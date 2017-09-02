Open Forum: September 2, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, September 2, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,267 Responses to Open Forum: September 2, 2017

1 4 5 6
  1. stackja
    #2487744, posted on September 4, 2017 at 9:53 am

    2GB 873 ✔ @2GB873
    [email protected] tells @marklevy2gb “if you don’t like political correctness… you should vote no” #ssm #auspol

    7m

    2GB 873 ✔ @2GB873
    [email protected] tells @marklevy2gb that this “whole same-sex marriage push” has been marred by bullying #auspol #ssm

    8m

    2GB 873 ✔ @2GB873
    [email protected] tells @marklevy2gb that North Korea wouldn’t last a day without China, & China is they key to solving “this problem” #auspol

    9m

    2GB 873 ✔ @2GB873
    [email protected] tells @marklevy2gb that the government needs to focus on energy prices #auspol

    9m

    2GB 873 ✔ @2GB873
    [email protected] tells @marklevy2gb when he was party leader he didn’t comment on the polls and he’s not going to start now #auspol

    10m

    2GB 873 ✔ @2GB873
    [email protected] tells @marklevy2gb he won’t go into whether @TurnbullMalcolm swears or not #auspol

    13m

    2GB 873 ✔ @2GB873
    [email protected] tells @marklevy2gb that Sharri Markson is a fine journalist and that he and @TurnbullMalcolm go back a long way #auspol

    14m

    2GB 873 ✔ @2GB873
    [email protected] tells @marklevy2gb that Bill Shorten “won’t come clean” to the Australian people about his citizenship #auspol

    16m

  2. Empire
    #2487745, posted on September 4, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Former Indian Reserve Bank Governor Raghuram Rajan shares his thoughts on Modi’s war on cash.

    The government’s expectation was that at least Rs 3 lakh crore worth black money held in cash won’t return, significantly reducing the liability of the central bank and boosting its profits, which could be used for new investments and developmental work.

    But RBI data, available now, shows 99% of the high-value notes have returned to the banking system, meaning hoarders of black money found a way to legitimise most of their dodgy cash.

    “The fact that 99% has been deposited certainly does suggest that aim (of curbing black money) has not been met,” Rajan said in the interview.

    What he doesn’t mention is the subtle truth: it’s not about the black economy, it’s about the hunt for taxes.

  3. srr
    #2487746, posted on September 4, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Paul Joseph Watson‏Verified account @PrisonPlanet 4h4 hours ago

    “Orwell is as Antifa as it gets.”

    @MikeStuchbery_

    😄

    This guy is a history teacher.

    Let that sink in.

    https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/904439170977935360

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pih9QAA3Idc

  4. Atoms for Peace
    #2487747, posted on September 4, 2017 at 9:57 am

    I think Arlene Composta should start up a petition to stop petitions.

  5. val majkus
    #2487748, posted on September 4, 2017 at 9:58 am

    The petition, backed by GetUp!, calls on the Australian Medical Association, led by ­Michael Gannon, and the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Authority to deregister Dr Lai for a breach of medical ethics and the Geneva Conventions through “her participation in the recent No campaign”.

    tried to find that petition on change.org but not successful; but looks from the above to be a fed matter

  6. srr
    #2487749, posted on September 4, 2017 at 9:59 am

    😆 😆 😆 😆 … 😆 –

    Paul Joseph Watson Retweeted
    Meme Alert News v2‏ @MemeNewsNet Sep 2

    All White People Are Racist… So I ate ’em.
    https://twitter.com/MemeNewsNet/status/904023201226870784

  7. C.L.
    #2487751, posted on September 4, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Journalistic titan Karl Stefanovic is angry beyond words:

    This is disgusting, I will be boycotting ..,’ a furious Karl told viewers…

    Karl Stefanovic launched several tirades against the Victorian Government’s decision on the Today show, claiming premier Daniel Andrews had ‘lost the plot’.

    ‘I am not happy …’ Karl said.

    ‘I am telling you right now … [t]his is a joke of giant proportions, Daniel Andrews has lost the plot completely.’

    The issue?

    Karl Stefanovic says he won’t attend the Logies after it was revealed the event isn’t being held in Melbourne for the first time in 30 years.

  9. OldOzzie
    #2487764, posted on September 4, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Australian Politics Live: Tony Abbott tells Bill Shorten ‘show it or shut up’ on citizenship

    From the Comments

    – Tony Abbott takes the fight up to an opponent head on .

    Malcolm Turnbull has the fight behind an opponents back .

    That says it all

    – Take notice,Mr.Turnbull, listen to Mr.Abbott. THATS how to be a PM.

    – Let me get this straight. Who exactly is the Prime Minister. Is it Tony Abbott who is prepared to take on the Opposition and defend Liberal/conservative values on a daily basis or is it that other person called Turnbull who is gutless, far too superior to take on anybody and who hasn’t got a clue what being a Liberal means.

    – Thank goodness for Tony Abbott. Someone who recognises that labor and. BS are the enemy. Someone needed to call out B S as he is using the citizenship debacle as a way to disrupt the parliament and any chance of governing happen. Malcolm Turnbull seems to ha be no answer to BS’S rubbish.

    – Abbott showing why the left are terrified of him, and why he would have won the 2016 election despite mid term polling.

    He is a fighter, a master campaigner and a leader with courage.

    But most of all he knows how to win.

    – Need Abbott to keep taking it up to labor. Has the courage that Turnbull and his minions sorely lacks.

  10. Tom
    #2487767, posted on September 4, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Oh dear. My rant earlier today against leftist journolister Michael Stutchbury — editor-in-chief of the Fakefacts anti-business daily — was misplaced. The retard who said George Orwell would support Antifa is actually a nobody political activist from the northern hemisphere, whereas Michael Stutchbury is just your common or garden variety leftoid with untreatable Trump Derangement.

  11. stackja
    #2487769, posted on September 4, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott talks to 2GB Mark Levy about Bill Shorten’s refusal to release citizenship documents, reports of an expletive ridden tirade from Malcolm Turnbull, the ongoing campaign to tarnish Abbott’s reputation, and the marriage equality debate

    Download this podcast here

  12. Snoopy
    #2487772, posted on September 4, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Karl Stefanovic says he won’t attend the Logies after it was revealed the event isn’t being held in Melbourne for the first time in 30 years.

    The Victorian government gave $1 million to host the Logies last year and now it’s moving to Queensland?
    How much of our money has Palletjack agreed to pony up?

  13. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2487775, posted on September 4, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Last week a herd of braying asses in some legal outfit endorsing a ‘Yes’ vote. Any calls yet for them to be disbarred?

  14. The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2487776, posted on September 4, 2017 at 10:18 am

    new fred kiddies

  15. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2487779, posted on September 4, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Karl Stefanovic says he won’t attend the Logies after it was revealed the event isn’t being held in Melbourne for the first time in 30 years.

    Sounds like an excellent idea.
    The Logies are another symptom of the decline of the media class which I mentioned earlier re Hollywood and HBO woes. Boring, sanctimonious and lefty (there’s a triple oxymoron for you).

  16. Jo Smyth
    #2487784, posted on September 4, 2017 at 10:24 am

    If Tony Abbott was reinstated as PM, who on earth would be on the front bench? Pyne, Bishop, Morrison et al have all made it clear they are disloyal to Abbott. What about the 54. Could an Abbott government function with all the outed lefties in it? Who would be prepared to defend him against the media? Some would probably resign. Turnbull couldn’t stay. Can’t see it myself. Everyone should just sign up with Cory.

  17. Delta A
    #2487790, posted on September 4, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Everyone should just sign up with Cory.

    Agree, Jo. The Liberal party is rotting away. Soon it will be a corpse, unable to be revived. Conservatives need to find a new base which will be true to its supporters.

1 4 5 6

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *