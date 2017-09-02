Open Forum: September 2, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, September 2, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
780 Responses to Open Forum: September 2, 2017

  1. srr
    #2486924, posted on September 3, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Blair Cottrell 🇦🇺‏ @blaircottrell89 60m60 minutes ago

    Police prosecutors in Vic had to drop 1 charge against me due to it not existing
    & still believes I’m 7 years older than I am.
    Incompetent.

  2. Peter Castieau
    #2486925, posted on September 3, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Here’s hoping it stays wet in Monza OldOzzie.

  3. Nick
    #2486926, posted on September 3, 2017 at 9:43 am

    President Donald Trump Serves Meals to Hurricane Victims at Houston Relief Center

    Cue whining about there being ‘unhealthy choices’ being served and Trump encouraging obesity.

  4. Rabz
    #2486929, posted on September 3, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Happy non gender specific parental unit day, peoples!

    🙂

  5. Rabz
    #2486931, posted on September 3, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Trump encouraging obesity

    He ain’t known as “Fatty Trump” for no good reason.

  6. C.L.
    #2486932, posted on September 3, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Trump conquers the Islamic mind:

    “People are irritated, angry, sombre, a little bit worried,” said Yasir Qadhi, an Islamic scholar who travelled from Tennessee for his fourteenth pilgrimage.

    “No one that I know is happy at the current circumstances or the current administration. No one, not a single person in this entire gathering.”

    Beautiful.
    Just don’t go killing people – you know, like you always do when you’re “angry.”

  7. srr
    #2486933, posted on September 3, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Charlie Kirk‏Verified account @charliekirk11 2h2 hours ago

    INSANE!!

    High school teacher calls Trump shirt a “swastika” and makes him take it off in class!

    How is this ok!?!

    https://twitter.com/charliekirk11/status/904090807543746563

    RT!!!
    __________________

    See, that teacher doesn’t look or sound like a deranged, bitter, twisted Leftist. In now normal social situations you could even be fooled into believing she’s conservative, nice, sweet even … until you broke those now normal social conventions, and talked about how to recognise bullshitting, totalitarian “Order Keepers’, who hide as otherwise normal people amongst us.

  8. min
    #2486934, posted on September 3, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Insiders showing how much they understand about energy, base load power, the cost of renewables including that they cannot be built without base load power . Moreover, as we do not produce renewables ourselves the real cost is not included when comparing with coal

  9. rickw
    #2486936, posted on September 3, 2017 at 9:56 am

    The left is losing its shit over these pics of happy black people asking for Trump selfies.

    Trump and blacks and pretty much all other sane people have a great deal in common.

    Trump represents the achievement of aspirations, they all aspire to be like Trump, wealthy and masters of their own destiny.

    The Left on the other hand want us to live like fucking peasants, huddled on the couch sharing a blanket under the dim glow of a 10w energy efficient bulb, lest next months energy bill bankrupt us.

  10. C.L.
    #2486938, posted on September 3, 2017 at 9:59 am

    SMH’s Judith Ireland strains to normalise homosexual ‘family’ on Fathers Day:

    Father’s Day doubly significant for couple ahead of same-sex marriage postal vote.

    Simon Duffy and Wally Murphy both love breakfast in bed and their eldest son, Corey, 12, is an accomplished cook.

    So Father’s Day in their Rozelle home in Sydney traditionally begins with eggs on toast in bed, followed by a banana split created by their youngest son, Val, 6.

    Given both men deserve a break on this annual day for spoiling dads, the biggest question is: “Who is going to get out of bed and go and get coffee?”, Mr Duffy says.

    Not Mum, that’s for sure.

    Both men say it is impossible to explain to their sons why they can’t get married in Australia. They are also worried about Corey and Val being exposed to hurtful language during the postal vote campaign, where “no” campaigners like former prime minister Tony Abbott are arguing against same-sex marriage because it is “better for kids” to have a mum and a dad.

    As the two dads point out, children have nothing to do with the issue of same-sex marriage.

  11. Peter Castieau
    #2486941, posted on September 3, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Rowan Dean and Ross Cameron inaudible on outsiders! Sky really are quite amateurish at times.

  12. rickw
    #2486942, posted on September 3, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Simon Duffy and Wally Murphy both love breakfast in bed and their eldest son, Corey, 12, is an accomplished cook.

    What? No Father’s Day shout out to the ABC’s gay poster couple and their poor god forsaken rent boy??

  13. Nick
    #2486944, posted on September 3, 2017 at 10:05 am

    They are also worried about Corey and Val being exposed to hurtful language during the postal vote campaign

    FMD, Australian kids have always grown up with ‘hurtful language’ aimed at them from almost any issue, from the football team they support to what their siblings look like. How gays consider themselves as being in some sort of protective bubble is beyond me. Perhaps Christians should fight fire with fire and ask that any criticism of them or their faith be suspended as its ‘hurtful’.

  14. C.L.
    #2486945, posted on September 3, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Thanks, Obama.

    Kim boasts of missile-ready nuclear weapon

    North Korea claims it has developed a more advanced hydrogen bomb that has been loaded onto an intercontinental ballistic missile.

  15. Tom
    #2486947, posted on September 3, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Sky really are quite amateurish

    Going to an ad break in the middle of the program’s introduction — one minute in — wasn’t “amateurism”, Custard. It was deliberate sabotage by the Sky producer running the show (with the approval of management).

  16. OldOzzie
    #2486948, posted on September 3, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Peter Castieau
    #2486925, posted on September 3, 2017 at 9:42 am
    Here’s hoping it stays wet in Monza OldOzzie.

    Forecast Dry, was up till 0300 this morning watching a Late/Great Qualification Session

    Looking Forward to Race tonight – Wine in the Fridge, Eats set up

    But Start to first corner should be really interesting – having driven Monza myself, I am amazed at how late they leave the braking for the first corner, I chickened out and started braking at 100-150m, they leave it to just on 50m

  17. Baldrick
    #2486950, posted on September 3, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Happy non gender specific parental unit day, peoples!

    Yes Rabz, but how do they take the turkey baster out for lunch?

  19. srr
    #2486952, posted on September 3, 2017 at 10:17 am

    https://twitter.com/charliekirk11/status/904090807543746563

    If this was my kid ……….. this teacher would never teach again
    ..
    I would not only make it a duty to have her fired but sue her civilly and break her .
    ..
    Teacher should be FIRED!
    ..
    SACK THE TEACHER
    ..
    You call it high school.
    I say indoctrination center.
    ..
    This women NEEDS TO BE FIRED !! PERIOD!!! VERY BAD ROLE MODEL
    ..
    She needs to be fired .
    ..
    She needs her job yanked
    ..
    This lady needs 2 b fired!!! Enough is enough! We’ve had it up to here lady!! Your teachers union may not b happy, but he is PRESIDENT #MAGA
    ..
    It’s things like this that will make the public school system go by the way of the Dodo Bird.
    ____________

    You think priests lost respect from the masses; that’s nothing compared to the wrath that’ll be unleashed against academia, at all levels.

  20. Baldrick
    #2486953, posted on September 3, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Truly amazing how this bloke just managed to have the same type of marker available and match the same writing style:

    Tim McGuire @twfmcguire
    PSA: It took me five seconds to change hate to love this morning, and it didn’t cost $122M #voteyes #marriageequaility

  21. rickw
    #2486954, posted on September 3, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Both men say it is impossible to explain to their sons why they can’t get married in Australia.

    My guess is that their kids understand completely why this is the case and secretly yearn for a real mother and a father whilst being appreciative of what they have. Being raised in a Homo Household doesn’t mean that you automatically subscribe to the Homo Worldview, in fact there is a 99.9% chance that you won’t, because there’s a 99.9% chance that you aren’t a Homo.

    (How the fuck we got to the point where two men can adopt children is a whole other issue.)

  22. OldOzzie
    #2486956, posted on September 3, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Turkey’s Choice: Past or Future

    I pass ancient Roman ruins and blocks of upscale shops; an old hotel where Agatha Christie penned “Murder on the Orient Express,” smoke shops and modest restaurants, and luxury car dealers. It is a metaphor for the choices Turks are being forced to make under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: forward to a better future and a recapture of their secular state, or back to a nostalgic past when Islam was the official religion of the Ottoman Empire.

    Here, where the Bosphorus Strait divides Europe from Asia, President Erdogan seems bent on imposing his brand of radical Islam on what has for decades been a nation ruled by secular leaders. It was the late president Mustafa Kemal Ataturk who helped establish the Republic of Turkey, modeled on Western governments and their belief in church-state separation.

    Erdogan, it appears, hears more than the Muslim call to prayer. It’s as though he hears a “call” to tear down the wall separating mosque and state and, writes the Christian Science Monitor, restore Turkey to “its historical Ottoman influence.”

    An American citizen who has lived and worked in Turkey for some time, but wishes to remain anonymous for fear that his comments might bring him harm, tells me that Turks who have the resources to leave the country are getting out. He says there has been an upsurge in property purchases in the U.S., particularly in Florida.

    An August 2016 article in The Wall Street Journal reported: “luxury-condo developers are seeing about 5 percent of preconstruction inventory sold to buyers from Turkey.”

    My American friend says there is “no convincing political opposition” in Turkey at the moment. “Clerics no longer define Islam, Erdogan does.”

  23. Snoopy
    #2486959, posted on September 3, 2017 at 10:26 am

    “I just think it could be devastating for the space program. Obviously, being from Florida, I’m very sensitive to anything that slows up NASA and its mission,” Rubio told POLITICO.

    Rubio must be in a whole lot of pain as NASA pursues climate goblins at the expense of space travel.

  24. cuckoo
    #2486960, posted on September 3, 2017 at 10:26 am

    It’s been a slow news weekend, so the media funded by your taxes ran a shock-horror story about a girls’ school (Girton) asking girls to bring high-heels to school for lessons in deportment. Would our media betters being going nuts if a boy wanted to wear high heels to school?

    If you think women shouldn’t ever wear high heels, but men can only understand what it’s like to be a woman by wearing high heels, you might just be a feminist. Or David Morrison.

  25. srr
    #2486961, posted on September 3, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Subtle, Like a Brick Through a Window – First Lady Pumps Media Critics…
    Posted on September 2, 2017 by sundance

    Last week the insufferable left-wing media pounced on First Lady Melania Trump for exiting the White House en route to Texas wearing stiletto heels. Today, our First Lady sent a subtle message in response.

    Subtle, like a brick through a window…

    https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2017/09/melania-texas-12.jpg

    After our President and our First Lady departed the White House armed with the messaging of a beautiful pair of snakeskin stiletto’s, our first family arrives in Texas.

    Continue reading →
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/09/02/subtle-like-a-brick-through-a-window-first-lady-pumps-media-critics/#more-138073

  26. OldOzzie
    #2486962, posted on September 3, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Hamilton must seize his chance to take points lead
    2017 Italian Grand Prix pre-race analysis

    Qualifying times in full

    Driver Car Q1
    Q2 (vs Q1)
    Q3 (vs Q2)
    1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’36.009 1’34.660 (-1.349) 1’35.554 (+0.894)
    2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’37.344 1’36.113 (-1.231) 1’36.702 (+0.589)
    3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 1’38.304 1’37.313 (-0.991) 1’36.841 (-0.472)
    4 Lance Stroll Williams 1’37.653 1’37.002 (-0.651) 1’37.032 (+0.030)
    5 Esteban Ocon Force India 1’38.775 1’37.580 (-1.195) 1’37.719 (+0.139)
    6 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’35.716 1’35.396 (-0.320) 1’37.833 (+2.437)
    7 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’38.235 1’37.031 (-1.204) 1’37.987 (+0.956)
    8 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’37.198 1’36.223 (-0.975) 1’38.064 (+1.841)
    9 Felipe Massa Williams 1’38.338 1’37.456 (-0.882) 1’38.251 (+0.795)
    10 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1’38.767 1’37.471 (-1.296) 1’39.157 (+1.686)

    Interesting Daniel Ricciardo was the only one in the top 10 who improved Q3 (vs Q2)

    3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 1’38.304 1’37.313 (-0.991) 1’36.841 (-0.472)

  27. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2486963, posted on September 3, 2017 at 10:32 am

    10:19AM
    Most of the Manus Island detainees have backed a $70 million compensation settlement with the Commonwealth.

    What’s this then? Not another scam surely? How many mud brick huts would that buy to house them back in the ratholes from which they have fled?

  28. cohenite
    #2486964, posted on September 3, 2017 at 10:33 am

    srr

    #2486952, posted on September 3, 2017 at 10:17 am

    https://twitter.com/charliekirk11/status/904090807543746563

    If this was my kid ……….. this teacher would never teach again
    ..
    I would not only make it a duty to have her fired but sue her civilly and break her .
    ..
    Teacher should be FIRED!
    ..
    SACK THE TEACHER

    I’ve had dealings with a lot of teachers; IMO about 5 – 10% are worth feeding.

  29. OldOzzie
    #2486965, posted on September 3, 2017 at 10:34 am

    cuckoo
    #2486960, posted on September 3, 2017 at 10:26 am
    It’s been a slow news weekend, so the media funded by your taxes ran a shock-horror story about a girls’ school (Girton) asking girls to bring high-heels to school for lessons in deportment. Would our media betters being going nuts if a boy wanted to wear high heels to school?

    If you think women shouldn’t ever wear high heels, but men can only understand what it’s like to be a woman by wearing high heels, you might just be a feminist. Or David Morrison.

    Memories of the Past re Deportment Lessons

    June Dally-Watkins opened Australia’s first school of personal and professional development. Established in 1950, JDW has invested over 64 successful years in ladies and gentlemen of Australia, China, India, Vietnam and Papua New Guinea. Our mission is unlocking their potential to ‘Be the Best they Can Be’ and gain the confidence required to succeed in today’s world.

  30. m0nty
    #2486967, posted on September 3, 2017 at 10:34 am

    I see the DOJ has confirmed that Obama did not wiretap Trump Tower. I presume Sessions and his team all had pizza to celebrate.

