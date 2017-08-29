Name Check In Australia

Don’t just check your privilege. Check your name. The social justice and politically correct warriors are coming for you.
In the US last week, ESPN commentator Robert Lee was moved from calling a football game because it was thought his name was too similar to Robert E. Lee, the US Confederate General whose statue was at the epicenter of the Charlottesville riots.
Now that the Hon. Bill Shorten MP, leader of the opposition has endorsed soviet style history revisionism with his proposal of a parallel plaque on the Captain James Cook’s statue in Sydney, the door has not just been opened; it has been blown up. The barbarians are not at the gate. They are well inside.
If you live in Australia and your name is James Cook or Lachlan Macquarie or Arthur Phillip, watch out. If your surname is Cook, Macquarie or Phillip and you are considering what to name your child, watch out.
As George Orwell wrote:
People simply disappeared, always during the night. Your name was removed from the registers, every record of everything you had ever done was wiped out, your one-time existence was denied and then forgotten. You were abolished, annihilated: vaporized was the usual word.
Check your privilege and check your name before you speak.
We have suburbs here in Canberra named Cook (after Joseph the PM not James the Navigator FRS), MacQuarie and Phillip. I wait with bated breath to see how the ever so politically correct ACT Greens – Labor government handles this little stick of dynamite.
Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide Perth and Hobart are probably goners too, Canberra, sadly, will remain.
The eventual Register of Approved Names will doubtless include Fran Barlow’s selections for her kids:
If your name is Scott Ludlam or Queensland Barbie I approve.
There is little doubt the Left – which calls itself “centre left” is in fact increasingly hard left. Extremist left, in fact with an agenda which includes internationalism – a new world order centrally run and controlled under communist principles. They talk about it openly – you see the words used every day (new world order, internationalism, politically incorrect) yet when we point it out we are accused of being crazed right wing nut jobs. We are so used to hearing this stuff that we don’t hear it anymore – its just taken as part of the background noise.
And these hardliners use the same techniques as their soviet predecessors. Just look at the following article (first link below) on how people were “disappeared” inclduing from records and photos, under extreme regimes like the soviets. – how history was changed to suit the ruling classes’ narrative. It sends a strong message – if we can do it to them, we can do it to you . In the past it was airbrushing unwanted personages from photos. Now its tearing down statues of historic personages. It is only a short step to the gulags. They come next. We already have the beginnings with laws in place to persecute people who’s speech is politically incorrect. That is mind control. And it is only a beginning as we hear constantly the message from the left that these laws must be harsher and more far reaching to prevent people saying or thinking whatever they disagree with.
As extreme as this claim sounds, informed people should not be surprised given the role played by hard line communists in advancing the Left’s agenda in the west where they fled after the fall of the Soviet Union. They know how to do it because they have done it before – they wrote the playbook . And they have taught the current generation of “revolutionaries” in the west how to do it too. Thank you Joseph Stalin. Read the second link below.
In fact the thought occurs to me that it is not just the neo-Stalin types – has it occurred to anyone else how like Mao’s Cultural Revolution their present tactics are when they invert reality, calling victims criminals; when they change history to suit their agenda, when they marginalize and attack anyone who disagrees with them, when they infiltrate the institutions of learning, power and the media to control the population; when they tell us there is no objective truth – there is only ideological truth. Like I say – straight from the communist playbook.
The state should not be involved in presenting any version of history. Sell all the statues.
Pity the numerous Robert Lees in the white pages.
Yuri Bezminov even told us what they were doing.
Over thirty years ago.
The Captain Cook statue in Hyde Park, Sydney, was primarily financed from public subscriptions, and the main inscription plaque* was provided by the York Society.
* Stolen in 1991? and replaced when Sartor was Mayor.
‘John Smith’ is not safe.
John is a Christian christian name and Smith is a bourgeoisie running-dog occupation.
Much safer in the 21st C to be called Muhummad M. Muhummad.
Some years ago I was invited to participate in a PhD student’s study of ostracism, because she knew I was one of “those” people who doesn’t give a flying f about approval from people whose opinions I disrespect.
Never heard back about her study. I may have been ostracised! Or she. As if I could give a ff.
Queen Victoria was an Imperialist, so what should be the new name for the state with that non-pc name? How about we tear down any and all monuments, forget history, and find some way to give amnesia to all migrants, so they can’t bring their historic grievances here?
I know one poor bugger labelled with the middle name of Bligh.
That’s right – he was named after one of the yahoos that help desecrate natives across the Pacific.
How long before we can eliminate that scumbag from speaking!
They’re not changing ‘Queensland’. The capital Q always looks superior.
No one calls a boy ‘John’ anymore, which is a pity
While Tan Grant tries to tear down Australian statues, here are the real problems for Aboriginals:
Alan Jones with Jacinta Price
Does that mean we can get rid of all those ghastly leftist ‘community’ murals in the inner city? And stop issuing retrospective pardons to people like Alan Turing?
Big win for Stan Grant.
The debate he began seems to be developing a consensus that the status quo is untenable, incorrect inscriptions should be rewritten, as well as the commissioning of new public art/memorials to indigenous heroes. Capt Windschuttle and his barmy army are reduced to defending a minimalist position ie Cook is relevant only to the east coast, which he charted not discovered.
‘I know one poor bugger labelled with the middle name of Bligh.’
There again he may have been named after this man, Arthur C.V. Bligh, who later moved to Qld and is said to be a relative of the former Premier. He attacked a gathering indigenous ppl while they were performing a ceremony in the Pilbara, with guns, to obtain items for a museum.
