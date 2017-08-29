Black Economy – Judith Sloan in the Oz

Firstly, it is unclear how the name of the Black Economy Taskforce was allowed to get through the thought police. Where are the ALP and the Greens and GetUp and much of the Liberal Party for that matter? Where is Commissioner Tim Soutphommasane? How can such racist nomenclature comes out of the bowels of this government? Notwithstanding, writing in the Australian today, Judith Sloan comments on the work of the Black Economy Taskforce.

One thing Judith missed is the idea promulgated by the head of the Black Economy Taskforce, Michael Andrew, to have $50 and $100 notes nano-chipped and also subject to an expiry date. That’s right. There will be no-where to hide. Use it or bank it. The state will know where you are and what you are spending every single cent you have.

The final report is due in October. What’s the betting?

But beyond the obvious privacy issues and decisions on how to spends ones own money, consider the monetary and fiscal policy implications. The next time a Swanny Treasury decided to go on a fiscal policy binge by sending out $900 cheques, there will be no saving. There will be no investment. There will be no pay down of debt. Just spend spend spend on junk junk junk.

Rather than having expiry dates on money, can we have expiry dates on certain politicians and legislation?

