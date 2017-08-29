Here is a question

According to the counter on platform that underpins Catallaxy, this is Spartacus’ 444th post. Given the possible bad luck connoted by this number in Chinese, Sparty hopes to be around for 445 and beyond.

But my question is this. Why is it that, in this social justice and equality for all climate, there is a wall of separation between male and female athletes? And where are the advocates for eliminating the male-female bifurcations in professional sports, including separate locker rooms?

Rather than having debates about why professional women tennis or cricket players earn less that professional men tennis or cricket players, why has not the social justice police advocated for a single gender neutral professional tennis tour or a single gender neutral cricket competition where men and women compete together? Ditto for swimming, athletics and any other competition where there are separate men-women splits.

How about some consistency?

And what about transgender participation is sports? Even the International Olympic Committee has a policy on this:

Female-to-male athletes can compete ‘without restriction’, while male-to-female athletes must undergo hormone therapy, according to new guidelines.

Let’s end this artificial man-made distinction. Let’s take the gender out of sport entirely. Gender justice for all and social justice in sports!

In California, “the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Long-Term Care Facility Resident’s Bill of Rights” has recently passed their state senate. Under this Bill of Rights:

misgendering a transgender nursing-home resident could result in a fine of up to $1,000 and a year in prison. It also requires nursing homes to allow residents to enter the bathrooms and showers of their chosen gender.

That’s right. “Misgendering”, accidentally or deliberately, can see you go to jail. And without passing go.

A job for the Human Rights Commission perhaps?

But hey. What can go wrong.

