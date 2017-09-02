Liberty Quote
Yes, sure, Labor has stimulated the Australian economy, in the same way that Ned Kelly used to stimulate the economy of Victoria.— Niall Ferguson
-
-
Open Forum: September 2, 2017
Former Indian Reserve Bank Governor Raghuram Rajan shares his thoughts on Modi’s war on cash.
What he doesn’t mention is the subtle truth: it’s not about the black economy, it’s about the hunt for taxes.
Paul Joseph WatsonVerified account @PrisonPlanet 4h4 hours ago
“Orwell is as Antifa as it gets.”
@MikeStuchbery_
😄
This guy is a history teacher.
Let that sink in.
https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/904439170977935360
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pih9QAA3Idc …
I think Arlene Composta should start up a petition to stop petitions.
tried to find that petition on change.org but not successful; but looks from the above to be a fed matter
😆 😆 😆 😆 … 😆 –
Paul Joseph Watson Retweeted
Meme Alert News v2 @MemeNewsNet Sep 2
All White People Are Racist… So I ate ’em.
https://twitter.com/MemeNewsNet/status/904023201226870784
Journalistic titan Karl Stefanovic is angry beyond words:
The issue?
Karl Stefanovic says he won’t attend the Logies after it was revealed the event isn’t being held in Melbourne for the first time in 30 years.
Australian Politics Live: Tony Abbott tells Bill Shorten ‘show it or shut up’ on citizenship
In the clearing stands a boxer — go TA – finally someone to represent us.
Australian Politics Live: Tony Abbott tells Bill Shorten ‘show it or shut up’ on citizenship
From the Comments
– Tony Abbott takes the fight up to an opponent head on .
Malcolm Turnbull has the fight behind an opponents back .
That says it all
– Take notice,Mr.Turnbull, listen to Mr.Abbott. THATS how to be a PM.
– Let me get this straight. Who exactly is the Prime Minister. Is it Tony Abbott who is prepared to take on the Opposition and defend Liberal/conservative values on a daily basis or is it that other person called Turnbull who is gutless, far too superior to take on anybody and who hasn’t got a clue what being a Liberal means.
– Thank goodness for Tony Abbott. Someone who recognises that labor and. BS are the enemy. Someone needed to call out B S as he is using the citizenship debacle as a way to disrupt the parliament and any chance of governing happen. Malcolm Turnbull seems to ha be no answer to BS’S rubbish.
– Abbott showing why the left are terrified of him, and why he would have won the 2016 election despite mid term polling.
He is a fighter, a master campaigner and a leader with courage.
But most of all he knows how to win.
– Need Abbott to keep taking it up to labor. Has the courage that Turnbull and his minions sorely lacks.
Oh dear. My rant earlier today against leftist journolister Michael Stutchbury — editor-in-chief of the Fakefacts anti-business daily — was misplaced. The retard who said George Orwell would support Antifa is actually a nobody political activist from the northern hemisphere, whereas Michael Stutchbury is just your common or garden variety leftoid with untreatable Trump Derangement.
The Victorian government gave $1 million to host the Logies last year and now it’s moving to Queensland?
How much of our money has Palletjack agreed to pony up?
Last week a herd of braying asses in some legal outfit endorsing a ‘Yes’ vote. Any calls yet for them to be disbarred?
new fred kiddies
Sounds like an excellent idea.
The Logies are another symptom of the decline of the media class which I mentioned earlier re Hollywood and HBO woes. Boring, sanctimonious and lefty (there’s a triple oxymoron for you).
If Tony Abbott was reinstated as PM, who on earth would be on the front bench? Pyne, Bishop, Morrison et al have all made it clear they are disloyal to Abbott. What about the 54. Could an Abbott government function with all the outed lefties in it? Who would be prepared to defend him against the media? Some would probably resign. Turnbull couldn’t stay. Can’t see it myself. Everyone should just sign up with Cory.
Agree, Jo. The Liberal party is rotting away. Soon it will be a corpse, unable to be revived. Conservatives need to find a new base which will be true to its supporters.