Monday Forum: August 28, 2017

  1. Anne
    #2483571, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Ragu, please stick to the facts.

    No need to bring in personal snitchiness.

    Be more like Louis and Rick, who add value to the discussion.

  3. Tom
    #2483577, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Sorry. Need 37 more runs with one wicket in hand.

  4. Cactus
    #2483578, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    From my post above I was referring to Oswalds spot in the book depository building vs the grassy knoll.

  5. Anne
    #2483580, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    After this, without any hesitation whatsoever and I’d also ban you from the voting booth.

    JC, it’s so cute that you think voting means we choose our Leaders.

    You’re adorable. 👼

  6. JC
    #2483583, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    If some Leftwing punk decides to bring up “Schandinavia” as an economic model.. theere’s Denmark.

    Go Denmark. You go Girls.

    Denmark Decides to Make It ‘More Attractive to Work’

    Denmark’s government proposed a broad range of tax cuts that will hit all income groups, make it cheaper to save toward retirement and reduce levies on cars.

    The center-right coalition of Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen wants to shrink the country’s tax burden by 23 billion kroner ($3.7 billion), with the proposed measures to be phased in through 2025, according to a statement published on Tuesday. The administration also said it will “monitor” the corporate tax rate to ensure Denmark stays competitive with its trade partners.

    “With this proposal, we’re tackling a number of concrete challenges,” Finance Minister Kristian Jensen said in the statement. “We’re increasing the gains associated with working, we’re making it more attractive to work more and we’re ensuring that it’s more worthwhile to save up toward retirement.”

    A fast-growing economy has pushed down the jobless rate to just 3.5 percent, prompting concern about potential labor shortages. An aging population is also weighing on the state’s coffers.
    Financial Incentives

    Boosting immigration is not a viable option due to opposition by the nationalist Danish People’s Party, whose support the government depends on in parliament, leaving financial incentives as the preferred strategy.

    By encouraging more people to work, the government expects to generate more revenue via sources such as value-added tax, Jensen said during a press conference in Copenhagen.

    “There’s still room for growth in public spending, and room to prioritize, as this government does, welfare for Danes,” Jensen said. He said critics of the government’s plan were guilty of a “simplification” of economic principles. “This is not a zero-sum game” between taxes and welfare, he said.

    Denmark boasts the planet’s highest tax burden relative to gross domestic product (the OECD estimates the figure was about 47 percent in 2015, the fattest ratio in the rich world). That revenue is used by the state to make sure Danes have universal access to free education, hospitals, childcare and elderly care.

    With the government’s proposal, Danes can look forward to a tax burden that will fall to about 44 percent, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

    “It’s important for the economy and it’s to the highest degree a boon for hardworking Danes, who will be able to keep more of their earnings,” Jensen said.

    Las Olsen, chief economist at Danske Bank A/S, Denmark’s largest bank, said that while “there’s good reason to believe the proposals will work,” there’s still uncertainty about “how big an effect it will have, and how quickly it will feed through.”

    The additional employment that the measures will spur won’t be enough to sustain economic growth, Olsen said in an email. “There’ll still be a need to look elsewhere for labor.”

    After cutting registration fees for cars to 150 percent from 180 percent, the government now plans to reduce the levy further to a maximum of 100 percent, it said on Tuesday. Given the risk that Danes may delay car purchases in anticipation of lower taxes, the government said it wants to push through this chunk of the legislation as quickly as possible.

    The administration is due to present its complete fiscal plan on Thursday. Jensen has already told parliament that tax cuts will raise the government’s borrowing need in 2018.

    Parliamentary approval is not guaranteed: The Danish People’s Party is unlikely to support tax cuts for top income earners, party leader Kristian Thulesen Dahl said in an interview with broadcaster TV2.

  7. Delta A
    #2483584, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    First class trolling, Anne!

    …er, I hope it’s trolling.

  8. Fleeced
    #2483585, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    First class trolling, Anne!

    …er, I hope it’s trolling.

    Fake news, fake views… I honestly can’t tell anymore.

    Aren’t you all just Sinc’s sock-puppets? I must say, it’s nice of the Doomlord to go to this much effort to entertain me… wait, am I real?!

  9. Ragu
    #2483586, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Anne, why you continually bring up JFK and other so-called conspiracies is your problem. Maybe you think you’re a bit of a shit stirrer. After this many attempts, you’re starting to come across as a loon. Not a bit of a loon nor a harmless idiot either. But a fully paid up memeber of the stupid class

  10. Tom
    #2483589, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Australian Turnips out — 21 runs short.

  11. incoherent rambler
    #2483590, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Bangs beat Australia

  12. Anne
    #2483594, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Ragu, I think the evidence presented here is compelling.

    https://youtu.be/U1Qt6a-vaNM

    The JFK conspiracy starts at about the 1:34 mark and the fake autopsy stuff is at about 2:00.

    Why don’t you watch it and give your opinions about that.

    Do you have any thoughts at all on the subject, that are not about my shortcomings?

  13. Fleeced
    #2483596, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Argh, my last comment in moderation… was it the brackets, or mention of a racial group beginning with J? let’s see if I can edit it:

    If she starts talking about “dem joos!” and putting people’s names in {{{brackets}}}, she’ll get banned.

    I only noticed the brackets thing recently. I think it’s supposed to mean globalist j–s or something. Weird stuff. Back in the old days of the Internet (and in particular, IRC), brackets around someone’s name was how you hugged them. (Or “huggled” them if you wanted to be really lame – a combination of hug and snuggle).

    Why is the alt-right wanting to “huggle” all these (apparently J–ish) global businessmen is a mystery to me, but it’s the 21st century, and it’s not for me to question their s–ual attraction.

  14. calli
    #2483597, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Aren’t you all just Sinc’s sock-puppets?

    I’m a jauntily knotted worsted scarf. As for the rest of you…

  15. calli
    #2483598, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Names that echo in eternity, Fleeced.

  16. egg_
    #2483599, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Equivocating Muzzo on Ta Dumb won’t give an opinion on SSM – as they get bashed – especially by the Christian Right, who they’d like to support on this issue.

    Victimhood yet again by the slime.

  17. egg_
    #2483600, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Tard pushing rooftop solar – how’s the accident rate with rooftop solar installations – worse than KRudd’s ceiling batts, IIRC?

  18. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2483601, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    If some Leftwing punk decides to bring up “Schandinavia” as an economic model.. theere’s Denmark.

    They probably prefer Norway.

    Will this Man be Norway’s First Muslim Prime Minister?

    Born in Norway to Pakistani parents, Abid Q. Raja studied law, criminology, and psychology at the universities of Oslo, Southampton, and Oxford, and later worked in Norway at several law firms, the Immigration Appeals Board, and the Police Department’s Immigration Office. He was also active in groups with names like the Center against Ethnic Discrimination, the Council for Crime Prevention, and the Equality and Anti-Discrimination Tribunal.

    Although maybe he’d lower taxes to 10% in line with sharia. That would tie lefties into knots.

  19. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2483603, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    I forgot the Bible was a science encyclopaedia.

    People who believe in talking snakes don’t get to mock other people about Reptilians.
    You can however call me crazy, because it can be provably demonstrated.

    😁

  20. egg_
    #2483606, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    David Martin, Power Ledger – the Ranga looks like won’t make it to 60 if he doesn’t stay out of the sun!

  21. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2483608, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    If she starts talking about “dem joos!” and putting people’s names in {{{brackets}}}, she’ll get banned.

    Shut it down!
    The Goyim know!

  22. egg_
    #2483609, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Aren’t you all just Sinc’s sock-puppets? I must say, it’s nice of the Doomlord to go to this much effort to entertain me… wait, am I real?!

    No, you’re sock #73 in Grigory’s Matrix.

  23. Fleeced
    #2483610, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Names that echo in eternity, Fleeced.

    Ah, so that’s what it means?

    You sure they don’t want to snuggle them? I’m going to pretend that’s what it means just for the giggles.

    Sad to see Breitbart.com overrun with these nutjobs. Andrew Breitbart must be spinning in his grave. He went to great effort to see his creation didn’t fall victim to O’Sullivan’s Law (“Any organization or enterprise that is not expressly right wing will become left wing over time” – also Conquest’s Second Law), only to have it captured by an uprising of identity politics on the right, instead.

    He didn’t see that one coming, but I guess sooner or later, fringes on the Right were going to start using the Left’s tactics.

  24. Baldrick
    #2483612, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    New whatsamacallit over yonder ➡

  25. egg_
    #2483615, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    Equivocating Muzzo on Ta Dumb…

    Ali Kadri: “women can’t be Imams as it’s not compulsory for them to pray”.

    More obfuscation from the Neanderthal religion.

