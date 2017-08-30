The pub test

The Chairman of Australia Post, John Stanhope, is trying to justify the $10.8 million payout to former CEO, Ahmed Fahour, by saying that community expectations (as to executive remuneration) have changed since Fahour was appointed in 2010.
But that was just after the global financial crisis. When Wayne Swan was Treasurer who saved us from the global recession.
Does Stanhope really believe that community expectations on executive remuneration in 2017 are much lower than in 2010? That seems dissembling to me.
When the Australia Post Board appointed Fahour as CEO, they set an annual salary about 4.5 times higher than the retiring CEO Graeme John. Recall that this was shortly after the Australian Business Investment Partnership (aka Ruddbank) legislation failed to pass the Parliament – Swan had announced that Fahour would be the CEO of that august institution.
So Fahour landed on his feet – after finding that ABIP was not going ahead, he landed a job as CEO of Australia Post with a salary of almost $5 million per annum and then in 2017 a payout of $10.8 million.
Fahour is a charming sort of person, but I’m not sure he is worth that much of taxpayers’ money (for Australia Post is still owned 100% by the Government).
Now we hear concerns of gender inequality because his successor, Christine Holgate, is ‘only’ going to get a maximum $2.75 million. That is still about eight times more than the head of the US postal service (a man) gets paid.
To say that Holgate is a victim of gender inequality because she isn’t getting paid the same as the outrageous sum Fahour managed to land is disingenuous. This isn’t a gender inequality issue. It is failure of the Board to meet community expectations – and taxpayer expectations – not only in 2010 but also in 2017.
How much of his money is being washed through his family run charity/museum?.
http://www.onenation.com.au/current_affairs/the-4-8-million-australia-post-ceo
or
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-04-30/melbourne-islamic-museum-dispelling-myths-hajib-bed/7356176
These salaries are outrageous. What does the head of Australia Post actually do to deserve this?
Fahour has made off like a robber baron. Mo would be impressed.
meh, let’s just pay everyone $4.5M a year, then there will be no inequality.
where do we get the money?
oh you racist!
why is it always about the unimportant things with you people, can’t you feel the compassion!
Really!
Why the hell is that imbecile Stanhope still blighting public life?
Delivering mail less and less frequently.
You forgot: also less reliably and at higher cost to customers.
If Australia post was a private company, the government would be “hauling them in” (a stupid , totalitarian phrase) and doing something about this outrage.
But , being tax payer funded, all is fair and just.
After all, after the funding of his Muslim brotherhood terrorists from his salary, Fahour probably had to live on a measly ten or twenty grand a week.
And Australia post doesn’t work weekends so he had to fund those himself.
It’s a wonder he could become the fat fuck he is.
Poor bastard.
So, community expectations are that the head of Australia Post got paid more than 10x the salary of the Prime Minister. Who is this dope Stanhope trying to kid, and more to the point, why is he still being paid by us?
I recently received a letter Air Mail from the UK. It was time stamped 1 July 2017, and I received it on the 19 July 2017. The letter was in transit for 19 minus 1 or 18 days. I do not know where it was held up, so looked up how long it takes a ship to get here and found this about the SS Oriana in 1960. Just 28 days.