PVO thinks the Liberals are too left-wing

It’s not often that PVO and I agree on economic issues:
But then this week we read all about planned government intervention when it came to the remuneration of bank executives — keeping in mind that, unlike some nations where a version of this has occurred, Australian banks are wholly publicly owned and listed on the stock exchange and haven’t been bailed out by government.
Next it was Malcolm Turnbull sitting down (again) with the heads of energy companies, dictating how they should run their businesses. They were told to write to customers outlining how cheaper prices could be obtained. Remind yourselves this is a Liberal government, in name at least, if not in nature. Yet it wears hypocrisy without a hint of shame when attacking Shorten for being a socialist.
It’s not as though this was the first week we’ve seen a supposedly Liberal government drift towards government intervention in the marketplace. Toying with a new government-owned coal-fired power station as the way of the future isn’t merely economically stupid, it is anathema to what a market liberal party should consider.
Don’t forget the Emissions Reduction Fund is still government policy. Paying companies to reduce emissions rather than using a market mechanism — that sounds a lot like socialism to me. Oh, and don’t forget the much vaunted government enterprise Snowy Hydro 2.0.
Throw in the $22 billion in new taxes outlined in this year’s budget, followed up by a bank levy any anti-capitalist organisation would be proud of (it was Greens policy long before Scott Morrison implemented it), and it’s no wonder traditional supporters of the Liberal Party are looking elsewhere to park their votes.
When stated like that things do really look bleak. Two quibbles.
- So-called market mechanisms to address global warming remain socialist tools. Artificial markets remain artificial irrespective of the attempts of socialists to make them markets.
- Adam Smith’s test for intervention in the economy is an activity that benefits a great society but cannot be profitably undertaken by the private sector. From recent experience that must include the provision of cheap and reliable electricity. The fact of matter is that Greenist mob intimidation and violence has created a situation where the private sector cannot or will not provide new coal powered power stations. The government having failed to enforce the rule of law is now faced with having to provide the power.
Labor, Greens, Xenophon and now Liberals and Nationals are the parties of the left. Plenty of room on the right to flourish. Australian Conservatives and PHON have it all to themselves. That’s the greatness of Turnbull, he single-handedly delivered his conservative base to AC and PHON. Greatness or genius, I’m not quite sure which.
Has PVO been asleep for the past 2 years. He writes articles for the Australian. If he took the trouble to read the comments to his biased left wing articles, he would have realised most of his commentators have been telling him this ever since the knife attack.
I am heading back OS to help another nation bring its resources to the market, not really sure what value there is in having a base in Venestralia, it just adds 9 hours to my flights.
Adam Smith’s test for intervention in the economy is an activity that benefits a great society but cannot be profitably undertaken by the private sector. From recent experience that must include the provision of cheap and reliable electricity.
Surely Smith was not envisioning a market where subsidies to renewables and propaganda have distorted the ability of the market to give reliable price signals to prospective investors in coal?
He’s right but insincere.
Leftists and luvvies in Australia are always concern-trolling the Liberal Party’s small government credentials.
I might have a bit more sympathy for our captains of industry but for the fact that most of them seem to be fully onboard with globalism, political correctness and all the current progressive social agenda – except when it comes to their own pay packets!
I wouldn’t imagine so. Yet here we are.
Stange observation by PVO. In my world he is way left of liberal.
Van Interrutus carries his political affiliations through who he interuppts,how much time airrtime given to his favoured guests and how often his outrage points to the left.
Smith couldn’t envisage streetlighting at the flick of a switch as he predated Edisson by over 100 years.
However, I cant imagine him looking at the increase in the number of coal-fired genetating stations and look at the deminishing number in Australia and commenting “Are they af their ****** heid” in his best Edinburgh accent.
I don’t think that Bernardi’s Australian Conservatives can truly flourish until the Festering Corpse Party is truly done, dusted, and underground. Many people do not know what conservatism truly is, and with the Lieborals still staggering around, maggots dropping off them, and claiming to be soft ‘conservatives’, the Australian Conservatives will have to expend energy and resources in a branding war.
Our first task needs to be the absolute annihilation of the Liberal Party, so that the Australian Conservatives – or a variation – may rise from the ashes.
PVO! Who in their right mind would read or watch any drivel put forward by this poor excuse for a journalist? Cannot watch the sycophant on Sky, pass by his crap thoughts in The Oz. Waste of space if he is one of the countries leading journos (someone must think he is good, other than himself).
Smith may have recognised the RET as some sort of feudal robber baron scheme of days past.
Ouch!
The pathway to Turnbulls Potential Greatness* appears on a sharp decline.
*Trade Mark: Sinc
I don’t know what to make of their reaction to the jaw-jaw of the glass-jawed PM, though.
The first suggestion I heard was that the energy companies would offer monthly billing instead of quarterly (electricity) or bi-monthly (gas) as “a means of reducing the stress of energy bills on the household budget”.
Did the PM’s pep-talk go something like this?
antiwar conservative
modern man’s commitment to the messianic state begins with his commitment to war, not socialism.
when you look at the chart first war double taxes and second war double taxes again — welcome socialism
At the time of Federation Australia’s tax to GDP ratio was around 5 per cent.
the introduction of the federal income tax in 1915, which was used to fund Australia’s war effort.
Between the two World Wars, government expenditure and tax revenues grew significantly and by the beginning of the Second World War, Australia’s tax take was over 11 per cent of GDP.
In 1942, income taxation was consolidated by the federal government to increase revenue as a war-time measure.
By the end of the Second World War, taxation revenue had grown to over 22 per cent of GDP.
