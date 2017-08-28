Monday Forum: August 28, 2017

Posted on 1:40 pm, August 28, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,291 Responses to Monday Forum: August 28, 2017

  1. Snoopy
    #2483198, posted on August 30, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Karl Stefanovic makes an idiot of himself while drunk. Tacks left to save his career.

  2. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2483199, posted on August 30, 2017 at 10:53 am

    F$cking Jesuit school degenerates.
    They should be ashamed of themselves for their feckless flouncing fiendish f$ggotry fellatio.

  3. Anne
    #2483200, posted on August 30, 2017 at 10:54 am

    That’s not working for me, CL.

    Thanks, anyway.

  4. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2483202, posted on August 30, 2017 at 10:56 am

    I hope you are being good and not causing mayhem Annie.
    Behave yourself please.

  5. incoherent rambler
    #2483203, posted on August 30, 2017 at 10:58 am

    areff #2483187, posted on August 30, 2017 at 10:43 am
    So, JC, you reckon the state can be trusted with the power or life or death? Ronald Ryan was unavailable for comment.

    Th problem areff is that in the absence of state organized justice/punishment, the peasants (and some of your police) will become inclined to apply their own justice. Lynch mobs.
    e.g.
    “Bang! Stop police!”
    “Dunno what happened, he must have tripped and bumped his head on the stool (7 times).”

  6. JC
    #2483204, posted on August 30, 2017 at 10:58 am

    She really is hot.

    Great for morale in damaged areas seeing her there reviewing the damage.

  7. OneWorldGovernment
    #2483207, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:02 am

    areff
    #2483187, posted on August 30, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Some filth just need to be dead.

    So, JC, you reckon the state can be trusted with the power or life or death? Ronald Ryan was unavailable for comment.

    areff

    it wasn’t JC that made that comment. It was me.

    Coincidentally I happened to meet Ryan. I thought he was a nice bloke.

    Coincidentally, Walker is the one whom should have been shot but the legal beagles were still justifying themselves some 20+ years later about killing Ryan.

    Walker was an absolute arzhole in the genre of the arzhole that killed Jill Meagher.

  8. JC
    #2483209, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Lord.. How stupid would you have to be not buying disaster insurance eastern side of the US – especially the southern states.

    The damages inflicted upon Houston will cost upwards of $50 billion. The fact that only 10 people have died from the storm is truly amazing, considering the widespread damage. Bear in mind, Houston is not a place where flooding is supposed to happen.

    Unlike Katrina, where most citizens in the afflicted areas were insured, only 20% of the people hit by the flooding have flood insurance. This is going to be a GIGANTIC boon for insurance companies in the future, who will descend upon Texas like the wrath of God — scaring them into buying flood insurance. In the meantime, construction related stocks are moving higher, in anticipation of the rebuilding efforts.

  9. incoherent rambler
    #2483211, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:06 am

    She really is hot.

    I would flood my place just to get a visit.

  10. Anne
    #2483212, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Stimp, $50k is what each of the snipers, who shot JFK, was paid.

    I just wondered what that would amount to in today’s money.

    Millions, I suppose.

  11. areff
    #2483213, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:11 am

    JC: I mention Ryan because he was railroaded to the gallows. His partner in crime, Walker, shot a bloke who was having a squirt in a Beaconsfield Parade urinal on the suspicion that he might be an informer. If either of these two deserved the rope it was Walker.

    But Ryan went to the gallows because Henry Bolte wanted it that way.

    That’s what I mean about not being able to trust the state.

    A better solution would be to remove protective custody. Let the old lags deal with the cases who deserve to die. How long do you reckon Ivan Milat would last?

  12. Snoopy
    #2483214, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Stimp, $50k is what each of the snipers, who shot JFK, was paid.

    I just wondered what that would amount to in today’s money.

    Millions, I suppose.

    Surely it depends on how many snipers there were?

  13. Senile Old Guy
    #2483215, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Stimp, $50k is what each of the snipers, who shot JFK, was paid.

    I just wondered what that would amount to in today’s money.

    $50,000 in 1950 equals $511,508.47 in 2017.

  14. JC
    #2483217, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:13 am

    I’m sympathetic to your points Areff.

    I believe the Ryan issue could be overcome by preventing capital cases based primarily on circumstantial evidence.

  15. Entropy
    #2483218, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Love one of the comments:
    “she’s so hot she causes hurry feelings”

  16. areff
    #2483220, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Apologies, One World Government. I had Mum on the phone, going on about her latest domestic catastrophe (the tap in the kitchen is squirting water at the ceiling) and was somewhat distracted. Off now to do some dutiful amateur plumbing.

  17. Entropy
    #2483221, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:14 am

    she’s so hot she causes hurty feelings”

    Although come to think of it hurry works too.

  18. srr
    #2483222, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Bill Mitchell Retweeted
    Gina Gentry Loudon‏Verified account @RealDrGina Aug 27

    The discussion got a little heated when I said that
    Nazis, Democrats, Socialists, and the KKK all come from the left.
    https://twitter.com/RealDrGina/status/901976913102520320
    @TeamTrump #MAGA

  19. srr
    #2483223, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:18 am

    Bill Mitchell‏Verified account @mitchellvii 7h7 hours ago

    It is looking as if the Comey FBI was neck deep with the Fusion GPS #FakeDossier and Comey is looking for a way out by flipping on Hillary.

  20. JC
    #2483224, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:19 am

    Lol So true.

    Stefan Molyneux

    @StefanMolyneux

    North Korea fired a missile over Japan, Houston is underwater, free speech is under attack – and the media is talking about Melania’s shoes.

    Example

    Corryn 🇺🇸 @Corrynmb

    Melania boards helicopter wearing heels – Media is hysteric
    Melania descends plane wearing sneakers & a Flotus cap – Media is hysteric

    The MSM isn’t just biased, it’s totally useless.

  21. srr
    #2483225, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:20 am

    YourVoice™ America (8/29) “Tax Reform Happening Now!”
    Bill Mitchell

  22. Tom
    #2483226, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:20 am

    … the snipers, who shot JFK …

    Oh dear.

    Is that Alex Jones in your basement, Annie?

  23. JC
    #2483227, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Anne
    #2483212, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Stimp, $50k is what each of the snipers, who shot JFK, was paid.

    I just wondered what that would amount to in today’s money.

    Millions, I suppose.

    Annie. Enough!!!

  24. incoherent rambler
    #2483228, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:26 am

    Tom, “the Kennedy Brothers” by Richard D Mahoney (which is worth the read) provides reference to Dallas police records who ID checked those leaving the grassy knoll. Two mafia hitmen were amongst the names.

  25. Winston Smith
    #2483229, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:28 am

    Annie, you’re starting to scare even me.

  26. incoherent rambler
    #2483230, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:28 am

    Same book details Democrat vote rigging in Illinois. (some things don’t change)

  27. dover_beach
    #2483231, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:31 am

    If you look at how capital cases are dealt with in the US you’ll see they bend over backwards to punish only the most grievous criminals by death. There are multiple avenues of appeal, etc.

  28. Serena at the Pub
    #2483234, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:35 am

    So, JC, you reckon the state can be trusted with the power or life or death?

    I’m sure it’s the “state”, Areff. Criminal cases are adjudicated through a jury of peers.

    Have a quick trawl through a discussion group on Facebook.
    Pick the first, or the final, 12 commenters on a random thread.
    Consider you’re on trial & they’re the jury.
    You’ll come back here quaking.

    Most people on the Cat, whatever else they may be, are capable of logical thought, and without difficulty are able to follow a carefully put logical argument.

  29. Diogenes
    #2483235, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:36 am

    But Ryan went to the gallows because Henry Bolte wanted it that way.

    That’s what I mean about not being able to trust the state.

    Areff,
    it wasn’t a whim, and he wasn’t hanged for killing the informer as you implied. He was hanged for killing a prison warder. I agree that Walker should ALSO have got the rope. There were 2 murders executed in the commission of a felony- regardless of who pulled the trigger, even if it was a warden who pulled the trigger and got Hodson.

    From the wiki article …

    The main problem for the defence was that Victoria had the Gaols Act of 1958 in which it stated:

    Every male person lawfully imprisoned for any crime misdemeanour of offence by the sentence of any court of competent jurisdiction, or employed at labour as a criminal on the roads or other public works of Victoria who escapes or attempts to escape from any gaol or from the custody of any member of the police force gaoler or other officer in whose custody he may be, shall be guilty of felony:
    If a killing occurs by an act of violence in the course of a commission of a felony involving violence or in the furtherance of the purpose of such a felony the accused is guilty of murder even though, there is no actual intention of killing.[29]

    Then there were the appeals ;
    Victorian Court of Criminal Appeal
    The Full High Court and
    The Privy Council.

    They were found guilty fair & square and the law still allowed for hangings…

  30. incoherent rambler
    #2483238, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Pick the first, or the final, 12 commenters on a random thread.
    Consider you’re on trial & they’re the jury.

    Let me pick my jury –
    Stimp, Carpe, CL, areff, JC, Tom, winston (enough I’m innocent)

    Let me pick one for Mal –
    struth, CL, Winston, SOG, MV, Motelier, me, OWG, Anne, srr, entropy, snoopy

    Black cap donned …

  31. Anne
    #2483239, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:48 am

    Snoop, there were eight snipers. Each was paid $50k.

    SOG, 1963. Not 1950. I don’t know but there could be a big difference in that post war decade plus.

    Oh dear.

    Tom is in exasperated Nanny mode again. Always makes me smile, even though it’s hopelessly derivative. 🙂 See every comment Fisk ever directed at me.

    Winston, do you believe the CIA, lone gunman (Lee Oswald) narrative?

  32. hzhousewife
    #2483240, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:50 am

    So JC, buy US Steel….?

  33. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2483241, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Stimp, $50k is what each of the snipers, who shot JFK, was paid.

    I f$cking knew it Annie.
    I knew that was what you were after.
    😂

  34. Entropy
    #2483244, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:54 am

    IC! I would turn up for jury duty for Mal’s trial dressed up as a poor pensioner, the defence would object me off the jury quick smart.

  35. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2483245, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:55 am

    Winston, do you believe the CIA, lone gunman (Lee Oswald) narrative?

    There was no great conspiracy. Lee Harvey Oswald – an expert marksman in the United States Marine Corps – acted alone. Any halfway decent shot could have done the deed.

  36. Anne
    #2483246, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:55 am

    Pick the first, or the final, 12 commenters on a random thread.

    The first?

    Wouldn’t you just get a bunch of Numbers and disgruntled protests?

  37. Winston Smith
    #2483247, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:56 am

    IR;

    Let me pick my jury –
    Stimp, Carpe, CL, areff, JC, Tom, winston (enough I’m innocent)

    Let me pick one for Mal –
    struth, CL, Winston, SOG, MV, Motelier, me, OWG, Anne, srr, entropy, snoopy

    Black cap donned …

    Hang on, what was the charge for both IR and the criminal?

  38. Farmer Gez
    #2483248, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:57 am

    No doubt at all that Oswald alone could and did shoot JFK.
    Of more interest is the fact that a Marxist nut case like Oswald would be a quintessential Antifa anti Trumper if he were around today.

  39. OneWorldGovernment
    #2483249, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:57 am

    I’d back the CWA to beat the CIA.

    Anytime.

  40. srr
    #2483251, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:58 am

    North Korea fired a missile over Japan, Houston is underwater, free speech is under attack – and the media is talking about Melania’s shoes.

    He’s always practicing that violin 😉

    No wonder he’s always outplaying all the world’s greatest evil scam orchestrators 🙂

  41. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2483252, posted on August 30, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    I’d back the CWA to beat the CIA.

    NEVER underestimate the Country Women’s Association. They have an intelligence network that makes the Israeli’s look like rank amateurs, and a penchant for scheming and plotting that would put the Borgia Popes to shame.

