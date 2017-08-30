Liberty Quote
And if that’s offensive, sorry, but I am not sorry.— Niki Savva
-
-
Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
535 Responses to Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
JC
#2484149, posted on August 31, 2017 at 9:25 am
Monster,
You around? How is different to how ISIS behaves?
JC
Has m0nty yet worked out the difference between IS, ISIS and ISI?
Crap – same MO
Not only does Bangladesh have a better cricket team than us, it looks like they will end up with a better electricity grid.
non sequitar
Sequitar
Liberal MP for Kiama Gareth Ward targeted in New York massage scam
The parliamentary secretary, who has albinism and is legally blind,
He also likes massages from boys.
He certainly ticks a few victim boxes.
Next Premier of NSW?
Perhaps he can get some safe massage advice from Albanese.
How long before someone obtains and released the phone details that arranged the message?
Or does he get a pass because he likes boys?
I note Turnbull has referred to the Norks as mafia — we’ll he’d know better than most wouldn’t he? given the work , swagger and bravado of the Black Hand (La Mano Nera) in the Liberal party Turnbull is well acquainted with mafia operatives.
Link – North Korea like stand-over mafia says Turnbull
m0nty
Good to see you.
When will you provide an absolute personal assurance that everyone attacked by antifa thugs is an absolute, literal nazi, fascist and/or racist?
See my posts earlier this morning, betwen 0800 and around 0830, for clarification
From the man who supports a RET, which is a perfect example of racketeering.
And when it fails they still remember how to cook with a dung fire.
Rather than self-reliance and wealth creation, conventional wisdom favours wealth redistribution and state dependence. With households running on empty, this message has appeal.
The Left has won, thanks in no small part to t he feckless Liberal Party.
It is now assured that we will have to hit rock bottom before we even realise we have a problem.
But by then our future may be out of our hands, or rather those of our children and grandchildren.
Why, if they weren’t literal nazi fascists and/or racists, they would be with Antifa.
That is the standard Antifa uses – so anyone they come across deserves what they get.
No, srr, I do not. My grandmother told me in 1991 that the UN was a cesspit. I have never been able to disprove that assertion, not even close. Remembering that in the years following we had the Rwanda debacle and the Yugoslavia debacle. My departed grandmother was vindicated shortly after her passing.
Never Mind, Roger.
One thing we know our government actually can supply is dung.
A massage/message from your local MP?
NSW MP Gareth Ward targeted in New York massage scam
The Australian9:46AM August 31, 2017
A NSW Liberal MP was targeted by scammers after trying to arrange a massage at his hotel in New York.
Member for Kiama Gareth Ward requested “a normal massage as people on holidays will often do”.
The 36-year-old opened his hotel room door to find two men filming, who told him they were underage and wanted money – reportedly more than US$1000.
The state government’s parliamentary secretary for the Illawarra told the ABC the men became aggressive when he asked them to leave.
Mr Ward also confirmed the reports to The Daily Telegraph, insisting it was ‘nothing short of attempted robbery’.
“I mean, who doesn’t ask for a massage when they are on holiday? I know how it looks but I can assure you this is nothing short of attempted robbery,” said Mr Ward, who was on a self-funded trip.
“I asked for a massage and what was clear was that there was more on offer and when I made it clear that was not what I wanted I asked them to leave,” Mr Ward added.
Then, according to the New York Post, Mr Ward headed to the hotel lobby – purportedly to get the money – and got help from reception which called police. The men fled.
“They got aggressive and filming and demanding money. So I went down to the lobby because that was the only way I could get out of my room — I was terrified, absolutely terrified.”
Mr Ward denied claims in American media he had ordered a ‘special massage’. “The claims requesting a special massage are untrue,” he said.
“I referred these matters straight to the police and they’re now under investigation,” Mr Ward then told Nine Network.
New York Police Department investigators are looking for the two men but no arrests have been made, ABC reports.
With AAP
The Liars message has appeal because half the population know they won’t be paying for it. This works well for a while and then things turn ugly. Ask a Greek or a Venezuelan.
One thing we know our government actually can supply is dung.
You’re an optimist, ML.
No problem has ever existed that government intervention didn’t make worse.
Interesting interview by the earless, chinless SoB tony jones:
:
https://www.facebook.com/1859678607582825/videos/1898295483721137/?hc_ref=ARTvztYE5fQEy-imIuoNQsBkUq-P884i6PPHTibvlBW9bBACTqEby3f3Pppm57pSVdY&fref=gs&dti=163601760364088&hc_location=group
Of course I can not, BJ. When will you criticise the Nazis instead of the people who are trying to fight them? You seem to be spending an awfully large amount of time thinking about those poor souls who attend Nazi rallies and get caught up in conflict. Maybe they shouldn’t attend Nazi rallies? Just a thought.
I note young and naive wasn’t mentioned, I wonder if he’s holding onto that as a fall-back position?
When will you realise that the Nazis were routed in 1945 and the pathetic .00005%er fringe groups around now represent no-one but themselves and about as much a threat to western civilization as the boogie man.
Nationalist groups ALWAYS emerge as a result of real threats by communists, socialists and their soul mates islamists, always.
They have nothing to do with main stream conservatives so stop with the attempted tarring with the same brush, you mental and moral midget.
For that authentic smoked flavour.
What does SHY recommend – cow dung or kangaroo pellets?
Trump is the head of the Republican Party and is a white nationalist.
For that authentic smoked flavour.
What does SHY recommend – cow dung or kangaroo pellets?
Both, but only as condiments.
Cant be burning the stuff, CO2 and all that.
You mean the Antifa Nazis beating up middle class Trump voters?
Or are you talking about the left’s Antifa propaganda event in Charlottesville organised by the mayor, the governor and the police chief?
My god, you’re gullible, Monty.
I guess it’s an indulgence you can afford if you’re being paid for it.
Well done, Bangladesh!
Love it.
500 a week sounds about right.
Trump is the direct result of the left’s attempt to segregate people into racial boxes with claims of white privilege and everyone else hard done by.
Blame yourself if whites are forming groups based along racial lines. Look in the mirror.
Mother Lode at 1125
I suspect that is the standard m0nty accepts, I would just like to see if he has the moral courage to confirm it.
I am not holding my breath waiting.
What a good little leftard propaganda parrot you are.
“White nationalism” made you rich, you clown. It’s called Western civilisation.
You really have a self-esteem problem, don’t you?
Fact check: Leftist.
Two assertions, two rakes.
Wrong on both counts wingnut.
mUnty stop beclowning yourself or you will have to pay for one of Uncle George’s online remedial courses.
m0nty at 1132
those poor souls who attend Nazi rallies
Again, you accept unquestioningly that everyone antifa attacks is attending a nazi rally.
If you bothered to read the antifa thread, by the way, you might find that stated that I oppose both nazis and communists. Do you?
I stated
Who does that sound like?
Some dickhead flying Old Dixie, or AntiFa?