The pub test

The Chairman of Australia Post, John Stanhope, is trying to justify the $10.8 million payout to former CEO, Ahmed Fahour, by saying that community expectations (as to executive remuneration) have changed since Fahour was appointed in 2010.

But that was just after the global financial crisis. When Wayne Swan was Treasurer who saved us from the global recession.

Does Stanhope really believe that community expectations on executive remuneration in 2017 are much lower than in 2010? That seems dissembling to me.

When the Australia Post Board appointed Fahour as CEO, they set an annual salary about 4.5 times higher than the retiring CEO Graeme John. Recall that this was shortly after the Australian Business Investment Partnership (aka Ruddbank) legislation failed to pass the Parliament – Swan had announced that Fahour would be the CEO of that august institution.

So Fahour landed on his feet – after finding that ABIP was not going ahead, he landed a job as CEO of Australia Post with a salary of almost $5 million per annum and then in 2017 a payout of $10.8 million.

Fahour is a charming sort of person, but I’m not sure he is worth that much of taxpayers’ money (for Australia Post is still owned 100% by the Government).

Now we hear concerns of gender inequality because his successor, Christine Holgate, is ‘only’ going to get a maximum $2.75 million. That is still about eight times more than the head of the US postal service (a man) gets paid.

To say that Holgate is a victim of gender inequality because she isn’t getting paid the same as the outrageous sum Fahour managed to land is disingenuous. This isn’t a gender inequality issue. It is failure of the Board to meet community expectations – and taxpayer expectations – not only in 2010 but also in 2017.