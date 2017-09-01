Media, Power, Coal and Renewable Watch

The media watchdog. The cost, supply and use of power across the states. Check out the Coal Tracker and wonder what we know that all the people building coal-fired power stations don’t know. Check the columns for Units Planned and Under Construction. China 583, India 217, Indonesia 145, Turkey 71, Vietnam 84, Japan 43, Australia 0. To a total exceeding 1500. What was that about China going to wind and solar?

Jo Nova on Australia going for broke on renewables.