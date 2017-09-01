Can anyone understand what Yanis is talking about

Yanis Varoufakis is the former Finance Minister of Greece.

No. He did not get them into their current economic hole, but he did not help really. He is also a self admitted Marxist. He also taught in Australia:

Following Margaret Thatcher‘s third election victory in 1987, Varoufakis left the UK and moved to Australia, where he taught at the University of Sydney until 2000.

The University of Sydney. How could that be?

Irrespective, writing in Project Syndicate. Varoufakis advocates for something called Fiscal Money arguing that governments establish:

a parallel payments system based on fiscal money or, more precisely, money backed by future taxes.

apart from the standard lure of even more government taxing and spending, can anyone explain what Varoufakis is taking about?

