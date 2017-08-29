Name Check In Australia

Don’t just check your privilege. Check your name. The social justice and politically correct warriors are coming for you.

In the US last week, ESPN commentator Robert Lee was moved from calling a football game because it was thought his name was too similar to Robert E. Lee, the US Confederate General whose statue was at the epicenter of the Charlottesville riots.

Now that the Hon. Bill Shorten MP, leader of the opposition has endorsed soviet style history revisionism with his proposal of a parallel plaque on the Captain James Cook’s statue in Sydney, the door has not just been opened; it has been blown up. The barbarians are not at the gate. They are well inside.

If you live in Australia and your name is James Cook or Lachlan Macquarie or Arthur Phillip, watch out. If your surname is Cook, Macquarie or Phillip and you are considering what to name your child, watch out.

As George Orwell wrote:

People simply disappeared, always during the night. Your name was removed from the registers, every record of everything you had ever done was wiped out, your one-time existence was denied and then forgotten. You were abolished, annihilated: vaporized was the usual word.

Check your privilege and check your name before you speak.

