Monday Forum: August 28, 2017
a comment
Sorry to be so literal 🙂
Let’s populate the first 10 before the smelly socks scurry over
Poduim?
Statues vs. Tyres.
Just passing saw the lights on
Me too.
In the middle order and the pressure’s on. We’re 3/18.
What a gas.
congrats to TP who predicted this be be an issue last week ..
‘SOLAR power from WA’s North West would be sold to Indonesia and our other neighbours in Asia under an ambitious $20 billion vision…Three, one-gigawatt solar farms are proposed near Newman, De Grey and Broome…electricity would be delivered to Indonesia by a 1500km subsea cable from the Dampier Peninsula to east Java.’
http://www.perthnow.com.au/news/western-australia/alannah-mactiernan-released-findings-of-feasibility-study-that-shows-solar-power-was-next-export/news-story/c70fce9a804c631b2f8451e0ca1888b3
11th – woo hoo
Too good to leave languish in the old fred.
While looking at a link posted over on the guardian i came across this old letter written by the lawyer who defended one of the first “celebrity” militia cases at ruby ridge.
Its well written and is probably as solid a defense for free speech, justice and condemning government overreach as you are likely to read.
RTWT
In short hes defending his taking the case of a “nazi” to his J*ish Hollywood mate, despite him being J4ish as well.
http://www.famous-trials.com/rubyridge/1143-spenceletter
In this country we embrace the myth that we are still a democracy when we know that we are not a democracy, that we are not free, that the government does not serve us but subjugates us. Although we give lip service to the notion of freedom, we know the government is no longer the servant of the people but, at last has become the people’s master. We have stood by like timid sheep while the wolf killed, first the weak, then the strays, then those on the outer edges of the flock, until at last the entire flock belonged to the wolf. We did not care about the weak or about the strays. They were not a part of the flock. We did not care about those on the outer edges. They had chosen to be there. But as the wolf worked its way towards the center of the flock we discovered that we were now on the outer edges. Now we must look the wolf squarely in the eye. That we did not do so when the first of us was ripped and torn and eaten was the first wrong. It was our wrong.
That none of us felt responsible for having lost our freedom has been a part of an insidious progression. In the beginning the attention of the flock was directed not to the marauding wolf but to our own deviant members within the flock. We rejoiced as the wolf destroyed them for they were our enemies. We were told that the weak lay under the rocks while we faced the blizzards to rustle our food, and we did not care when the wolf took them. We argued that they deserved it. When one of our flock faced the wolf alone it was always eaten. Each of us was afraid of the wolf, but as a flock we were not afraid. Indeed the wolf cleansed the herd by destroying the weak and dismembering the aberrant element within. As time went by, strangely, the herd felt more secure under the rule of the wolf. It believed that by belonging to this wolf it would remain safe from all the other wolves. But
we were eaten just the same.
Its a left wing rallying cry for limitation of government, something they have forgotten.
Dammit! I just posted a wise missive on ye old ffredd.
In order to placate my ego; something old, something new …
Update inaccurate plaques, says Labor MP Linda Burney.
How about: We woz ‘ere. Nuf sed.
The media need to wake up and see Antifa for what they really are. Domestic terrorists.
As I wrote last week, they are mercenaries. Each individual may not be getting paid a wage, but they are sponsored by various sources to disrupt and destabilise, with violence if necessary (or if desired).
There’s no point in expecting the media to ‘wake up’ though. That’s why they, the so-called media, need to be damaged somehow. Legally, of course.
That’s an awesome piece mole. It’s possibly a bit too lengthy to be a liberty quote, but certainly worthy. What he did not write, unless I missed it, is that some of the pack herded their own towards the wolf. Their actions were active, rather than passive. “I don’t need to outrun the wolf, I only need to outrun you.”
Why does “Yes minister” music seem to precede this quote?
under an ambitious $20 billion vision
A “Courageous” policy?
Lucky the players association didn’t sign one of those pay-for-performance deals and just went down the road of taking a set slice of pie. Good luck trying to sell the TV rights to this crap.
Alannah MacTiernan is doubly blessed. Beauty and brains.
I see what you did there Potter.
Nice new fred here. Be a shame if something happened to it.
For a small ….. ideological consideration, you could avoid all sort of unpleasantness.
With sincerest threats of extreme alt-left violence,
blows and cudgelings: Antifa
BREAKING NEWS.
Anthropologists at an undisclosed dig site in remote Central Australia have unearthed what is believed to be an early version of a microwave oven from at least 90,000 years ago.
Who determines truth?
Tits McPeanuthead reckons he’s hit on an election winning strategy. Just keep moving further and further to the left:
The first ten years of my life were spent as a non – citizen Linda Burney.
Aborigines were recognised as citizens of Australia in 1949, along with all other qualified Australians. Prior to that they were British subjects, along with all other qualified Australians.
I’m sure she’s been corrected numerous times on this since first making the claim in the NSW parliament in 2003 yet she persists with the lie in the highest chamber in the land no less.
Why doesn’t anyone on the other side call her out on it? Ken Wyatt, for instance?
23rd? Not even waterboy for Aussie rules.
Twenty something.
(been a very long time since I was twenty something. sigh)
Mr Shorten said this morning he did not support calls to pull the statue down because it has a controversial inscription saying Captain Cook discovered Australia. But he is not opposed for an additional plaque to be placed on the Captain Cook statue which noted indigenous Australians were on the continent before the British.
The Cook statue in Hyde Park states that Cook “Discovered This Territory 1770”.
That is accurate; Cook was the first person to map the east coast of Australia.
No indigenous person prior to European discovery and settlement had any notion of the extent or shape of the eastern shore of the continent or of the continent as a whole. That geographical knowledge, the foundation of our prosperity, was entirely the legacy of European explorers. If there were local indigenous guides who assisted them, by all means acknowledge their role in the history, but let’s not pretend any notion of the Australian land mass in its completeness existed within in their limited frame of reference.
I rang my local member to complain, and was told “Linda Burney will only play the race card. We don’t want to give her the chance to play the race card.”
I’m with Bill. Let’s rename Barcaldine’s Tree of Knowledge to the Tree of Corruption and P3dophilia.
well, well – somewhere in the top 50
‘Who determines truth?’
When I author and curate a Wiki entry, I do.
I rang my local member to complain, and was told “Linda Burney will only play the race card. We don’t want to give her the chance to play the race card.”
Sounds like cowardice to me.
She can only play the race card because such inaction allows her to.
And she can’t play it against Ken Wyatt.
From the OOT:
This is the truth that dare not speak its name at the moment. A study of gay couples in the Netherlands found that not a single couple out of the 156 remained faithful for more than 5 years. A UK study reported that the gay community understood a closed or monogamous relationship consisted of refraining from sex with a third party in the last month.
The hidden religious freedom clash
Care with truth? Doubtful!
Fair call. The owners must have input into management salary.
Nothing contentious here.
Naturally, by bringing in the tea, & cleaning the boardroom after the meeting.
Saved!
Four cups of coffee a day could cut the risk of early death by two thirds.
Each extra two cups of coffee appeared to reduce the risk by a quarter, according to Spanish researchers, who said that the protective effect might be even greater in those aged over 45.
Although the results do not prove that the drink benefits health directly, they come a month after two large studies found that coffee drinkers were less likely to die of several fatal conditions, suggesting that on average they would live a couple of months longer than non-coffee-drinkers.
Scientists said that while they were not recommending a daily brew, it was fairly clear that healthy people did not need to worry about caffeine intake.
In the latest study, researchers looked at data on 20,000 Spanish graduates with an average age of 38 at the start of a ten-year study, during which 337 of them died.
People who drank at least four cups of coffee a day were 65 per cent less likely to die during the study than those who never drank it, adjusting for lifestyle and class. The risk of dying early was 25 per cent lower for each extra two cups drunk, according to the results presented at the European Society of Cardiology congress in Barcelona.
Coffee drinkers tend to be healthier in other ways which may not have been entirely adjusted for. However, Adela Navarro, of the Hospital de Navarra in Pamplona, who led the study, suggested that the anti-inflammatory polyphenols in coffee could play a role.
The Times Oz repro
Homosexual love means what?
Winston Churchill.
‘The Philippines’ Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu’
Try Indonesian Oliver ffs
‘Oliver Ward, senior writer, studied History at the University of Leeds, specializing in the Vietnam and Korean Wars. He now writes about foreign policy and politics in Southeast Asia. Oliver’s interests include trade, economics and religious and ethnic issues.’
http://www.aseantoday.com/2017/08/philippines-the-isis-hub-of-southeast-asia/
A sore date.
There is some confusion between that phrase, and the more common circumstance of “Homosexual lust”.
Wonder why?
6 leftists vs. 0 rightists tonight on Q&A:
Tony Jones
George Brandis
Tony Burke
Jacqui Lambie
Christine Forster
Singer/songwriter Dan Sultan.*
Shorten backs statue vandalism:
Far Cough.
sTan Grant has described the find as “culturally significant”.
Just disgraceful.
So then, as a direct result of the criminal acts committed by extremist weirdos in America, the alternative prime minister wants the state to re-write all the plaques on Australian statues.