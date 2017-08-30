Competition for the Worst Treasurer in Recent Australian History

In a race for the title of worst Treasurer in the last 10 years, the Right Hon. Scott Morrison MP is giving it the old college try. Who would have thunk it, but Treasurer Morrison might actually beat out Treasurer Swan for the trophy named in honour of the Hon. Wayne Swan MP, member for Profligacy.

Forget about out of control debt and deficits. Treasurer Morrison is leading the charge to completely destroy the economy by undermining the rule of law.

This is the same Treasurer Morrison, who when asked to justify the bank tax (tax not levy) said:

This is also the same Treasurer Morrison, who described the bank tax (tax not levy) as:

Now, in continuing his anti-bank and anti-business onslaught, Treasurer Morrison is proposing to empower APRA to confiscate the earnings of bank managers and executives without due process or without judicial review. So says Treasurer Morrison:

APRA won’t recommend anything, it will do it. Just like ASIC the company regulator, they are also investigating the Commonwealth Bank. They don’t have to recommend to anybody to do anything. They will just act.

That’s right. The Treasurer and a senior member of a Liberal National Party Government is advocating for an arm of the executive branch of the Government to have the power to confiscate property from citizens. “They don’t have to recommend to anybody to do anything. They will just act.”

Take a bow Treasurer. Rule of law? Rule of man? Rule of Morrison?

Just remember Treasurer, the standards you are setting now will also apply to a Labor-Green coalition who may chose to empower a Clean Energy Regulator to close businesses who are not liked.

But on this theme of enabling capricious confiscations by the Executive, perhaps Treasurer Morrison, how about evicting from Parliament a number of your Parliamentary “colleagues”, who are by their own admission, in breach of the constitution. The perhaps Treasury can confiscate their superannuation and personal assets to the value of salaries paid. You don’t need to recommend to anybody to do anything. Just act!

A bit over 21 years ago, the Hon. Paul Keating, then said:

If this Government cannot get the adjustment, get manufacturing going again, and keep moderate wage outcomes and a sensible economic policy, then Australia is basically done for. We will end up being a third rate economy… a banana republic.

Forget manufacturing and wages. Energy and monetary policy have killed those. As for economic policy, given the current trajectory, it could be worth rejoicing if Australia could even maintain banana republic status.

Rule of law? For other suckers.

