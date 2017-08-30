Liberty Quote
While it is true that Undersecretary of State Tim Wirth said that “the science is settled,” it is clear that there is not a broad scientific consensus that human activities are causing global warming.— Frank Murkowski 1997
-
-
Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
1,555 Responses to Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
Hmmm, couple of links didn’t work:
http://classic.austlii.edu.au/au/journals/FedLawRw/2006/1.html
https://www.superguide.com.au/boost-your-superannuation/same-sex-couples-your-super-rights-explained
Had a slice of ‘Mars Bar Cheesecake’ of all things, at an Italian restaurant; was more like a chocolate brownie and not overly sweet, more a rich chocolate experience.
This is wicked, Roger.
It was tough in the sixties, but at least the army provided a semblance of supplies to keep the conscripts and enlisted men comfortable, if not content.
How much of the military budget is going towards breast enhancements and gender reassignment?
I’ve heard the “not allowed to visit the deathbed” one five times in the last two days. And I’m not on facechook, these are face to face comments or said during convesations in which I am involved.
I do recall when the issue sleeping bags, boots and cold weather gear were such rubbish that you brought your own.
…and of course, the poisons Big Food puts in everything that comes out of a factory.
Nutrasweet was created in a lab by the C. I. A. to give white people Mind AIDS.
Went into moderation. I’ll try again: Links that refute every point in that stupid homo “marriage” meme doing the rounds: (See two links above as well).
http://willsinheritancehq.com.au/lesbian-gay-bisexual-and-transgender-inheritance/
http://www.vglrl.org.au/your-rights/health
http://search.informit.org/documentSummary;dn=190223410788129;res=IELHSS;subject=Arts
This is wicked, Roger.
I might add he also had to buy his own elbow and knee pads and gloves (out of his allowance, but that is not the point).
All are meant to be supplied.
Here you go:the Australian infantry rifleman’s gear (depending on the conditions of the deployment).
Just incredible stuff.
James Comey started drafting statement exonerating Hillary Clinton before FBI interviewed her, aides
If the SSM issue gets up, which I suspect it will, is it possible that we might see claims for compensation against the state based a denial of human rights?
Changed a bit since the days of jungle green and you can have the best pair of boots twenty dollars will buy.
And Best Man recalls that the black tape – tapes pressure sensitive – was used to fix the holes in army issue sleeping bags.
Roger I am not sure that a training exercise is a deployment.
But isn’t it nice that we earn enough these days to get the odd private purchase bit of kit?
Speaking of army speak, Best Man’s favourite: 3/16 counter sunk metal thread. Translation: screws retaining, intermediate firing needle withdrawal lever on the Centurion tank gun breach block.
Easy peasy.
Roger I am not sure that a training exercise is a deployment.
Correct, Chris.
Talisman Sabre. Serious enough.
Found the twitter thread, Pelosi, Ryan theory he seems sure on.
Trump is killing them if this is true, he’s playing them all off against each other.
If Comey doesn’t have Immunity, he won’t see daylight again. Makes more sense. I think my dollar is safe.
https://twitter.com/myhtopoeic/status/903436253873319936
THWACK!
Monty’s getting warmed up for the weekend, I see.
I expect we’ll get a rousing rendition of the Song of His People soon:
Stalin’s flag is deepest red,
With the blood of the innocents he shot dead,
We laughed as their limbs grew stiff and cold,
And used their blood to dye its every fold.
So raise the scarlet standard high,
For in our gulags millions die,
As we are cowardly scum who get a thrill,
From the defenceless innocents we kill,
And steal all their stuff in vast amounts,
To fill our fat Swiss bank accounts,
That’s why we ARE leftards you sonofabitch,
We murder and steal so we get rich,
We’ll kill you too if you dare to sneer,
About why we fly the red flag here!
Although he’s replaced it with his own version:
Wussia Wussia Wussia!
THWACK! THWACK! THWACK!
Wussia Wussia Wussia!
THWACK! THWACK! THWACK!
Wussia
THWACK!
Wussia
THWACK!
Wussia
THWACK!
Wussia
THWACK!
Wussia Wussia Wussia! Wussia! Wussia!
THWACK! THWACK! THWACK!
Should be entertaining. Hide your rakes.
If the SSM issue gets up, which I suspect it will
It won’t.
There will be widespread flooding in most cities due to BGTL tears.
But isn’t it nice that we earn enough these days to get the odd private purchase bit of kit?
Sure, if it’s surplus to what is meant to be supplied.
Talisman Sabre is biennial, and with that lead up time they still can’t manage to supply diggers properly.
You seem to have more faith in the ordinary moron in the street than I do, Stimpy.
As Tim Blair put it, it will take a heart of stone not to laugh!
If.
BGTL tears.
Blue-Green Tiny Lemon tears?
Who makes those, and are they sugar-free?
So it turns out the man who had the sawn off shotgun that killed his daughter was a muslim.
My son has been in for bit, and I have to say the worst evidence of deprivation that I saw was the lunch they served at ADFA on marching in.
OTOH the repair and refit schedules for motorised equipment caused him a lot of hair-pulling.
Great. JC lures us into talking about food. So we talk about food. Then he chips us for talking about food.
No pav for you sunshine!
The lesbians were demoted yesterday.
Princeton professor warns students against ‘groupthink’ and conformism’ – Professor Robert P George a truth-seeker speaks with Tucker Carlson.
It looks like one of his little boys pulled the trigger.
Boob job – chinese style
I’m responsible for the dessert for Fathers Day lunch
Big FAIL JC. It’s now Special Persons’ Day. Get yourself in order.
My son has been in for bit, and I have to say the worst evidence of deprivation that I saw was the lunch they served at ADFA on marching in.
My son is part-time. They may get the short end of the stick.
No no. I think it’s really good gals talking about recipes and stuff like that. Don’t misconstrue what i was suggesting.
Horrendous!
This tragedy transcends race and culture. But he should not have had that weapon so easily at hand.
Hehe, JC – I said as much to M0nty on the previous page. About 10 rakes later he skedaddled, probably to do kids lunches.
I was holding fire on the IRS for his next drubbing. They are in deep do do themselves what with Lerner admitting guilt by taking the Fifth twice and a judge this month ordering them to fess up.
‘Lay it on the line’: Judge in tea party case orders IRS to disclose employee names, reasons (17 Aug)
Mueller is the Dems’ own worst enemy, what with buddying up with Schneiderman and the IRS. The IRS is hated by everyone.
Boob job – chinese tourist visa style.
You seem to have more faith in the ordinary moron in the street than I do, Stimpy.
Of course I do.
I AM the ordinary moron in the street.
😁
Hey Dude. We’ll fuck over and persecute your supporters to the point of running them off the web. We’ll run any bullshit against you, while simultaneously running interference against anything written in your support displayed on the web….. We’ll fund any organization that hates you
Can you please protect the Dreamers though? Please Mr President.
Biographical details
Christopher Pepin-Neff is a Lecturer in Public Policy in the Department of Government and International Relations. His research interests include theories of the policy process, policy analysis, the role of policy entrepreneurs, and comparative public policy. More specifically, his research looks at policymaking regarding emotional issues such as LGBTQI politics, mass shootings, and the “politics of shark attacks.”
Research interests
Comparative public policy and policy analysis
Public administration and public sector management
Environmental politics
Human dimensions of wildlife
LGBT studies
You sound surprised.
We’ll never see a blanket operation to discover unregistered firearm possession, but I bet if the data were published the mujahideen would be seriously over represented per capita. They are heavily armed, but we don’t know what with.
It’s a disgraceful situation where the citizenry is lawfully denied practical means of self defence, while the state wilfully aids and abetts violence and the erosion of civil trust.
Politicians, mandarins and beaks we pay squillions for (in the expectation that we get a first class secure nation state) allowed this to happen.
They are either recklessly indifferent or traitorous.
Hottest winter evah?
My quarterly electricity bill, mostly for running an electric heater: $920.
Yep, $920 for a small, one-person house.
Lord Waffle’s solution? The only solution he could produce would involve lowering him slowly and feet-first into a vat of nitric acid.
JC – Also I was going to add that with the Lerner/Tea Party thing it’s clear the IRS are solidly controlled by the Dems. Ben Carson got punitively audited for goodness sake, and he is about as clean a skin there is.
Remember the Trump tax return fiasco ‘way back in ancient history around the time of the election? Nothing has leaked out of the IRS. Not a single bit of even slightly dirty dirt. You can bet your boots the Dem partisans in the IRS went through everything Trump has filed and there wasn’t anything leakable. Or you’d have read about it in NYT and WaPo long before now. The Dems even faceplanted when an old Trump tax return was published (I forget by who). Clean as a whistle – after that the Dems shut right up about his tax details like they have about Wussia and Nazis.
Christopher Pepin-Neff
Last time he was on The Dumb he was wearing a puce coloured velvet smoking jacket.
Blue-Green Tiny Lemon tears?
Lesbians have been out of control recently and they have lost their first acronym position privilege.
Bisexuals are rightfully first because they make the effort to accommodate everyone equally, then Gay’s, then Transgender, and Lesbians last.
Wamens only learn the hard way.
Everyone knows this.
Lesbians can move up in acronym position, but let’s be honest, it will be incredibly hard for them.
They are often very unlikable.
“If the SSM issue gets up, and I suspect it will”.
Oh well, there you go
“If Hillary wins, and I suspect she will”.
Heard that a hundred times; from ordinary morons and smart types, as well
Frikken ‘ell. A hydration system. Looxoory.
When I were a lad we were give two canteens each, occasionally a “bladder” which always leaked and did not fit in the pack or had any attachment for putting on the outside of said pack (when you put a spare battery for the ANPRC 25 in the pack you no room for anything but a pair of socks and a ration pack) ,4 * 25l jerries per section(in those days 10 men) per day (per’aps) , were were called pansies if we wore sunnies and didn’t have a chitty from the medico.
New Zealanders are being seduced by a “charismatic” Labour leader.
Interestingly, she is promising a “breather” on high immigration rates while infrastructure spending catches up with demands.
And the ‘Justice’ Dept.
For anyone who hasn’t seen it yet, this is pretty frightening:
Justice Department Forces Christian Pastor to Testify on Islam Views
The only thing I can imagine is that if the good pastor or the others subpoenaed have a quote from Robert Spencer or Pamela Geller in an email or a book by Andrew Bostom, both the individual and the zoning board will be prosecuted by the ‘Justice’ Dept for racism or something ?
The D-rat Feds are quite the Stasi.
It’s difficult to argue with your proposition, Dr Stimpson.
I would offer that some lesbians I’ve known were cute, kind and sweet, but the truth is none of them stuck with lickology in the long run.
Age does weary them and the years condemn.
They do things differently in Turkey.
How about that Wisconsin secret warrant to use the power of the State to smash down Republican organisations?
war on Republican political activity
Did the cat o nine tails hurt very much?
The Strategy Bridge
Bumped into a Military site, Military Cats may be aware. Looks pretty good.
https://thestrategybridge.org/the-bridge-index
It is, but he only has one option: channel Christ and shut the fuck up. Silence is his last defence, come what may.
test pattern AKA Scrote
So?
A bit of rollback of the endless mohammedan war of unprovoked aggression against all their neighbours for the last 1,400 years.
Go the Buddhists.