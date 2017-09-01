How do you solve a problem like Korea

We live in dangerous times with the North Korean leadership’s belligerent actions, including most recently by firing missiles over Japan.

Many foreign policy experts have noted the influence China has and can exert over North Korea because of their special relationship:

China is North Korea’s most important ally, biggest trading partner, and main source of food and energy. It has helped sustain Kim Jong-un’s regime, and has historically opposed harsh international sanctions on North Korea in the hope of avoiding regime collapse and a refugee influx across their 870-mile border.

In as much as China has a special ability to influence North Korean policy, it may be possible that Australia has a special ability to influence Chinese policy as it relates to North Korea. Specifically, there is a member of the Australian Senate who has special relations in China.

Drum roll please. Senator the Hon. Sam Dastyari can you please help?

Is it possible that another notable Australian, with special access to the United Nations can help Senator Dastyari to resolve this problem. This other notable Australian also speaks fluent Chinese also apparently. Joint Nobel Peace Prizes are on offer.

