Safe Schools ‘All of Us’ Unit Guide Amended

Reader Jason has noticed that the All of Us unit guide appears to have changed:

It seems they have changed the exercise on Page 20. Possibly others. Is it possible to put it up here to compare the differences?

The short answer is: YES! Yes it is!!!

(Hold for applause).

For those not familiar, allow me to introduce to you the Wayback Machine. This site is an essential resource for many different purposes – including when leftists try to play funny buggers with the truth and what they’ve really been up to in the past.

Simply type in the name of the website you want to review (in this case: safeschoolscoalition.org.au) and you will be given a calendar showing all the review dates for that site. From there, all you have to do is pick the time you want to go back to and… voila!

In this particular case, reader Jason is spot on: page 20 of the All of Us unit guide has indeed been amended to remove the activity where children as young as 11 years old are asked to role play as 16 year old homosexuals.

I suspect that the amended material was the result of the Federal Government’s review of the Safe Schools program.

As small a win as it may be, that’s a good thing.

Of course, the next question is: how much of the rest is left over and how much did the Federal Government’s review last year really achieve?

(H/T to readers Jason and Michael S).