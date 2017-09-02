Open Forum: September 2, 2017

  4. memoryvault
    #2485848, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:12 am

    And the Lord said “Come Forth”, but I came fifth and was disqualified.

  5. Harlequin Decline
    #2485850, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:14 am

    In the top 10.

  6. srr
    #2485852, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Report: FBI Labeled Antifa Domestic Terrorism Long Before Ryan, Rubio, Romney Declared ‘No Sides’

    GOP members who gave moral cover to violent “antifa” rioters and terrorists
    to virtue signal against President Trump.
    http://media.breitbart.com/media/2017/09/gop-antifa-640×480.jpg
    L to R: Paul Ryan, Marco Rubio, Mitt Romney.

    Politico reports that the Obama Administration “formally classified” Antifa’s activities as “domestic terrorist violence” as early as April 2016.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/09/01/report-fbi-labeled-antifa-domestic-terrorism-way-ryan-rubio-romney-declared-no-sides/

  7. Harlequin Decline
    #2485854, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:20 am

    From the old Fred a great version of the Elvis hit Devil in Disguise.

  8. John Constantine
    #2485856, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Smokes go up in tax.

    70 cents per durry is mentioned in the headline as the current tax.

    Til it goes up again.

    Why not a smokers party in the Senate ?.

  9. srr
    #2485857, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:29 am

    James O’Keefe Retweeted
    Project Veritas‏ @Project_Veritas Aug 30

    Do you work in the MSM?
    Wanna rat out your boss?
    Send your encrypted and secure tips anonymously to [email protected]

  10. srr
    #2485858, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:30 am

    James O’Keefe‏ @JamesOKeefeIII Aug 29

    On the inside?
    Don’t like what’s happening in Silicon Valley?
    Send an encrypted tip to [email protected].

  11. memoryvault
    #2485860, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:31 am

    70 cents per durry is mentioned in the headline as the current tax.

    And the rest.
    A pack of B&H Classics now costs 31.00 for 25.
    That is $1.24 per smoke.

  12. Zyconoclast
    #2485863, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Fashionably late.

    Makes grand enterence.

  13. Zyconoclast
    #2485864, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Why not a smokers party in the Senate ?.

    You’ve already got one. It’s called the Greens. They want to legalise smoking dope, crack just about anything except tobacco.

  14. classical_hero
    #2485866, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Obviously the Pope doesn’t understand Romans 8:28, since the whole creation is in pain awaiting redemption.

  15. Zyconoclast
    #2485867, posted on September 2, 2017 at 1:05 am

    Romans 8:28King James Version (KJV)

    28 And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.

  16. srr
    #2485868, posted on September 2, 2017 at 1:11 am

    O.K., so forget the monstrously evil cat pets invented for us to vent at; that’s their purpose and they change no one’s mind on any side, let alone enlighten.

    The problem is the other lying liars who keep going full CNN, DNC, in their constant re-telling of the same absolute bullshit, as if their bald faced lies are true and everyone knows it.

    It does no good to leave their targets to be the only ones to call out their bullshit, because what that does is puts everyone else in the, ‘I believe and trust CNN because they always say the same things (no matter the commonly known ‘facts’), cos I ain’t common!‘, camp. At best, not preventing the herding into chambers of mass murder.

    Sadly, the ‘unpersoned’ are the exception to that rule, because when they speak for anyone in these blogosphere concentration camps, all the ‘approved’ persons hear is another name to add to the ‘unpersoned’ list.

  17. classical_hero
    #2485870, posted on September 2, 2017 at 1:17 am

    Romans 8:23. The 3 looked liked an 8.

  18. Baldrick
    #2485871, posted on September 2, 2017 at 1:18 am

    Oh look, TheirABC find somebody to call Fatty Trump ‘crackers’-

    ABC News @abcnews
    “Even the Saudis realise that the President is crackers” @Independent Robert Fisk &his assessment of Mr Trump

    Pity Fisk has been caught out selling fake news before.

  19. srr
    #2485872, posted on September 2, 2017 at 1:21 am

    29 And everyone who has left houses or brothers or sisters or father or mother or wife or children or fields for the sake of My name will receive a hundredfold and will inherit eternal life.
    30 But many who are first will be last, and the last will be first.…

