Liberty Quote
Here’s the real dirty secret of Keynesian policies: They are sure to have a negative effect in the fullness of time.— Kevin Hassett
-
Recent Comments
- srr on Open Forum: September 2, 2017
- Baldrick on Open Forum: September 2, 2017
- classical_hero on Open Forum: September 2, 2017
- srr on Open Forum: September 2, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum: September 2, 2017
- classical_hero on Open Forum: September 2, 2017
- RobK on Andrews treads SA’s rocky path of costly power
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum: September 2, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum: September 2, 2017
- John Constantine on Let’s check those dates
- memoryvault on Open Forum: September 2, 2017
- srr on Open Forum: September 2, 2017
- srr on Open Forum: September 2, 2017
- John Constantine on Open Forum: September 2, 2017
- Harlequin Decline on Open Forum: September 2, 2017
- srr on Open Forum: September 2, 2017
- srr on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- Harlequin Decline on Open Forum: September 2, 2017
- Lysander on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- memoryvault on Open Forum: September 2, 2017
- Motelier on Open Forum: September 2, 2017
- Mark A on Open Forum: September 2, 2017
- Baldrick on Open Forum: September 2, 2017
- Lysander on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- Drbeaugan on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- Rabz on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- Harlequin Decline on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- max on How do you solve a problem like Korea
- max on How do you solve a problem like Korea
- memoryvault on Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Open Forum: September 2, 2017
- Let’s check those dates
- Jacindamania
- Media, Power, Coal and Renewable Watch
- How do you solve a problem like Korea
- Jim Allan: Speaking note on s44
- Andrews treads SA’s rocky path of costly power
- Section Double Death of the Australian Constitution
- Can anyone understand what Yanis is talking about
- Thanks for the reminder
- Richard N. Lorenc – Twelve Economic Concepts Everyone Should Know
- Peter O’Brien: Paul Kelly on Reconciliation
- Wednesday Forum: August 30, 2017
- Competition for the Worst Treasurer in Recent Australian History
- Roundup August 30
- The pub test
- Ghosts of the GFC haunting our fragile economies
- Turnbull’s Energy Economics
- This should be absolutely illegal
- John Adams – Australia: trapped by cheap credit
- Black Economy – Judith Sloan in the Oz
- Here is a question
- Name Check In Australia
- Democracy in Australia
- “Antifa” is defined as psychotic nutter
- Q&A Forum: August 28, 2017
- Public Sector Management – NT Style
- Monday Forum: August 28, 2017
- Scientific American Sokalized
- You better put some ice on that
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: September 2, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Welcome to Fred
second
3rd
And the Lord said “Come Forth”, but I came fifth and was disqualified.
In the top 10.
Report: FBI Labeled Antifa Domestic Terrorism Long Before Ryan, Rubio, Romney Declared ‘No Sides’
GOP members who gave moral cover to violent “antifa” rioters and terrorists
to virtue signal against President Trump.
http://media.breitbart.com/media/2017/09/gop-antifa-640×480.jpg
L to R: Paul Ryan, Marco Rubio, Mitt Romney.
Politico reports that the Obama Administration “formally classified” Antifa’s activities as “domestic terrorist violence” as early as April 2016.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/09/01/report-fbi-labeled-antifa-domestic-terrorism-way-ryan-rubio-romney-declared-no-sides/
From the old Fred a great version of the Elvis hit Devil in Disguise.
Smokes go up in tax.
70 cents per durry is mentioned in the headline as the current tax.
Til it goes up again.
Why not a smokers party in the Senate ?.
James O’Keefe Retweeted
Project Veritas @Project_Veritas Aug 30
Do you work in the MSM?
Wanna rat out your boss?
Send your encrypted and secure tips anonymously to [email protected]
James O’Keefe @JamesOKeefeIII Aug 29
On the inside?
Don’t like what’s happening in Silicon Valley?
Send an encrypted tip to [email protected].
And the rest.
A pack of B&H Classics now costs 31.00 for 25.
That is $1.24 per smoke.
Fashionably late.
Makes grand enterence.
Why not a smokers party in the Senate ?.
You’ve already got one. It’s called the Greens. They want to legalise smoking dope, crack just about anything except tobacco.
Obviously the Pope doesn’t understand Romans 8:28, since the whole creation is in pain awaiting redemption.
Romans 8:28King James Version (KJV)
28 And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.
O.K., so forget the monstrously evil cat pets invented for us to vent at; that’s their purpose and they change no one’s mind on any side, let alone enlighten.
The problem is the other lying liars who keep going full CNN, DNC, in their constant re-telling of the same absolute bullshit, as if their bald faced lies are true and everyone knows it.
It does no good to leave their targets to be the only ones to call out their bullshit, because what that does is puts everyone else in the, ‘I believe and trust CNN because they always say the same things (no matter the commonly known ‘facts’), cos I ain’t common!‘, camp. At best, not preventing the herding into chambers of mass murder.
Sadly, the ‘unpersoned’ are the exception to that rule, because when they speak for anyone in these blogosphere concentration camps, all the ‘approved’ persons hear is another name to add to the ‘unpersoned’ list.
Romans 8:23. The 3 looked liked an 8.
Oh look, TheirABC find somebody to call Fatty Trump ‘crackers’-
Pity Fisk has been caught out selling fake news before.
29 And everyone who has left houses or brothers or sisters or father or mother or wife or children or fields for the sake of My name will receive a hundredfold and will inherit eternal life.
30 But many who are first will be last, and the last will be first.…