“Antifa” is defined as psychotic nutter

This is a story that I am reprinting as it was published but with a bit of editorial adjustment so that what actually took place is clarified: Masked
anarchists nutters violently rout right-wing peaceful and law abiding demonstrators in Berkeley
An army of
anarchistsviolent criminal psychopaths in black clothing and masks routed a small group of right-wingextremely brave demonstrators who had gathered in a Berkeley park Sunday to rail against the city’s famed progressive politics, driving them out — sometimes violently — while overwhelming a huge contingent of police officers.
Hundreds of officers tried to maintain calm in and around Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park before the 1 p.m. “No to Marxism in Berkeley” rally, putting up barricades, searching bags and confiscating sticks, masks, pepper spray and even water bottles. The goal was to head off the type of clashes that sprang from similar rallies in the city earlier this year.
But once again,
counterdemonstratorsa bunch of genuine fascists pretending they are actually against fascism frustrated efforts by police, who numbered about 400. As the crowd swelled to several times that size, officers stepped asidestopped doing their jobs and allowed hundreds of peopleviolent thugs angered by the presence of the right-wingpeaceful rally to climb over the barriers into the park, said Officer Jennifer Coats, a spokeswoman for Berkeley police.
The
masked counterprotestersviolent criminal gangs of hoodlums, often referred to as antifa or antifascists, significantly outnumbered the people who had come for the rally, many of whom wore red clothing indicating support for President Trump. The anarchistscriminally insane thugs chased away the right-wingerslaw-abiding members of the public, and in one case four or five [cowardly actually fascist nutcases] pummeled a man with fists and sticks before a radio host for Reveal, Al Letson, [that is, not the police!] jumped in to shield the victim. AnarchistsViolent psychopaths also attacked reporters who documented their actions.
By the time the
confrontationsviolent criminal attacks wound down in midafternoon, police had arrested 13 people, including one for assault with a deadly weapon, Coats said. Most were accused of bringing banned items into the park. Six people reported non-life-threatening injuries, Coats said, including two taken to hospitals.
Every society has its psychotics who are usually kept chained up and sedated but sometimes it is seen as useful by political groups to allow them to run free. Using the right words to describe what is happening is essential if the underlying dynamic is to be more clearly understood.
Too true. Then the media wonder why people call them ‘fake news’.
The police are an absolute disgrace in these situations. If they can’t do the job they are supposed to do then it’s time for the National Guard to deal with these thugs and criminals.The thugs know they are in control because they have the backing of the media.
Has Antifa actually killed anyone? What is the worst injury Antifa has caused? Any cars driven through a crowd of opponents?
Yes. Five in Dallas. Three in Baton Rouge. That’s just for starters.