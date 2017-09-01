Section Double Death of the Australian Constitution

In Chinese language (Mandarin and Cantonese apparently), the number ‘4’ is the same word as ‘death’. So much so that the number 4 is considered bad luck and that:
some buildings in East Asia omit floors and room numbers containing 4, similar to the Western practice of some buildings not having a 13th floor.
Some Chinese refer to the number ’44’ as double death because it is doubly bad luck. In Korean, the number ’44’ sounds like ‘died and deceased’.
It is thus rather ironic that the section of the Australian Constitution that is causing great angst for our political elite is Section 44 or perhaps as should better be known, Section Double Death.
Now Spartacus is para-physically unable to be a lawyer because he can see his reflection in a mirror. But as the simple slave that he is, when he reads the Australian Constitution, he reads it as plaintext; and Section 44 of the Australian Constitution says:
44. Any person who –
(i.) Is under any acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power, or is a subject or a citizen or entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or citizen of a foreign power: or
(ii.) Is attainted of treason, or has been convicted and is under sentence, or subject to be sentenced, for any offence punishable under the law of the Commonwealth or of a State by imprisonment for one year or longer: or
(iii.) Is an undischarged bankrupt or insolvent: or
(iv.) Holds any office of profit under the Crown, or any pension payable during the pleasure of the Crown out of any of the revenues of the Commonwealth: or
(v.) Has any direct or indirect pecuniary interest in any agreement with the Public Service of the Commonwealth otherwise than as a member and in common with the other members of an incorporated company consisting of more than twenty-five persons:
shall be incapable of being chosen or of sitting as a senator or a member of the House of Representatives.
For any lawyers out there, can they please explain the basis of the arguments presented by 7 applicants to the High Court that they are not in breach of Section 44(i.). Particularly, as being a citizen of a foreign power seems a pretty clearly defined and binary condition. You either are or are not a citizen of a foreign power. How can there be something in between?
Are these applicants asking the High Court to make up law? You know, the High Court which is made up of 7 un-elected Justices who:
cannot be removed except by the Governor-General in Council on an address from both Houses of Parliament in the same session, praying for such removal on the grounds of proved misbehaviour or incapacity.
Much like the Implied Freedom of Political Communication that was apparently found by an earlier High Court, are these applicants asking the High Court to find an Implied Freedom to Selectively Apply The Constitution?
The final determination of the High Court will be interesting to see, but if this is about the Government and the 7 applicants trying to play chicken with the High Court, I hope the applicants loose. ISHO (In Spartacus’ Humble Opinion), it would be better for a government to fall than for the Constitution to be corrupted.
It all depends on “what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is!”
Agreed. It would be a terrible precedent. Just because they don’t like it doesn’t mean they can ignore it.
I am still waiting for the Wong chap to give proof of his renouncing Malaysian citizenship.
Oh wait a minute. Labor checks each candidate. Sure.
I’m with those who look forward to a total collapse of the political class. We no longer have the rule of law – instead it’s arbitrary rule by men, women, and assorted other made-up genders. Just the other night I heard the head of the EPA in NSW telling us they don’t enforce certain laws, and many parliamentarians seem to think they are exempt as well. Meanwhile those without the right connections get hounded by their local councils or state governments over the most trivial and nit-picking issues, because law. No exemptions for you my lad.
We need a new constitution. One that sets out to protect citizens and their property from the excesses of government, not one like we have now that is more about how the political class divvy up the power to plunder the rest of us amongst themselves.
An update on the ALP’s “rigorous vetting procedure”:
The Government’s argument appears to be citizenship is a ‘vibe thing’; you have to feel it to have the foreign citizenship in the constitutional sense.
Interestingly, in the High Court case of Webster, old Garfield Barwick found that the ‘direct and pecuniary interest’ paragraph of section 44 was effectively a ‘vibe’ thing – effectively a government contract had to provide a meaningful and continuous supply of work (and dough) to be a relevant pecuniary interest.
However, this was the very approach thrown out by the Day High Court, finding that the phrase had to be construed strictly because it was an anti-corruption provision.
What I find interesting is the Sykes v.Cleary case (heard by the Mason High Court, which was far more adventurous than the current Court) read in the requirement of ‘taking reasonable steps’ to renounce in 44(i), drawn from international principals.
Will they again literally interpret the text, on the ground that s.44 is designed to provide strict eligibility criteria for election – in this case, to restrict parliamentary eligibility to ridgy didge true blue Aussies, or fold to save a parliamentary bloodbath?
Sparty,
this can be a real minefield. You ask how can you not know. Seriously – the AEC needs an AhnenerbeAmt to work up a full genioligy
On the basis of some information I gave my brother about dad actually legally being a f’ing Romanian instead of Hungarian, which every piece of paper we have says , and which a general enquiries to the Embassy here (me) & Singapore(him) confirmed, he has hired a lawyer from near dads village to search for the parish records for birth records,
The paperwork his lawyer uncovered stated that our paternal grandmother was born in Riga before 1900, not Koenigsberg as family lore had it, and had a reference to them being married in Russia (which we already knew, but now we have a place name).
As best as we can tell from internet searches we are Lithuanian and Russian as well as Romanian and Iranian on the basis of our GRANDPARENTS place of birth.
There seem to be citizenship requirements in the Constitution regarding High Court Judges. So we could have a situation where a judge with dual citizenship gets to decide on the eligibility of a Member of the House or a Senator to be a member or Senator due to his being or having been a dual citizen. What fun.
Opps – Should have said ‘There seem to be NO citizenship requirements… ‘.
