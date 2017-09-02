Liberty Quote
The problem of social organization is how to set up an arrangement under which greed will do the least harm, capitalism is that kind of a system.— Milton Friedman
-
-
Open Forum: September 2, 2017
The ‘greatest’ is very hard to judge across the decades.
True.
You know who gets left out of these conversations? Peter Sterling. One of the greatest halfbacks I’ve ever seen.
Is he better than Johns? No. But he completely dominated the game in the 80s, and he’s at least the equal of Cooper Cronk – another legend.
‘But fighting the Burmese authorities is the wrong move’
There are many ethnic wars in Burma. The Kachin, Kokang, Wa, Shan and Karen et al all mount insurgencies and the Tatmadaw kills their civilians. Arakan Buddhists too have an insurgency that now fights alongside the Kachin. The Karens have split with many Buddhist Karen going over to the Tatmadaw. The Tatmadaw kills civilians, Muslim Xtian Buddhist Animist and whatever else.
The PRC uses the Kachin insurgency to leverage Myanmar. The new Rohingya ARSA is funded by Saudi and only went into action after Trump ”s Saudi visit. China wants to build and operate a port at Kyaukpyu in Rakhine as part of it One belt One Road, the goal being to reduce traffic thru Malacca Strait and threaten Singapore’s economy. China recently offered to mediate between the Rohingas and Yangon. The main game in Myanmar is U.S vs China and both have their proxies. If you’ve read the positions of ARSA, the UN and the US, you’ll see that there’s very little daylight between them – all want economic development to solve the problem. Bangladesh tells Myanmar it will repatriate refugees, but only after Yangon has legalised the Rohingya name and citizenship. This is a proxy war. Listen to or read Radio Free Asia, a US propaganda arm to which I often link.
Good point. Sterling doesn’t get the recognition he deserves.
Also a highly intelligent, talented commentator.
Show me where I said I was referring exclusively to the North West of Western Australia? I was referring to the whole continent..idiot
It’s just a shame you mentioned Andrew Johns there, alexnoaholdmate.
‘Are there more to come in the series’
Dunno.
The indigenous resistance heroes I have posted are examples only and come from the SW of WA, Murchison Gascoyne Pilbara West and East Kimberley and Topend. Far too many names of those who speared shot or and otherwise disposed of invaders don’t have backstories [yet] so I haven’t posted them. I’ve forgotten some names eg that of Jack Karadada’s father whose fierce resistance on Bigge Island earned him a warning to mariners in the Australia Pilot. Nor have I touched Arnhem Land. It was declared a reserve in 1931 in part due to resistance and overreactions to it, and even after 1931 Gov tried to reclaim parts. They weren’t always able to do so because of resistance, both violent and non violent.
A MODEL ABORIGINAL STATE
http://press-files.anu.edu.au/downloads/press/p71821/pdf/article044.pdf
file:///D:/http—www.aphref.aph.gov.au-house-committee-reports-1963-1963_pp311%20(1).pdf
‘A primary reason for the Commonwealth taking over the admin of the NT from SA in 1906 was that the former admin was implicated in some of the most brutal atrocities ever wrought against Aboriginal ppl. The SA Govt had either condoned such violence or turned a blind eye to it.’
https://books.google.com.au/books?id=VVehBgAAQBAJ&pg=PA126&lpg=PA126&dq=conciliation+on+colonial+frontiers+caledon+bay&source=bl&ots=lz59mlDL3q&sig=wDg-QDzt0aR8VMgEIUX4QovXS1A&hl=en&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiY7Kq_hYbWAhVJm5QKHSPkD_8Q6AEIJjAA#v=onepage&q=conciliation%20on%20colonial%20frontiers%20caledon%20bay&f=false
The ‘greatest’ is very hard to judge across the decades.
When I was growing up Reg Gasnier was the greatest ever.
When I was growing up Reg Gasnier was the greatest ever.
A very fair assessment.
And then, of course, it goes the other way as well.
After Origin 1 this year, people were seriously – seriously – comparing Andrew Fifita with Arthur Beetson.
No one is making that claim now.
To keep the money coming in expect them to attempt voyages to the South Pole to highlight the horror of climate change.
Test
Nice to be reminded about Peter Sterling. And look at the players outside him – Kenny, Cronin, the Zip Zip Man and the Guru.
Actually I came on to report a little snippet from The Spectator which is mildly amusing even if you like and respect pigs. A Wiltshire farmer thanked the firemen who saved 18 piglets from a fire six months ago by delivering sausages made from them for a fire station bbq.
When I was growing up Reg Gasnier was the greatest ever.
A very fair assessment.
For the era, absolutely.
But how do you compare the game in the ’60s with the 80’s or the present?
You can’t; just appreciate the greats in the context of the game of their time.
Nice to be reminded about Peter Sterling. And look at the players outside him – Kenny, Cronin, the Zip Zip Man and the Guru.
And Eric Grothe.
Wait, you mentioned the Guru.
My mistake.
From the Washington Post, further information about the coppers who assaulted and arrested the nurse defending her unconscious patient.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2017/09/01/this-is-crazy-sobs-utah-hospital-nurse-as-cop-roughs-her-up-arrests-her-for-doing-her-job/?deferJs=true&outputType=default-article&utm_term=.692832252f26
Fathers’ Day now a trigger.
Simply call it ‘Special Persons’ Day’ and it will suddenly be an acceptable celebration once more. The Left’s penchant for fiddling with words to make them fit the narrative is now a daily occurrence. Nothing short of abuse of the language. It may make for sanitised conversations as they gibber amongst themselves, but the abuse itself and the imposition of it on others; for me, means another patch of burst capillaries.
Someone – who happens to be in the know (I’ll say no more) – told me last week that Cameron Smith was truly the greatest player he’d ever seen.
The only other player I’ve seen who could so completely control a game was Billy Smith , half back for the Saints and Australia in the 60’s. Cameron is better though. His tackle count, try setups, kicking conversions and general game control not only of the ruck but also the Refs is without peer. Yes, Cameron Smith is THE greatest footballer of the modern era there is no doubt. I say that as a die hard fan of Locky. Thank God they are both Qlders.
One for Zulu, perhaps:
Link.
When I was growing up Reg Gasnier was the greatest ever.
A very fair assessment.
Legendary. He had a forward pack in front of him that were giants of the game – Proven, Wittenburg, et al.
Gasnier’s club games were excellent. His games for Australia against England were other worldly , truly epic stuff.
Cameron is better though. His tackle count, try setups, kicking conversions and general game control not only of the ruck but also the Refs is without peer.
Yes, Cameron does everything. He’s not only a fantastic hooker, he’s an incredible defender as well.
Thurston too, for that matter – he can tackle, too. Lockyer was terrible in defence.
Will we ever again see a team blessed with as much talent as these maroons? Smith, Thurston, Cronk, Slater, Boyd, Inglis – every one of them could form the basis of an entire team, a spine or an axis for the others to revolve around, by themselves.
And the talent that’s coming through also – Gagai, Holmes, Munster. NSW will be lucky to win one series in the next twelve also.
Will we ever again see a team blessed with as much talent as these maroons? Smith, Thurston, Cronk, Slater, Boyd, Inglis – every one of them could form the basis of an entire team, a spine or an axis for the others to revolve around, by themselves
I liken the Qld tem to the absolutely awesome South Sydney era team of Sattler, McCarthy, Coote, Sait, Walters, O’Niell, Grant, Stephens, Brannighan, Simms etc. Virtually the Australian team at the time. It was the era when Australia v England were bloodbaths- literally and brutal contests. This Qld era team of the last decade are simply Gods.
Something educational for a Saturday night
https://youtu.be/w4dYWhkSbTU
TP – So you are saying the demo that you advertised is also part of this proxy war?
Sounds like it to me.
The problem with Saudi support of Rohingya clients is that there’s very little sympathy to be had…except from the Left. And the Left have Aung San Suu Kyi as one of their magic people. They also quite like the PRC. So in this case, with no direct benefit from backing the muzzos, who’ve blotted their copybook by their attack on the Burmese authorities, the Left is pulled in both directions. I don’t see much hysterical wailing from them, and certainly no bandwagon effect.
The Rohingya are swinging in the breeze, largely because of their own actions. Saudi is stuck in a death match with Iran, with messy conflicts in Syria and Yemen that Saudi is losing. I don’t think they’ll be so keen to be fighting a bunch of Buddhists right now.
Major and Jandamarra mounted their armed resistance. In the case of the former those few whites were worried that his threat to wipe them out was a real possibility.
A possibility which did not eventuate.
One way.
The last remaining straight male bastion?
PIV (penis in vagina) is now evil?
don’t have backstories [yet]
Sounds like you are planning to write them?
Schapelle Corby wants to go on the dole? She’s perfectly employable. I happen to know there is a shortage of couriers.
I met Arthur. A gentleman, Fifita is a turd.
If their transnational Stalinist left is the new Imperialist colonising power, does that make Soros or Zuckerberg the new Cecil Rhodes?.
And does this worldview make Trump a one man war of independence?.
Does anyone know what happened to the bloke who who jobbed the sheila for chucking chisels and shit at him as they drove along the freeway?
Comintern replaced by greenfilthinternational?.
I met Arthur. A gentleman, Fifita is a turd.
Went out of his way to try to destroy a small family-owned QLD pub / restaurant for a stupid and regrettable slip up.
For your consideration, DeltaA.
It’s one thing to join in with the boys attacking the aboriginal people, but it’s another to insert that time-honoured “Oh the aboriginal tragedy”, as you did. That’s what self-righteous women say, when they draw in their skirts as an aboriginal passes by “Oh how frightful – the tragedy of our aboriginal people”.
Now tell me I’m test pattern’s sockie
Aahaha ha
Be fair. You don’t have to be straight to have kids . Plenty of gays have married straight for reasons that were their own, or are bi or whatever.
Fathers day absolutely includes them.
Tom Ronan, the Australian author, maintained “I’m told these days Pigeon (Jandamarra) is being heroized by the intelligentsia as some sort of warrior patriot, waging single handed warfare against the white invader. When I was a youngster, the old hands around Derby and Broome told me he was a black-tracker, who shot his boss over insufficient payment by the latter, for intimate services provided by Mrs. Pigeon.”
IMO, Fifita and Maloney are the dual cancer at the centre of NSW’s Origin failures.
They are both sour, spoiled brats lording it over the team’s culture and play-making.