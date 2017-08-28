Public Sector Management – NT Style

According to the Norther Territory’s Auditor General’s August 2017 report to the Northern Territory Legislative Assembly, having conducted a review of annual leave entitlements:

The highest annual leave balance for an individual employee was 4,775 hours. This is approximately 650 days (130 weeks) of annual leave representing a liability (excluding on costs) of approximately $397,000.

Tax payers should not be offended at that. Perhaps this following sentence:

To put this particular employee’s entitlement into context and taking into account annual public holidays and ongoing 30 day annual leave credit per annum, if this employee commenced leave on 1 April 2017, their annual leave and long service leave entitlements could enable them to be on fully paid leave until mid-February 2021.

6 weeks (30 days) of paid annual leave for Northern Territory government employees.

Would you like steak knives with that? How about the Northern Territory receiving $5.28 for every $1.00 of GST paid by Northern Territory citizens.

But that’s alright. The Northern Territory Government has imposed a moratorium on unconventional gas exploration and extraction, notwithstanding that it is believed that there is enough gas in the Northern Territory to power Australia for 200 years.

But hey. It’s other people’s money.

