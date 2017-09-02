Open Forum: September 2, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, September 2, 2017
538 Responses to Open Forum: September 2, 2017

  1. alexnoaholdmate
    #2486528, posted on September 2, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    The ‘greatest’ is very hard to judge across the decades.

    True.

    You know who gets left out of these conversations? Peter Sterling. One of the greatest halfbacks I’ve ever seen.

    Is he better than Johns? No. But he completely dominated the game in the 80s, and he’s at least the equal of Cooper Cronk – another legend.

  2. test pattern
    #2486529, posted on September 2, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    ‘But fighting the Burmese authorities is the wrong move’

    There are many ethnic wars in Burma. The Kachin, Kokang, Wa, Shan and Karen et al all mount insurgencies and the Tatmadaw kills their civilians. Arakan Buddhists too have an insurgency that now fights alongside the Kachin. The Karens have split with many Buddhist Karen going over to the Tatmadaw. The Tatmadaw kills civilians, Muslim Xtian Buddhist Animist and whatever else.

    The PRC uses the Kachin insurgency to leverage Myanmar. The new Rohingya ARSA is funded by Saudi and only went into action after Trump ”s Saudi visit. China wants to build and operate a port at Kyaukpyu in Rakhine as part of it One belt One Road, the goal being to reduce traffic thru Malacca Strait and threaten Singapore’s economy. China recently offered to mediate between the Rohingas and Yangon. The main game in Myanmar is U.S vs China and both have their proxies. If you’ve read the positions of ARSA, the UN and the US, you’ll see that there’s very little daylight between them – all want economic development to solve the problem. Bangladesh tells Myanmar it will repatriate refugees, but only after Yangon has legalised the Rohingya name and citizenship. This is a proxy war. Listen to or read Radio Free Asia, a US propaganda arm to which I often link.

  3. C.L.
    #2486531, posted on September 2, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Good point. Sterling doesn’t get the recognition he deserves.
    Also a highly intelligent, talented commentator.

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2486533, posted on September 2, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    u idiot cokebottle.

    Show me where I said I was referring exclusively to the North West of Western Australia? I was referring to the whole continent..idiot

  5. Muddy
    #2486534, posted on September 2, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    It’s just a shame you mentioned Andrew Johns there, alexnoaholdmate.

  6. test pattern
    #2486535, posted on September 2, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    ‘Are there more to come in the series’

    Dunno.

    The indigenous resistance heroes I have posted are examples only and come from the SW of WA, Murchison Gascoyne Pilbara West and East Kimberley and Topend. Far too many names of those who speared shot or and otherwise disposed of invaders don’t have backstories [yet] so I haven’t posted them. I’ve forgotten some names eg that of Jack Karadada’s father whose fierce resistance on Bigge Island earned him a warning to mariners in the Australia Pilot. Nor have I touched Arnhem Land. It was declared a reserve in 1931 in part due to resistance and overreactions to it, and even after 1931 Gov tried to reclaim parts. They weren’t always able to do so because of resistance, both violent and non violent.

    A MODEL ABORIGINAL STATE

    http://press-files.anu.edu.au/downloads/press/p71821/pdf/article044.pdf

    file:///D:/http—www.aphref.aph.gov.au-house-committee-reports-1963-1963_pp311%20(1).pdf

    ‘A primary reason for the Commonwealth taking over the admin of the NT from SA in 1906 was that the former admin was implicated in some of the most brutal atrocities ever wrought against Aboriginal ppl. The SA Govt had either condoned such violence or turned a blind eye to it.’

    https://books.google.com.au/books?id=VVehBgAAQBAJ&pg=PA126&lpg=PA126&dq=conciliation+on+colonial+frontiers+caledon+bay&source=bl&ots=lz59mlDL3q&sig=wDg-QDzt0aR8VMgEIUX4QovXS1A&hl=en&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiY7Kq_hYbWAhVJm5QKHSPkD_8Q6AEIJjAA#v=onepage&q=conciliation%20on%20colonial%20frontiers%20caledon%20bay&f=false

  7. Roger
    #2486536, posted on September 2, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    The ‘greatest’ is very hard to judge across the decades.

    When I was growing up Reg Gasnier was the greatest ever.

  8. alexnoaholdmate
    #2486537, posted on September 2, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    When I was growing up Reg Gasnier was the greatest ever.

    A very fair assessment.

  9. alexnoaholdmate
    #2486538, posted on September 2, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    And then, of course, it goes the other way as well.

    After Origin 1 this year, people were seriously – seriously – comparing Andrew Fifita with Arthur Beetson.

    No one is making that claim now.

  10. Snoopy
    #2486539, posted on September 2, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Sea Shepherd can’t compete with Japanese whalers ‘military tactics’.
    Nyuk nyuk nyuk.

    To keep the money coming in expect them to attempt voyages to the South Pole to highlight the horror of climate change.

  12. Rafe Champion
    #2486543, posted on September 2, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Nice to be reminded about Peter Sterling. And look at the players outside him – Kenny, Cronin, the Zip Zip Man and the Guru.

    Actually I came on to report a little snippet from The Spectator which is mildly amusing even if you like and respect pigs. A Wiltshire farmer thanked the firemen who saved 18 piglets from a fire six months ago by delivering sausages made from them for a fire station bbq.

  13. Roger
    #2486544, posted on September 2, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    When I was growing up Reg Gasnier was the greatest ever.

    A very fair assessment.

    For the era, absolutely.

    But how do you compare the game in the ’60s with the 80’s or the present?

    You can’t; just appreciate the greats in the context of the game of their time.

  14. alexnoaholdmate
    #2486547, posted on September 2, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Nice to be reminded about Peter Sterling. And look at the players outside him – Kenny, Cronin, the Zip Zip Man and the Guru.

    And Eric Grothe.

  15. alexnoaholdmate
    #2486548, posted on September 2, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Wait, you mentioned the Guru.

    My mistake.

  17. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2486550, posted on September 2, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Fathers’ Day now a trigger.
    Simply call it ‘Special Persons’ Day’ and it will suddenly be an acceptable celebration once more. The Left’s penchant for fiddling with words to make them fit the narrative is now a daily occurrence. Nothing short of abuse of the language. It may make for sanitised conversations as they gibber amongst themselves, but the abuse itself and the imposition of it on others; for me, means another patch of burst capillaries.

  18. Makka
    #2486551, posted on September 2, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Someone – who happens to be in the know (I’ll say no more) – told me last week that Cameron Smith was truly the greatest player he’d ever seen.

    The only other player I’ve seen who could so completely control a game was Billy Smith , half back for the Saints and Australia in the 60’s. Cameron is better though. His tackle count, try setups, kicking conversions and general game control not only of the ruck but also the Refs is without peer. Yes, Cameron Smith is THE greatest footballer of the modern era there is no doubt. I say that as a die hard fan of Locky. Thank God they are both Qlders.

  19. Muddy
    #2486554, posted on September 2, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    One for Zulu, perhaps:

    The soldiers of 32 Battalion were so feared by their enemies that they were called ‘the terrible ones’. This comprehensive two-volume work covers in detail the unit’s 117 documented military operations from 1976 to 1993. Nortje explains how the operations were planned and executed, what went wrong, what went right, and what the outcomes were. It also goes back to the early 1960s, covering events in Angola that would eventually result in the formation of 32 Battalion, and it ends in 2005, when the soldiers of the unit unknowingly betrayed themselves. This work builds a more complete picture than Nortje’s first book 32 Battalion, published in 2003. It is based on over 10,000 pages of documents in the Department of Defence Documentation Centre, which have only recently been declassified. Because of his security clearance, Nortje had access to these documents before their declassification, and was able to use them to write this book. Complementing the documentary evidence are 233 personal recollections: interviews that Nortje conducted with 32 Battalion members, as well as Portuguese, SWAPO, Cuban and Russian soldiers. These give the perspective of the men on the ground, an element often missing from military history. Based on rich documentary evidence which has never been available to the public before: military documents that were classified until recently, it gives the perspective of the men in the trenches.

    Link.

  20. Makka
    #2486555, posted on September 2, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    When I was growing up Reg Gasnier was the greatest ever.

    A very fair assessment.

    Legendary. He had a forward pack in front of him that were giants of the game – Proven, Wittenburg, et al.

    Gasnier’s club games were excellent. His games for Australia against England were other worldly , truly epic stuff.

  21. alexnoaholdmate
    #2486557, posted on September 2, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Cameron is better though. His tackle count, try setups, kicking conversions and general game control not only of the ruck but also the Refs is without peer.

    Yes, Cameron does everything. He’s not only a fantastic hooker, he’s an incredible defender as well.

    Thurston too, for that matter – he can tackle, too. Lockyer was terrible in defence.

    Will we ever again see a team blessed with as much talent as these maroons? Smith, Thurston, Cronk, Slater, Boyd, Inglis – every one of them could form the basis of an entire team, a spine or an axis for the others to revolve around, by themselves.

    And the talent that’s coming through also – Gagai, Holmes, Munster. NSW will be lucky to win one series in the next twelve also.

  22. Makka
    #2486559, posted on September 2, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Will we ever again see a team blessed with as much talent as these maroons? Smith, Thurston, Cronk, Slater, Boyd, Inglis – every one of them could form the basis of an entire team, a spine or an axis for the others to revolve around, by themselves

    I liken the Qld tem to the absolutely awesome South Sydney era team of Sattler, McCarthy, Coote, Sait, Walters, O’Niell, Grant, Stephens, Brannighan, Simms etc. Virtually the Australian team at the time. It was the era when Australia v England were bloodbaths- literally and brutal contests. This Qld era team of the last decade are simply Gods.

  23. Entropy
    #2486562, posted on September 2, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Something educational for a Saturday night

    https://youtu.be/w4dYWhkSbTU

  24. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2486566, posted on September 2, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    This is a proxy war.

    TP – So you are saying the demo that you advertised is also part of this proxy war?
    Sounds like it to me.

    The problem with Saudi support of Rohingya clients is that there’s very little sympathy to be had…except from the Left. And the Left have Aung San Suu Kyi as one of their magic people. They also quite like the PRC. So in this case, with no direct benefit from backing the muzzos, who’ve blotted their copybook by their attack on the Burmese authorities, the Left is pulled in both directions. I don’t see much hysterical wailing from them, and certainly no bandwagon effect.

    The Rohingya are swinging in the breeze, largely because of their own actions. Saudi is stuck in a death match with Iran, with messy conflicts in Syria and Yemen that Saudi is losing. I don’t think they’ll be so keen to be fighting a bunch of Buddhists right now.

  25. Boambee John
    #2486568, posted on September 2, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Major and Jandamarra mounted their armed resistance. In the case of the former those few whites were worried that his threat to wipe them out was a real possibility.

    A possibility which did not eventuate.

  26. egg_
    #2486569, posted on September 2, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    To keep the money coming in expect them to attempt voyages to the South Pole to highlight the horror of climate change.

    One way.

  27. egg_
    #2486570, posted on September 2, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Fathers’ Day now a trigger.

    The last remaining straight male bastion?
    PIV (penis in vagina) is now evil?

  28. Boambee John
    #2486572, posted on September 2, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    don’t have backstories [yet]

    Sounds like you are planning to write them?

  29. Shy Ted
    #2486573, posted on September 2, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    Schapelle Corby wants to go on the dole? She’s perfectly employable. I happen to know there is a shortage of couriers.

  30. Nick
    #2486575, posted on September 2, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    After Origin 1 this year, people were seriously – seriously – comparing Andrew Fifita with Arthur Beetson.

    I met Arthur. A gentleman, Fifita is a turd.

  31. John Constantine
    #2486576, posted on September 2, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    If their transnational Stalinist left is the new Imperialist colonising power, does that make Soros or Zuckerberg the new Cecil Rhodes?.

    And does this worldview make Trump a one man war of independence?.

  32. Winston Smith
    #2486577, posted on September 2, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Does anyone know what happened to the bloke who who jobbed the sheila for chucking chisels and shit at him as they drove along the freeway?

  33. John Constantine
    #2486578, posted on September 2, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Comintern replaced by greenfilthinternational?.

  34. alexnoaholdmate
    #2486579, posted on September 2, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    I met Arthur. A gentleman, Fifita is a turd.

    Went out of his way to try to destroy a small family-owned QLD pub / restaurant for a stupid and regrettable slip up.

  35. Haidee
    #2486580, posted on September 2, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    For your consideration, DeltaA.
    It’s one thing to join in with the boys attacking the aboriginal people, but it’s another to insert that time-honoured “Oh the aboriginal tragedy”, as you did. That’s what self-righteous women say, when they draw in their skirts as an aboriginal passes by “Oh how frightful – the tragedy of our aboriginal people”.

    Now tell me I’m test pattern’s sockie
    Aahaha ha

  36. Chris
    #2486583, posted on September 2, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    The last remaining straight male bastion?

    Be fair. You don’t have to be straight to have kids . Plenty of gays have married straight for reasons that were their own, or are bi or whatever.
    Fathers day absolutely includes them.

  37. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2486584, posted on September 2, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Major and Jandamarra mounted their armed resistance. In the case of the former those few whites were worried that his threat to wipe them out was a real possibility.

    Tom Ronan, the Australian author, maintained “I’m told these days Pigeon (Jandamarra) is being heroized by the intelligentsia as some sort of warrior patriot, waging single handed warfare against the white invader. When I was a youngster, the old hands around Derby and Broome told me he was a black-tracker, who shot his boss over insufficient payment by the latter, for intimate services provided by Mrs. Pigeon.”

  38. C.L.
    #2486585, posted on September 2, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    IMO, Fifita and Maloney are the dual cancer at the centre of NSW’s Origin failures.
    They are both sour, spoiled brats lording it over the team’s culture and play-making.

