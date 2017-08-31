Thanks for the reminder

An article in today’s Oz was kind enough to include this YouTube video as a reminder:
Every major horror of history was committed in the name of an altruistic motive.
Look at the f$cking head on it.
Jesus Christ.
That was 26th April 2012.
Tits McPeanuthead sure has aged a lot in 5 years and 4 months.
What I worry about is that I seem to feel that I’d rather have that git as PM that that f*wit Turnbull.
OMG I had put that idiocy by little Billy boy somewhere in the deepest darkest forgotten part of my mind and now you bring it out to remind me what bloody awful trouble we are in in Australia. At the next election voters will be supporting either the Libs led by that blatherskite Turnbull or Labor led by the snivelling little arse licker Shorten. Whichever way the vote goes the country is going to be stuffed. Neither of those two are worthy of looking after, or capable of looking after, this nation and its people.
This is my favourite.
Depressingly, you are looking at the Next Prime Minister of Australia courtesy of Lord Waffles and Lady Lucy of Wentworth Turdbull Coalition along with their 54 Back Stabbing Former Liberals now (it seems) Members of “The Black Hand Gang”
Just what we do not need in Australia
Redistribution: Extra MP to be in lower house
Victoria and the ACT will gain a seat in the House of Representatives while South Australia’s presence in the parliament will decline under redistribution changes announced by the Australian Electoral Commission today.
The House of Representatives will gain an extra member, with 151 MPs to sit in the lower house of the parliament from the next election.
The number of Victorian seats will increase to 38, while South Australia will lose a seat and have 10 MPs in the lower house of the next parliament.
The ACT will have three electorates from the next poll.
AEC Commissioner Tom Rogers said the redistributions were based on changes to population growth.
“The figures show the population has increased sufficiently to result in Victoria and the
ACT each increasing their entitlement by one seat. At the same time, the entitlement for
South Australia will decrease by one seat,” Mr Rogers said.
“Redistribution Committees will be appointed and the public will soon be invited to make
suggestions and comments on matters affecting the drawing of federal electoral
boundaries and the naming of electoral divisions.”