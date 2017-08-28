Liberty Quote
By definition, a government has no conscience. Sometimes it has a policy, but nothing more.— Albert Camus
-
Recent Comments
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- egg_ on Monday Forum: August 28, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- Baldrick on Monday Forum: August 28, 2017
- Mark from Melbourne on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- Fleeced on Monday Forum: August 28, 2017
- egg_ on Monday Forum: August 28, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Monday Forum: August 28, 2017
- Mark from Melbourne on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- egg_ on Monday Forum: August 28, 2017
- test pattern on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Monday Forum: August 28, 2017
- rickw on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Monday Forum: August 28, 2017
- egg_ on Monday Forum: August 28, 2017
- egg_ on Monday Forum: August 28, 2017
- calli on Monday Forum: August 28, 2017
- calli on Monday Forum: August 28, 2017
- Fleeced on Monday Forum: August 28, 2017
- zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- Anne on Monday Forum: August 28, 2017
- zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- incoherent rambler on Monday Forum: August 28, 2017
- Tom on Monday Forum: August 28, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- Gab on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- Ragu on Monday Forum: August 28, 2017
- Fleeced on Monday Forum: August 28, 2017
- Delta A on Monday Forum: August 28, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- Competition for the Worst Treasurer in Recent Australian History
- Roundup August 30
- The pub test
- Ghosts of the GFC haunting our fragile economies
- Turnbull’s Energy Economics
- This should be absolutely illegal
- John Adams – Australia: trapped by cheap credit
- Black Economy – Judith Sloan in the Oz
- Here is a question
- Name Check In Australia
- Democracy in Australia
- “Antifa” is defined as psychotic nutter
- Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017
- Public Sector Management – NT Style
- Monday Forum: August 28, 2017
- Scientific American Sokalized
- You better put some ice on that
- Strange days indeed
- Gender quotas on corporate boards
- Peter O’Brien: Chris Kenny on Aboriginal Recognition
- Allan Hird: Essendon’s drugs saga lessons ignored in new sport integrity review
- It must be made illegal on “social media” to deny service to people who say things that are not illegal to say
- Open forum: August 26, 2017
- Economic theory has been hollow for a long long time
- Pissheads at the RBA
- Cross Post: Dan Sanchez Why David Hume Defended the Rights of “Seditious Bigots”
- 10 More Rhetorical Questions
- Guest Post: Terry Barnes I’m a baby boomer, and I like a drink. So there
- Guest Post: Peter O’Brien The Female of the Species
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: August 28, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,525 Responses to Monday Forum: August 28, 2017
« Previous 1 … 5 6 7
« Previous 1 … 5 6 7
Ragu, please stick to the facts.
No need to bring in personal snitchiness.
Be more like Louis and Rick, who add value to the discussion.
9-228 — 36 runs short.
Sorry. Need 37 more runs with one wicket in hand.
From my post above I was referring to Oswalds spot in the book depository building vs the grassy knoll.
JC, it’s so cute that you think voting means we choose our Leaders.
You’re adorable. 👼
If some Leftwing punk decides to bring up “Schandinavia” as an economic model.. theere’s Denmark.
Go Denmark. You go Girls.
First class trolling, Anne!
…er, I hope it’s trolling.
Fake news, fake views… I honestly can’t tell anymore.
Aren’t you all just Sinc’s sock-puppets? I must say, it’s nice of the Doomlord to go to this much effort to entertain me… wait, am I real?!
Anne, why you continually bring up JFK and other so-called conspiracies is your problem. Maybe you think you’re a bit of a shit stirrer. After this many attempts, you’re starting to come across as a loon. Not a bit of a loon nor a harmless idiot either. But a fully paid up memeber of the stupid class
Australian Turnips out — 21 runs short.
Bangs beat Australia
Ragu, I think the evidence presented here is compelling.
https://youtu.be/U1Qt6a-vaNM
The JFK conspiracy starts at about the 1:34 mark and the fake autopsy stuff is at about 2:00.
Why don’t you watch it and give your opinions about that.
Do you have any thoughts at all on the subject, that are not about my shortcomings?
Argh, my last comment in moderation… was it the brackets, or mention of a racial group beginning with J? let’s see if I can edit it:
If she starts talking about “dem joos!” and putting people’s names in {{{brackets}}}, she’ll get banned.
I only noticed the brackets thing recently. I think it’s supposed to mean globalist j–s or something. Weird stuff. Back in the old days of the Internet (and in particular, IRC), brackets around someone’s name was how you hugged them. (Or “huggled” them if you wanted to be really lame – a combination of hug and snuggle).
Why is the alt-right wanting to “huggle” all these (apparently J–ish) global businessmen is a mystery to me, but it’s the 21st century, and it’s not for me to question their s–ual attraction.
I’m a jauntily knotted worsted scarf. As for the rest of you…
Names that echo in eternity, Fleeced.
Equivocating Muzzo on Ta Dumb won’t give an opinion on SSM – as they get bashed – especially by the Christian Right, who they’d like to support on this issue.
Victimhood yet again by the slime.
Tard pushing rooftop solar – how’s the accident rate with rooftop solar installations – worse than KRudd’s ceiling batts, IIRC?
They probably prefer Norway.
Will this Man be Norway’s First Muslim Prime Minister?
Although maybe he’d lower taxes to 10% in line with sharia. That would tie lefties into knots.
I forgot the Bible was a science encyclopaedia.
People who believe in talking snakes don’t get to mock other people about Reptilians.
You can however call me crazy, because it can be provably demonstrated.
😁
David Martin, Power Ledger – the Ranga looks like won’t make it to 60 if he doesn’t stay out of the sun!
If she starts talking about “dem joos!” and putting people’s names in {{{brackets}}}, she’ll get banned.
Shut it down!
The Goyim know!
No, you’re sock #73 in Grigory’s Matrix.
Ah, so that’s what it means?
You sure they don’t want to snuggle them? I’m going to pretend that’s what it means just for the giggles.
Sad to see Breitbart.com overrun with these nutjobs. Andrew Breitbart must be spinning in his grave. He went to great effort to see his creation didn’t fall victim to O’Sullivan’s Law (“Any organization or enterprise that is not expressly right wing will become left wing over time” – also Conquest’s Second Law), only to have it captured by an uprising of identity politics on the right, instead.
He didn’t see that one coming, but I guess sooner or later, fringes on the Right were going to start using the Left’s tactics.
New whatsamacallit over yonder ➡
Ali Kadri: “women can’t be Imams as it’s not compulsory for them to pray”.
More obfuscation from the Neanderthal religion.