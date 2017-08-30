Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017

  1. Old School Conservative
    #2483883, posted on August 30, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Muddy
    #2483878, posted on August 30, 2017 at 10:40 pm
    All we are waiting for now is that truly charismatic leader who will inspire ANYONE to do ANYTHING.

    I used to think the same. Now I want a leader who will minimise government to essentials only, and let Australians get on with creating our own wealth and lifestyle.

  2. Roger
    #2483885, posted on August 30, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Had Bongladesh ever won a test match before beating those preening overpaid pratts?

    They did beat Zimbabwe once.

    Well done, Cricket Australia!

  3. Muddy
    #2483886, posted on August 30, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    And I say no, I'm busy.
Plus Jesus would be very cross with me.
Sort it out amongst yourselves.

    And I say no, I’m busy.
    Plus Jesus would be very cross with me.
    Sort it out amongst yourselves.

    As long as you can live with yourself for letting down humanity, Stimpy.

  4. C.L.
    #2483887, posted on August 30, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    I see “libertarian” and “Liberal” Tim Wilson has attacked the No ad … using as his forum that well-known home of liberty …

    “They are creating red herrings to distract the public,” he told The Project.

  5. GerardO
    #2483889, posted on August 30, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    Trump is going to drop the big one on Pyongyang.

  6. Old School Conservative
    #2483891, posted on August 30, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    Innocent young girl shot by idiot Tasmanian.

    An 11-year-old girl is in a stable condition in a Melbourne hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, after a supermarket brawl between two women allegedly later led to a shooting.

    Police in Tasmania, where the shooting occurred last night, yesterday charged a 25-year-old man with causing grievous bodily harm and recklessly discharging a firearm, in Deloraine, in the state’s rural north.

    Detective Inspector John King said the man was in a relationship with a woman who, about an hour before the shooting, had become involved in a fight with the girl’s mother in the town’s Woolworths.

    Police would allege he shot at a car using a small calibre rifle, causing the girl to be wounded by fragments that penetrated her neck, lower skull and heart and that had also travelled through her bloodstream.

    “The dispute (in the supermarket) … started as a verbal dispute and became physical,” DI King said. “One lady has received a bite mark and the other has received a cut to her head.”

  7. twostix
    #2483892, posted on August 30, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    Literally everyone is a Fascist and Nazi now.

    I wonder who this strategy will turn out?

  8. C.L.
    #2483893, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    Another triumph for Howard’s Tough Gun Laws.™

  9. twostix
    #2483894, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    I see “libertarian” and “Liberal” Tim Wilson has attacked the No ad … using as his forum that well-known home of liberty …

    “They are creating red herrings to distract the public,” he told The Project.

    Donations to the IPA are definitely a worthwhile expenditure.

  10. twostix
    #2483895, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    I remember when Gillard was in full flight, she banned fag marriage.

    Literally stood shoulder, to shoulder with Tony Abbott and voted NO!

    For some insane reason, and I cannot remember what anymore, at the time a lot of people here, me included were all “I know, let’s give lots of money to the IPA!”

    JC to his eternal credit wondered what the hell for.

    We bought Tim Wilson.

    We did this.

  11. Muddy
    #2483896, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    "They are creating red herrings to distract the public," he told The Project.

Anyone who votes for the Corpse Party again, deserves to be …

    Anyone who votes for the Corpse Party again, deserves to be …

  12. C.L.
    #2483897, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    Meanwhile … the Yes side has launched its own totes honest TV ad – medicalised with Kerryn Phelps doing the talking; because, as we all know, a plebiscite campaign will cause an epidemic of gay suicides.

    And LOL:

    It’s filmed in a doctor’s consulting room.

  13. Old School Conservative
    #2483898, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    As many as two million Australian families and small businesses could save hundreds of dollars on their electricity bills as a result of two meetings the federal government has held with energy company bosses, Malcolm Turnbull says.

    The Prime Minister and Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg today held there (sic) second meeting with industry chiefs in three weeks, securing an agreement from energy retailers to write to customers currently receiving expensive power deals with a better offer before Christmas.

    Malcolm reminds me of the high school boy who achieves his dream of selection in the school first XV. Only to stop training and trying because getting there was more important than performing in the top role.

  14. C.L.
    #2483899, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    Mmm.

    Prof Kerryn Phelps Retweeted
    Bernard Keane‏Verified account @BernardKeane 11h11 hours ago

    If only old white men had a fraction of the resilience of the people we’ve spent a lifetime lording it over and discriminating against.

    Dear Tobruk veterans: Dr Phelps thinks you have no resilience.
    Unlike, say, the Asian homosexual who walked away from a car bomb outside the ACL in Canberra.

  15. GerardO
    #2483900, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    I, too, deeply admire Julia Gillard’s respect for the institution of marriage.

  16. C.L.
    #2483901, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    How the ABC is framing the Yes ad:

    Same-sex marriage campaigners hit back with Yes advertisement.

    Phelps, in the ad:

    Sadly, some are trying to mislead us …

    Mmyes.

  17. GerardO
    #2483902, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    The Houston possum is bowed, but not broken.

  18. twostix
    #2483903, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    If only old white men had a fraction of the resilience of the people we’ve spent a lifetime lording it over and discriminating against.

    Does Phelps realise she’s not an old white man?

  19. GerardO
    #2483904, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    The dog with the bag of food in its mouth is me with Thai food.

  20. GerardO
    #2483906, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    The smartest creature in Houston is the Taxi Hawk. Kudos, little fella!

  21. max
    #2483907, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    I heard someone talking about Barnaby a while back.

    He claimed that apart from everything else, ineligible pollies who sat in parliament could be required to pay compensation of $200 per day of his term of office to any voter who took out a claim against the member. Not necessary to be in the electorate.

  22. twostix
    #2483908, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    At this point if there’s anybody who can be swayed either way by an ad on TV, what the hell is wrong with them.

  23. Snoopy
    #2483909, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Phelps, in the ad:

    That’s Professor Deputy Lord Mayor Dr Kerryn Phelps AM, thank you very much.

  24. GerardO
    #2483910, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    I am not available for a “booty call.”

  25. C.L.
    #2483912, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    It’s not just an ad, Twostix.
    It’s an announcement from a medical expert, speaking direct from her surgery.

  26. Muddy
    #2483913, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    Mmm.

    Prof Kerryn Phelps Retweeted
    Bernard Keane‏Verified account @BernardKeane 11h11 hours ago

    If only old white men had a fraction of the resilience of the people we’ve spent a lifetime lording it over and discriminating against.

    Dear Tobruk veterans: Dr Phelps thinks you have no resilience.

    Dear 100,000+ Australians, 99.something% male, who have died as a result of serving your country when asked to,
    Some fake male has stated that you do not exist. That you never existed. That giving your life was a meaningless, ego-based expression of selfishness and arrogance. He and others wish and intend to erase every trace of you from history. They wish and intend to thieve, demand, coerce and intimidate the memory of you from any loved ones who still remain, and if they could, from those with you now. To obliterate your grave, your legacy, the influence you had, while still alive, on those you loved and cared for. On your community.

    What say you, Legion of the Privileged?

  27. Snoopy
    #2483914, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    Maybe we SHOULD listen to what Phelps has to say.

    In 2009, Phelps was named one of the 25 most influential lesbians in Australia by readers of the website samesame.com.au

  28. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2483915, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    Meanwhile … the Yes side has launched its own totes honest TV ad – medicalised with Kerryn Phelps doing the talking

    Goddamned Wamens.
    Every. Single. Time.

    How can so many Lesbians not have a lick of sense between them.

  29. C.L.
    #2483916, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    Here’s Kerryn Phelps in The Guardian last year:

    Marriage equality plebiscite: I take this barrage of bigotry dressed up as ‘debate’ personally.

    When this plebiscite idea was announced, my warning radar immediately signaled danger but we thought if there could be a short sharp lead-up then hopefully the Australian people would see the argument as one of civil rights and fairness, and we could deal with the fallout and just get on with our lives.

    However as time has passed we have become increasingly disturbed about the damage this so-called “debate” is doing, and will continue to do for as long as it drags on.

    I use inverted commas around “debate” because what we are experiencing is not a battle of ideas. There is not one single rational argument against marriage equality. The opponents of equality are trawling beyond the the outer limits of credibility in their increasingly frenetic attempts to paint the simple question of marriage equality for two consenting adults as some kind of rainbow agenda conspiracy theory.

    Phelps wants a “debate” where the other side is banned from speaking.
    She then raves on incessantly about the ACL and Lyle Shelton:

    The Australian Christian Lobby is trying to get Federal funding to run a “no” campaign.

    Firstly, what is this organisation of religious extremists and why do they expect government funding to conduct a damaging and divisive campaign against a vulnerable minority group on an issue of civil rights?

    Whoopsa daisy. A homosexual marriage campaigner bombed the ACL.

  30. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2483917, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    Kerry Phelps looks bloody old now.
    I was going to say she looks exactly like an old lesbian.
    Then I realized she actually IS an old lesbian.

    OLD LESBIAN CONFIRMED!!!!

    Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

  31. C.L.
    #2483918, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    In 2009, Phelps was named one of the 25 most influential lesbians in Australia …

    IIRC, former ADF chief David Morrison was number 1 on the list that year.

  32. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2483919, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:41 pm

    It’s time.
    I’ve had enough of lesbians and their uppity ways.
    They go straight to the back of the acronym bus from now on.
    They don’t deserve to be first anymore.
    From now on it is BGTL.

    That’s righ my lesbian wamens, LAST.
    No more.
    Transgenders go in front of you.
    See how you like them apples.

  33. dover_beach
    #2483920, posted on August 30, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    The Yes campaign are terrified that the soft center of Australian politics that has been swayed largely by a decade of inane rhetoric, I.e.. Love is love, marriage equality, is going to realise that a Yes vote would put anal sex on the same normative plane as sexual intercourse. Further, that erasing the category of sex from marriage will further the claim that sex is just gender. And this and more would find its way not only in sex education programs but throughout the curriculum. That is why a fire brigade of Yes advocates was sent out the day after the No ad. Panic stations.

