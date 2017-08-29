Here is a question

According to the counter on platform that underpins Catallaxy, this is Spartacus’ 444th post. Given the possible bad luck connoted by this number in Chinese, Sparty hopes to be around for 445 and beyond.
But my question is this. Why is it that, in this social justice and equality for all climate, there is a wall of separation between male and female athletes? And where are the advocates for eliminating the male-female bifurcations in professional sports, including separate locker rooms?
Rather than having debates about why professional women tennis or cricket players earn less that professional men tennis or cricket players, why has not the social justice police advocated for a single gender neutral professional tennis tour or a single gender neutral cricket competition where men and women compete together? Ditto for swimming, athletics and any other competition where there are separate men-women splits.
How about some consistency?
And what about transgender participation is sports? Even the International Olympic Committee has a policy on this:
Female-to-male athletes can compete ‘without restriction’, while male-to-female athletes must undergo hormone therapy, according to new guidelines.
Let’s end this artificial man-made distinction. Let’s take the gender out of sport entirely. Gender justice for all and social justice in sports!
In California, “the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Long-Term Care Facility Resident’s Bill of Rights” has recently passed their state senate. Under this Bill of Rights:
misgendering a transgender nursing-home resident could result in a fine of up to $1,000 and a year in prison. It also requires nursing homes to allow residents to enter the bathrooms and showers of their chosen gender.
That’s right. “Misgendering”, accidentally or deliberately, can see you go to jail. And without passing go.
A job for the Human Rights Commission perhaps?
But hey. What can go wrong.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
Isn’t misgendering merely speech? Therefore this new Californian law is unconstitutional.
The barriers are already being broken: http://www.theblaze.com/news/2017/06/06/transgender-freshman-sprinter-born-a-male-wins-two-girls-state-championships/, you just have to identify and no one can object.
There have been several instances of biological males self identifying as female and competing in female sports events (in Australia, New Zealand and the United States). Yes, they did win their events and were awarded the title. It is not even necessary to commence gender transformation in order to do so. I am with Spartacus on this. As long as organisations can be sued for “mis-gendering” then the more examples of idiocy that occur, the sooner this will be recognised as a fraud and a fake. I would love to read the comments of the disappointed female competitors that “THIS IS NOT FAIR”!
Why do female tennis players get paid the same as males, yet only play 3 sets to the males’ 5?
Chicks have been trying to break into the mens PGA tour for years.
Nope, nothing yet.
Golf is a game of skill, supposedly, strength does not come into it.
This is a good idea, but I’d add one thing. Introduce weight (and height) classes in all individual sports. That way similar sized men and women would compete. It would also open up some sports to both men and women who cannot compete in them now. Separate high jump classes for shorter people, separate gymnastic classes for heavier people. This would still be exciting, after all featherweight boxing can be as skilled, but in different ways, as heavyweight. In fact different size classes in other sports might bring out different combinations of skills.
Team sports are a bit different, some benefit from a range of body types (basketball), some from uniformity (hockey).
No need. Tennis and golf, in fact most individual sports compete on open basis.
I am pretty sure the gender wars in any sport woukd see the testerone fuel athletes win most, if not all the time.
This debate is getting silly. Weight classes in MMA and the male would win every time.
Interesting, Helen. Separate high jump classes for shorter people?
I don’t think men really want to play sport with women
tennis e.g.; mixed doubles they cheerfully tolerate; but they’d rather all-men
What if a senile transgender nursing-home resident “misgenders” one of their peers? They’ll all end up being fined into penury.
Such are the groundbreaking issues of our time.
Helen,
Your idea of men and women competing against each other based on size and weight is dangerous in the extreme.
Enjoy.
Helen
You are guilty of weightism and heightism.
If tennis became completely non-gendered it would not be very long before there would be no women playing at elite level. I suspect women might gradually disappear from many other sporting competitions as well.
Bring on the stupid!
Thanks Motelier, interesting comments.
Dopey, you have it the wrong way round, if anything my comment was anti-heightism/weightism.
Re different physical attributes men/women. It doesn’t always play out to male superiority. I have never been any good at any sport, but once I outperformed an athlete. He was a competitive sprinter, and he got really annoyed when he couldn’t keep up with me over several hours and days of hard physical slog in the bush.
Those ‘weaker’ women in hunter gatherer societies weren’t actually weaker, they walked hours, baby on back, digging our tubers, rabbits/bandicoots, collecting seeds and fruit, carting heavy loads back to camp, grinding seeds. In non-mechanised farming societies women still do most of the work. This needed the ability for long physical persistance, rather than the sprinting skills of the hunter.
Helen.
Do you really wonder why “Open” competitions are seperated by sex?
Of course the strawman arguement of huntergatherer societies says they can.
Perhaps Helen can identify all of those many women that beat the men who in athletics.
Here is a starting point for you.
Ready. Set. Go
Oh,
And when you are finished can you make me a sammich?
Thanks
😃
This is a good idea, but I’d add one thing. Introduce weight (and height) classes in all individual sports.
Defeats the ‘identifying’ purpose Helen. That is to say, that without the snip or the use of rubber rings, a man identifying as an ugly chick will always be 2 stone(s) heavier. Given that in a leftist type of world where it is better to take than to give, a better idea would be to have a completely nutless competition.