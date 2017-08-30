Roundup August 30

The media watchdog. The cost, supply and use of power across the states. Check out the Coal Tracker and wonder what we know that all the people building coal-fired power stations don’t know. Summary of stats. Check the columns for Units Planned and Under Construction. Indonesia 145, Turkey 71, Mongolia 19, Botswana 16, Mozambique 8, Australia 0.

International. Dan Mitchell wonders whether Macron can save France. Probably not, his popularity is fading fast when people realise he has a half-sensible reform agenda and the unions are gearing up for mayhem if he gets serious about labour market reform. The Independent J P O’Rourke on Marx, Prophecies and the Future of Liberty. Burning Man, from the Nevada Black Rock Desert is now a worldwide happening.

Books. Cult books from Abe.

Defining a cult book is not easy. Let’s start with the more obvious aspects of cult lit. To begin, a cult book should have a passionate following. Buckets of books fall into this category, including classics like J.D. Salinger’s The Catcher in the Rye and On the Road by Jack Kerouac. But even mega sellers Harry Potter and 50 Shades of Grey can be considered cult lit by that definition. A cult book should have the ability to alter a reader’s life or influence great change, and for the purpose of this list, it should also be a bit odd and a tad obscure.

History. Impact of the great purge of the Russian army in 1936-38.

Education and Culture You want boys to read? Give them books about heroes, plus a heap of other good stuff.

Economics. Concepts everyone should know. A course from the Foundation for Economic Freedom.

Accuracy in Academia survey of issues and events.