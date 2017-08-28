Liberty Quote
Self-sufficiency—subsistence—is poverty.— Matt Ridley
Monday Forum: August 28, 2017
The ABC is spruiking Hurricane Harvey as the test for Trump, following the template they (the media) established back in GWB’s presidency when Katrina hit.
They referred to the damage to GWB’s presidency that his slow response brought about.
This comes under the left media playbook heading “Never Let A Disaster Go By”; it’s an opportunity. In fact it’s a double-header, since they can use it for an attack on any conservative POTUS as well as hyping it as an artefact of climate change.
Don’t expect the left media to recall the poor handling of the local authorities in New Orleans.
And don’t expect them to ask “if it’s the biggest one in 50 years, what caused the last really bad one in the 1960s?”
Why?
The stuff in the curriculum is infidel heathen haram son-of-a-motherless-goat stuff.
What would they do to the girls at the Year 12 graduation ceremony? Pelt them with stones I suppose – there being no reason to go to uni that would not involve being away from home, being near infidel males without a guardian, or learning something not in that misty old book.
And the boys? You don’t need a year 12 education to rebirth cars or feign whiplash injury when a car pulls up next to you at the lights?
That’s why we pay you the big bucks, Doc!
PS: good to see you’ve totally recovered from the recent neurological assault on your person.
Someone proposed it as the name for a trailer sailer. Either Floater or Baldrick.
It was a twofer so I heard. 😉
Astounding really, isn’t it.
North Korea Launches Another Missile – Attempts Escalation By Crossing Northern Japan…
Posted on August 28, 2017 by sundance
Beijing (China) is attempting to “trigger” President Trump’s internal neo-con and militaristic opposition. Stay frosty, avoid emotional reports demanding military engagement, and remain steady with a high altitude perspective.
Multiple reports now confirming that North Korea has conducted a missile test. The flight path escalates the issues by crossing over part of Northern Japan. In essence, Beijing China just threw an elbow at President Trump. [The likely “Why” follows breaking report]
https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2017/08/us-vs-china-4.jpg
TOKYO (Reuters) – North Korea fired a missile that passed over northern Japan early on Tuesday, the Japanese government said. The government’s J-Alert warning system advised people in the area to take precautions, but public broadcaster NHK said there was no sign of damage.
The Japanese military did not attempt to shoot down the missile, which passed over Japanese territory around 6:06 a.m. local time (2106 GMT). (Reuters)
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, speaking to reporters in Tokyo after the launch, said the missile appeared to have passed over airspace and that the government was urgently collecting intelligence on the incident and doing everything to ensure the safety of its citizens, according to remarks broadcast on NHK, Bloomberg News reports.
Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/08/28/north-korea-launches-another-missile-attempts-escalation-by-crossing-northern-japan/
I’m excited too. There’s never been a more exciting time.
LOL.
….. aaaaaand then go and listen to Dan Savage …
On strengthening society with ss’m’
from the speechwriter:
“apprehension” “fears” “trepidation” and “tripping over” for starters
and then an outpouring of weasel words
By opening up marriage to Australians who yearn to uphold the promise of marriage, we strengthen the institution and renew it for our times.
We had to burn down the village to save it.
My heart is rent asunder, releasing scalding tears the reproach and lays bear my soul when I consider the endless calumny, the ceaseless cruel overtures, and the unbridled hostility that you are subject to.
But your humility and stoicism, your dignified, measured responses, your dauntless persistence in a world that puts reprihensibly small premium on the art of copy/paste, vicarious gloating t the achievements of foreign Presidents, and breathless Pizza stories.
srr, you are an example to us all and I, for one, salute you!
In other words
not a conservative
Oh please with the blah blah , it would be far better advocating married to the socio economic groups that have ensued marriage for the last couple of generations, I ‘m willing to bet that in those countries that have even a little history of ssmarriage all the gays have contributed to marriage stats are negatives.
Love, honour, care, you can make those promises any time you jolly well please
Can someone bring the vomitorium out now?
From stackja’s link:
Using that rationale, partners and children of de facto relationships are not part of the family.
The entire article if full of holes.
Ah, so it is sad, not funny.
Got it.
Being a senior adviser to Tony Abbott is right up there with being an economic adviser to Julia Gillard.
That’s an oxymoron. Lefties don’t have friends just other members of the tribe.
Even if or when same sex marriage gets on the statute books, it’s still going to be known as ”same sex marriage” for ever more. It will never be just ”marriage”, because it just isn’t what we all know a marriage to be.
And the prideful refuse to admit they’re getting an education on it, while the grateful keep finding more to be grateful for. 🙂 –
thluckyone says:
August 28, 2017 at 9:48 pm
Sundance… try to understand. I had no idea. See, I voted for this man because he was not Hillary Clinton. I was hoping – maybe – for a lump of coal in my stocking. I would have been VERY grateful for some switches so long as they were not branded “Sold by Barry Sotero & Co”.
And I HAD. NO. IDEA. Then – back in Jan or Feb of 2017 – because I followed a link from Instapundit I began reading the hidden story and the WONDERFUL insight of a people who proudly call themselves “Treepers” and “Deplorables” and I read the expose’ from the mysterious “Sundance”. I began reading REAL journalism and REAL analysis. AND, I began to realize I had voted for a WHOLE LOT MORE than just “not Hillary Clinton”. I reached into my stocking on Dec of 2016 and pulled out a rough diamond – but a TREASURE, nonetheless.
And the story just keeps getting deeper. A champion of human history. Taking on the “globalists”, the “uniparty”, the “islamofascists”, the “Merkelite enemies of human freedom”, EVERY form of imperialism and tyranny, the rabid, profane, insane enemedia – and also finding and uniting patriots and freedom fighters from ALL OVER THE WORLD. Sundance, YOU have pulled back the curtain when I. HAD. NO. IDEA. And I just want to know WHAT THE RIGHTEOUS FREAK?!?!
A ONCE in human history long-game, 10-d Chess player that has ALL ALONG seen and NOW exposed the world situation that could have been revealed decades ago – if only we had some leadership back then. I can do daily prayer and thanksgiving. I can encourage registration and voting. I can point other people to the “Tree House”. I can write to my President with words of encouragement and gratitude but what, please tell me WHAT in the world can I possibly give back for this – for THIS? I voted for him because he is not Hillary Clinton… but I had NO idea….
I can now harpoon as many grey nurses as I want.
No … that is not a euphemism.
Abbott sure could pick ’em.
When in actual fact the opposite is true.
Typical Leftard nonsense.
Mother Lode
I do enjoy your little forays
Incoming!
Monty, any word on those imminent charges Trumps facing?
Yep, conservatives have to pick principles not people; lefties can pick people because they have no principles.
Part of an article in the Oz – the latest development in THAT statue inscription. If the good professor feels so strongly about the name of her employer, why is she still on the payroll? Surely resignation would be the honorable thing to do?
I also see Aborigines have been here for 80,000 years..
The Channel Nein liar in the US (Penfold?) declared it “was the worst flooding many people can remember”.
That is code for … “Empirical evidence is useless. Historically it is not even in the top ten storms, so let’s go with the anecdotal and ask a 16 year old boy if he can remember worse flooding. No? It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event then.”
‘Experts’ said 1960s faced USA nuclear tests effects on the weather.
No mention of USSR tests, of course.
Is a marriage null and void if it is never consummated?
For SSM do we need to have detailed specification of consummation?
I seem to remember that my skin was going to peel off if I got caught in the ‘acid rain’.
For gays their marriage ceremonies will ever be a sham, and they know it.
Which is why the lawfare against anyone who rolls an eye will ramp up and up and up
If this keeps up their arrival date will be before the Big Bang.
The man is a speechwriter and why he thinks his wordy wordsmithing should sway anyone is beyond me.
It is all feelz and no facts.
And I wonder is the ‘marriage advantage’ what people bring to it in making a permanent commitment to an exclusive shared life that absolutely includes shared biological children*; not a mere magic marriage wand effect?
We already know that gay marriage is noy synonymous with monogamy.
*i don’t include deliberately childless male female marriages as genuine marriages.
Baldrick:
Further reports say that Japan has launched a seven stage JPop missile that has delivered a one ton load of donuts onto Phat Phuks reviewing stand in the middle of Pyong Yang, and is hovering, waiting for a signature for the delivery while playing “My Barber is a Running Dog Reactionary Spy.” at 160 dB.
So he wants to re-define families so this turn of speech comes true.
Someone should offer him a bowl of offal with ‘Filet Mignon’ written on it. That would make it delicious, n’est ce pas?
You can’t consumate a marriage by any sexual act.
It must be intercourse which is only possible between a man and a woman.
From Wikipedia –
So how does one have a SSM marriage if you are a catholic?
I found this on facebook, exactly
You could say the same thing about the groups emerging as a reaction to muslim terrorism
It amazes me really that we are still so very passive in the face of such extreme provocation.
😆
So you’ve found the strength of character to admit that long before the Google Memo, long before the Zuckerberg/Merckle Facebook Stasification deal, long before all that recent ‘hot news, broke‘ around the world about how InterNetWebofDeception companies are secretly censoring, throttling and in countless others ways tweaking their algorithms to construct a globally accepted yet very false narrative of the world and it’s past and future history, low lives like you, Dot et al were madly attacking everyone who reported these things with low energy standard brands such as ‘loopy, paranoid, conspiracy nutter’, as you desperately worked to keep helping the nethead bastards steal, sell and manipulate private, personal and public information.
Oh, and do please keep up you personal passion for protecting and defending the International Child Sex Slave Trade, by so callously mocking anyone who dares mention any of the many arrests. We don’t want you slipping off amongst the common or garden variety of overly fisted arseholes.
Lefties are certainly the most practiced liars.
You cannot and faux Catholics like Turnbull, Greiner and Pyne should excommunicate themselves, also admit that they are just plain stupid when it comes to simple biology.
Right. They will always be fabulist clowns – like transgender ‘women’ and ‘men.’
Homosexuals being homosexuals, if they do get what they want, they will get tired of it within five years and then re-other themselves by ostentatiously staying away from and castigating ‘marriage’ (their traditional stance, as it happens).
I heard some bloke advocating SSM because he expected a high divorce rate.
A lawyers fees lead economic stimulus.
I kid you not.
How stupid is this clown?
“If this keeps up their arrival date will be before the Big Bang.”
Steady on cohenite. You know that the big bang is more unbelievable nonsense. A young-universe creation myth less plausible than all the others. Not excluding those involving tortoises.
Invincibly, infinitely, unfathomably stupid.
Those studies are almost all of traditional marriages, not SSM “marriages”, so it is not good evidence for benefits of “gay marriage”.
Lacking from this piece, as from many that focus on “love”, is much mention of children; but this is one reason many marry in the first place. Indeed, bringing new children into the world and raising them, is one of the truly timeless values of marriage.
In fact, the only mention of “sons and daughters” is in the context of their “right” to gay marriage.
Married gays cannot have children, so a gay family with children requires the assistance of a third person: suddenly it is no longer about “two people who love each other”.
Sanctuary offered to asylum seekers facing removal to offshore detention by churches across Australia
Churches across Australia are invoking the historical concept of sanctuary, opening their doors to asylum seekers facing removal back to offshore detention centres.
The High Court has rejected a challenge to the legality of Australia’s offshore detention centres, a ruling that means nearly 270 asylum seekers who came to Australia for medical treatment could be returned to either Nauru or Manus Island.
One of Australia’s senior Anglican leaders said places of worship were entitled to offer sanctuary to those seeking refuge from brutal and oppressive forces.
Any wonder the Anglicans are dying church.
Don’t you ever go changin’ USRR – you truly are an ornament to this blog.
That woman at MacQuarie uni really should be smeared onto a slide and stuck under a pathologist’s microscope.
How can it be genocide when there are more of them now than when whitey arrived?
This is revisionism. And the laughable attempts to build a venerable mysticism
hunter gathererscratch gobble existence – with their ‘deep understanding’, and ‘stories’, and ‘connection’…wtf?
What did it get them?
Patty Hearst, Jimmy Carter commuted her seven-year sentence and freed her from jail.
And President Bill Clinton granted her a full pardon on the last day of his presidency, January 20, 2001.
I’ve seem lots of Aborignal myths retold as children’s stories and none of them are as believable as the story of the flying spaghetti monster
I was referring to the tv program.
notafan
Also missed in a lot of peoples “how could Hitler happen” was the failed Communist uprising in Germany, unfortunately the “leaders” happened to be largely J#wish (at least the ones the Nazis used for propaganda) which fed into the Nazis spiel
https://kb.osu.edu/dspace/bitstream/handle/1811/45698/thesis_formatted_final.pdf?sequence=1
No attempted communist takeover, no collapse of Wiemar. No collapse of Wiemar, no Takeover by the Nazis.
Ha ha ha.