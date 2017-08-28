Public Sector Management – NT Style

According to the Norther Territory’s Auditor General’s August 2017 report to the Northern Territory Legislative Assembly, having conducted a review of annual leave entitlements:
The highest annual leave balance for an individual employee was 4,775 hours. This is approximately 650 days (130 weeks) of annual leave representing a liability (excluding on costs) of approximately $397,000.
Tax payers should not be offended at that. Perhaps this following sentence:
To put this particular employee’s entitlement into context and taking into account annual public holidays and ongoing 30 day annual leave credit per annum, if this employee commenced leave on 1 April 2017, their annual leave and long service leave entitlements could enable them to be on fully paid leave until mid-February 2021.
6 weeks (30 days) of paid annual leave for Northern Territory government employees.
Would you like steak knives with that? How about the Northern Territory receiving $5.28 for every $1.00 of GST paid by Northern Territory citizens.
But that’s alright. The Northern Territory Government has imposed a moratorium on unconventional gas exploration and extraction, notwithstanding that it is believed that there is enough gas in the Northern Territory to power Australia for 200 years.
But hey. It’s other people’s money.
What happens is that public servants below a certain level can accrue ‘flex time’ for working ‘additional’ hours. These are supposed to be used within a prescribe period of time, but many just accumulate the hours to be used when desired.
This means they don’t have to use annual leave for any breaks they wish to take. So long serving public servants can accrue mind boggling amounts of annual and long service leave. And if they take that annual/long service leave, they accrue further annual/long service leave.
However, most keep it unused until they approach/reach retirement age, then go on full/half-pay which extends their employment, entitlements etc for a substantial time.
Mind you, this isn’t just happening in the NT, it’s in every state and Commonwealth public service organisation.
Simply not sustainable this level of public service entitlement. Anyway, be like Cali and start to tax water, someone has to pay for it right?
Just wait until gay couples take maternity leave on full pay
who was this person’s upline supervisors. They should all be sacked for such mismanagement of public funds.