You better put some ice on that

Went to the ballet last night and at half time went out for a coffee to make sure I could keep awake for the second half. And there I chanced upon the daughter of an old old friend who I had known since she was an infant, an extremely bright young woman who had even been dux of her school. And we chatted as we always do as I searched around for the milk, and in the midst of it all she asked me how I thought Donald Trump was going as president. And since we had quite frequently met on the train during the election last year and had chatted amicably about the election, I said what I thought, which was that I found he was going even better than I had expected he would, especially given the opposition he was facing. So I will now relate how the last conversation we will ever have from that moment continued.

Well, she said, he gives me the creeps. This may be a mis-remembrance since this is what Hillary has been quoted as saying in recent days as excerpts from her new book are being released. But if those weren’t her exact words, they were certainly her sentiments. Why, I said? Because he is not respectful of women.

So I said, but we elect presidents to deal with policy. Don’t you care about North Korea, Islamic terrorism, open borders, our economic future and the preservation of Western Civilisation? Don’t you think these are also important and should be put into the balance as well. No, she didn’t think that at all. Walking home at night safely without worrying about molestation is more important.

But, I said, if that was the major issue, what about Bill Clinton, and his enabling wife Hillary? With Monica it was consensual. But she was an intern and he was her boss, didn’t that matter [and I forgot to mention Paula Jones and Kathleen Willey if consensual was so important]? No, not in the least. You know, I said, as we stood in the lobby of the Arts Centre at half time at the ballet, you are living in a bubble surrounded by a normality that might come crashing down if we do not get our political environment properly set. You – she said to me – think like that because you are a male. You cannot understand things from the perspective of a woman.

Well, I said, lots of women voted for Trump. Yes, but they were white women. That is not a worthy argument I replied since it basically forecloses on all possibility that we can discuss anything. Once you say that, there is no possibility of coming to any kind of mutual understanding since nothing I can ever possibly say has any possible ability to get past that defence. (And funny enough, a black cab driver in Washington had made the same point when we had had a similar conversation in July, that I could not understand what he was saying because I was not black myself.)

And then we went back to our seats, where I was able to stay awake for the second half without the least bit of trouble. But what annoys me almost as much as anything is her breach of friendship. She knew my attitude to Trump pre-election but assumed, like every other political fool, that I must have seen the light once he became president. So far past her widest intellectual compass was the possibility that having backed him for the eighteen months that led up to his election that I might still find myself very content to see what he has done since he is doing what he said he would, or at least trying. Dragging policy into the conversation was merely trying to sidetrack the only thing that mattered so far as she was concerned, his wrongthought on how to treat women.

But as it happens, every Democrat president, aside from Jimmy Carter, since I became conscious of politics at all – Kennedy, Johnson, Clinton – has been a serial adulterer. Clinton was even worse, an accused rapist, and we have it on good authority that Hillary ‘put up with’ Bill Clinton’s sexual ‘grabbing, groping women’. Trump did not lie about it or deny this incident, but said what I say, that it was highly unacceptable, but that there are bigger issues that matter much more. If you can ignore the Clintons’ far far worse behaviour, and make this one story about Trump your single reason for not supporting Trump as president, then so be it. But if you also think you have any political judgement whatsoever, then you are an even bigger fool than I might ever have thought. Rotherham and Cologne have become one-word reminders of how bad things have become even if we restrict ourselves to sexual assault. If this one story about Trump is all she can think of as the reason not to vote for him, she really is stupid in spite of her undoubtedly high IQ.

AND FOR THE RECORD: And I do think of policy as what matters. Aside from not being Hillary or a Democrat, there is this as well on Trump’s side of the ledger. From Cohenite who has taken the list from somewhere else:

WHAT HAS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP DONE SINCE HE HAS BEEN IN OFFICE …… 1. Supreme Court Judge Gorsuch

2. 59 missiles dropped in Syria

3. He took us out of TPP

4. Illegal immigration is now down 70%( the lowest in 17 years)

5. Consumer confidence highest since 2000 at index 125.6

6. Mortgage applications for new homes rise to a seven year high

7. Arranged from 7% to 24% Tariff on lumber from Canada

8. Bids for border wall are well underway

9. Pulled out of the lopsided Paris accord

10. Keystone pipeline approved

11. NATO allies boost spending by 4.3%

12. Allowing VA to terminate bad employees

13. Allowing private healthcare choices for veterans

14. More than 600,000. Jobs created

15. Median household income at a 7 year high

16. The Stock Market is at the highest ever in its history

17. China agreed to American import of beef

18. $89 Billion saved in regulation rollbacks

19. Rollback of A Regulation to boost coal mining

20. MOAB for ISIS

21. Travel ban reinstated

22. Executive order for religious freedom

23. Jump started NASA

24. $600 million cut from UN peacekeeping budget

25. Targeting of MS13 gangs

26. Deporting violent illegal immigrants

27. Signed 41 bills to date

28. Created a commission on child trafficking

29. Created a commission on voter fraud

30. Created a commission for opioids addiction

31. Giving power to states to drug test unemployment recipients

32. Unemployment lowest since May 2007

33. Historic Black College University initiative

34. Women In Entrepreneurship Act

35. Created an office for illegal immigrant crime victims

36. Reversed Dodd-Frank

37. Repealed DOT ruling which would have taken power away from local governments for infrastructure planning

38. Order to stop crime against law enforcement

39. End of DAPA program

40. Stopped companies from moving out of America

41. Promoted businesses to create American Jobs

42. Encouraged country to once again – ‘Buy American and hire American’

43. Cutting regulations – 2 for every one created

45. Review of all trade agreements to make sure they areAmerica first

46. Apprentice program

47. Highest manufacturing surge in 3 years

48. $78 Billion promised reinvestment from major businesses like Exxon, Bayer, Apple, SoftBank, Toyota

49. Denied FBI a new building

50. $700 million saved with F-35 renegotiation

51. Saves $22 million by reducing white house payroll

52. Dept of Treasury reports a $182 billion surplus for April 2017 (2nd largest in history)

53. Negotiated the release of 6 US humanitarian workers held captive in Egypt

54. Gas prices lowest in more than 12 years

55. Signed An Executive Order To Promote Energy Independence and Economic Growth

56. Has already accomplished more to stop government interference into people’s lives than any President in the history of America

57. President Trump has worked with Congress to pass more legislation in his first 100 days than any President since Truman

58. Has given head executive of each branches 6 month time frame, dated March 15, 2017, to trim the fat, restructure and improve efficiency of their branch. (Observe the push-back the leaks the lies as entrenched POWER refuses to go silently into that good night!)

