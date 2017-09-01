Andrews treads SA’s rocky path of costly power

My piece in the Herald Sun this morning
Premier Dan Andrews is copying South Australia’s energy policy. The Premier aims to lift wind and solar’s share of the state’s electricity supply from its current 8 per cent to 40 per cent.
Wind is unreliable and, in Australia costs three times as much as coal; solar is even more expensive.
Wind and solar facilities receive a subsidy whenever they run. This has forced unsubsidised coal power stations to close causing prices to double and reliability to deteriorate.
Few expected this catastrophe. The nation’s abundant low cost energy resources should, of themselves, been an antidote to political idiocy.
In the decade prior to the year 2000, throughout Australia electricity supply was commercialised and partially privatised and became just about the cheapest in the world.
The first two decades of the twenty first century saw a transformation – Australia’s electricity supply become among the world’s most expensive.
The 1990-2000 reform era’s lower electricity prices stemmed from a massive shedding of surplus labour. In Victoria, modernisation beginning with the ALP Kirner Government, slashed the numbers employed in generation to under one sixth of those in 1990. At the same time operational improvements increased plant availability from around 70 per cent to over 90 per cent.
Other sectors of the industry and other states also showed impressive productivity improvements.
In those days getting more output using fewer workers was recognised as providing economic benefits.
Nowadays, bereft of any economic expertise, Mr Andrews favours creating more jobs to produce less output.
In fact, jobs created in constructing and maintaining high cost renewables are more than offset by the lost jobs from the resulting higher taxes and energy costs that drag down overall living standards.
The seeds to the deterioration of the Australian electricity industry – especially the renewable program – were being planted even as it achieved leadership in global efficiency. But in the 1990s energy ministers’ predispositions towards imposing harmful costs onto the industry were tempered by core advisers who, as energy experts, were able to demonstrate the damage this would cause. Gradually those experts were replaced by environmentalists who fed interventionary measures to receptive politicians.
Compounding the problem, Premiers and Prime Ministers became more actively involved. Nowhere is this more evident than in the Commonwealth where Energy Minister Frydenberg is supervised by a Cabinet Committee chaired by the Prime Minister. Mr Turnbull is himself a green advocate who, on assuming office, appointed Martin Parkinson, former head of the ALP’s Climate Change Department, as his Departmental head.
Like Premier Andrews, Mr Turnbull’s solution to the power price crisis is to double down on the subsidised renewable energy programs that created the tragedy. He is promoting more wind and similarly costly measures including the Snowy Hydro $2.2 billion pump storage, a measure that itself uses up 20 per cent of the Snowy’s potential output. Mr Turnbull shares the Dan Andrews view that bad investments actually create jobs!
This week the PM again met with major energy retailers to jawbone them into reducing their prices.
But the high prices are created by wind subsidy policies and can only be lowered by abandoning the renewable program. Yet the PM says there are “no plans” for coal, the lowest cost technology.
Unless he swallows his ideological antipathy to commercially generated electricity the energy crisis will intensify.
The windmills going up in the west of Victoria will depend on the exact same wind conditions that control south Australian wind power.
Only a few hours later in arriving.
Interconnectors no use there.
South Australia with more people and six hours behind in running out of wind.
Deindustrialising yarragrad and progressing to a centrally planned big State services economy is the will of Stalin, and here it comes.
Q. How many solar panels must Queensland install before Queensland prevents a “hottest winter evah!” Global Warming” event?
Sept.1, 2017, Queensland weather: Hottest winter on record, Bureau of Meteorology says
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-09-01/queensland-has-hottest-winter-on-record-bom-says/8862422
April 12, 2017: Queensland is leading the way in solar power and battery storage …
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-04-12/qld-leading-nation-in-household-solar-power-and-battery-storage/8440396
A. It doesn’t matter, they have nothing to do with each other.
No one should expect any more from Andrews other than the left wing Labor version of what is politically correct. Common sense does not get a look in nor does economic sense. Andrews is going down the same track that was trodden by John Cain Jnr. and Joan Kirner. That path is littered with Labor Party dogma, hand wringing and idiotic hair shirt economics. The longer Labor stays in power the worse things will get in Victoria. Of course on the other side of the coin no one should allow themselves to believe that the Matthew Guy led rabble will be capable enough, or brave enough, if elected to reverse the mess they inherit. Victoria urgently needs a decent centre right political party but there is no sign that such a group is about to form. What a pity.
After his stint in Treasury and PM&C, Parkinson has probably destroyed as much of Australia’s GDP as The Parrot.
Australia has Parkinson’s Disease.
A Multi-Function Polyp?
ABC reports on the weather: numbskulls
We “endured”
our hottest winter. No, we didn’t. We enjoyed a regular-type winter.
They are just applying the left’s response to any of their multiple failures – it didn’t work because we didn’t try hard enough. When 40% is not successful 100% will be the next target.
Thanks Alan. A concise explanation of the mess misguided pollies have created.
The sovereign risk for foreign capital to enter our so-called energy market must be daunting.
Thanks again Alan,
“Unless he swallows his ideological antipathy to commercially generated electricity the energy crisis will intensify.”
I fear the energy crisis will intensify. By now it is as they say, “locked in”. The ship will take some time to turn around but no one at the wheel has woken up yet to see that it will run aground.
Keep up the good work.
John C – yes, you are right about the wind in SA and Vic (at least at the moment) – see:
https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/wind/surface/level/overlay=temp/orthographic=140.76,-32.04,2704/loc=125.079,-28.680
An interesting site to play with – you can click on a location and see the map coordinates, the wind speed and direction, and temperature, and change these parameters by clicking on the larger grey box and selecting from a range. BTW, most of Antarctica is a bit chilly – minus 40-60 C.
I also saw an interesting graph of the EU’s wind energy (at Notrickszone I think), which clearly showed that the output of almost all their turbines go up and down together – i.e. the much-vaunted line that ‘the wind is always blowing somewhere’ is a fallacy (if not a fib).