Capitalism cannot work with slave labor. It was the agrarian, feudal South that maintained slavery. It was the industrial, capitalistic North that wiped it out—as capitalism wiped out slavery and serfdom in the whole civilized world of the nineteenth century.— Ayn Rand
Monday Forum: August 28, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
265 Responses to Monday Forum: August 28, 2017
What did that 75,000 y.o. culture do to poofters?
No. Indeed the opposite happened. That’s what’s changed. Now we have communities plagued by *cough* ‘labor market failure’ *cough*. Full employment won’t change that.
‘at school the Noongar kids taught us a few words. Kooda – brother. Wodjila – basically, whitefella.’
Bullshit. Another liar. Just like your fabricated Omega symbol Noongar flag.
Apparently they don’t have a rearguard.
He really succeeded at that, didn’t he?
“No. Indeed the opposite happened. That’s what’s changed. Now we have communities plagued by *cough* ‘labor market failure’ *cough*. Full employment won’t change that.”
No you are just being an idiot. Decades of sustained full employment will obviously change things.
Thomas Aquinas was a Sicilian? And a redhead.
egg_
#2481483, posted on August 28, 2017 at 7:08 pm
A friend of mine whose family came to Australia from northern Italy, used to refer to southerners, especially Sicilians, as arabs.
‘Monkeys’ is what Southerners have told me (fairer) Northerners call them.
No, Arabs is the term I’ve also heard my northern Italian friends use. It is spoken with a snort, if I had a spittoon in the corner, it would probably also be used after mentioning them.
One has to really be some sort of public sector welfare bluger to imagine in ones wildest dreams that decades of full employment would make no dent in social problems.
Carpe:
I can’t go any deeper. It already sounds like it’s coming from a crypt!
But yeah, I’m going to experiment with tone and pace.
As for those of you all going: “WTF, I thought you were a teacher/ poor kids”.
Yeah I sort of agree a bit. But I have always structured my lessons such that students get stuck into doing stuff. I have never been big on a lecture style.
I like the Army way: “Like this… Do that”
never forget
http://static.thesuperficial.com/uploads/2013/08/26/miley-cyrus-robin-thicke-vmas-0826-16-400×470.jpg
Norman bloodline.
The theory is that the Tree of Knowledge was poisoned by football rivals from another town.
They are rural people and, I believe, not over enamoured by Labor or Greens.
Jonathan Green ✔ @GreenJ
destroyed a 75,000-year culture
painted on a statue.
spot the vandal.
So now the Aborigines have been here 75,000 years???
OK – let’s run with that. When whitey got here, they were still early stone age – stone axeheads held by hand (not with a wooden handle) etc. And it took them 75,000 years to get to that.
The other interesting thing is the way the Aborigines treated their women and kids – very similar to the Muzzies, another technologically advanced culture.
So, if the world is subjugated by Islam (as our betters want), then it would be quite likely the world would revert to, and stay at, early stone age level until the next Ice Age. (Once they destroy all the non-Islam stuff, they won’t have any technology).
And if Australia is not covered by ice, then this culture would be the dominant force in the emerging world. What a future.
indigenous heroes of armed resistance cont
test pattern. A recent story for you.
I was on a bus going to work through various working class suburbs, a bus full of people doing the same about 7.00 am last week. An indigenous chap popped up from his seat at a red light and “welcomed us” to his country. He used the indig. word for Brisbane, can’t remember what it is.
He spoke well, and for a while about welcoming us to his land, was a bit poorly dressed and swigging something out of a old Coke bottle, obviously not on his way to a job.
No-one spoke, dead silence for about 1 minute.
Recognition of the first people in the Constitution is a logical step. But I don’t think people born here, parents born here, working, appreciate being welcomed to country. I mean where the heck else would I live? It’s my country.