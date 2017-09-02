Liberty Quote
Every right that anyone has today is based on the doctrine that government is a creature of limited powers, and that the men constituting it become criminals if they venture to exceed those powers.— H. L. Mencken
Open Forum: September 2, 2017
I’m awaiting the anti war/no war protests, along with papier-mâché heads mocking Kim.
Or is that just for Abbott and Bush?
2 MILLION VIEWS AND SURGING: PRO-LIFE TESTIMONY GOES VIRAL
srr, thanks for that.
the “vicious Leprechaun”
One of the worst, rickw
Thanks val.
Lawyers have got away with this crap because of venal politicians, ie turdball; this fool has so many actual and potential election winning issues, this being one, apart from his craven capitulation to a bluff and bullshit claim by those bloodsuckers, sluts and more sluts, that any normal person would be wreaking havoc. But Turdball is about as normal as a ssm, is worse than rudd and well on his way to Gillard. Only tits the alleged rapist and his deputy the drug dealer’s moll, can outdo him.
In theory, a genetic basis for homosexuality should have died with Steve!
In theory, heterosexuals should be incapable of creating BGTL children!
In theory, there is no difference between theory and practice.
But in practice, there is.
Ronery Jnr speaks troof to (Super)power?
George Soros Petition Filed In D.C.
A very large number of people don’t understand some basics of mammalian biology, including politicians and authors of Wikipedia…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Recognition_of_same-sex_unions_in_Australia#Civil_unions
Now lesbians who adopt are “co-mothers”! They can be “legal parents” in the same way a corporation is a “legal person”, i.e. not really, it’s a socially constructed fiction.
But the WP article was interesting in how much flip-flopping there has been in Qld about this issue. One minute there’s civil unions, next minute there isn’t.
Why would anyone be gay when there’s too much sovereign risk involved. 😉
Tunisian Asylum Seeker on Trial for Killing and Dismembering Couple
Lol. Remember HoWARd?
Now there’s an actual warmonger, where’s the Left ?
On the other side. Nothing changes.
Geert Wilders in Italy: “The Future Belongs to the Europe of Sovereign Nations”
Posted on September 2, 2017 by Baron Bodissey
Below is the prepared text for a speech given today by Geert Wilders at the Ambrosetti conference at Villa d’Este, Italy.
http://gatesofvienna.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/geert-italy.jpg
Geert Wilders speaking at the Ambrosetti conference at Villa d’Este, Italy, September 2 2017
Ladies and gentlemen,
Thank you for having me here today. I applaud the fact that you invite someone who does not share your enthusiasm for the European Union. Or your European dream as Euro commissioner Frans Timmermans just called it. To be honest: his dream is my nightmare.
I realize that my views are different from those of the many members of the European establishment in our midst, but I am an optimist.
I believe in a positive future for Europe as a community of independent, sovereign and democratic nations — working together without a supranational political union — a Europe without the European Union.
I believe that true democracy can only exist and flourish within a nation state. National sovereignty combined with domestic culture gives us our identity. As does control over our own borders and budget and the right to decide how to use it ourselves as a nation.
Unfortunately, most of our governments have transferred ever more powers to the EU, undermining many important things we Dutch have achieved over the past centuries and hold very dear.
Our forefathers have fought for a democratic Netherlands. That is a Netherlands where the Dutch electorate and nobody else decides on Dutch matters. Democracy means that a people can decide its own legislation.
Democracy equals home rule. But owing to the transfer by our governments of powers to Brussels, the EU institutions and other countries are now deciding on issues which are vital to our nation state: our immigration policy, our monetary policy, our trade policy and many other issues.
A huge part of our legislation has been outsourced to Brussels. Our national parliaments have become implementing bodies of the EU. Many people object to that.
In the 2005 referendum, the Dutch voted against the European Constitution, but a few years later a slightly altered version under a new name was forced down our throats.
Last year, a large majority of the Dutch voted in a referendum against the EU Association Treaty with Ukraine, but the treaty was pushed through anyway. Very few people can still take the EU seriously as a democratic institution after experiencing this.
Another extremely important thing the Dutch have achieved over the past centuries were clear and defined borders. Borders are important. Because they protect us and define who and what we are. Thanks to our governments who gave away sovereignty, we are now no longer in charge of our immigration policy and even our own borders.
And the result is devastating.
If you give away the keys of your own house to someone who leaves the doors unlocked you should not be surprised when unwelcome guests force their way in. I believe every nation should be in charge of its own borders and decide themselves who is welcome and who is not. The Netherlands is the home of the Dutch people. It is the only home we have got. And we should regain control over its border and immigration policy.
Continue reading →
\http://gatesofvienna.net/2017/09/geert-wilders-in-italy-the-future-belongs-to-the-europe-of-sovereign-nations/#more-43829
On the other side. Nothing changes.
Munty refuses to go to Malmö, but looks like he might be enthusiastic about Pyongyang based on recent posts.
rickw;
Yes. The Qantas band thingy was the break point for me.
Here was a person who had been given authority and decided he was going to use it for his own personal sexual ends. The railroading of the staff over the incident was as eye opening a look into the Gay Fascist mindset as one could ever see.
The gaystapo has no idea of the endpoint of their ‘wants’, but you may rest, assured that we are nowhere near satisfying them.
oops, try that again, from the top –
Geert Wilders in Italy: “The Future Belongs to the Europe of Sovereign Nations”
Posted on September 2, 2017
http://gatesofvienna.net/2017/09/geert-wilders-in-italy-the-future-belongs-to-the-europe-of-sovereign-nations/
Somewhere in Time
What would happen to a QANTAS employee who refused to wear that band?
Nothing obvious, I’m sure. But I suspect “reasons” would be found as to why they should not be promoted to higher positions.
They would be passed over fir promotion until they decided to leave, no doubt.
Saw a similar thing happen at a major business before.
Comment on the Oz website about the Liberal proposal that the Wild West become a “financially independent part of the Commonwealth” claims South Australia has a comparative advantage in two things -” mass murder and in – breeding”. Well said.
Fuck off Grigs.
Every day is Groundhog Day with you here.
And we don’t even get Andie McDowell as a consolation.
Lying liar –
Look, I don’t think that is a good thing, but I already know of real kids in households like that. Nephew of friends, the sister & natural birth mother did not tell the family who was the father or how the conception happened, and then died of cancer leaving the little child with her partner who until then didn’t want a kid.
Our own little grandchild had his (straight) parents split shortly after his birth, and I hate what that has done to all of them. But we are all in for caring for that little one – and his parents – whatever his parents do or say or are not to each other.
Thats what matters. The real people, and their real children.
Disapproving of the shit in their lives does no good; and enabling bad thinking and legal harms is also no good. I am 100% NO now, because I think it the better way to care for those families – by not enabling their bad thinking about ‘hate’ and ‘discrimination’.
Fr Rod Bower @FrBower
Don’t listen to the lies. The majority of #Christians support #MarriageEquality
I guess we shall see, won’t we?
Fr Rod Bower @FrBower
Don’t listen to the lies. The majority of #Christians support #MarriageEquality
How would he know, does he actually attend a true Christian church outside of Gosford and his delusions?
So says a liar in a cassock.
Name them since you know them.
Chris, I think you missed my point. Finding out that your child is gay would hardly be a joyous occasion for most people.
“I’m a sole trader and I’m happy to retain tax free profits.”
Really? If you are not pulling my chain, then you would be more than qualified to follow my line of economic reasoning. So what sole trader business are you in notafan? No race-baiting. I will always go ballistic because I cannot let anyone be deluded into thinking that I am the one who is or ought to be ashamed. Its the terrorist/war-by-deception community who must be put on the defensive, for failing to police their own, and come in from the cold.
Poland Takes up the Case of Michael Stürzenberger
Posted on September 1, 2017 by Baron Bodissey
Michael Stürzenberger is a writer, political activist, and stalwart of the Counterjihad in Germany, especially in Munich. A couple of weeks ago we wrote about the conviction of Mr. Stürzenberger for posting a photo on Facebook of the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem shaking hands with a Nazi during the Second World War (see the article and interview about the conviction of Michael Stürzenberger). His crime was “inciting hatred towards Islam”. The court sentenced him to six months in prison — for sharing an accurate historical artifact.
It was encouraging to learn today that Poland has championed Michael Stürzenberger’s case at an official level, and will take Germany to task at the Council of Europe for its failure to uphold freedom of expression as guaranteed by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, to which Germany is a signatory. A persecuted dissident must find it bracing to receive the backing of the governing party of a sovereign nation and member state of the European Union.
Many thanks to Ava Lon for translating this article from Junge Freiheit:
http://gatesofvienna.net/2017/09/poland-takes-up-the-case-of-michael-sturzenberger/
If you are a parent and don’t know already by the time they are ready to tell you, you probably haven’t been paying enough attention. Or you have been living in denial.
“Don’t listen to the lies. The majority of #Christians support #MarriageEquality” I find that very hard to believe. I support marriage inequality. I reckon households co-operating together in a familial way, who forgoes welfare, should get more tax free threshold. Even ageing fags ought to be able to access such privileges.
The mainstream debate hides the reality that the elite aren’t even throwing the sodomites and blow-job artists a pork chop or anything they can actually use to help them look after each-other. I’ll be as anti-sodomy as I want to be. But the reality is we ought to be helping them help each-other. Not selling them donut holes.
Just remembered I hadn’t looked at The Betoota Advocate for a while. Wish I hadn’t. Even satirical sites are now relentlessly cheering on SSM.
“If you are a parent and don’t know already by the time they are ready to tell you, you probably haven’t been paying enough attention. Or you have been living in denial.”
Well you know. If by being gay, thats being the best person the kid thinks he can be, then the parents ought to accept that. They ought never accept that as being an excuse for bad hygiene or excessive bad boy behaviour, of the type that only rock star heteros had access too. Lets not be hypocritical here. A little bit of bad boy behaviour is expected on both sides of the street. But a parent ought to be working to tone it down.
But the reality is that there is a concerted effort towards gender and orientation confusion. This campaign is so rabid that as one component of it, they are putting dual sex baby residual in our kiddie vaccines.
I know you think I’m shittin you. But you can check it and its gold.
Wasn’t the “Nazi” in question a bloke called Adolph Hitler?
It’s a demographic thing though Tracey. Millennials and others can yuk it up all they like, often because they are fearful of disagreeing, whilst the silent majority have yet to have their say.
But the reality is that there is a concerted effort towards gender and orientation confusion. This campaign is so rabid that as one component of it, they are putting dual sex baby residual in our kiddie vaccines.
Oh boy, oh boy!
This just gets better and better!
Who’s “they”, by the way, Bird?
Details of Italian aid to France here.