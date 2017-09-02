Open Forum: September 2, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, September 2, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
299 Responses to Open Forum: September 2, 2017

  1. alexnoaholdmate
    #2486190, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    McGooglery fail.

    Heh. Give him one of Munster’s rakes.

  2. JC
    #2486191, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    C.L.
    #2486177, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Frank Walker from National Tiles is a Melbourne thing, yes?

    He makes listening to the car radio in Melbourne a living hell. It’s like his disgusting ad is on after EVERY song! FFS. The worst radio troll ever.

  3. Boambee John
    #2486192, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    Delta A at 0958

    I must add, the stalker has a darn good memory. (Who was it who kept bragging about his extraordinary memory? But I guess that’s just coincidence.)

    I suspect that the stalker keeps files. Creepy.

  4. John64
    #2486193, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Att-General Brandis says Govt has cleared my S44 legitimacy. Won’t refer to High Court. Opposition Leader Penny Wong agrees. Huge relief.

    Hardly a relief one would have thought. The so-called Human Headline is now going to have to come up with another hare-brained scheme to keep himself as the centre of attention.

  5. JC
    #2486194, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Not that Frank Walker Stackja. Find an example of his ads as I’m not linking to it.

  6. Robert Mc
    #2486196, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    Glittery Clittery: A ConSENSUAL Party.

    Just you and the mirror.

  7. stackja
    #2486197, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    C.L.
    #2486188, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:22 pm
    Costello should come back. I’d support his return.

    Costello seemed to lack ‘ticker’ and left LNP, who only started to fight with TA. Yes, TA did not achieve all he could. MT has achieved what? What areCostello’s views on SSM?

  8. JC
    #2486198, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    It would not be beyond the realm of possibility that Costello does a Campbell Newman and takes over the party from the outside. It’s been done before and not being in parliament didn’t appear to be an impediment for Newman.

    I reckon Costello could win the next election.

  9. alexnoaholdmate
    #2486199, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    What areCostello’s views on SSM?

    If Costello is smart – and he is – and is seeking a return to politics, his view on same sex marriage should be not to have a view until the plebiscite is over.

  10. The Beer Whisperer
    #2486200, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Those Dads4 Kids affect the lesbian “parents” the most, I think, at this time, since there is no Dad for the child to know or be aware of their biological status etc, only a woman pretending to be a dad who is in no way related to the child.

    They will be very relieved in the gay lobby that

    So much for the “we’re not hurting anyone” falsity. A tiny minority has enforced its will over the majority, and offended dads everywhere.

  11. alexnoaholdmate
    #2486201, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    I reckon Costello could win the next election.

    In fact, there may be no one else who can now.

  12. Delta A
    #2486202, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    I have just watched the Dads4Kids ad over at Bolta’s.

    It’s just beautiful.

  13. C.L.
    #2486204, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Oh OK. He was a judge?
    I thought Frank Walker was a tile salesman or something.

  14. C.L.
    #2486205, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    I’m not sure I buy that ‘ticker’ argument against Costello, Stack.
    Howard should have made way; the stupid old bugger.
    When you look at all the knifing that has plagued politics in Canberra over the past decade, Costello’s unwillingness to do that looks pretty classy and wise in hindsight.

  15. Top Ender
    #2486209, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Thanks Baldrick. My cat is voting no too.

  16. egg_
    #2486210, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Just you and the mirror.

    With a McSock puppet.

  17. C.L.
    #2486211, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Winx racing at 3:50 for all those interested.

  18. C.L.
    #2486212, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    It is lovely, Delta. All of their ads are fantastic.
    They show fathers as protectors, strong, tender and present.
    I note the latest one features the lyric, “your Mummy and Daddy are the perfect team.”
    Then axed. Mmm.

  19. Neil
    #2486213, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Howard should have made way; the stupid old bugger.

    Would it have made any difference? Perhaps. But in 2007 Australia wanted Rudd. Shows how stupid Australians are.

  20. stackja
    #2486214, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    C.L.
    #2486205, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:37 pm
    I’m not sure I buy that ‘ticker’ argument against Costello, Stack.
    Howard should have made way; the stupid old bugger.
    When you look at all the knifing that has plagued politics in Canberra over the past decade, Costello’s unwillingness to do that looks pretty classy and wise in hindsight.

    Why did Costello quit?

  21. Baldrick
    #2486215, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    Melbourne Writers Festival want to Destroy White Supremacy, just as soon as they finish getting their hands on more white supremacists tax dollars.

  22. John64
    #2486216, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Would it have made any difference? Perhaps. But in 2007 Australia wanted Rudd. Shows how stupid Australians are.

    Costello jumped ship about 4 months before Rudd imploded after the Copenhagen debacle. I bet he regrets that. He would have won the 2010 election comfortably up against The Lying Slapper.

  23. alexnoaholdmate
    #2486217, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Would it have made any difference? Perhaps. But in 2007 Australia wanted Rudd. Shows how stupid Australians are.

    Would it have made any difference in 2007, after Rudd had replaced Beazley and begun his run to power? No.

    Would it have made a difference in 2006, before Rudd took over and with at least a year for Costello to put his stamp on the government as PM, a younger and fitter team around him than the old Howard warriors?

    Very possibly. Rudd’s entire argument that the Liberal government was tired and old and that Howard’s time had come might have been negated.

    Costello – who can be very self-serving – once wrote that he and Howard discussed the change of power in 2005. Costello told Howard that it was the perfect time for him to step down, the victor of the 2004 Latham election, to give Costello time to brand the government as his own for the next election.

    “Relax”, Howard replied. “You can beat Beazley with your eyes closed.”

    “Yes,” Costello said, “but what if it isn’t Beazley?”

  24. stackja
    #2486218, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    C.L.
    #2486211, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:43 pm
    Winx racing at 3:50 for all those interested.

    Yes!

  25. Robert Mc
    #2486220, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    in 2007 Australia wanted Rudd

    Not really. They just didn’t want Howard any more.

  26. Robert Mc
    #2486223, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Winx racing at 3:50 for all those interested.

    In blinkers today to hopefully avoid another bad start.

  27. egg_
    #2486224, posted on September 2, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Destroy White Supremacy,

    Quell surprise – Ta Dumb regular, Queer Chinese bigot, Benjamin Law joins the magic person-of-colour.

  28. JC
    #2486225, posted on September 2, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    That’s interesting. I’m swiveling around thinking about replacing the old wagon. Clarkson reckons this is the best car in the world and it’s what I had in mind.

    http://www.theaustralian.com.au/life/columnists/jeremy-clarkson/bmw-530d-xdrive-touring-as-good-as-it-gets/news-story/a8d2bb873ced829117d2a0f45a3551bd

  29. Diogenes
    #2486226, posted on September 2, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    “Told you 158 times I can’t stand little notes on my pillow. ‘We’re all out of cornflakes. F.U.’ Took me three hours to figure out F.U. was Felix Unger…”

    This line was censored when it was done as a school play in the 70s. The Principal insisted it was changed to Felix instead of FU

  30. C.L.
    #2486228, posted on September 2, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    In blinkers today to hopefully avoid another bad start.

    Not blinkers; earmuffs.

  31. Neil
    #2486229, posted on September 2, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Rudd’s entire argument that the Liberal government was tired and old and that Howard’s time had come might have been negated.

    Lots of ifs buts and maybes in your comment. Lets just say Howard gave way to Costello in 2006 but Rudd still won the 2007 election. You would then say Howard should never have have handed the leadership to Costello.

    There is only one people to blame for the disastrous state of our budget. The Australian people. Anybody with a brain knew what Labor would do to the budget and our borders. And 53% want them back.

  32. Delta A
    #2486231, posted on September 2, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    And 53% want them back.

    More precisely, 53% do not want the Liberals back.

  33. stackja
    #2486233, posted on September 2, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    C.L.
    #2486228, posted on September 2, 2017 at 1:04 pm
    In blinkers today to hopefully avoid another bad start.

    Not blinkers; earmuffs.

    Earmuffs to cut down on the all the barrier gossiping?

  34. Haidee
    #2486234, posted on September 2, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    We don’t have Cardinal Pell to speak out now; his vicious, powerful enemies have seen to that.
    But it’s not over till it’s over
    This plebiscite is winnable
    .

    Costello – a shallow man.
    But compared with the current lot, a champion
    .

    Serious ruminations from: alexnoa.etc (somewhere around midday)
    You flatter me, Mr Bogart; you’ve decided I must be srr. It all makes sense, does it? You dill.
    You’ve got an elderlything for Delta A? Well, to borrow your logic, you’ve got to be the Best Man.
    It shocks me that Delta A ran off with the best man;
    lucky escape for the groom (there’s a bitchy Queensland miaow 4u)

    Please don’t bring C.L. into your speculations, alexno.etc
    I’m just a handmaiden
    but I’d sooner be a muse

  35. Neil
    #2486235, posted on September 2, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    More precisely, 53% do not want the Liberals back.

    You are giving too much respect to the Australian people. They voted against Howard in 2007 when unemployment was at 4.3% and falling, govt debt was ZERO and we had a booming economy

  36. Roger
    #2486236, posted on September 2, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    More precisely, 53% do not want the Liberals back.

    Yes; oppositions rarely win elections, rather governments lose them.

    And remember back in ’07 Rudd promised fiscal rectitude to counter the common perception about Labor that may have made swinging voters inclined to stick with Howard..

    Not many saw the GFC coming and electors didn’t want the nation’s finances back in the red, but that’s what they got in spades thanks to poor advice from treasury and Labor’s instinct to spend its way out of trouble.

    Now, however, with demographic changes due to natural and policy causes, economic literacy is in a much worse state.

  37. Chris
    #2486237, posted on September 2, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Scroll on by; just scroll on by;
    The irritation keeps
    me on my feet
    to scroll on by-y-y

  38. alexnoaholdmate
    #2486238, posted on September 2, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    Lots of ifs buts and maybes in your comment.

    Yup. Which is why I preceded it with a “very possibly” and not a “definitely.”

  39. alexnoaholdmate
    #2486240, posted on September 2, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    Serious ruminations from: alexnoa.etc (somewhere around midday)
    You flatter me, Mr Bogart; you’ve decided I must be srr. It all makes sense, does it? You dill.
    You’ve got an elderlything for Delta A? Well, to borrow your logic, you’ve got to be the Best Man.
    It shocks me that Delta A ran off with the best man;
    lucky escape for the groom (there’s a bitchy Queensland miaow 4u)

    Please don’t bring C.L. into your speculations, alexno.etc
    I’m just a handmaiden
    but I’d sooner be a muse

    These are the vomitous rantings of a diseased mind.

    Does mother know you’re out here flirting with Delta, Grigs?

    Would she be pleased?

  40. feelthebern
    #2486241, posted on September 2, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    JC, get yourself a 21st century car & get an Audi.
    Beemers aint what they used to be.

  41. alexnoaholdmate
    #2486242, posted on September 2, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    And remember back in ’07 Rudd promised fiscal rectitude to counter the common perception about Labor that may have made swinging voters inclined to stick with Howard..

    Rudd fooled everybody by pretending to be a nicer and cuddlier John Howard.

    Once they caught on that he was just another tax-and-spend Labor apparatchik, his poll numbers dropped quicker than Grigs dropping the lotion down the well.

  42. Muddy
    #2486243, posted on September 2, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    but most importantly
    no wishywashy cave-ins: “suspect we’ll lose this”

    Your analysis, or what passes for it, is pissweak, Haidee. An observation that a large percentage of those I interact with through work are only exposed to one side of the socio-cultural narrative, and would therefore be likely to vote ‘Yes’ in the SSM postal vote, and the same in any indigenous constitutional recognition plebiscite, or who parroted media-inspired delusional anti-Trump rhetoric prior to the last U.S. presidential election, is neither ‘wishy-washy’ nor a ‘cave-in.’ It is merely an expression of my growing cynicism with the state of our world.

    Have you contributed to The Catictionary? If not, why not? This is one of my attempts to change what I see. There are others, however I am not prepared to expand upon them here as they either take place under a pseudonym, or my real name.

  43. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2486244, posted on September 2, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    I love insane shit that people get up to.

    Yeah but hang on.
    Isn’t Dot Frank Walker?
    What does all of this mean?
    Libertarian Lawyers Gone Wild?

  44. alexnoaholdmate
    #2486246, posted on September 2, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    An observation that a large percentage of those I interact with through work are only exposed to one side of the socio-cultural narrative, and would therefore be likely to vote ‘Yes’ in the SSM postal vote, and the same in any indigenous constitutional recognition plebiscite, or who parroted media-inspired delusional anti-Trump rhetoric prior to the last U.S. presidential election, is neither ‘wishy-washy’ nor a ‘cave-in.’ It is merely an expression of my growing cynicism with the state of our world.

    Could be reverse Pauline Kael-ism.

    I suspect you’re probably right, though.

  45. Roger
    #2486247, posted on September 2, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    Rudd fooled everybody by pretending to be a nicer and cuddlier John Howard.

    The public isn’t used to identifying sociopaths.

  46. alexnoaholdmate
    #2486248, posted on September 2, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    Libertarian Lawyers Gone Wild?

    Dotty Does Walras.

  48. Muddy
    #2486250, posted on September 2, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    Bollocks. I don’t often fall for that. I must be slipping.

  49. Mike of Marion
    #2486251, posted on September 2, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Why BMW’s are dear!!

