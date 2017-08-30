Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017

Posted on 4:30 pm, August 30, 2017
  2. Kev Gillett
    #2483517, posted on August 30, 2017 at 4:41 pm

  3. Confused Old Misfit
    #2483519, posted on August 30, 2017 at 4:43 pm

  4. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2483521, posted on August 30, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    NYC Hikes Cigarette Prices to $13 a Pack, Most Expensive in the U.S.

    Thirteen whole dollars? Shock, horror!
    No wonder cigarette smuggling is so lucrative here in Oz.

  5. Mike of Marion
    #2483522, posted on August 30, 2017 at 4:44 pm

  7. Mother Lode
    #2483524, posted on August 30, 2017 at 4:45 pm

  9. Mother Lode
    #2483526, posted on August 30, 2017 at 4:45 pm

  10. Rafe
    #2483528, posted on August 30, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    A great evening to go on the ferry to the Syd Inst for dinner and a talk. Peter Kurti and someone else on religion.

  13. Atoms for Peace
    #2483532, posted on August 30, 2017 at 4:49 pm

  14. Confused Old Misfit
    #2483535, posted on August 30, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Anybody have any experience with NBN satellite internet?

  15. Rafe
    #2483536, posted on August 30, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Louise Clegg and the topic Identity Tolerance and the Politics of Place.

  16. Atoms for Peace
    #2483537, posted on August 30, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    With the Sydney Tapeworm blowing out from 3 mill to 11mill, any chance they will auction off the naming rights. NBN springs to mind.

  18. Driftforge
    #2483544, posted on August 30, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Well.. a bit of wind a rain in Texas is waking a lot of folks up to the fact that the population over there is bifurcating quickly.

    Nick Hanauer @NickHanauer
    Wondering how the good people of Texas are feeling about their rejection of climate change, zoning and regulation, and taxes and government.

    Forget helping those in need; ‘those people’ aren’t our people.

  19. rickw
    #2483546, posted on August 30, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    There was no great conspiracy. Lee Harvey Oswald – an expert marksman in the United States Marine Corps – acted alone. Any halfway decent shot could have done the deed.

    I have a 6.5 Carcano Carbine and have put a few rounds through it. I was open to the idea of a conspiracy until I visited the book depository and stood on the spot, I think I could have done it even with an iron sighted Carcano.

  20. Tim Neilson
    #2483547, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:00 pm

  21. rickw
    #2483550, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Nick Hanauer @NickHanauer
    Wondering how the good people of Texas are feeling about their rejection of climate change, zoning and regulation, and taxes and government.

    What a piece of shit.

    One thing is for sure, there’s fuck all looting going on.

  22. OldOzzie
    #2483553, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Mexico Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo Now Fears NAFTA Collapse…

    Mexico’s Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo has a different perspective today than prior to the beginning of NAFTA renegotiation.

    Before NAFTA round #1 began Minister Guajardo stated angrily if the U.S. did not concede to the demands of Mexico his government would flood the U.S. with drugs and illegal aliens.

    However, in the face of actually seeing NAFTA discussions possibly leading to collapse, Mr. Guajardo has a change in tone. The minister is looking at alternatives, bi-lateral trade deal options are analyzed, and the reality of the Mexican economic position is settling in.

    What happens next? Mexican officials are dispatched to Washington DC to enlist the lobbying efforts of K-Street and their allies in the U.S. CoC. “Halp“:

    Mexico is quickly realizing something that Canada is also learning in discussions with the EU and Asia. The U.S. Market is the world’s most valuable customer in the trade equation. With that value comes incredible leverage.

    Mexico can go to other nations as a “Plan B” to shore up trade deals, but those same nations will also be engaging in bilateral agreements with the U.S. and trying to keep a strong relationship with the best customer, the American Market.

  23. Chris
    #2483554, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:04 pm

  24. OldOzzie
    #2483556, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Rafe
    #2483528, posted on August 30, 2017 at 4:47 pm
    A great evening to go on the ferry to the Syd Inst for dinner and a talk. Peter Kurti and someone else on religion.

    Drive to Mosman Wharf – 2 hr parking ends 6pm – no parking restriction – park right next to entrance

    1741 Ferry is non-stop to circular quay bypasses all wharves including Cremorne

  25. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2483561, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    I think I could have done it even with an iron sighted Carcano.

    Gerard Posner’s book “Case Closed” – required reading on the Kennedy assassination – claims that, with the scope, Oswald was shooting at an effective range of between 25 and 50 yards. It was Posner who F.O.I’d Oswald’s range records from the U.S. Marine Corps, and found that, far from being the indifferent shot Oswald was claimed to be, he was classed as “Expert.”

  26. OldOzzie
    #2483568, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Rafe

    A great evening to go on the ferry to the Syd Inst for dinner and a talk. Peter Kurti and someone else on religion.

    Drive to Mosman Wharf – 2 hr parking ends 6pm – no parking restriction – park right next to entrance

    From Tripview looks like 1810, 1840 and 1910 are non-stops as well

  27. JC
    #2483570, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2483521, posted on August 30, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    Hehe…

    NYC Hikes Cigarette Prices to $13 a Pack, Most Expensive in the U.S.

    Thirteen whole dollars? Shock, horror!
    No wonder cigarette smuggling is so lucrative here in Oz.

    And in the US across state lines.

  28. JC
    #2483573, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    I used to buy my cigs from an Indian reservation which sold tax free cigs.

  29. Roger
    #2483575, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Has George Brandis broken down yet over the Qld school kerfuffle re the Sikh’s kirpan/ceremonial dagger?

  30. Chris
    #2483581, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    So, apart from switching from Glenfiddich to home-distilled hooch and taking up smoking for the pleasure of tax-free chop-chop, how can people do the best sabotage to the agendas of the powers that be?
    Whether GoogleCorp, the Deep State, the Turnbull/ALPBC Coalition Team …

    If we cant do tumbrils and lamp-posts, what can we do that is satisfying and nutritious?

  31. Gab
    #2483587, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Kev Gillett
    #2483517, posted on August 30, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Just wandering by….door wide open.

    Tsk! They let anyone in this place. Even me! 😀

  32. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2483588, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Mexico Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo Now Fears NAFTA Collapse…

    Maybe if nice Mr Guajardo and his government controlled their northern border properly the NAFTA agreement might not be close to collapse. Just sayin’.

    Or perhaps if he did something nice for the US, like, say, building a wall along the border, the US would be grateful.

  33. zyconoclast
    #2483591, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    some people are still posting on Monday forum.
    Should we tell them or stay here and giggle?

  34. zyconoclast
    #2483592, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Anybody have any experience with NBN satellite internet?

    People who have tell me it is rubbish.

  35. zyconoclast
    #2483595, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Has George Brandis broken down yet over the Qld school kerfuffle re the Sikh’s kirpan/ceremonial dagger?

    George has a “scabbard” that the knife can be safely inserted.

  36. rickw
    #2483602, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Gerard Posner’s book “Case Closed” – required reading on the Kennedy assassination – claims that, with the scope, Oswald was shooting at an effective range of between 25 and 50 yards. It was Posner who F.O.I’d Oswald’s range records from the U.S. Marine Corps, and found that, far from being the indifferent shot Oswald was claimed to be, he was classed as “Expert.”

    I think the missed first shot and a hit on the second reinforces this. Shot 1, thinking about what he is doing, Shot 2, doing what he has been trained to do, hit man sized targets.

  37. test pattern
    #2483604, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Told you, Steve Smith’s millionaire bozos couldn’t beat a team of starving Rohingyas

  38. Mark from Melbourne
    #2483607, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    Aussies lose by 20 runs.

    Half wit dills. Usman, looking particularly at you, oh expert in the dark art of playing spin. Total of 2 runs whilst you held the Banglas out for a magisterial 9 balls.

  39. Mark from Melbourne
    #2483611, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    … and in even more heartening news, we have brought in the World’s finest purveyor of the straight-break to replace Hazlewood.

    Ye Gods!

  40. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2483614, posted on August 30, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    I forgot the Bible was a science encyclopaedia.

    People who believe in talking snakes don’t get to mock other people about Reptilians.
    You can however call me crazy, because it can be provably demonstrated.

    😁

  41. egg_
    #2483616, posted on August 30, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Equivocating Muzzo Ali Kadri on Ta Dumb won’t give an opinion on SSM – as they get bashed – especially by the Christian Right, who they’d like to support on this issue.

    Victimhood yet again by the slime.

    Ali Kadri: “women can’t be Imams as it’s not compulsory for them to pray”.

    More obfuscation from the Neanderthal religion.

