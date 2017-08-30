Ghosts of the GFC haunting our fragile economies
On August 9, 2007, France’s biggest listed bank, BNP Paribas, froze €1.6 billion worth of funds backed by subprime mortgages, signalling the beginning of the global financial crisis.
Then, they kicked the can down the road and blew the bubble bigger: we are still due the ‘recession we had to have’
The recession that we have to have??????
How do public servants or politicans suffer…….they still get paid
Henry Ergas
“From the beginning of the 20th century to the 1970s, the ratio of borrowings by households and businesses to gross domestic product in the advanced economies fluctuated around the 50 to 60 per cent mark. But towards the end of the 70s it started to rise, before surging by some 30 percentage points in the decade before the GFC. Having stood at 62 per cent in 1980, by 2010 private borrowings had reached 118 per cent of GDP.”
What happened in 1971:
The Nixon shock –unilateral cancellation of the direct international convertibility of the United States dollar to gold.
Thou shalt not steal
Your silver has become dross, your choice wine is diluted with water.
Do not use dishonest standards when measuring length, weight or quantity.