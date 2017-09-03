Keeping busy

Some of my colleagues and I at RMIT University have launched an innovation hub into the blockchain: The RMIT Blockchain Innovation Hub.
Blockchain has the potential to automate, and disintermediate, the institutions and services that underpin our lives. It could change how we interact online, who controls our information, and shift the incentives that guide businesses and cooperative systems.
We are an interdisciplinary team of researchers in economics, political-economy, organisational theory, law, sociology, politics and communications. We work on cryptoeconomics, business strategy and adaptation to blockchain technologies, mapping the blockchain economy, and identifying the public policy challenges that will hold back or accelerate this economic revolution.
Quite rightly there has been a lot of attention given to various cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. In our opinion that is an application of a far more interesting technology – the blockchain itself. We have initial funding for a 3 year project that undertake research into what we are calling cryptoeconomics (our initial papers here and here), measurement of the cryptoeconomy, the provision of policy advice to business and government, and the provision of courses (starting with briefings and a microcredential course).
One of the attached PP slides maintains Governments are trusted authorities maintaining ledgers
With the recent Tax Department imbroglio and the SA TAFE records falsification scandal, I worry about the reliance on such trust as is needed to ensure successful block train innovations.
Crypto currency is the sole use case for block chain that makes sense. Anyone who tells you otherwise has something to sell.
That is precisely the value of the blockchain. At present our record keeping technology relies on us having to trust some or other central authority – like government. Yet if you know anything about government, for example, it is that it cannot be trusted. It looks like the blockchain will be able to address that paradox.
If it is possible to remove matters from monopoly control, like breaking broadcasting spectrum monopoly of Government, that would be great.
I note the contrast of the ‘informal sector’ in Africa with the formal sector.
There are huge barriers mental and bureaucratic to individual contracting making a living, compared with the salaries on offer in big businessses and the public sector in Australia, and ways of innovating a living without being crushed by barriers are desperately needed.
I don’t think blockchain offers that, but it does offer an idea that might break SOMETHING out of the dead hand of Government.
I have some ideas I’ve been sitting on with regards to the concept of a verifiable and locked URL system.
The thing is, you can have cases like what recently happened with the “Safe Schools” program (you need quotes on everything these days, because no one ever calls things by real names) where some document exists on the WWW and then you come back to it and find surprisingly a different document. Things like the Wayback Machine help solve the problem by keeping historic snapshots but this type of solution is based on a central trusted authority (e.g. what would happen if “Progressives” got hold of the Wayback engine and started to edit history… I wouldn’t put it past them, Orwell explained it).
Same type of thing with when the police started investigating Craig Thomson and the Health Services Union and discovered (SHOCK!) that records had just gone missing. Same thing again regarding Julia Gillard’s part in the incorporation of the Workplace Reform Association, a bunch of documents related to that are apparently missing forever. All sorts of other “memory hole” situations would be avoided if we had a system where the URL contained a hash signature of the content, such that any alteration would immediately invalidate that copy. Similarly, references and bookmarks contained within the document would also contain a similar signature such that none of those could ever be altered, and so on back to the founding document.
When you submit official records to any government department, e.g. tax, business documents, etc they can keep the original document private but openly publish both the hash signatures of that document and the name of several people who declare to be the keepers of these private documents for future posterity. These in turn get knitted into a bigger tapestry of index lists each of which chains previous lists, and so on. All of which can be checked. Should a matter of public interest, or a police investigation, or a court discovery require the original documents, they know who to ask, and they can check the signature to make sure they are getting the real thing. Failing to produce one of these documents would be similar to contempt of court.
You could do the same thing when people are nominating for Parliament and they provide a full digital document pack to demonstrate they are eligible, then the signatures of those digital documents gets published and several copies are stored with trusted people. A future High Court challenge can be based purely on the documents provided in that pack. If those don’t do the job for you then too bad… go home!
Sounds more like Blockeddrain would be suitable, but then again I’m no economist. Just someone who has a factory stuffe3d full of machinery under dust covers.