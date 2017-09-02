Liberty Quote
[Wayne] Swan is a hard worker and spends a lot of time poring over briefs— Judith Sloan
Open Forum: September 2, 2017
McGooglery fail.
Heh. Give him one of Munster’s rakes.
He makes listening to the car radio in Melbourne a living hell. It’s like his disgusting ad is on after EVERY song! FFS. The worst radio troll ever.
Delta A at 0958
I must add, the stalker has a darn good memory. (Who was it who kept bragging about his extraordinary memory? But I guess that’s just coincidence.)
I suspect that the stalker keeps files. Creepy.
Hardly a relief one would have thought. The so-called Human Headline is now going to have to come up with another hare-brained scheme to keep himself as the centre of attention.
Not that Frank Walker Stackja. Find an example of his ads as I’m not linking to it.
Just you and the mirror.
Costello seemed to lack ‘ticker’ and left LNP, who only started to fight with TA. Yes, TA did not achieve all he could. MT has achieved what? What areCostello’s views on SSM?
It would not be beyond the realm of possibility that Costello does a Campbell Newman and takes over the party from the outside. It’s been done before and not being in parliament didn’t appear to be an impediment for Newman.
I reckon Costello could win the next election.
What areCostello’s views on SSM?
If Costello is smart – and he is – and is seeking a return to politics, his view on same sex marriage should be not to have a view until the plebiscite is over.
So much for the “we’re not hurting anyone” falsity. A tiny minority has enforced its will over the majority, and offended dads everywhere.
I reckon Costello could win the next election.
In fact, there may be no one else who can now.
I have just watched the Dads4Kids ad over at Bolta’s.
It’s just beautiful.
Oh OK. He was a judge?
I thought Frank Walker was a tile salesman or something.
I’m not sure I buy that ‘ticker’ argument against Costello, Stack.
Howard should have made way; the stupid old bugger.
When you look at all the knifing that has plagued politics in Canberra over the past decade, Costello’s unwillingness to do that looks pretty classy and wise in hindsight.
Thanks Baldrick. My cat is voting no too.
With a McSock puppet.
Winx racing at 3:50 for all those interested.
It is lovely, Delta. All of their ads are fantastic.
They show fathers as protectors, strong, tender and present.
I note the latest one features the lyric, “your Mummy and Daddy are the perfect team.”
Then axed. Mmm.
Howard should have made way; the stupid old bugger.
Would it have made any difference? Perhaps. But in 2007 Australia wanted Rudd. Shows how stupid Australians are.
Why did Costello quit?
Melbourne Writers Festival want to Destroy White Supremacy, just as soon as they finish getting their hands on more white supremacists tax dollars.
Costello jumped ship about 4 months before Rudd imploded after the Copenhagen debacle. I bet he regrets that. He would have won the 2010 election comfortably up against The Lying Slapper.
Would it have made any difference? Perhaps. But in 2007 Australia wanted Rudd. Shows how stupid Australians are.
Would it have made any difference in 2007, after Rudd had replaced Beazley and begun his run to power? No.
Would it have made a difference in 2006, before Rudd took over and with at least a year for Costello to put his stamp on the government as PM, a younger and fitter team around him than the old Howard warriors?
Very possibly. Rudd’s entire argument that the Liberal government was tired and old and that Howard’s time had come might have been negated.
Costello – who can be very self-serving – once wrote that he and Howard discussed the change of power in 2005. Costello told Howard that it was the perfect time for him to step down, the victor of the 2004 Latham election, to give Costello time to brand the government as his own for the next election.
“Relax”, Howard replied. “You can beat Beazley with your eyes closed.”
“Yes,” Costello said, “but what if it isn’t Beazley?”
Yes!
Not really. They just didn’t want Howard any more.
In blinkers today to hopefully avoid another bad start.
Quell surprise – Ta Dumb regular, Queer Chinese bigot, Benjamin Law joins the magic person-of-colour.
That’s interesting. I’m swiveling around thinking about replacing the old wagon. Clarkson reckons this is the best car in the world and it’s what I had in mind.
http://www.theaustralian.com.au/life/columnists/jeremy-clarkson/bmw-530d-xdrive-touring-as-good-as-it-gets/news-story/a8d2bb873ced829117d2a0f45a3551bd
This line was censored when it was done as a school play in the 70s. The Principal insisted it was changed to Felix instead of FU
Not blinkers; earmuffs.
Rudd’s entire argument that the Liberal government was tired and old and that Howard’s time had come might have been negated.
Lots of ifs buts and maybes in your comment. Lets just say Howard gave way to Costello in 2006 but Rudd still won the 2007 election. You would then say Howard should never have have handed the leadership to Costello.
There is only one people to blame for the disastrous state of our budget. The Australian people. Anybody with a brain knew what Labor would do to the budget and our borders. And 53% want them back.
More precisely, 53% do not want the Liberals back.
Earmuffs to cut down on the all the barrier gossiping?
We don’t have Cardinal Pell to speak out now; his vicious, powerful enemies have seen to that.
But it’s not over till it’s over
This plebiscite is winnable
.
Costello – a shallow man.
But compared with the current lot, a champion
.
Serious ruminations from: alexnoa.etc (somewhere around midday)
You flatter me, Mr Bogart; you’ve decided I must be srr. It all makes sense, does it? You dill.
You’ve got an elderlything for Delta A? Well, to borrow your logic, you’ve got to be the Best Man.
It shocks me that Delta A ran off with the best man;
lucky escape for the groom (there’s a bitchy Queensland miaow 4u)
Please don’t bring C.L. into your speculations, alexno.etc
I’m just a handmaiden
but I’d sooner be a muse
More precisely, 53% do not want the Liberals back.
You are giving too much respect to the Australian people. They voted against Howard in 2007 when unemployment was at 4.3% and falling, govt debt was ZERO and we had a booming economy
More precisely, 53% do not want the Liberals back.
Yes; oppositions rarely win elections, rather governments lose them.
And remember back in ’07 Rudd promised fiscal rectitude to counter the common perception about Labor that may have made swinging voters inclined to stick with Howard..
Not many saw the GFC coming and electors didn’t want the nation’s finances back in the red, but that’s what they got in spades thanks to poor advice from treasury and Labor’s instinct to spend its way out of trouble.
Now, however, with demographic changes due to natural and policy causes, economic literacy is in a much worse state.
Scroll on by; just scroll on by;
The irritation keeps
me on my feet
to scroll on by-y-y
Lots of ifs buts and maybes in your comment.
Yup. Which is why I preceded it with a “very possibly” and not a “definitely.”
Serious ruminations from: alexnoa.etc (somewhere around midday)
You flatter me, Mr Bogart; you’ve decided I must be srr. It all makes sense, does it? You dill.
You’ve got an elderlything for Delta A? Well, to borrow your logic, you’ve got to be the Best Man.
It shocks me that Delta A ran off with the best man;
lucky escape for the groom (there’s a bitchy Queensland miaow 4u)
Please don’t bring C.L. into your speculations, alexno.etc
I’m just a handmaiden
but I’d sooner be a muse
These are the vomitous rantings of a diseased mind.
Does mother know you’re out here flirting with Delta, Grigs?
Would she be pleased?
JC, get yourself a 21st century car & get an Audi.
Beemers aint what they used to be.
And remember back in ’07 Rudd promised fiscal rectitude to counter the common perception about Labor that may have made swinging voters inclined to stick with Howard..
Rudd fooled everybody by pretending to be a nicer and cuddlier John Howard.
Once they caught on that he was just another tax-and-spend Labor apparatchik, his poll numbers dropped quicker than Grigs dropping the lotion down the well.
but most importantly
no wishywashy cave-ins: “suspect we’ll lose this”
Your analysis, or what passes for it, is pissweak, Haidee. An observation that a large percentage of those I interact with through work are only exposed to one side of the socio-cultural narrative, and would therefore be likely to vote ‘Yes’ in the SSM postal vote, and the same in any indigenous constitutional recognition plebiscite, or who parroted media-inspired delusional anti-Trump rhetoric prior to the last U.S. presidential election, is neither ‘wishy-washy’ nor a ‘cave-in.’ It is merely an expression of my growing cynicism with the state of our world.
Have you contributed to The Catictionary? If not, why not? This is one of my attempts to change what I see. There are others, however I am not prepared to expand upon them here as they either take place under a pseudonym, or my real name.
I love insane shit that people get up to.
Yeah but hang on.
Isn’t Dot Frank Walker?
What does all of this mean?
Libertarian Lawyers Gone Wild?
An observation that a large percentage of those I interact with through work are only exposed to one side of the socio-cultural narrative, and would therefore be likely to vote ‘Yes’ in the SSM postal vote, and the same in any indigenous constitutional recognition plebiscite, or who parroted media-inspired delusional anti-Trump rhetoric prior to the last U.S. presidential election, is neither ‘wishy-washy’ nor a ‘cave-in.’ It is merely an expression of my growing cynicism with the state of our world.
Could be reverse Pauline Kael-ism.
I suspect you’re probably right, though.
Rudd fooled everybody by pretending to be a nicer and cuddlier John Howard.
The public isn’t used to identifying sociopaths.
Libertarian Lawyers Gone Wild?
Dotty Does Walras.
Lawyers in Love
Bollocks. I don’t often fall for that. I must be slipping.
Why BMW’s are dear!!