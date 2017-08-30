Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017

  1. Delta A
    #2484519, posted on August 31, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    GET.A.LIFE.

    Really, you don’t have anything better to do with your life than make stupid comments like this?

    This poster spends all day commenting on others’ comments. Few, if any, taking points or links. Nothing but condescending snark.

    Very Grigoryesque.

  2. Diogenes
    #2484520, posted on August 31, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    OldOzzie

    Just what we do not need in Australia

    according to Anthony Green the discrepancy between the NSWEC automagically created and updated electoral roles(ie all students are automatically enrolled when they turn 18 based on lists provided by NESA, and updated when you change your drivers’s licence) e & the”you have to register” AEC rolls, would see NSW gain 2-4 seats.

  3. Boambee John
    #2484522, posted on August 31, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    a boring person with a small mind.

    Thus saith the fantasy football expert!

    Expand your own mind to face reality.

  4. OldOzzie
    #2484524, posted on August 31, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    From the Comments – Redistribution: Extra MP to be in lower house

    Why do Canberrans get another seat?

    Don’t tell me that the Government has employed so many Public Servants that they now deserve three electorates.
    Had no idea things had deteriorated that far!

  5. rickw
    #2484525, posted on August 31, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    “Nazi” being flung around here today like monkey poo.

    The traces of doughnut give a hint!

  6. Carbon Emitter
    #2484526, posted on August 31, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Doxycycline as prophylactic – Mefloquine – Primaquine as final treatment

  7. OldOzzie
    #2484527, posted on August 31, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Diogenes
    #2484520, posted on August 31, 2017 at 5:10 pm
    OldOzzie

    Just what we do not need in Australia

    Bluntly a Hell of a Lot Less Blood Sucking Parasitical Politicians at Local/State/Federal leeching off Taxpayers through Rates/State Taxes/Federal Taxes

  8. Boambee John
    #2484529, posted on August 31, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    m0nty

    You won’t be satisfied with anything I say,

    I will be fully satisfied if you type words like “Communism committed great crimes, which I, m0nty, condemn”.

  9. Boambee John
    #2484530, posted on August 31, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    , so many of the local crazies fill their days with keyboard wars at places like this. Sinc is to be commended for all the unpaid charity work he does providing a service to the under-brainpowered.

    Looking in the mirror again m0nty?

  11. Robert Mc
    #2484535, posted on August 31, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    GET.A.LIFE.

    Really, you don’t have anything better to do with your life than make stupid comments like this?

    This poster spends all day commenting on others’ comments. Few, if any, taking points or links. Nothing but condescending snark.

    Very Grigoryesque.

    Well, pete m did comment as above on my earlier comment. But I would not say what you have said about him.

    Perhaps you should refrain from criticizing others until you actually have something useful to say yourself.

  12. Ellen of Tasmania
    #2484536, posted on August 31, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    The aim of public education is not to spread enlightenment at all, it is simply to reduce as many individuals as possible to the same safe level, to breed and train a standardized citizenry, to put down dissent and originality.

    — H. L. Mencken

    “Thank goodness I was never sent to school; it would have rubbed off some of the originality.”

    ― Beatrix Potter

  13. stackja
    #2484538, posted on August 31, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Victorian government’s sorry state of spelling
    JEN KELLY, IN BLACK & WHITE COLUMNIST, Herald Sun
    an hour ago
    Subscriber only
    DOES our state government need to hire a bunch of proofreaders — or just learn to use spellcheck?

    Tony from North Balwyn sent us a letter his daughter received about her myki card from the Department of Economic “Developement”, Jobs, Transport and Resources.

    “They’re the DAEECS — the Department for Almost Everything — Except Correct Spelling!” he says.

    Meanwhile, Kim, a teacher from Creswick, doesn’t know whether to laugh or cry after reading the Victorian education department website’s latest maths curriculum advice page.

    One of the main headings is “Further resourses”.

    Then, of course, there was the letter in an official printed envelope from the “Minister for Consmer Affairs” that Ashley from Narre Warren sent us in May.

    It boasts of a “Victorain” project to build visitor “faciliaties”, funded by Parks Victoria and the “Govenment”.

  14. alexnoaholdmate
    #2484539, posted on August 31, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Are any actual gay men leading the Yes vote or is it mainly lesbians like Forster and Phelps doing the heavy lifting?

    They’re the ones who want it, Dover. Male gays couldn’t give a shit.

    There’s an old joke: “What do lesbians do on the second date? Move in together.”

    And the male corollary: “Q: What do poofs do on the second date?”

    A: “Huh? What second date?”

  15. bystander
    #2484540, posted on August 31, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Robert Mc
    #2484535, posted on August 31, 2017 at 5:33 pm
    GET.A.LIFE.
    Really, you don’t have anything better to do with your life than make stupid comments like this?

    This poster spends all day commenting on others’ comments. Few, if any, taking points or links. Nothing but condescending snark.
    Very Grigoryesque.

    Well, pete m did comment as above on my earlier comment. But I would not say what you have said about him.
    Perhaps you should refrain from criticizing others until you actually have something useful to say yourself.

    He started it. I’m the victim here. Sob Sob Sob

    Ger a grip grigs you blithering idiot

  16. bystander
    #2484541, posted on August 31, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Or ‘get’ if you like.

  17. Tom
    #2484542, posted on August 31, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Perhaps you should refrain from criticizing others until you actually have something useful to say yourself.

    Perhaps you should fuck off until you have something to contribute.

  18. Gab
    #2484543, posted on August 31, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Germany’s going back to coal power.

    Germany has spent a colossal amount in its attempt to run on the sun and wind. However, just like everywhere else on the planet, the sun sets and the wind blows at its convenience, rather than at the convenience of industry and households.

    After a near death experience in January this year (when wind and solar power output collapsed for weeks and the grid nearly collapsed, too), Germans, and German industry in particular, got serious. Its power generators were forced to fire up mothballed coal-fired power plants and accelerated their efforts to build new and more efficient plants.

  19. H B Bear
    #2484544, posted on August 31, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Don’t tell me that the Government has employed so many Public Servants that they now deserve three electorates.

    There’s your problem right there. Might as well give it straight to the Liars and save some AEC costs.

  20. JC
    #2484545, posted on August 31, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Its power generators were forced to fire up mothballed coal-fired power plants and accelerated their efforts to build new and more efficient plants.

    At least there’s were mothballed. We demolished ours.

  22. alexnoaholdmate
    #2484547, posted on August 31, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    The Cat is such a valuable resource in these dark times when the government has no money to fund loony bins, so many of the local crazies fill their days with keyboard wars at places like this.

    Steady on. The fact you’re tolerated here at all and allowed to take part in the argey-bargey is a testament to the patience of this group.

    Pretend to be a conservative and then go and try to do the same on any Lefty website you care to name. Then come back here and report the difference.

    Do you want to be treated like Grigs? Coz we can treat you like Grigs.

  24. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2484549, posted on August 31, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Doxycycline as prophylactic

    Even there it pays to read the instructions. Took them once in Africa as soon as I woke up, so I wouldn’t forget. Vile nausea for half the day ensued. ‘Take with food’ or some such was an overlooked instruction. On another trip the women were swapping notes on the effects of Larium. In the interests of modesty, I had to withdraw down the elephant path, out of earshot, such were the intimacies being exchanged.

  25. Delta A
    #2484550, posted on August 31, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Perhaps you should refrain from criticizing others until you actually have something useful to say yourself.

    In addition to many ‘light posts’, I include almost every day several items from The $Oz, with headings to allow access behind the paywall. (C.L. pipped me this morning with his post at 12.34am.) Most posts generate lively discussion, leading me to believe that they are appropriate and appreciated at this site.

    Several times I have posted at length comments arising from my area of expertise, especially when that is again ‘in the news’. These have been noted and appreciated by other posters.

    Occasionally, I have a bit of fun with other like-minded Cats. Mutually enjoyable.

    I don’t need to justify my standing at The Cat.

    What about you?

  26. cynical1
    #2484552, posted on August 31, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    lesbians like Forster

    Just a first warning from your friendly local Orwell’s Dept of representation and fair treatment for
    Abcdefghijklmno people.

    Technically, the lovely MRSZZ Forster is not a “Lesbian”.

    As a divorcee with children, we must presume she is bisexual.

    We will notify you further when she gets back to us with his preferred term of endearment.

    And no.

    We will not presume it is “Bulldyke”.

    Yours, etc.

  27. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2484553, posted on August 31, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    when the government has no money to fund loony bins, so many of the local crazies fill their days with keyboard wars at places like this.

    Oh yes they do.
    NDIS baby yeah!!!!
    Also don’t be racist to my brethren Monty.

  28. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2484554, posted on August 31, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Baldrick can you please teabag Grigs and get it over with.
    He clearly needs to give you an IT apology.
    Just do it.
    He won’t stop until he gets what he wants.

  29. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2484556, posted on August 31, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    A Tasmanian home will be auctioned by the local council to recover rates not paid by owners who say they’re exempt because the land belongs to God.
    About $4,000 in overdue rates is owed on a house at Mole Creek in the state’s north.

    No. They are not Muzzies, but it might give the Beards some ideas.

  30. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2484557, posted on August 31, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Perhaps you should refrain from criticizing others until you actually have something useful to say yourself.

    Or what?
    You’ll pretend to be someone else?
    You’ll talk to yourself?
    You’ll namedrop someone who likes you for who you are on the inside?
    Good one Grigs.
    Stop this Sock Charade Parade.

