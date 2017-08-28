Monday Forum: August 28, 2017

Posted on 1:40 pm, August 28, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
  1. stackja
    #2482246, posted on August 29, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Same-sex marriage can strengthen our society
    PAUL RITCHIE, The Daily Telegraph
    August 29, 2017 10:40am
    Subscriber only
    I felt more than a little apprehension when I released my book, Faith, Love And Australia — the Conservative Case For Same-Sex Marriage. It was not the book that anyone expected from Tony Abbott’s speechwriter to write, but it was one I felt compelled to write. Nevertheless, I felt trepidation about the response of both sides of politics.

    On the political right, I was breaking with conservative orthodoxy and I wondered about its impact on lifelong friendships and loyalties. And on the left, I feared tripping over some unforeseen politically correct landmine and becoming another hapless contributor to a debate that seems to thrive on the missteps of others.

    My fears about both sides were misplaced. On the conservative side, I had honest and heartfelt conversations about freedom, faith and the institution of marriage. After my wife, and my editor, Tony Abbott was the third person to read my manuscript and our ensuing private conversations reflected the view that he publicly expressed many times “that people of goodwill can disagree”.

    And on the other side, I was surprised by the private courtesies and the off-the-record acknowledgments that this debate reflected the broader failing of modern politics, and that we had to find new ways to work together.

    What I took out from those conversations is that both sides have more in common in the debate over same-sex marriage than they realise or will publicly admit. Both sides agree the institution of marriage embodies some of the deepest human yearnings and it strengthens most who partake in it.

    Multiple studies have shown that married people, as a cohort, live longer, have better physical health and mental health, are wealthier and rely less on the state for support.

    Some researchers have called the quantum of benefits that come from marriage the “marriage advantage”.

    The reason the case for same-sex marriage is compelling is because the case for marriage is compelling. The “marriage advantage” permeates our health, our relationships, our finances and our wellbeing. Why would we deny those benefits to any citizen?

    Not only will changing the Marriage Act make individuals and couples stronger, it will make many of our families stronger as well.

    Other than birth and adoption, marriage is the only way we admit people into families. Our sons can marry their girlfriends, our daughters can marry their boyfriends and bring them home and make them kin. But our sons and daughters who are gay or lesbian cannot.

    In not allowing family members to marry the person they love, we are asking them to be part of domestic life without a blessing, without society’s affirmation and without the right of passage that turns a stranger into family. Allowing same-sex marriage will also strengthen our society because we will be strengthening the social fabric. After all, the ties that make up our social fabric are strengthened when more of our citizens promise to care and support one another.

    Our lives are stronger, our families are happier and our communities are closer because millions of our fellow citizens have made vows to love, honour and cherish another person. Because others have made the social fabric stronger, the benefits flow through to all of us.

    The changes proposed in the plebiscite are consistent with the timeless values of marriage, namely for two people to love, honour and care for one another.

    By opening up marriage to Australians who yearn to uphold the promise of marriage, we strengthen the institution and renew it for our times.

    Paul Ritchie was senior adviser and chief speechwriter to Tony Abbott during the Abbott government.

  2. herodotus
    #2482247, posted on August 29, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    The ABC is spruiking Hurricane Harvey as the test for Trump, following the template they (the media) established back in GWB’s presidency when Katrina hit.
    They referred to the damage to GWB’s presidency that his slow response brought about.

    This comes under the left media playbook heading “Never Let A Disaster Go By”; it’s an opportunity. In fact it’s a double-header, since they can use it for an attack on any conservative POTUS as well as hyping it as an artefact of climate change.

    Don’t expect the left media to recall the poor handling of the local authorities in New Orleans.

    And don’t expect them to ask “if it’s the biggest one in 50 years, what caused the last really bad one in the 1960s?”

  3. Mother Lode
    #2482248, posted on August 29, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    The largely taxpayer-funded school, which now operates as a primary school but had looked to expand classes up to year 12

    Why?

    The stuff in the curriculum is infidel heathen haram son-of-a-motherless-goat stuff.

    What would they do to the girls at the Year 12 graduation ceremony? Pelt them with stones I suppose – there being no reason to go to uni that would not involve being away from home, being near infidel males without a guardian, or learning something not in that misty old book.

    And the boys? You don’t need a year 12 education to rebirth cars or feign whiplash injury when a car pulls up next to you at the lights?

  4. Tom
    #2482249, posted on August 29, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    We may yet still see his finest hour as the North Shore is incinerated by cardboard missiles stuffed with ramen noodles.

    That’s why we pay you the big bucks, Doc!

    PS: good to see you’ve totally recovered from the recent neurological assault on your person.

  5. Robert Mc
    #2482250, posted on August 29, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Does anyone else know if ‘Floater’ is meant to be funny?

    Someone proposed it as the name for a trailer sailer. Either Floater or Baldrick.

    It was a twofer so I heard. 😉

  6. srr
    #2482251, posted on August 29, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    mh
    #2482239, posted on August 29, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    Trump Owns Reporters Upset About Arpaio Pardon

    The clueless on this blog still don’t understand the importance of the Trump Presidency.

    Astounding really, isn’t it.


    North Korea Launches Another Missile – Attempts Escalation By Crossing Northern Japan…
    Posted on August 28, 2017 by sundance

    Beijing (China) is attempting to “trigger” President Trump’s internal neo-con and militaristic opposition. Stay frosty, avoid emotional reports demanding military engagement, and remain steady with a high altitude perspective.

    Multiple reports now confirming that North Korea has conducted a missile test. The flight path escalates the issues by crossing over part of Northern Japan. In essence, Beijing China just threw an elbow at President Trump. [The likely “Why” follows breaking report]

    https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2017/08/us-vs-china-4.jpg

    TOKYO (Reuters) – North Korea fired a missile that passed over northern Japan early on Tuesday, the Japanese government said. The government’s J-Alert warning system advised people in the area to take precautions, but public broadcaster NHK said there was no sign of damage.

    The Japanese military did not attempt to shoot down the missile, which passed over Japanese territory around 6:06 a.m. local time (2106 GMT). (Reuters)

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, speaking to reporters in Tokyo after the launch, said the missile appeared to have passed over airspace and that the government was urgently collecting intelligence on the incident and doing everything to ensure the safety of its citizens, according to remarks broadcast on NHK, Bloomberg News reports.

    Continue reading →
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/08/28/north-korea-launches-another-missile-attempts-escalation-by-crossing-northern-japan/

  7. Philippa Martyr
    #2482252, posted on August 29, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Just 16 days to Potential Greatness.™

    I’m excited. I think the leather jacket coming back out was an omen.

    I’m excited too. There’s never been a more exciting time.

  8. C.L.
    #2482253, posted on August 29, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    By opening up marriage to Australians who yearn to uphold the promise of marriage, we strengthen the institution and renew it for our times.

    LOL.

  9. Philippa Martyr
    #2482255, posted on August 29, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    By opening up marriage to Australians who yearn to uphold the promise of marriage, we strengthen the institution and renew it for our times.

    ….. aaaaaand then go and listen to Dan Savage

  10. Haidee
    #2482259, posted on August 29, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    On strengthening society with ss’m’
    from the speechwriter:

    “apprehension” “fears” “trepidation” and “tripping over” for starters
    and then an outpouring of weasel words

  11. thefrolickingmole
    #2482262, posted on August 29, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    By opening up marriage to Australians who yearn to uphold the promise of marriage, we strengthen the institution and renew it for our times.

    We had to burn down the village to save it.

  12. Mother Lode
    #2482263, posted on August 29, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    I’ll be impressed when the ‘early doubters’ of lots of planned wrongs and evils aren’t hatefully mocked, libelled and smeared for being on Dot’s Stasi “Unperson” List, and the ‘late doubters’ on Dot’s Stasi “Approved” Persons List (who can no longer deny or ignore those early warnings), are later held up unique, insightful authorities.

    My heart is rent asunder, releasing scalding tears the reproach and lays bear my soul when I consider the endless calumny, the ceaseless cruel overtures, and the unbridled hostility that you are subject to.

    But your humility and stoicism, your dignified, measured responses, your dauntless persistence in a world that puts reprihensibly small premium on the art of copy/paste, vicarious gloating t the achievements of foreign Presidents, and breathless Pizza stories.

    srr, you are an example to us all and I, for one, salute you!

  13. notafan
    #2482265, posted on August 29, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Faith, Love And Australia — the Conservative Case For Same-Sex Marriage.

    In other words

    not a conservative

    Oh please with the blah blah , it would be far better advocating married to the socio economic groups that have ensued marriage for the last couple of generations, I ‘m willing to bet that in those countries that have even a little history of ssmarriage all the gays have contributed to marriage stats are negatives.

    Love, honour, care, you can make those promises any time you jolly well please

    Can someone bring the vomitorium out now?

  14. Delta A
    #2482266, posted on August 29, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    From stackja’s link:

    Other than birth and adoption, marriage is the only way we admit people into families. Our sons can marry their girlfriends, our daughters can marry their boyfriends and bring them home and make them kin. But our sons and daughters who are gay or lesbian cannot.

    In not allowing family members to marry the person they love, we are asking them to be part of domestic life without a blessing, without society’s affirmation and without the right of passage that turns a stranger into family.

    Using that rationale, partners and children of de facto relationships are not part of the family.

    The entire article if full of holes.

  15. Mother Lode
    #2482267, posted on August 29, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    It was a twofer so I heard.

    Ah, so it is sad, not funny.

    Got it.

  16. H B Bear
    #2482268, posted on August 29, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Being a senior adviser to Tony Abbott is right up there with being an economic adviser to Julia Gillard.

  17. cohenite
    #2482269, posted on August 29, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    Most of my friends are lefties though.

    That’s an oxymoron. Lefties don’t have friends just other members of the tribe.

  18. Rococo Liberal
    #2482270, posted on August 29, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Even if or when same sex marriage gets on the statute books, it’s still going to be known as ”same sex marriage” for ever more. It will never be just ”marriage”, because it just isn’t what we all know a marriage to be.

  19. srr
    #2482271, posted on August 29, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    mh

    The clueless on this blog still don’t understand the importance of the Trump Presidency.

    And the prideful refuse to admit they’re getting an education on it, while the grateful keep finding more to be grateful for. 🙂 –

    thluckyone says:
    August 28, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Sundance… try to understand. I had no idea. See, I voted for this man because he was not Hillary Clinton. I was hoping – maybe – for a lump of coal in my stocking. I would have been VERY grateful for some switches so long as they were not branded “Sold by Barry Sotero & Co”.

    And I HAD. NO. IDEA. Then – back in Jan or Feb of 2017 – because I followed a link from Instapundit I began reading the hidden story and the WONDERFUL insight of a people who proudly call themselves “Treepers” and “Deplorables” and I read the expose’ from the mysterious “Sundance”. I began reading REAL journalism and REAL analysis. AND, I began to realize I had voted for a WHOLE LOT MORE than just “not Hillary Clinton”. I reached into my stocking on Dec of 2016 and pulled out a rough diamond – but a TREASURE, nonetheless.

    And the story just keeps getting deeper. A champion of human history. Taking on the “globalists”, the “uniparty”, the “islamofascists”, the “Merkelite enemies of human freedom”, EVERY form of imperialism and tyranny, the rabid, profane, insane enemedia – and also finding and uniting patriots and freedom fighters from ALL OVER THE WORLD. Sundance, YOU have pulled back the curtain when I. HAD. NO. IDEA. And I just want to know WHAT THE RIGHTEOUS FREAK?!?!

    A ONCE in human history long-game, 10-d Chess player that has ALL ALONG seen and NOW exposed the world situation that could have been revealed decades ago – if only we had some leadership back then. I can do daily prayer and thanksgiving. I can encourage registration and voting. I can point other people to the “Tree House”. I can write to my President with words of encouragement and gratitude but what, please tell me WHAT in the world can I possibly give back for this – for THIS? I voted for him because he is not Hillary Clinton… but I had NO idea….

  20. Leigh Lowe
    #2482272, posted on August 29, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Stimpson J. Cat

    #2482183, posted on August 29, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Grigs is VERY upset about Sea Shepherd.
    We all know of his excessive love of marine life.
    It will be a tough day.

    I can now harpoon as many grey nurses as I want.
    No … that is not a euphemism.

  21. Mother Lode
    #2482274, posted on August 29, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    yearn to uphold the promise of marriage

    Abbott sure could pick ’em.

  22. Baldrick
    #2482275, posted on August 29, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    By opening up marriage to Australians who yearn to uphold the promise of marriage, we strengthen the institution and renew it for our times.

    When in actual fact the opposite is true.
    Typical Leftard nonsense.

  23. notafan
    #2482276, posted on August 29, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Mother Lode

    I do enjoy your little forays

    Incoming!

  24. thefrolickingmole
    #2482277, posted on August 29, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Monty, any word on those imminent charges Trumps facing?

  25. cohenite
    #2482278, posted on August 29, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Mother Lode

    #2482274, posted on August 29, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    yearn to uphold the promise of marriage

    Abbott sure could pick ’em.

    Yep, conservatives have to pick principles not people; lefties can pick people because they have no principles.

  26. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2482280, posted on August 29, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    The Prime Minister’s comments came after the head of the department of indigenous studies at Macquarie University, Bronwyn Carlson, described her university’s namesake, NSW governor Lachlan Macquarie, as “a mass murderer who ordered the genocide of indigenous people” and called for statues of him and Captain Cook to be pulled down.

    Professor Carlson, who has indigenous ancestry, said indigenous people had long been calling for the removal of colonial statues “that celebrate and remember the genocide and massacres of indigenous people”.

    “It’s not a new debate, it’s just something that’s hit the airways at the moment because of what’s happened in the US, but most indigenous people will call for the statues to be removed,” she told ABC radio.

    “It seems a little odd that in a country that claims to be quite progressive and claims to consider reconciliation with indigenous people as something that’s on the agenda, to have statues that continue to represent those people who were part of genocide in this country.”

    Professor Carlson denied that it was revisionism to change or pull down statues.

    “I love that idea that it’s rewriting history or whitewashing history when the fact is that the plaques and the statues give false information about our history to start with, so it’s not rewriting history,” she said.

    “In fact, it would be telling history, which would be a nice change.”

    “A lot of things that we call true are written by people from a particular perspective, so indeed some of those things did take place, but at the cost of overriding indigenous histories and knowledge that had been here for 80,000 years, so when we talk about civilising a space, we’re talking about that from a particular Eurocentric view.”

    “Indigenous people already held a deep knowledge about medicine and plants, for example, that a lot of these people are credited with stealing, and taking those ideas.

    “Indigenous people had great knowledge, and continue to, of land, country, sky knowledge, people knowledge, all of those things were overridden.”

    Professor Carlson also dismissed a proposal from indigenous journalist Stan Grant, supported by Mr Shorten, to change the wording on plaques.

    “Do we need to keep statues of people who committed mass murder and genocide? I don’t think so,” she said.

    “I mean we don’t have a problem in this country removing. for example. Aboriginal sacred sites, rock art and other things that are over 80,000 years old.”

    In 1816, then Governor Macquarie wrote in his diary, “I have this day ordered three separate military detachments for the purpose of punishing the hostile natives by clearing the country of them entirely.”

    Governor Macquarie further wrote that if the natives did fight back or were violent, they should be killed.

    “What would (a plaque) be amended to though, would be the argument,” Professor Carslon said.

    “I mean if you amended it to reflect his own statements from his own words, where he’s ordering the death and murder of indigenous people, ‘Here stands a man who ordered the death of indigenous people, here’s a man who ordered indigenous people to be slaughtered on site’, is that the kind of plaque you want?”

    Challenged over Captain Cook, who has not been accused of killing indigenous people, Professor Carson said there did not have to be a “blanket outcome” for all colonial figures.

    “I think when somebody (such as Macquarie) has in their own words committed genocide or mass murder or the murders of innocent people, then we do need to rethink it.

    “But Captain Cook did not discover Australia at all, and that needs to be reflected, but it’s more than just the monument. I was taught that at school. This is ingrained in the Australian psyche, so this is something that takes time and education to change.”

    Part of an article in the Oz – the latest development in THAT statue inscription. If the good professor feels so strongly about the name of her employer, why is she still on the payroll? Surely resignation would be the honorable thing to do?

    I also see Aborigines have been here for 80,000 years..

  27. Leigh Lowe
    #2482281, posted on August 29, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Don’t expect the left media to recall the poor handling of the local authorities in New Orleans.

    And don’t expect them to ask “if it’s the biggest one in 50 years, what caused the last really bad one in the 1960s?”

    The Channel Nein liar in the US (Penfold?) declared it “was the worst flooding many people can remember”.
    That is code for … “Empirical evidence is useless. Historically it is not even in the top ten storms, so let’s go with the anecdotal and ask a 16 year old boy if he can remember worse flooding. No? It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event then.”

  28. stackja
    #2482282, posted on August 29, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    herodotus
    #2482247, posted on August 29, 2017 at 12:31 pm
    The ABC is spruiking Hurricane Harvey as the test for Trump, following the template they (the media) established back in GWB’s presidency when Katrina hit.
    They referred to the damage to GWB’s presidency that his slow response brought about.

    This comes under the left media playbook heading “Never Let A Disaster Go By”; it’s an opportunity. In fact it’s a double-header, since they can use it for an attack on any conservative POTUS as well as hyping it as an artefact of climate change.

    Don’t expect the left media to recall the poor handling of the local authorities in New Orleans.

    And don’t expect them to ask “if it’s the biggest one in 50 years, what caused the last really bad one in the 1960s?”

    ‘Experts’ said 1960s faced USA nuclear tests effects on the weather.
    No mention of USSR tests, of course.

  29. incoherent rambler
    #2482283, posted on August 29, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Is a marriage null and void if it is never consummated?

    For SSM do we need to have detailed specification of consummation?

  30. Leigh Lowe
    #2482285, posted on August 29, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    ‘Experts’ said 1960s faced USA nuclear tests effects on the weather.

    I seem to remember that my skin was going to peel off if I got caught in the ‘acid rain’.

  31. notafan
    #2482286, posted on August 29, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Is a marriage null and void if it is never consummated?

    For SSM do we need to have detailed specification of consummation?

    For gays their marriage ceremonies will ever be a sham, and they know it.

    Which is why the lawfare against anyone who rolls an eye will ramp up and up and up

  32. cohenite
    #2482288, posted on August 29, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    I also see Aborigines have been here for 80,000 years..

    If this keeps up their arrival date will be before the Big Bang.

  33. notafan
    #2482289, posted on August 29, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    The man is a speechwriter and why he thinks his wordy wordsmithing should sway anyone is beyond me.

    It is all feelz and no facts.

  34. notafan
    #2482291, posted on August 29, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    And I wonder is the ‘marriage advantage’ what people bring to it in making a permanent commitment to an exclusive shared life that absolutely includes shared biological children*; not a mere magic marriage wand effect?

    We already know that gay marriage is noy synonymous with monogamy.

    *i don’t include deliberately childless male female marriages as genuine marriages.

  35. Winston Smith
    #2482292, posted on August 29, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Baldrick:

    Tokyo says North Korea has launched a missile which passed over Japan, public broadcaster NHK reports.

    Further reports say that Japan has launched a seven stage JPop missile that has delivered a one ton load of donuts onto Phat Phuks reviewing stand in the middle of Pyong Yang, and is hovering, waiting for a signature for the delivery while playing “My Barber is a Running Dog Reactionary Spy.” at 160 dB.

  36. Mother Lode
    #2482293, posted on August 29, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Other than birth and adoption, marriage is the only way we admit people into families

    So he wants to re-define families so this turn of speech comes true.

    Someone should offer him a bowl of offal with ‘Filet Mignon’ written on it. That would make it delicious, n’est ce pas?

  37. struth
    #2482295, posted on August 29, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    You can’t consumate a marriage by any sexual act.

    It must be intercourse which is only possible between a man and a woman.

  38. incoherent rambler
    #2482296, posted on August 29, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    From Wikipedia –

    Within the Roman Catholic Church, if a matrimonial celebration takes place (ratification) but the spouses have not yet engaged in intercourse (consummation), then the marriage is said to be a marriage ratum sed non consummatum. Such a marriage, regardless of the reason for non-consummation, can be dissolved by the pope. Additionally, an inability or an intentional refusal to consummate the marriage is probable grounds for an annulment.
    Catholic canon law defines a marriage as consummated when the “spouses have performed between themselves in a human fashion a conjugal act which is suitable in itself for the procreation of offspring, to which marriage is ordered by its nature and by which the spouses become one flesh.”

    So how does one have a SSM marriage if you are a catholic?

  39. notafan
    #2482297, posted on August 29, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    I found this on facebook, exactly

    You could say the same thing about the groups emerging as a reaction to muslim terrorism

    It amazes me really that we are still so very passive in the face of such extreme provocation.

    If one bothers to go and read a bit of history about Italy and Germany in the immediate aftermath of WWI it becomes very clear and obvious that the fascists arose in response to the violence of the left (who were inspired, encouraged, and supported by the Bolsheviks). Those leftist thugs then changed their nomenclature to anti fascists after the fascists arrived.

    The same process happened in Spain a bit later and over a longer period. But the antifas in Spain were bashing people, killing people, burning churches, etc, long before the Falange came along and got organised in response to them.

    The rise of the alt right in the US, and other parts of the world, is once again in response to the violence of the left.

    Over the years the violent left has changed its name many times, but it is still essentially the same vicious organism.

    Post WWII the antifas were at their busiest in Central Europe where they were organised and funded by the Soviets in order to silence democratic opposition in places like Czechoslovakia, Austria, and East Germany.

    Later they morphed into things like the Red Brigades, Baader-Meinhof, the Weather Underground, etc., before becoming the wonderfully violent “peace movement” of the ’80s and ’90s. Now they have re-reinvented themselves as “antifas” again, even when there were no fascists around to be “anti” and lo and behold, they are once again eliciting the same response as nearly 100 years ago, to whit the rise of organised and potentially violent actual fascist movements.

  40. srr
    #2482299, posted on August 29, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    😆

    Mother Lode
    #2482263, posted on August 29, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    I’ll be impressed when the ‘early doubters’ of lots of planned wrongs and evils aren’t hatefully mocked, libelled and smeared for being on Dot’s Stasi “Unperson” List, and the ‘late doubters’ on Dot’s Stasi “Approved” Persons List (who can no longer deny or ignore those early warnings), are later held up unique, insightful authorities.

    My heart is rent asunder, releasing scalding tears the reproach and lays bear my soul when I consider the endless calumny, the ceaseless cruel overtures, and the unbridled hostility that you are subject to.

    But your humility and stoicism, your dignified, measured responses, your dauntless persistence in a world that puts reprihensibly small premium on the art of copy/paste, vicarious gloating t the achievements of foreign Presidents, and breathless Pizza stories.

    srr, you are an example to us all and I, for one, salute you!

    So you’ve found the strength of character to admit that long before the Google Memo, long before the Zuckerberg/Merckle Facebook Stasification deal, long before all that recent ‘hot news, broke‘ around the world about how InterNetWebofDeception companies are secretly censoring, throttling and in countless others ways tweaking their algorithms to construct a globally accepted yet very false narrative of the world and it’s past and future history, low lives like you, Dot et al were madly attacking everyone who reported these things with low energy standard brands such as ‘loopy, paranoid, conspiracy nutter’, as you desperately worked to keep helping the nethead bastards steal, sell and manipulate private, personal and public information.

    Oh, and do please keep up you personal passion for protecting and defending the International Child Sex Slave Trade, by so callously mocking anyone who dares mention any of the many arrests. We don’t want you slipping off amongst the common or garden variety of overly fisted arseholes.

  41. Mother Lode
    #2482301, posted on August 29, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    Lefties are certainly the most practiced liars.

  42. notafan
    #2482302, posted on August 29, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    So how does one have a SSM marriage if you are a catholic?

    You cannot and faux Catholics like Turnbull, Greiner and Pyne should excommunicate themselves, also admit that they are just plain stupid when it comes to simple biology.

  43. C.L.
    #2482304, posted on August 29, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    Even if or when same sex marriage gets on the statute books, it’s still going to be known as ”same sex marriage” for ever more. It will never be just ”marriage”, because it just isn’t what we all know a marriage to be.

    Right. They will always be fabulist clowns – like transgender ‘women’ and ‘men.’
    Homosexuals being homosexuals, if they do get what they want, they will get tired of it within five years and then re-other themselves by ostentatiously staying away from and castigating ‘marriage’ (their traditional stance, as it happens).

  44. zyconoclast
    #2482305, posted on August 29, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    I heard some bloke advocating SSM because he expected a high divorce rate.

    A lawyers fees lead economic stimulus.

    I kid you not.

  45. dover_beach
    #2482306, posted on August 29, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    By opening up marriage to Australians who yearn to uphold the promise of marriage, we strengthen the institution and renew it for our times.

    How stupid is this clown?

  46. Social Leprachaun
    #2482307, posted on August 29, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    “If this keeps up their arrival date will be before the Big Bang.”

    Steady on cohenite. You know that the big bang is more unbelievable nonsense. A young-universe creation myth less plausible than all the others. Not excluding those involving tortoises.

  47. stackja
    #2482308, posted on August 29, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    2GB Chris Smith speaks with Senator Pauline Hanson about the burqa, and One Nation being cleared of breaching electoral laws.

    Download this podcast here

  48. notafan
    #2482309, posted on August 29, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    How stupid is this clown?

    Invincibly, infinitely, unfathomably stupid.

  49. Senile Old Guy
    #2482311, posted on August 29, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Multiple studies have shown that married people, as a cohort, live longer, have better physical health and mental health, are wealthier and rely less on the state for support.

    Those studies are almost all of traditional marriages, not SSM “marriages”, so it is not good evidence for benefits of “gay marriage”.

    The changes proposed in the plebiscite are consistent with the timeless values of marriage, namely for two people to love, honour and care for one another. By opening up marriage to Australians who yearn to uphold the promise of marriage, we strengthen the institution and renew it for our times.

    Lacking from this piece, as from many that focus on “love”, is much mention of children; but this is one reason many marry in the first place. Indeed, bringing new children into the world and raising them, is one of the truly timeless values of marriage.

    In fact, the only mention of “sons and daughters” is in the context of their “right” to gay marriage.

    Married gays cannot have children, so a gay family with children requires the assistance of a third person: suddenly it is no longer about “two people who love each other”.

  50. zyconoclast
    #2482314, posted on August 29, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Sanctuary offered to asylum seekers facing removal to offshore detention by churches across Australia

    Churches across Australia are invoking the historical concept of sanctuary, opening their doors to asylum seekers facing removal back to offshore detention centres.

    The High Court has rejected a challenge to the legality of Australia’s offshore detention centres, a ruling that means nearly 270 asylum seekers who came to Australia for medical treatment could be returned to either Nauru or Manus Island.
    One of Australia’s senior Anglican leaders said places of worship were entitled to offer sanctuary to those seeking refuge from brutal and oppressive forces.

    Any wonder the Anglicans are dying church.

  51. Rabz
    #2482315, posted on August 29, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    low lives like you, Dot et al were madly attacking everyone who reported these things with low energy standard brands such as ‘loopy, paranoid, conspiracy nutter’, as you desperately worked to keep helping the nethead bastards steal, sell and manipulate private, personal and public information.

    Oh, and do please keep up you personal passion for protecting and defending the International Child Sex Slave Trade, by so callously mocking anyone who dares mention any of the many arrests. We don’t want you slipping off amongst the common or garden variety of overly fisted arseholes.

    Don’t you ever go changin’ USRR – you truly are an ornament to this blog.

  52. Mother Lode
    #2482316, posted on August 29, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    That woman at MacQuarie uni really should be smeared onto a slide and stuck under a pathologist’s microscope.

    How can it be genocide when there are more of them now than when whitey arrived?

    This is revisionism. And the laughable attempts to build a venerable mysticism hunter gatherer scratch gobble existence – with their ‘deep understanding’, and ‘stories’, and ‘connection’…wtf?

    What did it get them?

  53. stackja
    #2482317, posted on August 29, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    notafan
    #2482297, posted on August 29, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Patty Hearst, Jimmy Carter commuted her seven-year sentence and freed her from jail.
    And President Bill Clinton granted her a full pardon on the last day of his presidency, January 20, 2001.

  54. notafan
    #2482318, posted on August 29, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    I’ve seem lots of Aborignal myths retold as children’s stories and none of them are as believable as the story of the flying spaghetti monster

  55. cohenite
    #2482319, posted on August 29, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Steady on cohenite. You know that the big bang is more unbelievable nonsense. A young-universe creation myth less plausible than all the others. Not excluding those involving tortoises.

    I was referring to the tv program.

  56. thefrolickingmole
    #2482320, posted on August 29, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    notafan

    Also missed in a lot of peoples “how could Hitler happen” was the failed Communist uprising in Germany, unfortunately the “leaders” happened to be largely J#wish (at least the ones the Nazis used for propaganda) which fed into the Nazis spiel

    https://kb.osu.edu/dspace/bitstream/handle/1811/45698/thesis_formatted_final.pdf?sequence=1

    No attempted communist takeover, no collapse of Wiemar. No collapse of Wiemar, no Takeover by the Nazis.

