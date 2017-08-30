Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017

Posted on 4:30 pm, August 30, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
1,013 Responses to Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017

  1. feelthebern
    #2484869, posted on September 1, 2017 at 6:57 am

    Front page of the Terror today.
    Just.
    Simply.
    Awesome.
    Will try link to it.

  2. feelthebern
    #2484870, posted on September 1, 2017 at 6:59 am

    Top to the page, whoo hoo.
    Sorry, can’t link to it.
    Will leave it to the more tech savvy Cats.

  4. Gab
    #2484878, posted on September 1, 2017 at 7:12 am

    Hullo? Tap tap tap Is this thing on?

  5. dover_beach
    #2484879, posted on September 1, 2017 at 7:14 am

    Liberals have a responsibility to stand up to Labor on these fundamental issues. This week Liberal Party and Nationals members set up Liberals and Nationals for Marriage online. Within 24 hours it was twice the size of the yes camp. Every state and territory division of the Liberal Party has a policy position in support of marriage as currently defined. Our greatest living Liberal, John Howard, is a strong supporter of marriage as it is currently defined. Marriage between a man and woman, together with the preservation of essential freedoms, has always been part of the Liberal platform.

    I can’t find the Liberals and Nationals for Marriage online. Anyone else? Interesting that the state and territory divisions support marriage as currently defined. Will this mean they will mobilize the rank and file to support the No campaign? Would not make any sense if they do not.

  6. srr
    #2484881, posted on September 1, 2017 at 7:16 am

    Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 Retweeted
    LEAVE.EU 🇬🇧‏Verified account @LeaveEUOfficial 7h7 hours ago

    WATCH | Our police are now so terrified of political correctness they submit to what can only be described as sexual assault.
    https://twitter.com/LeaveEUOfficial/status/903252447539322881
    #Britain2017

  7. Mark A
    #2484882, posted on September 1, 2017 at 7:18 am

    Gab
    #2484878, posted on September 1, 2017 at 7:12 am

    Hullo? Tap tap tap Is this thing on?

    Just say somet controversial and you’ll find out.
    Only us insomniacs or on the other side of the world are around at this time of day, it was different a few months ago I don’t know what happened.
    Anyhow Jo reggelt!

  8. feelthebern
    #2484883, posted on September 1, 2017 at 7:20 am

    That’s the one Gab.

    Did anyone know that their was 3 days of TPP negotiations going on in Sydney over the last week?
    The show rolls onto Japan in September.

    This must be so toxic, the negotiations are more secret than the Obamacare stitch up.

  9. calli
    #2484885, posted on September 1, 2017 at 7:23 am

    Heh. Latham on Seven pondering being the Birdsville Card Girl next year. In a bikini. Gender fluidity and all.

    Is it too early in the morning for brain bleach?

  10. srr
    #2484886, posted on September 1, 2017 at 7:23 am

    Episode #006 of The Anna Khait Show with Tommy Robinson
    The Anna Khait Show
    Streamed live 2 hours ago
    Tommy Robinson talks about the state of the U.K., Brexit, terrorism and his new book: Mohammed’s Koran.

  11. Delta A
    #2484888, posted on September 1, 2017 at 7:24 am

    Christopher Allen, The Australian’s National Art Critic, has an excellent rant in The $Oz today.

    Meanwhile, the City of Sydney council has decided to erect a vast and enormously expensive thing, which is already affectionately nicknamed The Tapeworm, in front of Sydney Town Hall.

    This Junya Ishigami object should be completely free of controversy, because it is utterly void of meaning and therefore cannot possibly offend anyone. Its wobbly shape even means that it can’t really be accused of being phallic; could its curves be construed as inappropriately feminine?

    At least a sort of wobbly shapeless ribbon must be inclusive.

    To wtwt, google:

    Free of controversy, because it’s void of meaning.

  12. calli
    #2484889, posted on September 1, 2017 at 7:26 am

    The Tapeworm is white, isn’t?

    There’s your problem right there.

  13. Mark A
    #2484891, posted on September 1, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Is that all you do? Bird imitations?
    Mig29

