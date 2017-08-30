Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017

  1. John Constantine
    #2485197, posted on September 1, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    In Middlesex, at The Oval cricket ground, a County match has been called off, after a crossbow bolt, fired from outside the ground, landed on the square.

    Bollards can’t stop that.

    Probably just a standard thug doing something brainless, but up and over assaults could cause more panic crush injuries than direct harm.

    Only a hatful if spectators at a county game, so no harm done.

    It could be an ashes venue soon enough, though…..

  2. candy
    #2485198, posted on September 1, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    it was girls that walked out on Clemmy btw, good for them,

    Maybe, calli, because young girls like their feminism in a glamorous package (such as Carrie Bickmore), and not in the overweight bad skinned tatooed lady rudely spoken package like Clem Ford.).

    lol they still want to attract the opposite sex, not repel them.

  3. Haidee
    #2485200, posted on September 1, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    “pseudo-intellectual hippy”
    A fitting description of this vainglorious priest
    He used example of Canadian same-sex couple and their rights
    Okay. Will we see two homosexual men cuddling on a coming Yes advertisement, or will the campaign director feel that’s too risky.

  4. OldOzzie
    #2485201, posted on September 1, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Harlequin Decline
    #2485192, posted on September 1, 2017 at 12:18 pm
    A rare picture of sTan getting ready to appear on TV.

    Perhaps sTan could sing Camptown Races with Pauline Hanson at Birdsville Races

    Pauline Hanson on why boxing, beers and Birdsville is the ‘real’ Australia

  5. Anthony
    #2485202, posted on September 1, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Jesuitical
    dʒɛzjʊˈɪtɪk(ə)l/Submit
    adjective
    of or concerning the Jesuits.
    dissembling or equivocating, in the manner once associated with Jesuits.

    Explains it all.

  6. C.L.
    #2485203, posted on September 1, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    The Daily Telegraph has become a clickbait toilet tabloid:

    SHOCK CELEBRITY TWIST IN TYRRELL CASE
    MAJOR DEVELOPMENT AN unexpected discovery about the family of missing boy William Tyrrell has been made just weeks before the anniversary of the toddler’s disappearance.

    Spoiler alert: there is no shock and it isn’t major. Turns out the boy was the nephew of a member of the band, 5 Seconds of Summer.

  7. srr
    #2485206, posted on September 1, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    🙂 like Trump and others so bitterly hated and attacked by the UN/Soros backed narrative CON-Trollers,
    the more The They hit, the more Their targets are blessed –

    Jordan B Peterson‏ @jordanbpeterson Aug 30

    Canceled Ryerson Free Speech panel rescheduled Nov 11 tickets now available http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3079350
    ..
    Discounted price because of successful post-cancellation crowdfunding…

  8. The Beer Whisperer
    #2485207, posted on September 1, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    And now, the Grigory-style stalking.

    Grigory and his sock puppets – grade A stalker, grade Z human being.

  9. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2485209, posted on September 1, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Richard Dawkins @RichardDawkins
    Aug 30
    Just watched Viceroy’s House, moving film on tragedy of Indian partition: bloody separation by faith. Truly, religion poisons everything.

  10. Baldrick
    #2485210, posted on September 1, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Senator Brandis assured the ABC’s Q&A audience on Monday that any bill put forth under the Coalition would contain “very strong protections” for religious freedom.

    Until Labor and the Greens regain the majority at which time they will remove all such protections.
    It’s okay to say ‘No’.

  11. C.L.
    #2485211, posted on September 1, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Truly, religion poisons everything.

    Bring back Pol Pot, Hitler, Stalin and Mao.

  12. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2485212, posted on September 1, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Malik Obama @ObamaMalik
    Aug 27
    Humanity overides it’s natural instincts to live together. Hence the struggle between cuck and kek.

  13. notafan
    #2485213, posted on September 1, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Truly, religion poisons everything.

    I think you mean false religions like islam and communism, poison everything.

  14. Chris
    #2485215, posted on September 1, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Truly, religion poisons everything.

    Yes. The horrors of the Gulag, liquidation of the Kulaks, the extermination of j++s homosexuals and gypsies, the massacres of Katyn Forest, the Killing Fields of Kampuchea, the Great Leap forward 60 million dead – all the best of humanism poisoned by religion.

  15. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2485216, posted on September 1, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Will we see two homosexual men cuddling on a coming Yes advertisement

    What, like this?
    If only they could marry!

    (The link is ok, just the poster from the new Guillermo del Toro movie which premiered yesterday)

  16. Baldrick
    #2485218, posted on September 1, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Not the mildest, most pleaseant or warmest, but the hottest:

    ABC News Brisbane ✔ @ABCNewsBrisbane
    Queensland weather: Hottest winter on record, Bureau of Meteorology says

  17. m0nty
    #2485219, posted on September 1, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    The message of his pardon is: Donald Trump has your back.

    Ah, but that’s why Mueller is working with NY AG Schneiderman. Trump can’t pardon state charges, only federal ones. Do try to keep up.

  18. m0nty
    #2485221, posted on September 1, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Also, if your talking point is “haha even if my dudes committed treason the President will pardon them”, then you haven’t got much of an argument.

  19. zyconoclast
    #2485223, posted on September 1, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    He claimed Senator Lambie regularly announced to staff words to the effect “I desperately need a root“, and that “her excessive alcohol consumption could impact upon her work health and
    Someone give her a root, then. And to think our future will be determined by this pea brain

    The blind, albino MP from NSW could do it.
    Just him she/he is a trans.
    Wont even have to turn off the lights.

  20. srr
    #2485227, posted on September 1, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    The Collapse of British Culture
    Political Islam
    Aug 31, 2017
    At the federal level in Britain, there can be no Christian prayer in government meetings.

    At the local level in Manchester, England, a government meeting opens with Islamic prayer.

    A young man wrote on his body, Stop Muslim Rape Gangs. This in reference to “Asian” rape gangs in the media. He was arrested for inciting racial hatred.

    The West has always failed to call Muslims, “Muslims.” Instead they call them Arabs, Saracens, Turks, Moors, and now the Brits call them Asians.

    The British spend their political capital to denigrate their own culture and elevate Islam.

    We are seeing the collapse of Britain due to a civilizational war with Islam.

  21. The Beer Whisperer
    #2485229, posted on September 1, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Also, if your talking point is “haha even if my dudes committed treason the President will pardon them”, then you haven’t got much of an argument.

    Here’s a rake, Muttley. We know it will be used.

    Talk of Trump violating the rule of law simply highlights the fact that the judge violated the law of law by demanding by judicial decree that the law not be enforced. Trump pardoned him because he was charged with following the law.

    What the hell, have another rake. I’m feeling generous today.

  22. srr
    #2485230, posted on September 1, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Stimpson J. Cat
    #2485209, posted on September 1, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Richard Dawkins @RichardDawkins
    Aug 30
    Just watched Viceroy’s House, moving film on tragedy of Indian partition: bloody separation by faith. Truly, religion poisons everything.

    Read down Jordan Peterson’s Twitter through to 29 Aug.

    He addresses Dawkins, very well –

    https://twitter.com/jordanbpeterson?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

  23. Roger
    #2485231, posted on September 1, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Whereas other Catholic figures, such as the rectors of St Ignatius’ College, Riverview and Xavier College in Melbourne, who wrote last week in favour of a more liberal interpretation of church teachings, were “getting the vibe of young people”, Father Brennan said.

    What unmitigated idiocy.

    So much for catechisation and formation in the faith.

    Why on earth do Catholic parents send their children to these incubators of moral heresy?

    Will any bishop dare expel the Jesuits from his diocese?

  24. egg_
    #2485232, posted on September 1, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Did you see that Nancy Pelosi has denounced antifa?

    That’s why Monster’s dumped them like a mouldly donut?

  25. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2485233, posted on September 1, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    A rare picture of sTan getting ready to appear on TV.

    Stan looking quite statuesque.

  26. C.L.
    #2485234, posted on September 1, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Another man who got the vibe of young people was Adolf Hitler.

  27. The Beer Whisperer
    #2485235, posted on September 1, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    The rule of law, not law of law. I’ll take a grammatical rake, thanks. Muttley can keep his reality rakes.

  28. OldOzzie
    #2485236, posted on September 1, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Let’s fix this constitutional calamity

    THE Turnbull Government and Shorten Opposition must immediately agree to an audit of all 224 senators and MPs to establish citizenship compliance and the legitimacy of every federal parliamentarian.

    Australians have had enough of the drip-feed mea culpa from MPs and senators suddenly discovering a dual citizenship or foreign benefit may call into question their right to take a seat in Canberra.

    The section, authored in July 1900, sets out people who are precluded from being a candidate for federal parliament, specifically anyone who “is under any acknowledgment of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power, or is a subject or a citizen or entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or citizen of a foreign power”.

    Senator Hinch has admitted he held a social security card granting a US pension from when he worked in New York in the 1960s and ’70s, but has written to the US Social Security Department “instructing them not to pay that pension because I am now a senator”.

    At its broadest, the now eight federal MPs and senators who have identified a potential breach of the section, could well be found to be ineligible to have nominated for federal politics without formally rescinding foreign citizenship or, in Senator Hinch’s case, the pension entitlement. Senator Hinch said he ensured he had nullified his dual New Zealand citizenship before nominating for last year’s federal election and there is some debate on whether the High Court will accept his referral to be heard when parliament resumes on Monday.

    The potential ramifications are huge, including for Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture Barnaby Joyce and the parliamentary votes each individual has cast.

    Former Nationals minister Matt Canavan, One Nation’s Malcolm Roberts and former Greens senators Larissa Waters and Scott Ludlam are also part of the High Court case, while Cabinet minister Fiona Nash and SA senator Nick Xenophon are likely to be referred to the court by parliament next week.

    The High Court, sitting as the Court of Disputed Returns, is due to consider submissions for the eight on October 10-12. But it may take weeks for the court to hand down its rulings. Commonwealth Solicitor-General Stephen Donaghue, QC, unsuccessfully urged the court to hear the cases in mid-September.

    Chief Justice Susan Kiefel should bring the hearing forward as a matter of urgency. Given the dual citizenship and entitlement shambles, the authority of the 45th parliament is now at stake.

    Separate to the citizenship debacle, the electorate already holds the state of politics in Australia, quite probably, in its lowest regard ever.

    The rise of Hansonism, of micro parties and protest votes thrown at independents are evidence enough of how sick people have become of the quality, credibility and lack of conviction in mainstream politics.

    And in a period of international instability, with Islamic State in one sphere and a reckless Kim Jong-un in another, both with direct impact on Australian and regional security, together with domestic social and economic challenges, now is not the time for politics to fall even further in community standing.

    As revealed by the Herald Sun on Wednesday evening, crossbench senator Derryn Hinch is the latest to fall victim to the threat of ineligibility set out under Section 44(i) of the Constitution.

  29. Eyrie
    #2485241, posted on September 1, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    If Labour get in it’s goodbye to NZ as bugout. Could happen.
    Anyone got any other suggestions? Canada is too cold and has the boy child PM. Will the USAians let us in as refugees?

  30. m0nty
    #2485242, posted on September 1, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Trump pardoned him because he was charged with following the law.

    Good one Whispy. Arpaio was convicted of criminal contempt of court, which is precisely the opposite of following the law.

  31. zyconoclast
    #2485243, posted on September 1, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Yuja Wang. Musician of Year 2017 (Musical America Awards)
    Hot.

    Thanks for sharing.
    She is unbelievably skilful.
    She looks great
    And still displays feminine modesty at 19:07.

  32. John Constantine
    #2485247, posted on September 1, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Imagine India without the partition.

    Exploding birthrates as Islam breeds to a majority.

    Two billion people in the combined India, Pakistan, Bangladesh superstate, all frothing for a civil war.

  33. OldOzzie
    #2485248, posted on September 1, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    For any other Cats with Cancer/Leukaemia

    Tailored-gene-treatment-offers-historic-new-way-to-fight-cancer


    A personalised gene therapy for cancer has been approved for use on humans for the first time, raising hopes for a new class of medicine.

    Experts said that the “historic” decision by American regulators to license the treatment, in which a patient’s cells are genetically altered to help the immune system fight leukaemia, would pave the way for similar drugs to be used in the UK. The approach has yielded spectacular results in clinical trials, including saving the life of a one-year-old British girl at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, but concerns have lingered about its toxicity.

    Yesterday, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave its blessing for the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis to sell Kymriah, a gene-modifying therapy of last resort for children and young adults with the most common kind of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. The white blood cell disease affects several hundred patients a year in Britain and more than 3,000 in the US.

    “We’re entering a new frontier in medical innovation with the ability to reprogram a patient’s own cells to attack a deadly cancer,” Scott Gottlieb, the head of the FDA, said. “New technologies such as gene and cell therapies hold out the potential to transform medicine.”

    The treatment will not be offered through Britain’s National Health Service until it has been approved by the European Medicines Agency and the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, but Novartis is expected to lodge an application this year. A number of comparable drugs are waiting in the wings.

    While the treatment was largely developed in the US, in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania, the cellular machinery for delivering the new genes is made in the UK by a company called Oxford Biomedica. The therapy works by manipulating the genes in a patient’s immune cells, known as T cells, so that they will recognise and attack specific cancer cells, but not normal ones. To make this alteration, a patient’s T cells are collected and loaded with a harmless virus that carries the DNA recipe for spotting proteins on the surface of tumour cells. The resulting “chimeric antigen receptor” (CAR) T cells are then infused back into the patient’s bloodstream.

    The method has shown enormous promise in cancers of the blood and lymphatic system but has struggled to make inroads against “solid” tumours such as breast and prostate cancer.

    Because CAR-T cells stimulate a storm of immune activity against the tumour, they can cause lethal side effects and the medicine is only available for patients whose doctors have exhausted all other treatments. Another possible drawback is the cost of the therapy, which is projected to be more than £350,000 (A567,000) for a one-off dose.

    Peter Johnson, chief clinician at Cancer Research UK, said the FDA approval was nonetheless an “exciting step forward”.

  34. test pattern
    #2485249, posted on September 1, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    ‘Maybe if we could get some buffalo hunting going on aboriginal lands without the greed of the land councils putting it out of viability’

    U idiot. There are three land councils in the Topend. There are no buffalo on Groote. The Tiwi Land Council wants to farm buffalo for live export with some high end of the market hunting, not let them wreck the joint like they did before the BTEC anti brucellosis campaign. Likewise the NLC, which is run by families who used to be buffalo hunters themselves. Nobody wants to return to pre BTEC.

  35. C.L.
    #2485251, posted on September 1, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    WaPo condemns Antifa terrorist group, Pelosi forced to abandon …

    … Monty returns to Wussia.

  36. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2485252, posted on September 1, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Ah, but that’s why Mueller is working with NY AG Schneiderman.

    Ah, Schneiderman. Where have I heard the name? Oh yes he was front guy for the 17 climate inquisition AGs. Charming fella, attempting to prosecute thought crime like that.
    I wonder who he was chasing? Oh I remember, a guy called Rex Tillerson.
    How amazing!

    Charges brought in NY by a guy who wanted to gaol the current SecState for his politics will go down real well in voterland.

    Meanwhile I’ll leave you with this one M0nty. Enjoy.

    POLLAK: Mueller Teaming up with Schneiderman Further Undermines Russia Inquiry (overnight)

    If the report, first published in Politico, is true, it would be the latest fact undermining the integrity and impartiality of Mueller’s inquiry, which Democrats hope will result in the president being impeached and the results of the 2016 election forever called into question.

    Read on…

  37. test pattern
    #2485253, posted on September 1, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    ‘Maybe if we could get some buffalo hunting going on aboriginal lands without the greed of the land councils putting it out of viability’

    You don’t have a clue what you’re writing about. There are three land councils in the Topend. There are no buffalo on Groote. The Tiwi Land Council wants to farm buffalo for live export with some high end of the market hunting, not let them wreck the joint like they did before the BTEC campaign. Likewise the NLC, which is run by families who used to be buffalo hunters themselves. Nobody wants to return to pre BTEC.

  38. C.L.
    #2485254, posted on September 1, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Apologies for the typo.
    I meant, Monty weturns to Wussia.

  39. Boambee John
    #2485255, posted on September 1, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Took too much effort to leave on the previous page.

    A short conversation with m0nty on the rule of law.

    m0nty: Attack him!
    More: Why, what has he done?
    m0nty: He’s a n a z i!
    More: There is no law against that.
    m0nty: There is! m0nty’s law!
    More: Then m0nty can attack him.
    m0nty: While you talk, he’s gone!
    More: And go he should, if he was the D e v i l himself, until he broke the law!
    m0nty: So now you’d give the D e v i l benefit of law!
    More: Yes. What would you do? Cut a great road through the law to get after the n a z i?
    m0nty: I’d cut down every law to do that!
    More: Oh? And when the last law was down, and the n a z i turned ’round on you, where would you hide, m0nty, the laws all being flat? This country’s planted thick with laws from coast to coast, and if you cut them down—and you’re just the man to do it—do you really think you could stand upright in the winds that would blow then? Yes, I’d give the D e v i l and the n a z i benefit of law for my own safety’s sake.

  40. John64
    #2485257, posted on September 1, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    He claimed Senator Lambie regularly announced to staff words to the effect “I desperately need a root“

    Someone must have. Twice. And let us not forget her crowning moment:

    She has jokingly described her perfect man as having “heaps of cash” and “a package between their legs”.

    Followed by:

    Then Kim asked Lambie about her bikini line and it was full steam ahead on the Oversharing Express.

    “Right now the state I’m in, you’d want to bring out that whipper snipper first,” replied Lambie. “It’s a very scary area to talk about this morning.”

  41. srr
    #2485259, posted on September 1, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Bill Mitchell‏Verified account @mitchellvii 15m15 minutes ago

    NOT SO FAST: Judge Orders Feds to Release Details of Hillary Clinton Email Investigation After FBI Refused

    https://twitter.com/mitchellvii/status/903449919008235520

  42. zyconoclast
    #2485260, posted on September 1, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    At least many the fake Catholics are outing them selves.
    No doubt the sleeper cells are “sleeping.”

  43. Robber Baron
    #2485261, posted on September 1, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Stimpson J. Cat
    #2485165, posted on September 1, 2017 at 11:49 am
    More important did someone actually marry that Fat Slob

    We have a suspect JC.
    Itsame, Mario!!!!

    Abort the parents, let the child have a chance at life in Trump’s America. If only a christian family could adopt him.

  44. srr
    #2485262, posted on September 1, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Bill Mitchell‏Verified account @mitchellvii 2h2 hours ago

    REPORT: Virginia Police To Be Sued Over Alleged ‘Stand Down’ Order at Charlottesville Rally

    https://twitter.com/mitchellvii/status/903427817643405312

  45. Top Ender
    #2485263, posted on September 1, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    a County match has been called off, after a crossbow bolt, fired from outside the ground, landed on the square

    This morning on the ABC News 24 station, this was reported as “an arrow.”

    Was it for this we kicked Froggie arses at Crecy and Agincourt?

    Lift your game fellas!

  46. srr
    #2485264, posted on September 1, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Bill Mitchell‏Verified account @mitchellvii 2h2 hours ago

    Concrete Border Wall Prototype Contractors Announced
    – Breitbart http://bit.ly/2vvAKu7 via @BreitbartNews

  47. Roger
    #2485265, posted on September 1, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Imagine India without the partition.

    Impossible.

    Bear in mind it was the Muslims who demanded it with an eye to Pakistan becoming a caliphate and a light to the Sunni Muslim world, succeeding the Ottoman caliphate, defunct after WWI.

  48. John Constantine
    #2485266, posted on September 1, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    India without partition, including Ceylon and Burma as well as Pakistan and Bangladesh.

    The outcome would be India right now with the balkanized totalitarian hellhole civil bankrupt corruption and tribal violence that the left works without rest to bring to Australia’s dystopian future.

  49. egg_
    #2485269, posted on September 1, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    A rare picture of sTan getting ready to appear on TV.

    Stan looking quite statuesque.

    Statues have become a ‘tar baby’ for our sTan?

  50. Myrddin Seren
    #2485270, posted on September 1, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    the confidential review of the bank’s compliance was presented to senior bank executives in February and showed non-existent or minimal transaction monitoring across almost two thirds of the CBA’s Institutional Banking & Markets division

    Any sign of anyone responsible getting sacked at CBA ?

    The Chairman presiding over the whole goat rodeo ? Nope – XX chromosomes means a free pass.

    Chairman of the Risk Committee and a member of the Audit Committee ?

    Shirish Apte

    – Nope. PoC card gets played.

    Chairman of the Audit Committee ?

    Brian Long – we may have a sacrificial lamb here – old, white, male……

    He retired as a partner of Ernst & Young on 30 June 2010. He was one of the firm’s most experienced audit partners with over 30 years’ experience in serving as audit signing partner on major Australian public companies including those in the financial services, property, insurance and media sectors.

    So there could be any number of other ticking time bombs out there amongst the E&Y clientele ?

    Okay, Narev the CEO will be allowed to gracefully retire to spend more time with the family AFTER they try to line up a replacement. ( So much for succession planning ).

    And the execs running this ?

    We have heard of ‘Too Big to Fail’ at the institutional level, but it now looks like ‘Too Big to be Given the Sack Even in a Monumental Cockup’.

    The next AGM should be interesting.

  51. dover_beach
    #2485271, posted on September 1, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Another man who got the vibe of young people was Adolf Hitler.

    Yes, because confronted by His disciples by the hardness of His teaching on divorce, Christ was concerned with the vibe among the young.

  52. calli
    #2485274, posted on September 1, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Brilliant.

    I wonder how many Texan GIs perished on Omaha Beach?

  53. John Constantine
    #2485276, posted on September 1, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Their yarragrad filth Lilly announces their Nazgul have heard the anger of the proles on electricity bills.

    Victoria is to now fund moving to forty percent ruinables through the state budget, not direct power bills.

    Bait and switch, Comrades. Debt is just a tool of the revolution.

  54. Myrddin Seren
    #2485280, posted on September 1, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    Schneiderman ? Schneiderman ?

    Have we heard AG Schneiderman’s name mentioned here recently in another context ?

    Why, yes. Yes we have:

    Anti-Trump AG Raked In Campaign Donations From An Oil Tycoon With Ties To Putin

    One of the attorneys general who has sought probes against the Trump administration has accepted large individual campaign donations from an energy tycoon with connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has accepted more than $60,000 in small donations from Leonard Blavatnik, a Ukrainian-born energy billionaire with ties to Russian oligarchs, according to a Daily Caller News Foundation examination of the Democrat’s financial disclosure reports.

    It would appear those Wasckally Wussians have been caught paying off a politician !

  55. test pattern
    #2485282, posted on September 1, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    ‘We are today into the seventh day of the Myanmar military’s full blown offensives on the Rohingya population across Northern Arakan. What we have been witnessing since August 25 are widespread arson attacks on Rohingya villages, horrific massacres and summary executions of countless (Rohingya) civilians, massive displacements and unimaginable horrors of atrocity crimes. Below are the reports we have received so far on the fourth day (August 31, 2017).’

    http://www.rohingyablogger.com/2017/08/updates-into-seventh-day-of-military.html

  56. OldOzzie
    #2485285, posted on September 1, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Hungarian PM Orban to ask EU to help foot bill for border protection

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Prime Minister Viktor Orban will ask the EU to finance half the cost of Hungary’s border defense measures to keep out migrants, an aide said on Thursday, days before a court ruling on Hungary’s rejection of the bloc’s migrant quotas.

    Migration policy has been the focus of deep division within the 28-member bloc, with hundreds of thousands of refugees arriving in Europe, largely from conflict zones in the Middle East and Africa.

    Orban’s chief of staff, Janos Lazar, said Orban would write to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Thursday, asking the European Commission to contribute about 400 million euros.

    He said Hungary, its borders with Serbia and Croatia fortified with a fence, police and troops, “was protecting all the citizens of Europe from the flood of illegal migrants” and it was time the EU helped Hungary as it did Italy, Greece and Bulgaria.

    “Double standards cannot be applied,” Lazar told a news conference.

    REFUSING ASYLUM SEEKERS

    Hungary’s request comes just days ahead of a ruling by the top EU court in a case which Hungary and Slovakia launched against the obligatory relocation of refugees across the bloc.

    There is a chance the court will dismiss the challenge by the two east European countries after its Advocate General Yves Bot rejected procedural arguments presented by Bratislava and Budapest that obligatory quotas were unlawful.

    The two states – backed by their neighbor Poland – wanted the court to annul a 2015 EU scheme to have each member state host a number of refugees to help ease pressure on Greece and Italy, struggling with mass arrivals across the Mediterranean.

    Lazar said he did not want to comment on the case before the ruling but reiterated that Hungary retained the right to decide whom it wants to admit and allow to settle in the country.

    In June the European Commission also launched a legal case against Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic for refusing to take in asylum seekers.

    Orban, one of the EU’s toughest opponents of immigration from the Middle East, has been campaigning against migration for several years. His tough rhetoric goes down well with his rightwing party’s voters ahead of elections in April 2018. Orban’s Fidesz has a firm lead over the opposition in polls.

    In 2015, hundreds of thousands of migrants fleeing war and poverty passed through Hungary en route from the Middle East and Africa to western Europe.

    There are currently less than 700 migrants in the country, of whom about 430 are kept in two closely guarded container camps on the Serbian border.

  57. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2485286, posted on September 1, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    ‘We are today into the seventh day of the Myanmar military’s full blown offensives on the Rohingya population across Northern Arakan.

    Buddhists Gone Wild!!!
    The hippy sh$t is and always has been an act.
    Everyone knows this.

