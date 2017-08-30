Liberty Quote
Puritanism: The haunting fear that someone, somewhere, may be happy.— H. L. Mencken
-
Recent Comments
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- Ez on How do you solve a problem like Korea
- test pattern on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- Muddy on How do you solve a problem like Korea
- Myrddin Seren on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- OldOzzie on Section Double Death of the Australian Constitution
- H B Bear on How do you solve a problem like Korea
- John Constantine on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- OldOzzie on Section Double Death of the Australian Constitution
- calli on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- Haidee on Jim Allan: Speaking note on s44
- don coyote on Jim Allan: Speaking note on s44
- dover_beach on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- Myrddin Seren on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- max on Jim Allan: Speaking note on s44
- max on Jim Allan: Speaking note on s44
- John Constantine on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- Roger on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- srr on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- Top Ender on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- srr on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- Robber Baron on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- srr on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- Robert Mc on Jim Allan: Speaking note on s44
- John64 on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- Rabz on Jim Allan: Speaking note on s44
- Boambee John on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- How do you solve a problem like Korea
- Jim Allan: Speaking note on s44
- Andrews treads SA’s rocky path of costly power
- Section Double Death of the Australian Constitution
- Can anyone understand what Yanis is talking about
- Thanks for the reminder
- Richard N. Lorenc – Twelve Economic Concepts Everyone Should Know
- Peter O’Brien: Paul Kelly on Reconciliation
- Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- Competition for the Worst Treasurer in Recent Australian History
- Roundup August 30
- The pub test
- Ghosts of the GFC haunting our fragile economies
- Turnbull’s Energy Economics
- This should be absolutely illegal
- John Adams – Australia: trapped by cheap credit
- Black Economy – Judith Sloan in the Oz
- Here is a question
- Name Check In Australia
- Democracy in Australia
- “Antifa” is defined as psychotic nutter
- Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017
- Public Sector Management – NT Style
- Monday Forum: August 28, 2017
- Scientific American Sokalized
- You better put some ice on that
- Strange days indeed
- Gender quotas on corporate boards
- Peter O’Brien: Chris Kenny on Aboriginal Recognition
- Allan Hird: Essendon’s drugs saga lessons ignored in new sport integrity review
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,307 Responses to Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
« Previous 1 … 4 5 6
« Previous 1 … 4 5 6
In Middlesex, at The Oval cricket ground, a County match has been called off, after a crossbow bolt, fired from outside the ground, landed on the square.
Bollards can’t stop that.
Probably just a standard thug doing something brainless, but up and over assaults could cause more panic crush injuries than direct harm.
Only a hatful if spectators at a county game, so no harm done.
It could be an ashes venue soon enough, though…..
it was girls that walked out on Clemmy btw, good for them,
Maybe, calli, because young girls like their feminism in a glamorous package (such as Carrie Bickmore), and not in the overweight bad skinned tatooed lady rudely spoken package like Clem Ford.).
lol they still want to attract the opposite sex, not repel them.
“pseudo-intellectual hippy”
A fitting description of this vainglorious priest
He used example of Canadian same-sex couple and their rights
Okay. Will we see two homosexual men cuddling on a coming Yes advertisement, or will the campaign director feel that’s too risky.
Harlequin Decline
#2485192, posted on September 1, 2017 at 12:18 pm
A rare picture of sTan getting ready to appear on TV.
Perhaps sTan could sing Camptown Races with Pauline Hanson at Birdsville Races
Pauline Hanson on why boxing, beers and Birdsville is the ‘real’ Australia
Explains it all.
The Daily Telegraph has become a clickbait toilet tabloid:
Spoiler alert: there is no shock and it isn’t major. Turns out the boy was the nephew of a member of the band, 5 Seconds of Summer.
🙂 like Trump and others so bitterly hated and attacked by the UN/Soros backed narrative CON-Trollers,
the more The They hit, the more Their targets are blessed –
Jordan B Peterson @jordanbpeterson Aug 30
Canceled Ryerson Free Speech panel rescheduled Nov 11 tickets now available http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3079350
..
Discounted price because of successful post-cancellation crowdfunding…
Grigory and his sock puppets – grade A stalker, grade Z human being.
Richard Dawkins @RichardDawkins
Aug 30
Just watched Viceroy’s House, moving film on tragedy of Indian partition: bloody separation by faith. Truly, religion poisons everything.
Until Labor and the Greens regain the majority at which time they will remove all such protections.
It’s okay to say ‘No’.
Bring back Pol Pot, Hitler, Stalin and Mao.
Malik Obama @ObamaMalik
Aug 27
Humanity overides it’s natural instincts to live together. Hence the struggle between cuck and kek.
I think you mean false religions like islam and communism, poison everything.
Yes. The horrors of the Gulag, liquidation of the Kulaks, the extermination of j++s homosexuals and gypsies, the massacres of Katyn Forest, the Killing Fields of Kampuchea, the Great Leap forward 60 million dead – all the best of humanism poisoned by religion.
What, like this?
If only they could marry!
(The link is ok, just the poster from the new Guillermo del Toro movie which premiered yesterday)
Not the mildest, most pleaseant or warmest, but the hottest:
Ah, but that’s why Mueller is working with NY AG Schneiderman. Trump can’t pardon state charges, only federal ones. Do try to keep up.
Also, if your talking point is “haha even if my dudes committed treason the President will pardon them”, then you haven’t got much of an argument.
He claimed Senator Lambie regularly announced to staff words to the effect “I desperately need a root“, and that “her excessive alcohol consumption could impact upon her work health and
Someone give her a root, then. And to think our future will be determined by this pea brain
The blind, albino MP from NSW could do it.
Just him she/he is a trans.
Wont even have to turn off the lights.
The Collapse of British Culture
Political Islam
Aug 31, 2017
At the federal level in Britain, there can be no Christian prayer in government meetings.
At the local level in Manchester, England, a government meeting opens with Islamic prayer.
A young man wrote on his body, Stop Muslim Rape Gangs. This in reference to “Asian” rape gangs in the media. He was arrested for inciting racial hatred.
The West has always failed to call Muslims, “Muslims.” Instead they call them Arabs, Saracens, Turks, Moors, and now the Brits call them Asians.
The British spend their political capital to denigrate their own culture and elevate Islam.
We are seeing the collapse of Britain due to a civilizational war with Islam.
Here’s a rake, Muttley. We know it will be used.
Talk of Trump violating the rule of law simply highlights the fact that the judge violated the law of law by demanding by judicial decree that the law not be enforced. Trump pardoned him because he was charged with following the law.
What the hell, have another rake. I’m feeling generous today.
Read down Jordan Peterson’s Twitter through to 29 Aug.
He addresses Dawkins, very well –
https://twitter.com/jordanbpeterson?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Whereas other Catholic figures, such as the rectors of St Ignatius’ College, Riverview and Xavier College in Melbourne, who wrote last week in favour of a more liberal interpretation of church teachings, were “getting the vibe of young people”, Father Brennan said.
What unmitigated idiocy.
So much for catechisation and formation in the faith.
Why on earth do Catholic parents send their children to these incubators of moral heresy?
Will any bishop dare expel the Jesuits from his diocese?
That’s why Monster’s dumped them like a mouldly donut?
A rare picture of sTan getting ready to appear on TV.
Stan looking quite statuesque.
Another man who got the vibe of young people was Adolf Hitler.
The rule of law, not law of law. I’ll take a grammatical rake, thanks. Muttley can keep his reality rakes.
Let’s fix this constitutional calamity
THE Turnbull Government and Shorten Opposition must immediately agree to an audit of all 224 senators and MPs to establish citizenship compliance and the legitimacy of every federal parliamentarian.
Australians have had enough of the drip-feed mea culpa from MPs and senators suddenly discovering a dual citizenship or foreign benefit may call into question their right to take a seat in Canberra.
The section, authored in July 1900, sets out people who are precluded from being a candidate for federal parliament, specifically anyone who “is under any acknowledgment of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power, or is a subject or a citizen or entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or citizen of a foreign power”.
Senator Hinch has admitted he held a social security card granting a US pension from when he worked in New York in the 1960s and ’70s, but has written to the US Social Security Department “instructing them not to pay that pension because I am now a senator”.
At its broadest, the now eight federal MPs and senators who have identified a potential breach of the section, could well be found to be ineligible to have nominated for federal politics without formally rescinding foreign citizenship or, in Senator Hinch’s case, the pension entitlement. Senator Hinch said he ensured he had nullified his dual New Zealand citizenship before nominating for last year’s federal election and there is some debate on whether the High Court will accept his referral to be heard when parliament resumes on Monday.
The potential ramifications are huge, including for Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture Barnaby Joyce and the parliamentary votes each individual has cast.
Former Nationals minister Matt Canavan, One Nation’s Malcolm Roberts and former Greens senators Larissa Waters and Scott Ludlam are also part of the High Court case, while Cabinet minister Fiona Nash and SA senator Nick Xenophon are likely to be referred to the court by parliament next week.
The High Court, sitting as the Court of Disputed Returns, is due to consider submissions for the eight on October 10-12. But it may take weeks for the court to hand down its rulings. Commonwealth Solicitor-General Stephen Donaghue, QC, unsuccessfully urged the court to hear the cases in mid-September.
Chief Justice Susan Kiefel should bring the hearing forward as a matter of urgency. Given the dual citizenship and entitlement shambles, the authority of the 45th parliament is now at stake.
Separate to the citizenship debacle, the electorate already holds the state of politics in Australia, quite probably, in its lowest regard ever.
The rise of Hansonism, of micro parties and protest votes thrown at independents are evidence enough of how sick people have become of the quality, credibility and lack of conviction in mainstream politics.
And in a period of international instability, with Islamic State in one sphere and a reckless Kim Jong-un in another, both with direct impact on Australian and regional security, together with domestic social and economic challenges, now is not the time for politics to fall even further in community standing.
As revealed by the Herald Sun on Wednesday evening, crossbench senator Derryn Hinch is the latest to fall victim to the threat of ineligibility set out under Section 44(i) of the Constitution.
If Labour get in it’s goodbye to NZ as bugout. Could happen.
Anyone got any other suggestions? Canada is too cold and has the boy child PM. Will the USAians let us in as refugees?
Good one Whispy. Arpaio was convicted of criminal contempt of court, which is precisely the opposite of following the law.
Yuja Wang. Musician of Year 2017 (Musical America Awards)
Hot.
Thanks for sharing.
She is unbelievably skilful.
She looks great
And still displays feminine modesty at 19:07.
Imagine India without the partition.
Exploding birthrates as Islam breeds to a majority.
Two billion people in the combined India, Pakistan, Bangladesh superstate, all frothing for a civil war.
For any other Cats with Cancer/Leukaemia
Tailored-gene-treatment-offers-historic-new-way-to-fight-cancer
A personalised gene therapy for cancer has been approved for use on humans for the first time, raising hopes for a new class of medicine.
Experts said that the “historic” decision by American regulators to license the treatment, in which a patient’s cells are genetically altered to help the immune system fight leukaemia, would pave the way for similar drugs to be used in the UK. The approach has yielded spectacular results in clinical trials, including saving the life of a one-year-old British girl at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, but concerns have lingered about its toxicity.
Yesterday, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave its blessing for the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis to sell Kymriah, a gene-modifying therapy of last resort for children and young adults with the most common kind of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. The white blood cell disease affects several hundred patients a year in Britain and more than 3,000 in the US.
“We’re entering a new frontier in medical innovation with the ability to reprogram a patient’s own cells to attack a deadly cancer,” Scott Gottlieb, the head of the FDA, said. “New technologies such as gene and cell therapies hold out the potential to transform medicine.”
The treatment will not be offered through Britain’s National Health Service until it has been approved by the European Medicines Agency and the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, but Novartis is expected to lodge an application this year. A number of comparable drugs are waiting in the wings.
While the treatment was largely developed in the US, in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania, the cellular machinery for delivering the new genes is made in the UK by a company called Oxford Biomedica. The therapy works by manipulating the genes in a patient’s immune cells, known as T cells, so that they will recognise and attack specific cancer cells, but not normal ones. To make this alteration, a patient’s T cells are collected and loaded with a harmless virus that carries the DNA recipe for spotting proteins on the surface of tumour cells. The resulting “chimeric antigen receptor” (CAR) T cells are then infused back into the patient’s bloodstream.
The method has shown enormous promise in cancers of the blood and lymphatic system but has struggled to make inroads against “solid” tumours such as breast and prostate cancer.
Because CAR-T cells stimulate a storm of immune activity against the tumour, they can cause lethal side effects and the medicine is only available for patients whose doctors have exhausted all other treatments. Another possible drawback is the cost of the therapy, which is projected to be more than £350,000 (A567,000) for a one-off dose.
Peter Johnson, chief clinician at Cancer Research UK, said the FDA approval was nonetheless an “exciting step forward”.
‘Maybe if we could get some buffalo hunting going on aboriginal lands without the greed of the land councils putting it out of viability’
U idiot. There are three land councils in the Topend. There are no buffalo on Groote. The Tiwi Land Council wants to farm buffalo for live export with some high end of the market hunting, not let them wreck the joint like they did before the BTEC anti brucellosis campaign. Likewise the NLC, which is run by families who used to be buffalo hunters themselves. Nobody wants to return to pre BTEC.
WaPo condemns Antifa terrorist group, Pelosi forced to abandon …
… Monty returns to Wussia.
Ah, Schneiderman. Where have I heard the name? Oh yes he was front guy for the 17 climate inquisition AGs. Charming fella, attempting to prosecute thought crime like that.
I wonder who he was chasing? Oh I remember, a guy called Rex Tillerson.
How amazing!
Charges brought in NY by a guy who wanted to gaol the current SecState for his politics will go down real well in voterland.
Meanwhile I’ll leave you with this one M0nty. Enjoy.
POLLAK: Mueller Teaming up with Schneiderman Further Undermines Russia Inquiry (overnight)
Read on…
‘Maybe if we could get some buffalo hunting going on aboriginal lands without the greed of the land councils putting it out of viability’
You don’t have a clue what you’re writing about. There are three land councils in the Topend. There are no buffalo on Groote. The Tiwi Land Council wants to farm buffalo for live export with some high end of the market hunting, not let them wreck the joint like they did before the BTEC campaign. Likewise the NLC, which is run by families who used to be buffalo hunters themselves. Nobody wants to return to pre BTEC.
Apologies for the typo.
I meant, Monty weturns to Wussia.
Took too much effort to leave on the previous page.
A short conversation with m0nty on the rule of law.
m0nty: Attack him!
More: Why, what has he done?
m0nty: He’s a n a z i!
More: There is no law against that.
m0nty: There is! m0nty’s law!
More: Then m0nty can attack him.
m0nty: While you talk, he’s gone!
More: And go he should, if he was the D e v i l himself, until he broke the law!
m0nty: So now you’d give the D e v i l benefit of law!
More: Yes. What would you do? Cut a great road through the law to get after the n a z i?
m0nty: I’d cut down every law to do that!
More: Oh? And when the last law was down, and the n a z i turned ’round on you, where would you hide, m0nty, the laws all being flat? This country’s planted thick with laws from coast to coast, and if you cut them down—and you’re just the man to do it—do you really think you could stand upright in the winds that would blow then? Yes, I’d give the D e v i l and the n a z i benefit of law for my own safety’s sake.
Someone must have. Twice. And let us not forget her crowning moment:
Followed by:
Bill MitchellVerified account @mitchellvii 15m15 minutes ago
NOT SO FAST: Judge Orders Feds to Release Details of Hillary Clinton Email Investigation After FBI Refused
https://twitter.com/mitchellvii/status/903449919008235520
At least many the fake Catholics are outing them selves.
No doubt the sleeper cells are “sleeping.”
Stimpson J. Cat
#2485165, posted on September 1, 2017 at 11:49 am
More important did someone actually marry that Fat Slob
We have a suspect JC.
Itsame, Mario!!!!
Abort the parents, let the child have a chance at life in Trump’s America. If only a christian family could adopt him.
Bill MitchellVerified account @mitchellvii 2h2 hours ago
REPORT: Virginia Police To Be Sued Over Alleged ‘Stand Down’ Order at Charlottesville Rally
https://twitter.com/mitchellvii/status/903427817643405312
a County match has been called off, after a crossbow bolt, fired from outside the ground, landed on the square
This morning on the ABC News 24 station, this was reported as “an arrow.”
Was it for this we kicked Froggie arses at Crecy and Agincourt?
Lift your game fellas!
Bill MitchellVerified account @mitchellvii 2h2 hours ago
Concrete Border Wall Prototype Contractors Announced
– Breitbart http://bit.ly/2vvAKu7 via @BreitbartNews
Imagine India without the partition.
Impossible.
Bear in mind it was the Muslims who demanded it with an eye to Pakistan becoming a caliphate and a light to the Sunni Muslim world, succeeding the Ottoman caliphate, defunct after WWI.
India without partition, including Ceylon and Burma as well as Pakistan and Bangladesh.
The outcome would be India right now with the balkanized totalitarian hellhole civil bankrupt corruption and tribal violence that the left works without rest to bring to Australia’s dystopian future.
Statues have become a ‘tar baby’ for our sTan?
Any sign of anyone responsible getting sacked at CBA ?
The Chairman presiding over the whole goat rodeo ? Nope – XX chromosomes means a free pass.
Chairman of the Risk Committee and a member of the Audit Committee ?
– Nope. PoC card gets played.
Chairman of the Audit Committee ?
Brian Long – we may have a sacrificial lamb here – old, white, male……
So there could be any number of other ticking time bombs out there amongst the E&Y clientele ?
Okay, Narev the CEO will be allowed to gracefully retire to spend more time with the family AFTER they try to line up a replacement. ( So much for succession planning ).
And the execs running this ?
We have heard of ‘Too Big to Fail’ at the institutional level, but it now looks like ‘Too Big to be Given the Sack Even in a Monumental Cockup’.
The next AGM should be interesting.
Yes, because confronted by His disciples by the hardness of His teaching on divorce, Christ was concerned with the vibe among the young.
Brilliant.
I wonder how many Texan GIs perished on Omaha Beach?
Their yarragrad filth Lilly announces their Nazgul have heard the anger of the proles on electricity bills.
Victoria is to now fund moving to forty percent ruinables through the state budget, not direct power bills.
Bait and switch, Comrades. Debt is just a tool of the revolution.
Schneiderman ? Schneiderman ?
Have we heard AG Schneiderman’s name mentioned here recently in another context ?
Why, yes. Yes we have:
Anti-Trump AG Raked In Campaign Donations From An Oil Tycoon With Ties To Putin
It would appear those Wasckally Wussians have been caught paying off a politician !
‘We are today into the seventh day of the Myanmar military’s full blown offensives on the Rohingya population across Northern Arakan. What we have been witnessing since August 25 are widespread arson attacks on Rohingya villages, horrific massacres and summary executions of countless (Rohingya) civilians, massive displacements and unimaginable horrors of atrocity crimes. Below are the reports we have received so far on the fourth day (August 31, 2017).’
http://www.rohingyablogger.com/2017/08/updates-into-seventh-day-of-military.html
Hungarian PM Orban to ask EU to help foot bill for border protection
BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Prime Minister Viktor Orban will ask the EU to finance half the cost of Hungary’s border defense measures to keep out migrants, an aide said on Thursday, days before a court ruling on Hungary’s rejection of the bloc’s migrant quotas.
Migration policy has been the focus of deep division within the 28-member bloc, with hundreds of thousands of refugees arriving in Europe, largely from conflict zones in the Middle East and Africa.
Orban’s chief of staff, Janos Lazar, said Orban would write to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Thursday, asking the European Commission to contribute about 400 million euros.
He said Hungary, its borders with Serbia and Croatia fortified with a fence, police and troops, “was protecting all the citizens of Europe from the flood of illegal migrants” and it was time the EU helped Hungary as it did Italy, Greece and Bulgaria.
“Double standards cannot be applied,” Lazar told a news conference.
REFUSING ASYLUM SEEKERS
Hungary’s request comes just days ahead of a ruling by the top EU court in a case which Hungary and Slovakia launched against the obligatory relocation of refugees across the bloc.
There is a chance the court will dismiss the challenge by the two east European countries after its Advocate General Yves Bot rejected procedural arguments presented by Bratislava and Budapest that obligatory quotas were unlawful.
The two states – backed by their neighbor Poland – wanted the court to annul a 2015 EU scheme to have each member state host a number of refugees to help ease pressure on Greece and Italy, struggling with mass arrivals across the Mediterranean.
Lazar said he did not want to comment on the case before the ruling but reiterated that Hungary retained the right to decide whom it wants to admit and allow to settle in the country.
In June the European Commission also launched a legal case against Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic for refusing to take in asylum seekers.
Orban, one of the EU’s toughest opponents of immigration from the Middle East, has been campaigning against migration for several years. His tough rhetoric goes down well with his rightwing party’s voters ahead of elections in April 2018. Orban’s Fidesz has a firm lead over the opposition in polls.
In 2015, hundreds of thousands of migrants fleeing war and poverty passed through Hungary en route from the Middle East and Africa to western Europe.
There are currently less than 700 migrants in the country, of whom about 430 are kept in two closely guarded container camps on the Serbian border.
‘We are today into the seventh day of the Myanmar military’s full blown offensives on the Rohingya population across Northern Arakan.
Buddhists Gone Wild!!!
The hippy sh$t is and always has been an act.
Everyone knows this.