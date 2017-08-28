Monday Forum: August 28, 2017

Posted on 1:40 pm, August 28, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
1,005 Responses to Monday Forum: August 28, 2017

  1. Chris
    #2482607, posted on August 29, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    Snoopy

    Not true. I have legacy cable to the home. My post NBN speed has dropped from 30+ to 15+. I can pay more for faster, but it has absolutely nothing to do with the old, tired, rotting (LOL) copper from the node argument bullshit.

    Yes sorry Snoops I was being /sarc.

  2. JC
    #2482609, posted on August 29, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    He sounds familiar – can you give me a general description?

    Sure…

    1. He wore a beanie, because that’s what you do when you’re a hipster in the film business. No beard.
    2. Longish nose and facial features suggesting french or southern Euro.
    3. Girlfriend red head and on the porkish side.

    Pleasant dude though.

  3. Mark from Melbourne
    #2482610, posted on August 29, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    There was strong speculation yesterday on the Cat that Spartacus is Ross Cameron, so that would fit the facts.

    One poster, as a throwaway line.

    Lift your game, Monster. You are starting to resemble the Hawthorn list manager (seriously, you need a 35yo going around again???).

  4. thefrolickingmole
    #2482611, posted on August 29, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    Before that, Hillary was cruising.

    Yes, the lady who swore she had no health problems being seen to collapse and be dragged/tossed into a van really helped her shine as a bright glistening sphincter of truth!

