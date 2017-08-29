This should be absolutely illegal

This previous post of mine was not a bit of whimsy but ought to be taken up as a serious proposition before it is too late: It must be made illegal on “social media” to deny service to people who say things that are not illegal to say. This is from Gateway Pundit and via srr: Joy Villa Given 48 Hours to Delete Her Incredible MAGA Song From YouTube. Someone needs to legislate to make this illegal. It is merely a fetish to say that a private firm can do anything it likes, when no private firm can do anything it likes. If someone puts up a platform for general use, only illegal activity can permit that platform from being withdrawn. Here is the story.
Singer Joy Villa shocked Hollywood after she burst onto the red carpet in February wearing a MAGA dress and a big beautiful smile to the Grammys. She became a star overnight with skyrocketing album sales as Trump supporters raced to purchase her music.
‘Tolerant’ and ‘loving’ liberals on the other hand, called for Joy Villa’s death–over her support for President Trump.
Villa claimed she had written consent from everyone in the video, however; YouTube claimed “we cannot accept or review agreements granting consent before the video was uploaded.”
YouTube is cracking down on conservatives, Christians and Trump supporters by demonetizing videos, deleting videos and suspending accounts altogether.
As TGP previously reported, pro-Trump personalities Diamond and Silk accused Google-owned YouTube of demonetizing 95 percent of their videos. The pair believes YouTube’s decision was driven by their support for President Trump.
YouTube isn’t the only platform targeting conservatives. Twitter and Facebook routinely censor and suspend pro-Trump accounts without any real explanation. Many conservatives receive vague emails claiming ‘terms of service’ was violated for benign posts while liberals and terrorists run wild on the platforms posting gruesome beheading videos, using profanity and calling for the assassination of president Trump without consequences.
I’ve downloaded the song and kept it as an .mp4.
Yes, but surely the alternative – to regulate all these platforms as if they were “public utilities” – is far worse.
Soon enough, a market will open up for services which
1) provably leave all your stuff alone (instead of harvesting via machine learning)
2) take a strong stance on anti-censorship of anything legal
The time is ripe. James Damore is probably working on it as we speak….
Governments are forcing corporates into groupthink by dangling lucrative contracts that can only be had by being in full compliance with cultural marxism’s egalitarian agenda.
Kates: Perhaps you should try to convince Sinc to post every comment that comes his way? Or would you like a law that requires all your posts to be posted by everyone? (But not the ones you dislike?) Very Trumpian way of thinking.
Why invoke the state’s monopoly of legal violence and extortion to deny freedom from association and exchange?
What we have here is a market for counter leftist content that is unfulfilled. The record of the state in fixing perceived market failure is poor. Why would it be different this time?
Very Trumpian way of thinking
Oh boy, oh boy, I can’t wait to hear how.
Explain please.
We’re waiting.
I like the song. Apart from a good tune, singer and video, it’s non-partisan. It could be use by pro-Trumpers or anti-Trumpers. The latter can already argue that America will not be great again till Trump goes, since he’s currently making America look foolish.
“Someone ought to…”
No how. No why.
First words of an authoritarian.
What’s’ next, demanding people have the same concerns?
Private platform, their rules.
Even if they are inconsistently applied.
Their choice if they want to destroy their brand.
Yeah, no.
Surely it would be more beneficial to our cause to find a way to (legally) damage those brands and businesses? (If I knew the ‘way’ to do so, I would state it here or get it up and running).
Steve,
Always read the fine print to what you sign up to. Many platforms aren’t what they seem. I don’t like the censorship and I don’t like most of the agreements for various online platforms. Like some of the other comments, I don’t think making it illegal is the ideal solution. Some competition would be good.
Consumer boycott. Conservatives and libertarians are boycotting google and using DuckDuckGo’s search engine (which has the added benefit of better privacy) instead for example.