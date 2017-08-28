Liberty Quote
Balancing the budget is a little like protecting your virtue: You just have to learn to say “no.”— Ronald Reagan
-
Recent Comments
- BrettW on Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017
- Makka on Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017
- BrettW on Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017
- Crossie on Monday Forum: August 28, 2017
- Makka on Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017
- Sparkx on Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017
- Solitarius on You better put some ice on that
- BrettW on Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017
- Noddy on Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017
- anonandon on Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017
- Spider on Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Monday Forum: August 28, 2017
- Sparkx on Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017
- Sparkx on Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017
- Sparkx on Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017
- Public Sector Management – NT Style
- Monday Forum: August 28, 2017
- Scientific American Sokalized
- You better put some ice on that
- Strange days indeed
- Gender quotas on corporate boards
- Peter O’Brien: Chris Kenny on Aboriginal Recognition
- Allan Hird: Essendon’s drugs saga lessons ignored in new sport integrity review
- It must be made illegal on “social media” to deny service to people who say things that are not illegal to say
- Open forum: August 26, 2017
- Economic theory has been hollow for a long long time
- Pissheads at the RBA
- Cross Post: Dan Sanchez Why David Hume Defended the Rights of “Seditious Bigots”
- 10 More Rhetorical Questions
- Guest Post: Terry Barnes I’m a baby boomer, and I like a drink. So there
- Guest Post: Peter O’Brien The Female of the Species
- Guest Post: Warty Gas Light 1940
- I Still Call Venestralia Home
- 23.9 Percent
- Liberal, Green and ALP politicians conspire to destroy the economy
- Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- The difference between saying and doing
- No. You didn’t.
- The world according to Professor Triggs
- The “far right” is actually just the far left
- The US public perception of the climate debate
- Jobs and Growth
- Minimum Wage Laws – bad for workers, bad for business, good for who?
- Renewables and the damage done: cross post from the Spectator
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
FMD – left it a bit late
Bidding is open
I’m in for 54
1th?
Curse you Carpe
May I have 18 please?
Interuption Lotto
Carpe 54
Sparkx 18
28 please Carpe.
=(3.282*-8.238901+7)*(2/0.333)+158-0.6392007087087
Interuption Lotto
Carpe 54
Sparkx 18
Cpt Seahawks 28
52 please Carpe you bloody ripper.
33 please Jugulum.
Interuption Lotto
Carpe 54
Sparkx 18
Cpt Seahawks 28
Grumpy (3.282*-8.238901+7)*(2/0.333)+158-0.6392007087087
I have the hiccups & can’t sleep.
I’m here because I’m hoping for a cure for both.
21 for me please Mr C.
Dan Sultan – Treaty BS IIRC.
(3.282*-8.238901+7)*(2/0.333)+158-0.6392007087087 = 37
Interuption Lotto
Carpe 54
Sparkx 18
Cpt Seahawks 28
Grumpy 37
Custard 52
Turtle of WA 33
Will Brandis cry ?
Why no Iman or Muslim rep to discuss SSM ?
1st question from a snow white fauxboriginal
Cricketers doing about as well as you’d expect,I guess.
Good catch from Khawaja,though.
May I have 23 ,please Carpe?
so aboriginal
sTan Sultan genocide BS.
Interuption Lotto
Carpe 54
Sparkx 18
Cpt Seahawks 28
Grumpy 37
Custard 52
Turtle of WA 33
Mark M 21
Ongoing genocide? Call the UN. Call the ICC.
sTan Sultan
Panel fauxboriginal – “Australia day has always been racist”
What.The.Fuck?
Genocide? We failed big time.
I’m bailing. Life is too short for this shit.
Genocide mentioned in first answer.
So who’s on tonight?
I’ll take a wild stab and request 32 please Carpe
Interuption Lotto
Carpe 54
Sparkx 18
Cpt Seahawks 28
Grumpy 37
Custard 52
Turtle of WA 33
Vic in Prossy 23
The indigenies had smurf spears?
Thirty, please Carpe.
Where’s Brandis’ neck – is he a mannequin with Sultan’s fist up his @rse?
Interuption Lotto
Carpe 54
Sparkx 18
Cpt Seahawks 28
Grumpy 37
Custard 52
Turtle of WA 33
Vic in Prossy 23
Bushkid 32
Blemishes in Australia’s history – F off brandis!
Lambie going to be interesting on this one.
Ongoing genocide !
Nearly a million people claiming Aboriginal ancestry in the latest census? Whitey couldn’t even get that right.
Fuckwit enough to have loaded a utefull of furniture from the local St Vinnie’s today and unloaded it at the house of an indig. that works for me a bit.
I know how it will end, but shifted it for him in front of the cousins and swarm of kids, you gotta keep trying in case it works one day. Like tolerating smart people that have lost their way, realise that people can only do what they can do with the operating system they have.
Fauxboriginal fails to note abo alcoholism, violence, unemployment etc
Oh Christ, Sultan has got the leftie lisp. “Athtraya Day”?
No one on the panel is game to shut down the idiot in the leather jacket. Weak.
this is going to be the Whiteblackfella self flagellation hour
Fauxboriginal makes a good living singing Country Rock…
Can scarcely believe what I am hearing from Burke.
I think I might need some blood pressure tablets if I watch for too long tonight.
ABC really pushing this idea of changing Australia Day. They can go and get Fugged.
The lipstick is too thick – her lips have stuck together.
Go Lambie!
Strange how the tweets seem to be on one side of the discussion.
Good on Lambie.
Shut down the singer.
Only 15% of Australians support changes to Australia Day.
About 5x interruption to Sultan over Lambie.
I thought she was maori
I can, anonandon. “Oz is crap on languages, save the brave postwar immigrants and disinherited indigenous” is a constant refrain on Q and A.
Tards fighting a losing cause.
Abo activist goes the full victim about ‘her’ people
What did you do sweetie breed them yourself
Fauxboriginie probably hasn’t been to a coonmunity in the outback, apart from paid gigs or PR.
I’m a proud Brisbane man and “my people” like Australia Day exactly where it is.
What is the faux bloke babbling about?
Don’t we have Mabo Day?
homewrecking lesbian who abandoned her family doesn’t like Oz day either
Daniel Leo Sultan was born in 1983 and spent much of his early life in Fitzroy (a suburb of Melbourne).
And egggg………
Sultan’s best work was early on, collaborating with a non-indig Scott Walker.
His last album was weeeeeak……. not a hook or bridge anywhere. My kids call “Kimberley Calling” the tea-towel song, it’s so uninspired.
We do?
She has a fair bit of asian in her.
fauxborigine trying to sound like real one
abo going on about mourning for her warriors
Guess what girlie, if you want to put it in perspective, you lost so STFU
While little kids are sitting in a puddle of piss while mum’s on the woobla, Sultan is talking total crap.
Lambie very good so far.
Sultan talking about deaths in custody. What about the abuse and deaths of those not in custody ?
Sultan talks over Brandis and says he’s talking over him – retard!
this is going to be the abo sooky show followed by the homo-hoedown.
Magic Aborigine from Fitzroy holds the floor.
No mention of the fact that those ‘warriors” mounted probably the most futile resistance ever mounted, or were conquered so utterly as few people have ever been conquered?
burke by name burke by nature
Burke rewriting history. FFS
his is going to be the abo sooky show
Is testicles in the audience?
George Brandis looks like Dr Bunsen Honeydew from Muppet Labs
(where the future is made today)
Cook’s statue should be sponsored by tanning lotion?
burk states Cook didn’t discover Oz.
Actually he discovered and mapped the East Coast you pillock, something the magic abo from the stone age couldn’t manage in 60000 years FFS
Burke has gone full post modern retard.
France in the 1790s. Let’s declare year 0 and name all the streets after aboriginal spirits.
If not, he is watching and choking the chicken
Sultan suffers from lefty ceiling-eye. Like plebs.
I’m retired these days, but when I had the farm, I remember Tony Burke as Minister for Agriculture. Completely disinterested in the portfolio, no effort to “get across” the portfolio ,and no effort to understand the issues involved. Waste of rations.
Sultan is a very seriously a total loser.
Sultan is projecting his rich whitefella guilt on the rest of us?
In a few more years Burke will be advocating for Muslim statues.
Sultan is whiter than me FFS, stop whining about ‘your’ people you inner urban hipster fake
lesbian homewrecker waffles shyte
Flicking over to NITV?
More monuments to wymnese and boongs – great.
Sultan’s whiter than the Village People.
Lambie can’t make up her ‘mind’.
And onto the homo-hoedown
Bum buddies instigate a bit of Abbott666.
She has one?
Can they make statues of indigenous folk?
You can’t show images deceased indigenous folk on the idiot box.
Christine looks like Beaker, Dr Bunsen’s assistant.
lesbian homewrecker acknowledges that her straight white christian brother is entitled to an opinion.
The 2 queen’s in the audience with the shitty hair dye look on disapprovingly
Good response by Forster to a difficult question.
Will that “poster” get a run tonight.
FYI: http://monumentaustralia.org.au/themes/people/indigenous
What about human figures in prehistoric Abo cave art?
Lesbian homewrecker doesn’t think there is bullying over the homo-hoedown vote
How?
Will that “poster” get a run tonight.
Along with the tyres. Southie will no doubt get an honourable mention.
berk loves the homo-hoedown
except for when he voted against it in the parliament
Bloody good question.
note to berk – 2 men and a cockerspaniel don’t make a family
So Burke is saying his electorate is more on the no side ?
This bloke wants to be careful. In parts of the Wild West, anybody speaking for “my people” has to be a “full blood” who is “initiated” and anyone who opens his mouth when he doesn’t qualify faces “tribal punishment.” – a spear in the leg.”
That would be why we don’t see a Kodak moment from 60000 years ago
Why the f*ck is SSM sucking up so much of our time? Rediculous.
Welcome to Country
Jackie Jackie notes that Taswegians are concerned about power prices, education & unemployment not the homo-hoedown
My daughter wants to know if Q&A means “Question and Anger”???
Token moosly – how convenient.
Bag lady wants to know about the dislocation of children from their biological parents in the homo-hoedown
lesbian homewrecker thinks it’s ok
Egg – what a cracker!
Jackie Lambie? A former Corporal in the Military Police? Wore the big reflective gauntlets, and made sure all the trucks in the convey turned in the same direction? The maximum task for minimum minds? Tasmanian’s inflicted her on us? F.M.S.
note to lesbian homewrecker – my children also grew up in a loving household
With a Mother and Father
Early aboriginal porn, Egg.
How did SSM now come to be about the children?
When Labor gets in, the Churches will be persecuted over this.
brandis the quisling assures that religious freedom won’t be compromised under a homo-hoedown
If anybody thinks activists are not going to pursue religious celebrants they are nuts. Of course they are.
Abbotts sister looks like the judge from Caddyshack
How about those offended by 26th January celebrations move their day to 1st April.
I’m going to laugh myself to death if we get a no vote. These people are insane.
berk assures us the homo-hoedown is not about religious issues
lesbian homewrecker calls it scaremongering
Problem is you can’t trust the politicians.
Out of left field!
Just like the Lesbo cafe in Melbourne that charges blokes a surcharge and doesn’t guarantee them a seat?
You can never ever trust the Waffen SSm.
is it just me or does brandis have a face you want to slap harder than a red haired stepchild?
Big mistake by PM to predict a decision of the High Court.
Lambie: he’s sitting on a very very fine line.
Big mistake by PM to predict a decision of the High Court.
Completely out of character.
s44 of the constitution gets a run, but berk fails to mention if liebor will check their people.
brandis goes the full quisling
Brandis is like David Morrison, or Whining William Shorten. All three have eminently punch-able faces.
Harsh but fair.
Judge Smails.
Liberals have the advice of the Solicitor General whereas for the possible dual citizen Labor politicians we have to accept their word that they are all in the clear.