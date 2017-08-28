Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017

Posted on 9:30 pm, August 28, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

140 Responses to Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017

  8. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2481697, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    =(3.282*-8.238901+7)*(2/0.333)+158-0.6392007087087

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #2481699, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Interuption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Sparkx 18
    Cpt Seahawks 28

  10. Peter Castieau
    #2481700, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    52 please Carpe you bloody ripper.

  11. Turtle of WA
    #2481701, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    33 please Jugulum.

  12. Carpe Jugulum
    #2481702, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    Interuption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Sparkx 18
    Cpt Seahawks 28
    Grumpy (3.282*-8.238901+7)*(2/0.333)+158-0.6392007087087

  13. Mark M
    #2481703, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    I have the hiccups & can’t sleep.
    I’m here because I’m hoping for a cure for both.
    21 for me please Mr C.

  14. egg_
    #2481704, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    Dan Sultan – Treaty BS IIRC.

  15. Turtle of WA
    #2481705, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    (3.282*-8.238901+7)*(2/0.333)+158-0.6392007087087 = 37

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2481706, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Interuption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Sparkx 18
    Cpt Seahawks 28
    Grumpy 37
    Custard 52
    Turtle of WA 33

  17. BrettW
    #2481708, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Will Brandis cry ?

    Why no Iman or Muslim rep to discuss SSM ?

  18. Carpe Jugulum
    #2481709, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    1st question from a snow white fauxboriginal

  19. Vic in Prossy
    #2481710, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Cricketers doing about as well as you’d expect,I guess.
    Good catch from Khawaja,though.
    May I have 23 ,please Carpe?

  22. Carpe Jugulum
    #2481713, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Interuption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Sparkx 18
    Cpt Seahawks 28
    Grumpy 37
    Custard 52
    Turtle of WA 33
    Mark M 21

  23. Snoopy
    #2481714, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Ongoing genocide? Call the UN. Call the ICC.

  24. egg_
    #2481717, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Why no Iman or Muslim rep to discuss SSM ?

    sTan Sultan

  25. Carpe Jugulum
    #2481719, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Panel fauxboriginal – “Australia day has always been racist”

    What.The.Fuck?

  26. Sparkx
    #2481720, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Genocide? We failed big time.

  27. Snoopy
    #2481721, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    I’m bailing. Life is too short for this shit.

  28. BrettW
    #2481722, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Genocide mentioned in first answer.

  29. Bushkid
    #2481723, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    So who’s on tonight?

    I’ll take a wild stab and request 32 please Carpe

  30. Carpe Jugulum
    #2481724, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Interuption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Sparkx 18
    Cpt Seahawks 28
    Grumpy 37
    Custard 52
    Turtle of WA 33
    Vic in Prossy 23

  31. egg_
    #2481725, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    genocide?

    The indigenies had smurf spears?

  32. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2481726, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Thirty, please Carpe.

  33. egg_
    #2481727, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Where’s Brandis’ neck – is he a mannequin with Sultan’s fist up his @rse?

  34. Carpe Jugulum
    #2481728, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Interuption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Sparkx 18
    Cpt Seahawks 28
    Grumpy 37
    Custard 52
    Turtle of WA 33
    Vic in Prossy 23
    Bushkid 32

  35. Sparkx
    #2481729, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Blemishes in Australia’s history – F off brandis!

  36. BrettW
    #2481730, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Lambie going to be interesting on this one.

    Ongoing genocide !

  37. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2481731, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Genocide? We failed big time.

    Nearly a million people claiming Aboriginal ancestry in the latest census? Whitey couldn’t even get that right.

  38. John Constantine
    #2481732, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Fuckwit enough to have loaded a utefull of furniture from the local St Vinnie’s today and unloaded it at the house of an indig. that works for me a bit.

    I know how it will end, but shifted it for him in front of the cousins and swarm of kids, you gotta keep trying in case it works one day. Like tolerating smart people that have lost their way, realise that people can only do what they can do with the operating system they have.

  39. Carpe Jugulum
    #2481733, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Fauxboriginal fails to note abo alcoholism, violence, unemployment etc

  40. Dave in Marybrook
    #2481734, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Oh Christ, Sultan has got the leftie lisp. “Athtraya Day”?

  41. Peter Castieau
    #2481735, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    No one on the panel is game to shut down the idiot in the leather jacket. Weak.

  42. Carpe Jugulum
    #2481737, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    this is going to be the Whiteblackfella self flagellation hour

  43. egg_
    #2481738, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Fauxboriginal fails to note abo alcoholism, violence, unemployment etc

    Fauxboriginal makes a good living singing Country Rock…

  44. anonandon
    #2481739, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Can scarcely believe what I am hearing from Burke.

  45. Spider
    #2481742, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    I think I might need some blood pressure tablets if I watch for too long tonight.

    ABC really pushing this idea of changing Australia Day. They can go and get Fugged.

  46. Sparkx
    #2481744, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    The lipstick is too thick – her lips have stuck together.

  48. BrettW
    #2481746, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Strange how the tweets seem to be on one side of the discussion.

    Good on Lambie.

    Shut down the singer.

  49. Turtle of WA
    #2481747, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Only 15% of Australians support changes to Australia Day.

  50. egg_
    #2481748, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    About 5x interruption to Sultan over Lambie.

  51. Sparkx
    #2481750, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    I thought she was maori

  52. Dave in Marybrook
    #2481752, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    I can, anonandon. “Oz is crap on languages, save the brave postwar immigrants and disinherited indigenous” is a constant refrain on Q and A.

  53. egg_
    #2481753, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Only 15% of Australians support changes to Australia Day.

    Tards fighting a losing cause.

  54. Carpe Jugulum
    #2481754, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Abo activist goes the full victim about ‘her’ people

    What did you do sweetie breed them yourself

  55. Cpt Seahawks
    #2481755, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Fauxboriginie probably hasn’t been to a coonmunity in the outback, apart from paid gigs or PR.

  56. Spider
    #2481757, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    I’m a proud Brisbane man and “my people” like Australia Day exactly where it is.

  57. Sparkx
    #2481759, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    What is the faux bloke babbling about?

  58. Spider
    #2481760, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Don’t we have Mabo Day?

  59. Carpe Jugulum
    #2481761, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    homewrecking lesbian who abandoned her family doesn’t like Oz day either

  60. egg_
    #2481762, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Fauxboriginie probably hasn’t been to a coonmunity in the outback, apart from paid gigs or PR.

    Daniel Leo Sultan was born in 1983 and spent much of his early life in Fitzroy (a suburb of Melbourne).

  61. Dave in Marybrook
    #2481763, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    And egggg………
    Sultan’s best work was early on, collaborating with a non-indig Scott Walker.
    His last album was weeeeeak……. not a hook or bridge anywhere. My kids call “Kimberley Calling” the tea-towel song, it’s so uninspired.

  63. anonandon
    #2481765, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    She has a fair bit of asian in her.

  64. Sparkx
    #2481766, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    fauxborigine trying to sound like real one

  65. Carpe Jugulum
    #2481767, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    abo going on about mourning for her warriors

    Guess what girlie, if you want to put it in perspective, you lost so STFU

  66. Turtle of WA
    #2481768, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    While little kids are sitting in a puddle of piss while mum’s on the woobla, Sultan is talking total crap.

  67. BrettW
    #2481769, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Lambie very good so far.

    Sultan talking about deaths in custody. What about the abuse and deaths of those not in custody ?

  68. egg_
    #2481770, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Sultan talks over Brandis and says he’s talking over him – retard!

  69. Carpe Jugulum
    #2481771, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    this is going to be the abo sooky show followed by the homo-hoedown.

  70. egg_
    #2481772, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Magic Aborigine from Fitzroy holds the floor.

  71. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2481773, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    abo going on about mourning for her warriors

    Guess what girlie, if you want to put it in perspective, you lost so STFU

    No mention of the fact that those ‘warriors” mounted probably the most futile resistance ever mounted, or were conquered so utterly as few people have ever been conquered?

  73. Sparkx
    #2481775, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Burke rewriting history. FFS

  74. Makka
    #2481776, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    his is going to be the abo sooky show

    Is testicles in the audience?

  75. Mark M
    #2481778, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    George Brandis looks like Dr Bunsen Honeydew from Muppet Labs
    (where the future is made today)

  76. egg_
    #2481779, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Cook’s statue should be sponsored by tanning lotion?

  77. Carpe Jugulum
    #2481780, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    burk states Cook didn’t discover Oz.

    Actually he discovered and mapped the East Coast you pillock, something the magic abo from the stone age couldn’t manage in 60000 years FFS

  78. Turtle of WA
    #2481781, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Burke has gone full post modern retard.

    France in the 1790s. Let’s declare year 0 and name all the streets after aboriginal spirits.

  79. Carpe Jugulum
    #2481783, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Is testicles in the audience?

    If not, he is watching and choking the chicken

  80. Turtle of WA
    #2481784, posted on August 28, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Sultan suffers from lefty ceiling-eye. Like plebs.

  81. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2481785, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    burke by name burke by nature

    I’m retired these days, but when I had the farm, I remember Tony Burke as Minister for Agriculture. Completely disinterested in the portfolio, no effort to “get across” the portfolio ,and no effort to understand the issues involved. Waste of rations.

  82. Sparkx
    #2481786, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Sultan is a very seriously a total loser.

  83. egg_
    #2481787, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Sultan is projecting his rich whitefella guilt on the rest of us?

  84. BrettW
    #2481788, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    In a few more years Burke will be advocating for Muslim statues.

  85. Carpe Jugulum
    #2481789, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Sultan is whiter than me FFS, stop whining about ‘your’ people you inner urban hipster fake

  87. egg_
    #2481792, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Is testicles in the audience?

    If not, he is watching and choking the chicken

    Flicking over to NITV?

  88. Sparkx
    #2481793, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    More monuments to wymnese and boongs – great.

  89. egg_
    #2481794, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Sultan is whiter than me FFS, stop whining about ‘your’ people you inner urban hipster fake

    Sultan’s whiter than the Village People.

  90. Turtle of WA
    #2481795, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Lambie can’t make up her ‘mind’.

  92. Turtle of WA
    #2481797, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Bum buddies instigate a bit of Abbott666.

  93. Sparkx
    #2481798, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Turtle of WA
    #2481795, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:04 pm
    Lambie can’t make up her ‘mind’.

    She has one?

  94. Mark M
    #2481799, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Can they make statues of indigenous folk?
    You can’t show images deceased indigenous folk on the idiot box.

  95. Cpt Seahawks
    #2481801, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Christine looks like Beaker, Dr Bunsen’s assistant.

  96. Carpe Jugulum
    #2481802, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    lesbian homewrecker acknowledges that her straight white christian brother is entitled to an opinion.

    The 2 queen’s in the audience with the shitty hair dye look on disapprovingly

  97. BrettW
    #2481804, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Good response by Forster to a difficult question.

  98. Spider
    #2481805, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Will that “poster” get a run tonight.

  100. egg_
    #2481807, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Can they make statues of indigenous folk?
    You can’t show images deceased indigenous folk on the idiot box.

    What about human figures in prehistoric Abo cave art?

  101. Carpe Jugulum
    #2481808, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Lesbian homewrecker doesn’t think there is bullying over the homo-hoedown vote

  102. Turtle of WA
    #2481810, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Christine looks like Beaker, Dr Bunsen’s assistant.

    How?

  103. Makka
    #2481811, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Will that “poster” get a run tonight.

    Along with the tyres. Southie will no doubt get an honourable mention.

  104. Carpe Jugulum
    #2481812, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    berk loves the homo-hoedown

    except for when he voted against it in the parliament

  105. Turtle of WA
    #2481813, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Can they make statues of indigenous folk?
    You can’t show images deceased indigenous folk on the idiot box.

    Bloody good question.

  106. Carpe Jugulum
    #2481815, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    note to berk – 2 men and a cockerspaniel don’t make a family

  107. BrettW
    #2481816, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    So Burke is saying his electorate is more on the no side ?

  108. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2481817, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Sultan is whiter than me FFS, stop whining about ‘your’ people you inner urban hipster fake

    This bloke wants to be careful. In parts of the Wild West, anybody speaking for “my people” has to be a “full blood” who is “initiated” and anyone who opens his mouth when he doesn’t qualify faces “tribal punishment.” – a spear in the leg.”

  109. Carpe Jugulum
    #2481818, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    You can’t show images deceased indigenous folk on the idiot box.

    That would be why we don’t see a Kodak moment from 60000 years ago

  110. Sparkx
    #2481819, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Why the f*ck is SSM sucking up so much of our time? Rediculous.

  112. Carpe Jugulum
    #2481821, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Jackie Jackie notes that Taswegians are concerned about power prices, education & unemployment not the homo-hoedown

  113. The BigBlueCat
    #2481822, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    My daughter wants to know if Q&A means “Question and Anger”???

  114. Sparkx
    #2481823, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Token moosly – how convenient.

  115. Carpe Jugulum
    #2481824, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Bag lady wants to know about the dislocation of children from their biological parents in the homo-hoedown

    lesbian homewrecker thinks it’s ok

  116. Sparkx
    #2481825, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Egg – what a cracker!

  117. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2481826, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Jackie Lambie? A former Corporal in the Military Police? Wore the big reflective gauntlets, and made sure all the trucks in the convey turned in the same direction? The maximum task for minimum minds? Tasmanian’s inflicted her on us? F.M.S.

  118. Carpe Jugulum
    #2481827, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    note to lesbian homewrecker – my children also grew up in a loving household

    With a Mother and Father

  119. Turtle of WA
    #2481828, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Early aboriginal porn, Egg.

  120. Sparkx
    #2481829, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    How did SSM now come to be about the children?

  121. Turtle of WA
    #2481831, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    When Labor gets in, the Churches will be persecuted over this.

  122. Carpe Jugulum
    #2481832, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    brandis the quisling assures that religious freedom won’t be compromised under a homo-hoedown

  123. Spider
    #2481833, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    If anybody thinks activists are not going to pursue religious celebrants they are nuts. Of course they are.

  124. anonandon
    #2481834, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Abbotts sister looks like the judge from Caddyshack

  125. Noddy
    #2481835, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    How about those offended by 26th January celebrations move their day to 1st April.

  126. Turtle of WA
    #2481836, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    I’m going to laugh myself to death if we get a no vote. These people are insane.

  127. Carpe Jugulum
    #2481837, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    berk assures us the homo-hoedown is not about religious issues

    lesbian homewrecker calls it scaremongering

  128. BrettW
    #2481838, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Problem is you can’t trust the politicians.

  130. egg_
    #2481841, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    If anybody thinks activists are not going to pursue religious celebrants they are nuts. Of course they are.

    Just like the Lesbo cafe in Melbourne that charges blokes a surcharge and doesn’t guarantee them a seat?

  131. Makka
    #2481842, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    You can never ever trust the Waffen SSm.

  132. Carpe Jugulum
    #2481844, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    is it just me or does brandis have a face you want to slap harder than a red haired stepchild?

  133. BrettW
    #2481845, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Big mistake by PM to predict a decision of the High Court.

  134. Turtle of WA
    #2481846, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Lambie: he’s sitting on a very very fine line.

  135. Makka
    #2481847, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Big mistake by PM to predict a decision of the High Court.

    Completely out of character.

  136. Carpe Jugulum
    #2481848, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    s44 of the constitution gets a run, but berk fails to mention if liebor will check their people.

    brandis goes the full quisling

  137. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2481849, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    is it just me or does brandis have a face you want to slap harder than a red haired stepchild?

    Brandis is like David Morrison, or Whining William Shorten. All three have eminently punch-able faces.

  138. Carpe Jugulum
    #2481850, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Brandis is like David Morrison, or Whining William Shorten. All three have eminently punch-able faces.

    Harsh but fair.

  139. Turtle of WA
    #2481851, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Abbotts sister looks like the judge from Caddyshack

    Judge Smails.

  140. BrettW
    #2481852, posted on August 28, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Liberals have the advice of the Solicitor General whereas for the possible dual citizen Labor politicians we have to accept their word that they are all in the clear.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *