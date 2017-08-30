Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017

  2. egg_
    #2485563, posted on September 1, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    I reckon the Toblerone mousse would be nice with some honey flavoured toffee shards on top.

    Had a slice of ‘Mars Bar Cheesecake’ of all things, at an Italian restaurant; was more like a chocolate brownie and not overly sweet, more a rich chocolate experience.

  3. Delta A
    #2485564, posted on September 1, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Evidently the powers that be have more important matters to attend to than the diggers’ welfare on deployment.

    This is wicked, Roger.

    It was tough in the sixties, but at least the army provided a semblance of supplies to keep the conscripts and enlisted men comfortable, if not content.

    How much of the military budget is going towards breast enhancements and gender reassignment?

  4. hzhousewife
    #2485565, posted on September 1, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    So this is the latest meme going around to justify homosexual “marriage”.

    And people believe it.

    I’ve heard the “not allowed to visit the deathbed” one five times in the last two days. And I’m not on facechook, these are face to face comments or said during convesations in which I am involved.

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2485566, posted on September 1, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Last time my son went on a training exercise he had to buy his own sleeping bag because the army was out of supply.

    I do recall when the issue sleeping bags, boots and cold weather gear were such rubbish that you brought your own.

  6. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2485567, posted on September 1, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    …and of course, the poisons Big Food puts in everything that comes out of a factory.

    Nutrasweet was created in a lab by the C. I. A. to give white people Mind AIDS.

  8. Roger
    #2485569, posted on September 1, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    This is wicked, Roger.

    I might add he also had to buy his own elbow and knee pads and gloves (out of his allowance, but that is not the point).

    All are meant to be supplied.

  9. Roger
    #2485570, posted on September 1, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Here you go:the Australian infantry rifleman’s gear (depending on the conditions of the deployment).

  11. Muddy
    #2485572, posted on September 1, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    If the SSM issue gets up, which I suspect it will, is it possible that we might see claims for compensation against the state based a denial of human rights?

  12. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2485573, posted on September 1, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Here you go:the Australian infantry rifleman’s gear (depending on the conditions of the deployment).

    Changed a bit since the days of jungle green and you can have the best pair of boots twenty dollars will buy.

  13. Delta A
    #2485575, posted on September 1, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    I do recall when the issue sleeping bags, boots and cold weather gear were such rubbish that you brought your own.

    And Best Man recalls that the black tape – tapes pressure sensitive – was used to fix the holes in army issue sleeping bags.

  14. Chris
    #2485576, posted on September 1, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Roger I am not sure that a training exercise is a deployment.
    But isn’t it nice that we earn enough these days to get the odd private purchase bit of kit?

  15. Delta A
    #2485577, posted on September 1, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    tapes pressure sensitive

    Speaking of army speak, Best Man’s favourite: 3/16 counter sunk metal thread. Translation: screws retaining, intermediate firing needle withdrawal lever on the Centurion tank gun breach block.

    Easy peasy.

  16. Roger
    #2485578, posted on September 1, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Roger I am not sure that a training exercise is a deployment.
    Correct, Chris.

    Talisman Sabre. Serious enough.

  17. Beef
    #2485580, posted on September 1, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    Found the twitter thread, Pelosi, Ryan theory he seems sure on.
    Trump is killing them if this is true, he’s playing them all off against each other.

    If Comey doesn’t have Immunity, he won’t see daylight again. Makes more sense. I think my dollar is safe.

    https://twitter.com/myhtopoeic/status/903436253873319936

  18. Marcus Classis
    #2485581, posted on September 1, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    1. m0nty
    #2485015, posted on September 1, 2017 at 9:37 am
    Shorten does not deserve to be prime minister while he continues to shamelessly mislead the Australian public with behaviour that wouldn’t be out of place in Vladimir Putin’s Russia.
    It’s Wussia Wussia Wussia all the time with you people, don’t you ever talk about anything else?

    THWACK!

    Monty’s getting warmed up for the weekend, I see.

    I expect we’ll get a rousing rendition of the Song of His People soon:

    Stalin’s flag is deepest red,
    With the blood of the innocents he shot dead,
    We laughed as their limbs grew stiff and cold,
    And used their blood to dye its every fold.
    So raise the scarlet standard high,
    For in our gulags millions die,
    As we are cowardly scum who get a thrill,
    From the defenceless innocents we kill,
    And steal all their stuff in vast amounts,
    To fill our fat Swiss bank accounts,
    That’s why we ARE leftards you sonofabitch,
    We murder and steal so we get rich,
    We’ll kill you too if you dare to sneer,
    About why we fly the red flag here!

    Although he’s replaced it with his own version:

    Wussia Wussia Wussia!
    THWACK! THWACK! THWACK!
    Wussia Wussia Wussia!
    THWACK! THWACK! THWACK!
    Wussia
    THWACK!
    Wussia
    THWACK!
    Wussia
    THWACK!
    Wussia
    THWACK!
    Wussia Wussia Wussia! Wussia! Wussia!
    THWACK! THWACK! THWACK!

    Should be entertaining. Hide your rakes.

  19. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2485582, posted on September 1, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    If the SSM issue gets up, which I suspect it will

    It won’t.
    There will be widespread flooding in most cities due to BGTL tears.

  20. Roger
    #2485583, posted on September 1, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    But isn’t it nice that we earn enough these days to get the odd private purchase bit of kit?

    Sure, if it’s surplus to what is meant to be supplied.

    Talisman Sabre is biennial, and with that lead up time they still can’t manage to supply diggers properly.

  21. Muddy
    #2485585, posted on September 1, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    You seem to have more faith in the ordinary moron in the street than I do, Stimpy.

  22. Chris
    #2485586, posted on September 1, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    There will be widespread flooding in most cities due to BGTL tears.

    As Tim Blair put it, it will take a heart of stone not to laugh!

    If.

  23. Muddy
    #2485587, posted on September 1, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    BGTL tears.

    Blue-Green Tiny Lemon tears?
    Who makes those, and are they sugar-free?

  24. True Aussie
    #2485588, posted on September 1, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    So it turns out the man who had the sawn off shotgun that killed his daughter was a muslim.

  25. Chris
    #2485590, posted on September 1, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Sure, if it’s surplus to what is meant to be supplied.

    Talisman Sabre is biennial, and with that lead up time they still can’t manage to supply diggers properly.

    My son has been in for bit, and I have to say the worst evidence of deprivation that I saw was the lunch they served at ADFA on marching in.
    OTOH the repair and refit schedules for motorised equipment caused him a lot of hair-pulling.

  26. calli
    #2485591, posted on September 1, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Great. JC lures us into talking about food. So we talk about food. Then he chips us for talking about food.

    No pav for you sunshine!

  27. Chris
    #2485592, posted on September 1, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    BGTL tears.

    Blue-Green Tiny Lemon tears?

    The lesbians were demoted yesterday.

  28. Tintarella di Luna
    #2485593, posted on September 1, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Princeton professor warns students against ‘groupthink’ and conformism’ – Professor Robert P George a truth-seeker speaks with Tucker Carlson.

  29. calli
    #2485594, posted on September 1, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    So it turns out the man who had the sawn off shotgun that killed his daughter was a muslim.

    It looks like one of his little boys pulled the trigger.

  31. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2485596, posted on September 1, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    I’m responsible for the dessert for Fathers Day lunch

    Big FAIL JC. It’s now Special Persons’ Day. Get yourself in order.

  32. Roger
    #2485599, posted on September 1, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    My son has been in for bit, and I have to say the worst evidence of deprivation that I saw was the lunch they served at ADFA on marching in.

    My son is part-time. They may get the short end of the stick.

  33. JC
    #2485600, posted on September 1, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    calli
    #2485591, posted on September 1, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Great. JC lures us into talking about food. So we talk about food. Then he chips us for talking about food.

    No pav for you sunshine!

    No no. I think it’s really good gals talking about recipes and stuff like that. Don’t misconstrue what i was suggesting.

  34. Delta A
    #2485602, posted on September 1, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    It looks like one of his little boys pulled the trigger.

    Horrendous!

    This tragedy transcends race and culture. But he should not have had that weapon so easily at hand.

  35. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2485604, posted on September 1, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    If Mueller is skulking around these toilets for ammo, it means he’s got zilch on Trump. Nothing.

    Hehe, JC – I said as much to M0nty on the previous page. About 10 rakes later he skedaddled, probably to do kids lunches.

    I was holding fire on the IRS for his next drubbing. They are in deep do do themselves what with Lerner admitting guilt by taking the Fifth twice and a judge this month ordering them to fess up.

    ‘Lay it on the line’: Judge in tea party case orders IRS to disclose employee names, reasons (17 Aug)

    Mueller is the Dems’ own worst enemy, what with buddying up with Schneiderman and the IRS. The IRS is hated by everyone.

  37. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2485606, posted on September 1, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    You seem to have more faith in the ordinary moron in the street than I do, Stimpy.

    Of course I do.

    I AM the ordinary moron in the street.

    😁

  38. JC
    #2485607, posted on September 1, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Hey Dude. We’ll fuck over and persecute your supporters to the point of running them off the web. We’ll run any bullshit against you, while simultaneously running interference against anything written in your support displayed on the web….. We’ll fund any organization that hates you

    Can you please protect the Dreamers though? Please Mr President.

  39. zyconoclast
    #2485610, posted on September 1, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Biographical details
    Christopher Pepin-Neff is a Lecturer in Public Policy in the Department of Government and International Relations. His research interests include theories of the policy process, policy analysis, the role of policy entrepreneurs, and comparative public policy. More specifically, his research looks at policymaking regarding emotional issues such as LGBTQI politics, mass shootings, and the “politics of shark attacks.”

    Research interests
    Comparative public policy and policy analysis
    Public administration and public sector management
    Environmental politics
    Human dimensions of wildlife
    LGBT studies

  40. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2485612, posted on September 1, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    So it turns out the man who had the sawn off shotgun that killed his daughter was a muslim.

    You sound surprised.

    We’ll never see a blanket operation to discover unregistered firearm possession, but I bet if the data were published the mujahideen would be seriously over represented per capita. They are heavily armed, but we don’t know what with.

    It’s a disgraceful situation where the citizenry is lawfully denied practical means of self defence, while the state wilfully aids and abetts violence and the erosion of civil trust.

    Politicians, mandarins and beaks we pay squillions for (in the expectation that we get a first class secure nation state) allowed this to happen.

    They are either recklessly indifferent or traitorous.

  41. areff
    #2485613, posted on September 1, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Hottest winter evah?

    My quarterly electricity bill, mostly for running an electric heater: $920.

    Yep, $920 for a small, one-person house.

    Lord Waffle’s solution? The only solution he could produce would involve lowering him slowly and feet-first into a vat of nitric acid.

  42. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2485615, posted on September 1, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    JC – Also I was going to add that with the Lerner/Tea Party thing it’s clear the IRS are solidly controlled by the Dems. Ben Carson got punitively audited for goodness sake, and he is about as clean a skin there is.

    Remember the Trump tax return fiasco ‘way back in ancient history around the time of the election? Nothing has leaked out of the IRS. Not a single bit of even slightly dirty dirt. You can bet your boots the Dem partisans in the IRS went through everything Trump has filed and there wasn’t anything leakable. Or you’d have read about it in NYT and WaPo long before now. The Dems even faceplanted when an old Trump tax return was published (I forget by who). Clean as a whistle – after that the Dems shut right up about his tax details like they have about Wussia and Nazis.

  43. Roger
    #2485616, posted on September 1, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Christopher Pepin-Neff

    Last time he was on The Dumb he was wearing a puce coloured velvet smoking jacket.

  44. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2485617, posted on September 1, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Blue-Green Tiny Lemon tears?

    Lesbians have been out of control recently and they have lost their first acronym position privilege.
    Bisexuals are rightfully first because they make the effort to accommodate everyone equally, then Gay’s, then Transgender, and Lesbians last.
    Wamens only learn the hard way.
    Everyone knows this.
    Lesbians can move up in acronym position, but let’s be honest, it will be incredibly hard for them.
    They are often very unlikable.

  45. Haidee
    #2485619, posted on September 1, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    “If the SSM issue gets up, and I suspect it will”.
    Oh well, there you go

    “If Hillary wins, and I suspect she will”.
    Heard that a hundred times; from ordinary morons and smart types, as well

  46. Diogenes
    #2485620, posted on September 1, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Here you go:the Australian infantry rifleman’s gear (depending on the conditions of the deployment).

    Changed a bit since the days of jungle green and you can have the best pair of boots twenty dollars will buy.

    Frikken ‘ell. A hydration system. Looxoory.
    When I were a lad we were give two canteens each, occasionally a “bladder” which always leaked and did not fit in the pack or had any attachment for putting on the outside of said pack (when you put a spare battery for the ANPRC 25 in the pack you no room for anything but a pair of socks and a ration pack) ,4 * 25l jerries per section(in those days 10 men) per day (per’aps) , were were called pansies if we wore sunnies and didn’t have a chitty from the medico.

  47. Roger
    #2485621, posted on September 1, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    New Zealanders are being seduced by a “charismatic” Labour leader.

    Interestingly, she is promising a “breather” on high immigration rates while infrastructure spending catches up with demands.

  48. Myrddin Seren
    #2485627, posted on September 1, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    ….it’s clear the IRS are solidly controlled by the Dems.

    And the ‘Justice’ Dept.

    For anyone who hasn’t seen it yet, this is pretty frightening:

    Justice Department Forces Christian Pastor to Testify on Islam Views

    Pastor Steve Harrelson of the Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church in Boston, Virginia, has been served with a wide-ranging subpoena by lawyers for the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division. The subpoena demands his presence to testify under oath in response to questions from Justice Department lawyers about his views on Islam as well as several other issues:

    Harrelson is not a party to any lawsuit or other action brought by the Justice Department. He is a private citizen. The Justice Department subpoena also demands that the pastor bring any papers or documents that he has to his deposition with government lawyers that relate to or mention Islam and turn them over to the government.

    Federal law prohibits discrimination in zoning practices against religions. During the Obama administration, a radical new argument was pressed by DOJ lawyers: that zoning boards can be saddled with any “naked animus or resistance from the community.” In other words, if some people don’t want a mosque in the community, then any zoning decision against the mosque must be because of citizen opposition. It’s the everyone-is-racist if anyone-is-racist theory advanced by academia and others.

    The only thing I can imagine is that if the good pastor or the others subpoenaed have a quote from Robert Spencer or Pamela Geller in an email or a book by Andrew Bostom, both the individual and the zoning board will be prosecuted by the ‘Justice’ Dept for racism or something ?

    The D-rat Feds are quite the Stasi.

  49. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2485629, posted on September 1, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    Lesbians have been out of control recently and they have lost their first acronym position privilege.
    Bisexuals are rightfully first because they make the effort to accommodate everyone equally, then Gay’s, then Transgender, and Lesbians last.
    Wamens only learn the hard way.
    Everyone knows this.
    Lesbians can move up in acronym position, but let’s be honest, it will be incredibly hard for them.
    They are often very unlikable.

    It’s difficult to argue with your proposition, Dr Stimpson.

    I would offer that some lesbians I’ve known were cute, kind and sweet, but the truth is none of them stuck with lickology in the long run.

    Age does weary them and the years condemn.

  51. Chris
    #2485631, posted on September 1, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    I was holding fire on the IRS for his next drubbing. They are in deep do do themselves what with Lerner admitting guilt by taking the Fifth twice and a judge this month ordering them to fess up.

    ‘Lay it on the line’: Judge in tea party case orders IRS to disclose employee names, reasons (17 Aug)

    Mueller is the Dems’ own worst enemy, what with buddying up with Schneiderman and the IRS. The IRS is hated by everyone.

    How about that Wisconsin secret warrant to use the power of the State to smash down Republican organisations?
    war on Republican political activity

  52. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2485632, posted on September 1, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    were were called pansies if we wore sunnies and didn’t have a chitty from the medico.

    Did the cat o nine tails hurt very much?

  53. Beef
    #2485633, posted on September 1, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    The Strategy Bridge

    Bumped into a Military site, Military Cats may be aware. Looks pretty good.

    https://thestrategybridge.org/the-bridge-index

  54. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2485634, posted on September 1, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    For anyone who hasn’t seen it yet, this is pretty frightening:

    It is, but he only has one option: channel Christ and shut the fuck up. Silence is his last defence, come what may.

  55. Marcus Classis
    #2485635, posted on September 1, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    test pattern AKA Scrote

    #2485282, posted on September 1, 2017 at 1:24 pm
    ‘We are today into the seventh day of the Myanmar military’s full blown offensives on the Rohingya population across Northern Arakan. What we have been witnessing since August 25 are widespread arson attacks on Rohingya villages, horrific massacres and summary executions of countless (Rohingya) civilians, massive displacements and unimaginable horrors of atrocity crimes. Below are the reports we have received so far on the fourth day (August 31, 2017).’

    So?

    A bit of rollback of the endless mohammedan war of unprovoked aggression against all their neighbours for the last 1,400 years.

    Go the Buddhists.

