  10. squawkbox
    #2480066, posted on August 27, 2017 at 1:12 am

    The typical modern guardianista liberal with an empty head and an empty life. If Trump is Hitler, then she can pretend to be Ann Frank – it gives her life a tiny bit of meaning.

