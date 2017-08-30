Liberty Quote
Citizens should never allow themselves to be silenced. I have spoken, I speak and I shall continue to speak.— Geert Wilders
-
Recent Comments
- dover_beach on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- Muddy on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- GerardO on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- twostix on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- max on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- GerardO on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- Malcolm Thomas on The pub test
- GerardO on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- twostix on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- GerardO on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- GerardO on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- Old School Conservative on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- Muddy on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- twostix on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- twostix on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- twostix on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- Old School Conservative on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- twostix on “Antifa” is defined as psychotic nutter
-
Recent Posts
- Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- Competition for the Worst Treasurer in Recent Australian History
- Roundup August 30
- The pub test
- Ghosts of the GFC haunting our fragile economies
- Turnbull’s Energy Economics
- This should be absolutely illegal
- John Adams – Australia: trapped by cheap credit
- Black Economy – Judith Sloan in the Oz
- Here is a question
- Name Check In Australia
- Democracy in Australia
- “Antifa” is defined as psychotic nutter
- Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017
- Public Sector Management – NT Style
- Monday Forum: August 28, 2017
- Scientific American Sokalized
- You better put some ice on that
- Strange days indeed
- Gender quotas on corporate boards
- Peter O’Brien: Chris Kenny on Aboriginal Recognition
- Allan Hird: Essendon’s drugs saga lessons ignored in new sport integrity review
- It must be made illegal on “social media” to deny service to people who say things that are not illegal to say
- Open forum: August 26, 2017
- Economic theory has been hollow for a long long time
- Pissheads at the RBA
- Cross Post: Dan Sanchez Why David Hume Defended the Rights of “Seditious Bigots”
- 10 More Rhetorical Questions
- Guest Post: Terry Barnes I’m a baby boomer, and I like a drink. So there
- Guest Post: Peter O’Brien The Female of the Species
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
283 Responses to Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
I used to think the same. Now I want a leader who will minimise government to essentials only, and let Australians get on with creating our own wealth and lifestyle.
Had Bongladesh ever won a test match before beating those preening overpaid pratts?
They did beat Zimbabwe once.
Well done, Cricket Australia!
All we are waiting for now is that truly charismatic leader who will inspire ANYONE to do ANYTHING.
And I say no, I’m busy.
Plus Jesus would be very cross with me.
Sort it out amongst yourselves.
As long as you can live with yourself for letting down humanity, Stimpy.
I see “libertarian” and “Liberal” Tim Wilson has attacked the No ad … using as his forum that well-known home of liberty …
Trump is going to drop the big one on Pyongyang.
Innocent young girl shot by idiot Tasmanian.
An 11-year-old girl is in a stable condition in a Melbourne hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, after a supermarket brawl between two women allegedly later led to a shooting.
Police in Tasmania, where the shooting occurred last night, yesterday charged a 25-year-old man with causing grievous bodily harm and recklessly discharging a firearm, in Deloraine, in the state’s rural north.
Detective Inspector John King said the man was in a relationship with a woman who, about an hour before the shooting, had become involved in a fight with the girl’s mother in the town’s Woolworths.
Police would allege he shot at a car using a small calibre rifle, causing the girl to be wounded by fragments that penetrated her neck, lower skull and heart and that had also travelled through her bloodstream.
“The dispute (in the supermarket) … started as a verbal dispute and became physical,” DI King said. “One lady has received a bite mark and the other has received a cut to her head.”
Literally everyone is a Fascist and Nazi now.
I wonder who this strategy will turn out?
Another triumph for Howard’s Tough Gun Laws.™
Donations to the IPA are definitely a worthwhile expenditure.
I remember when Gillard was in full flight, she banned fag marriage.
Literally stood shoulder, to shoulder with Tony Abbott and voted NO!
For some insane reason, and I cannot remember what anymore, at the time a lot of people here, me included were all “I know, let’s give lots of money to the IPA!”
JC to his eternal credit wondered what the hell for.
We bought Tim Wilson.
We did this.
I see “libertarian” and “Liberal” Tim Wilson has attacked the No ad … using as his forum that well-known home of liberty …
Anyone who votes for the Corpse Party again, deserves to be …
Meanwhile … the Yes side has launched its own totes honest TV ad – medicalised with Kerryn Phelps doing the talking; because, as we all know, a plebiscite campaign will cause an epidemic of gay suicides.
And LOL:
It’s filmed in a doctor’s consulting room.
As many as two million Australian families and small businesses could save hundreds of dollars on their electricity bills as a result of two meetings the federal government has held with energy company bosses, Malcolm Turnbull says.
The Prime Minister and Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg today held there (sic) second meeting with industry chiefs in three weeks, securing an agreement from energy retailers to write to customers currently receiving expensive power deals with a better offer before Christmas.
Malcolm reminds me of the high school boy who achieves his dream of selection in the school first XV. Only to stop training and trying because getting there was more important than performing in the top role.
Mmm.
Dear Tobruk veterans: Dr Phelps thinks you have no resilience.
Unlike, say, the Asian homosexual who walked away from a car bomb outside the ACL in Canberra.
I, too, deeply admire Julia Gillard’s respect for the institution of marriage.
How the ABC is framing the Yes ad:
Same-sex marriage campaigners hit back with Yes advertisement.
Phelps, in the ad:
Mmyes.
The Houston possum is bowed, but not broken.
Does Phelps realise she’s not an old white man?
The dog with the bag of food in its mouth is me with Thai food.
The smartest creature in Houston is the Taxi Hawk. Kudos, little fella!
I heard someone talking about Barnaby a while back.
He claimed that apart from everything else, ineligible pollies who sat in parliament could be required to pay compensation of $200 per day of his term of office to any voter who took out a claim against the member. Not necessary to be in the electorate.
At this point if there’s anybody who can be swayed either way by an ad on TV, what the hell is wrong with them.
That’s Professor Deputy Lord Mayor Dr Kerryn Phelps AM, thank you very much.
I am not available for a “booty call.”
It’s not just an ad, Twostix.
It’s an announcement from a medical expert, speaking direct from her surgery.
Mmm.
Prof Kerryn Phelps Retweeted
Bernard KeaneVerified account @BernardKeane 11h11 hours ago
If only old white men had a fraction of the resilience of the people we’ve spent a lifetime lording it over and discriminating against.
Dear Tobruk veterans: Dr Phelps thinks you have no resilience.
Dear 100,000+ Australians, 99.something% male, who have died as a result of serving your country when asked to,
Some fake male has stated that you do not exist. That you never existed. That giving your life was a meaningless, ego-based expression of selfishness and arrogance. He and others wish and intend to erase every trace of you from history. They wish and intend to thieve, demand, coerce and intimidate the memory of you from any loved ones who still remain, and if they could, from those with you now. To obliterate your grave, your legacy, the influence you had, while still alive, on those you loved and cared for. On your community.
What say you, Legion of the Privileged?
Maybe we SHOULD listen to what Phelps has to say.
Meanwhile … the Yes side has launched its own totes honest TV ad – medicalised with Kerryn Phelps doing the talking
Goddamned Wamens.
Every. Single. Time.
How can so many Lesbians not have a lick of sense between them.
Here’s Kerryn Phelps in The Guardian last year:
Marriage equality plebiscite: I take this barrage of bigotry dressed up as ‘debate’ personally.
Phelps wants a “debate” where the other side is banned from speaking.
She then raves on incessantly about the ACL and Lyle Shelton:
Whoopsa daisy. A homosexual marriage campaigner bombed the ACL.
Kerry Phelps looks bloody old now.
I was going to say she looks exactly like an old lesbian.
Then I realized she actually IS an old lesbian.
OLD LESBIAN CONFIRMED!!!!
Not that there’s anything wrong with that.
IIRC, former ADF chief David Morrison was number 1 on the list that year.
It’s time.
I’ve had enough of lesbians and their uppity ways.
They go straight to the back of the acronym bus from now on.
They don’t deserve to be first anymore.
From now on it is BGTL.
That’s righ my lesbian wamens, LAST.
No more.
Transgenders go in front of you.
See how you like them apples.
The Yes campaign are terrified that the soft center of Australian politics that has been swayed largely by a decade of inane rhetoric, I.e.. Love is love, marriage equality, is going to realise that a Yes vote would put anal sex on the same normative plane as sexual intercourse. Further, that erasing the category of sex from marriage will further the claim that sex is just gender. And this and more would find its way not only in sex education programs but throughout the curriculum. That is why a fire brigade of Yes advocates was sent out the day after the No ad. Panic stations.