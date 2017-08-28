Monday Forum: August 28, 2017

Posted on 1:40 pm, August 28, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
265 Responses to Monday Forum: August 28, 2017

  1. egg_
    #2481498, posted on August 28, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Jonathan Green ✔ @GreenJ
    destroyed a 75,000-year culture
    painted on a statue.
    spot the vandal.

    What did that 75,000 y.o. culture do to poofters?

  2. Snoopy
    #2481499, posted on August 28, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    So do you reckon the policies in remote Queensland radiated out to all of Australasia?

    No. Indeed the opposite happened. That’s what’s changed. Now we have communities plagued by *cough* ‘labor market failure’ *cough*. Full employment won’t change that.

  3. test pattern
    #2481500, posted on August 28, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    ‘at school the Noongar kids taught us a few words. Kooda – brother. Wodjila – basically, whitefella.’

    Bullshit. Another liar. Just like your fabricated Omega symbol Noongar flag.
    .

  4. Serena at the Pub
    #2481501, posted on August 28, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    The 1st Toronto Buggerers

    Apparently they don’t have a rearguard.

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2481502, posted on August 28, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Major, a Wagaman man kidnapped from Daly River who intended to wipe out all the whites in the Kimberley –

    He really succeeded at that, didn’t he?

  6. Social Leprachaun
    #2481503, posted on August 28, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    “No. Indeed the opposite happened. That’s what’s changed. Now we have communities plagued by *cough* ‘labor market failure’ *cough*. Full employment won’t change that.”

    No you are just being an idiot. Decades of sustained full employment will obviously change things.

  7. Social Leprachaun
    #2481504, posted on August 28, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Thomas Aquinas was a Sicilian? And a redhead.

  8. old bloke
    #2481505, posted on August 28, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    egg_
    #2481483, posted on August 28, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    A friend of mine whose family came to Australia from northern Italy, used to refer to southerners, especially Sicilians, as arabs.

    ‘Monkeys’ is what Southerners have told me (fairer) Northerners call them.

    No, Arabs is the term I’ve also heard my northern Italian friends use. It is spoken with a snort, if I had a spittoon in the corner, it would probably also be used after mentioning them.

  9. Social Leprachaun
    #2481506, posted on August 28, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    One has to really be some sort of public sector welfare bluger to imagine in ones wildest dreams that decades of full employment would make no dent in social problems.

  10. Arky
    #2481507, posted on August 28, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Arky – having had to talk to small and large groups through work and also public speaking to quite large groups. I have found it useful to have what i call my “public speaking voice”, slightly deeper in tone and not as fast as i would normally speak. Trust me Australians speak very quickly.

    ..
    Carpe:
    I can’t go any deeper. It already sounds like it’s coming from a crypt!
    But yeah, I’m going to experiment with tone and pace.
    As for those of you all going: “WTF, I thought you were a teacher/ poor kids”.
    Yeah I sort of agree a bit. But I have always structured my lessons such that students get stuck into doing stuff. I have never been big on a lecture style.
    I like the Army way: “Like this… Do that”

  12. Snoopy
    #2481509, posted on August 28, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Thomas Aquinas was a Sicilian? And a redhead.

    Norman bloodline.

  13. Mother Lode
    #2481510, posted on August 28, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    The theory is that the Tree of Knowledge was poisoned by football rivals from another town.

    They are rural people and, I believe, not over enamoured by Labor or Greens.

  14. Fat Tony
    #2481511, posted on August 28, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Jonathan Green ✔ @GreenJ
    destroyed a 75,000-year culture
    painted on a statue.
    spot the vandal.

    So now the Aborigines have been here 75,000 years???

    OK – let’s run with that. When whitey got here, they were still early stone age – stone axeheads held by hand (not with a wooden handle) etc. And it took them 75,000 years to get to that.

    The other interesting thing is the way the Aborigines treated their women and kids – very similar to the Muzzies, another technologically advanced culture.

    So, if the world is subjugated by Islam (as our betters want), then it would be quite likely the world would revert to, and stay at, early stone age level until the next Ice Age. (Once they destroy all the non-Islam stuff, they won’t have any technology).

    And if Australia is not covered by ice, then this culture would be the dominant force in the emerging world. What a future.

  15. candy
    #2481512, posted on August 28, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    indigenous heroes of armed resistance cont

    test pattern. A recent story for you.

    I was on a bus going to work through various working class suburbs, a bus full of people doing the same about 7.00 am last week. An indigenous chap popped up from his seat at a red light and “welcomed us” to his country. He used the indig. word for Brisbane, can’t remember what it is.
    He spoke well, and for a while about welcoming us to his land, was a bit poorly dressed and swigging something out of a old Coke bottle, obviously not on his way to a job.
    No-one spoke, dead silence for about 1 minute.

    Recognition of the first people in the Constitution is a logical step. But I don’t think people born here, parents born here, working, appreciate being welcomed to country. I mean where the heck else would I live? It’s my country.

