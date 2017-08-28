Liberty Quote
We must reject the idea that every time a law’s broken, society is guilty rather than the lawbreaker.— Ronald Reagan
-
-
Monday Forum: August 28, 2017
Karl Stefanovic makes an idiot of himself while drunk. Tacks left to save his career.
F$cking Jesuit school degenerates.
They should be ashamed of themselves for their feckless flouncing fiendish f$ggotry fellatio.
That’s not working for me, CL.
Thanks, anyway.
I hope you are being good and not causing mayhem Annie.
Behave yourself please.
Th problem areff is that in the absence of state organized justice/punishment, the peasants (and some of your police) will become inclined to apply their own justice. Lynch mobs.
e.g.
“Bang! Stop police!”
“Dunno what happened, he must have tripped and bumped his head on the stool (7 times).”
She really is hot.
Great for morale in damaged areas seeing her there reviewing the damage.
areff
it wasn’t JC that made that comment. It was me.
Coincidentally I happened to meet Ryan. I thought he was a nice bloke.
Coincidentally, Walker is the one whom should have been shot but the legal beagles were still justifying themselves some 20+ years later about killing Ryan.
Walker was an absolute arzhole in the genre of the arzhole that killed Jill Meagher.
Lord.. How stupid would you have to be not buying disaster insurance eastern side of the US – especially the southern states.
I would flood my place just to get a visit.
Stimp, $50k is what each of the snipers, who shot JFK, was paid.
I just wondered what that would amount to in today’s money.
Millions, I suppose.
JC: I mention Ryan because he was railroaded to the gallows. His partner in crime, Walker, shot a bloke who was having a squirt in a Beaconsfield Parade urinal on the suspicion that he might be an informer. If either of these two deserved the rope it was Walker.
But Ryan went to the gallows because Henry Bolte wanted it that way.
That’s what I mean about not being able to trust the state.
A better solution would be to remove protective custody. Let the old lags deal with the cases who deserve to die. How long do you reckon Ivan Milat would last?
Surely it depends on how many snipers there were?
$50,000 in 1950 equals $511,508.47 in 2017.
I’m sympathetic to your points Areff.
I believe the Ryan issue could be overcome by preventing capital cases based primarily on circumstantial evidence.
Love one of the comments:
“she’s so hot she causes hurry feelings”
Apologies, One World Government. I had Mum on the phone, going on about her latest domestic catastrophe (the tap in the kitchen is squirting water at the ceiling) and was somewhat distracted. Off now to do some dutiful amateur plumbing.
she’s so hot she causes hurty feelings”
Although come to think of it hurry works too.
Bill Mitchell Retweeted
Gina Gentry LoudonVerified account @RealDrGina Aug 27
The discussion got a little heated when I said that
Nazis, Democrats, Socialists, and the KKK all come from the left.
https://twitter.com/RealDrGina/status/901976913102520320
@TeamTrump #MAGA
Bill MitchellVerified account @mitchellvii 7h7 hours ago
It is looking as if the Comey FBI was neck deep with the Fusion GPS #FakeDossier and Comey is looking for a way out by flipping on Hillary.
Lol So true.
Example
The MSM isn’t just biased, it’s totally useless.
YourVoice™ America (8/29) “Tax Reform Happening Now!”
Bill Mitchell
Oh dear.
Is that Alex Jones in your basement, Annie?
Annie. Enough!!!
Tom, “the Kennedy Brothers” by Richard D Mahoney (which is worth the read) provides reference to Dallas police records who ID checked those leaving the grassy knoll. Two mafia hitmen were amongst the names.
Annie, you’re starting to scare even me.
Same book details Democrat vote rigging in Illinois. (some things don’t change)
If you look at how capital cases are dealt with in the US you’ll see they bend over backwards to punish only the most grievous criminals by death. There are multiple avenues of appeal, etc.
Have a quick trawl through a discussion group on Facebook.
Pick the first, or the final, 12 commenters on a random thread.
Consider you’re on trial & they’re the jury.
You’ll come back here quaking.
Most people on the Cat, whatever else they may be, are capable of logical thought, and without difficulty are able to follow a carefully put logical argument.
Areff,
it wasn’t a whim, and he wasn’t hanged for killing the informer as you implied. He was hanged for killing a prison warder. I agree that Walker should ALSO have got the rope. There were 2 murders executed in the commission of a felony- regardless of who pulled the trigger, even if it was a warden who pulled the trigger and got Hodson.
From the wiki article …
The main problem for the defence was that Victoria had the Gaols Act of 1958 in which it stated:
Every male person lawfully imprisoned for any crime misdemeanour of offence by the sentence of any court of competent jurisdiction, or employed at labour as a criminal on the roads or other public works of Victoria who escapes or attempts to escape from any gaol or from the custody of any member of the police force gaoler or other officer in whose custody he may be, shall be guilty of felony:
If a killing occurs by an act of violence in the course of a commission of a felony involving violence or in the furtherance of the purpose of such a felony the accused is guilty of murder even though, there is no actual intention of killing.[29]
Then there were the appeals ;
Victorian Court of Criminal Appeal
The Full High Court and
The Privy Council.
They were found guilty fair & square and the law still allowed for hangings…
Let me pick my jury –
Stimp, Carpe, CL, areff, JC, Tom, winston (enough I’m innocent)
Let me pick one for Mal –
struth, CL, Winston, SOG, MV, Motelier, me, OWG, Anne, srr, entropy, snoopy
Black cap donned …
Snoop, there were eight snipers. Each was paid $50k.
SOG, 1963. Not 1950. I don’t know but there could be a big difference in that post war decade plus.
Tom is in exasperated Nanny mode again. Always makes me smile, even though it’s hopelessly derivative. 🙂 See every comment Fisk ever directed at me.
Winston, do you believe the CIA, lone gunman (Lee Oswald) narrative?
So JC, buy US Steel….?
Stimp, $50k is what each of the snipers, who shot JFK, was paid.
I f$cking knew it Annie.
I knew that was what you were after.
😂
IC! I would turn up for jury duty for Mal’s trial dressed up as a poor pensioner, the defence would object me off the jury quick smart.
There was no great conspiracy. Lee Harvey Oswald – an expert marksman in the United States Marine Corps – acted alone. Any halfway decent shot could have done the deed.
The first?
Wouldn’t you just get a bunch of Numbers and disgruntled protests?
IR;
Hang on, what was the charge for both IR and the criminal?
No doubt at all that Oswald alone could and did shoot JFK.
Of more interest is the fact that a Marxist nut case like Oswald would be a quintessential Antifa anti Trumper if he were around today.
I’d back the CWA to beat the CIA.
Anytime.
He’s always practicing that violin 😉
No wonder he’s always outplaying all the world’s greatest evil scam orchestrators 🙂
NEVER underestimate the Country Women’s Association. They have an intelligence network that makes the Israeli’s look like rank amateurs, and a penchant for scheming and plotting that would put the Borgia Popes to shame.