Free TV Australia think we’re stupid

Free TV Australia are denying that they have banned the advert for being “political”. Rather their story is this:

“The advertiser was requested, but declined, to add an identification tag to the commercial to comply with Schedule 2 of the Broadcasting Services Act,” the organisation said in a statement on Saturday. “The Broadcasting Services Act requires broadcasters to ensure that commercials that contain ‘political matter’ identify the body responsible for the commercial, including the speakers in the commercial.”

Now I understand that Father’s Day is very politically incorrect – the overwhelming majority of fathers are male and as far as I can see very little, if not actually nothing, has been done to address that gender imbalance.

The argument Free TV Australia is making is this – we’re not saying the advert is political, but we’re asking you to self-declare it to be political.