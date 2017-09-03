Keeping busy

Some of my colleagues and I at RMIT University have launched an innovation hub into the blockchain: The RMIT Blockchain Innovation Hub.

Blockchain has the potential to automate, and disintermediate, the institutions and services that underpin our lives. It could change how we interact online, who controls our information, and shift the incentives that guide businesses and cooperative systems. We are an interdisciplinary team of researchers in economics, political-economy, organisational theory, law, sociology, politics and communications. We work on cryptoeconomics, business strategy and adaptation to blockchain technologies, mapping the blockchain economy, and identifying the public policy challenges that will hold back or accelerate this economic revolution.

Quite rightly there has been a lot of attention given to various cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. In our opinion that is an application of a far more interesting technology – the blockchain itself. We have initial funding for a 3 year project that undertake research into what we are calling cryptoeconomics (our initial papers here and here), measurement of the cryptoeconomy, the provision of policy advice to business and government, and the provision of courses (starting with briefings and a microcredential course).