Warty: Once upon a time

‘And when Christianity is more completely eradicated from our consciousness, it will dawn on the culture that without God there is no final accountability. Life is just what you can get away with, and no ultimate price to pay’. Greg Sheridan.
When ‘identity politics’ sees a transfer of power to those who imagined themselves to have been marginalised, when the earth itself is considered a victim and simultaneously, and ironically, an object of worship. It is no exaggeration to suggest we are entering a new age of totalitarianism where reason performs abeyance to emotion, and old orthodoxies are criminalised.
I may have been nine, perhaps ten, when ‘GP’ started to teach me Latin. GP (Gerald Pennington) was ‘DP’, the music teacher’s brother, and his preferred instrument of punishment was the ‘butter pad’, as we used to call it (one of two wooden ‘bats’ used to roll butter into elegant balls for the dining room table).
What is important is not his instrument of punishment, but the fact that there was a saying that had somehow infiltrated the place that Latin was a ‘dead language’, despite the fact that the bulk of our English vocabulary has its origin in Latin. There was something insidious about the idea, in that it led us to believe there wasn’t much point in learning it. This could hardly be further than the truth, not least because it gave us a far greater understanding of our own language, but also because it was the finest food for the mind anyone could hope for. They say that calculus is pretty good stuff, but I never got that far, as I found the simplest of algebraic equations sufficient to have me nodding off in class.
The reason for my taking this particular tack, is that that erroneous idea about Latin has parallels with regards to Greg Sheridan’s article in The Australian, a week ago: ‘Is God dead? The West has much to lose in banishing Christianity’. Not that Sheridan is himself asking whether or not God is dead, he knows full well this is not the case: it is more the suggestion that for close on half the Australian population, the existence of God, or the lack of, is just not part of their day to day considerations, but the effects are far reaching.
Having followed Greg’s articles for a number of years now, and having read his autobiography When We Were Young and Foolish, I can assure you his article was not merely an intellectual exercise, but more both a clarion call for us to reflect on our direction, as a society, as much as a cry from the heart. I may be wrong, but he strikes me as one of those rather unusual human beings who shows great intellect, albeit balanced by genuine sentiment. Yet there was a hint of despair in his article, that the society he grew up in has already changed irrevocably, almost as though some quintessential aspect is dying.
One wonders whether Brother Hilet’s letter to the parents of children at Trinity College, Lismore, would in any way contribute to such despair. Apparently he felt a sense of ‘privilege’ after being ‘taken into the confidence’ of two girls who now ‘identify’ as male, and would henceforth like to use the boys toilets and to be able to wear a uniform that no longer identified them as female. In recommending to the parents a gender uniform for the school, he had consulted, and received enthusiastic endorsement, from both ‘Bishop Gregory’ and the NSW Catholic Education Commission, supposedly lending the suggestions official authorisation. The college council was also consulted and confirmed the support given by Bishop Gregory.
The school principle made it quite clear that ‘any comments seen as targeting or bullying these students’ would not be tolerated, ensuring any reaction that did not conform with the ‘compassion and care for the two young adults’ would ‘be utterly unacceptable. All parents would be required to ‘support these students in any conversation you might have’ with their children, for some reason bringing to mind Gillian Triggs wish that certain conversations around the kitchen table should be prevented.
Innocuous enough, one might say, but in another sense this particular brand of Catholicism that feels ‘privileged’ in accommodating gender identity is at the same time supporting a Labor /Green agenda, ultimately aimed at ‘rearranging’ society. Tony Abbott’s argument, with regards to the SSM issue, is that a ‘yes’ vote is also a vote for gender fluidity, and yet in this case a Catholic School principal, with all its official support, seems to have side-stepped the SSM issue and gone straight for the gender fluidity one. One wonders what the Vatican would think of such a step. One also wonders what a gender-neutral uniform has to do with students who are not that way inclined.
As Sheridan asserts, ‘the loss of faith in God has been accompanied in the West by the collapse in faith in institutions, and indeed in humanity itself’. With the supposedly conservative Coalition deeply divided on the SSM issue, and with Nick Greiner (the Liberal Party president) Christopher Pyne, and Simon Birmingham (to mention just a few) that the SSM postal vote question was a simple ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ and nothing else, one wonders how one can maintain any sense of trust in this government, when everything points to the underlying complexity of the issue. The official ‘No’ campaign TV advertisement specifically points to the fact that the debate also involves gender fluidity, but also the loss of any chance of voicing opposition to those underlying issues and the legal ramifications in adhering to a counter narrative. It is little wonder that there is a developing fear we are heading towards an Orwellian dystopia.
In my father’s generation, the study of ‘the Classics’ was considered part of a well-rounded education. By the time I was old enough to receive an education a very small minority studied Ancient Greek and Latin was regarded as a ‘dead language’. At the turn of the Twentieth Century, in the generation of my father’s father, the overwhelming majority of Australians identified as ‘Christian’ but in the latest census, barely half do so, with Christians very soon to be seen as a minority. The ‘death of God’, not unlike the death of Latin, has ramification beyond the understanding of those at the time of these pronouncements. In fifty years to come, some historian may well find a connection between the two. A stretch? Not to me.
We were fortunate in that our secondary school offered Latin
quite some time after it went out of fashion.
Years ago, Tim Blair said he died a thousand deaths after his article went to print and he’d mixed up ‘principal’ with ‘principle’.
Worse things
Since the school has abandoned teaching Christianity for this tosh why bother sending you kids there and pay through the nose. Might as well save the money and send them to public schools.
As for what would Vatican think about it, I’m sure Pope Franky is cool with it, he seems to be in favour of every other social trend.
Don’t worry Islam is the future!
Religion is man made bullshit.
However, no one ever died in the name of science. That’s a bit of a problem. It matters little how intelligent, educated and rational you are if the other guy is willing to die for an idea and you’re not.
That assertion is disputed: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Giordano_Bruno .
Be that as it may, I have long feared that we are witnessing the death of calculus.
Inside the cover of my father’s Senior Latin textbook he wrote –
Latin is a dead language
As dead as dead can be
It killed the ancient Romans
And now it’s killing me.
Dad was born in 1930.
Five years of latin in high school imbibed me with a love of the classics, specifically for me “Julius Caesar Commentarii de bello Gallico” also assisted Geology, Biology, Chemistry at Uni, but I also enjoyed Masters of Rome is a series of historical fiction novels by Australian author Colleen McCullough, set in ancient Rome during the last days of the old Roman Republic;
As an assessment of her studies said
The historical fictions series Masters of Rome (1990 – 2007) by Dr Colleen McCullough-Robinson is
based upon almost two decades of research into the ancient world, depicting the political and
military struggles of the first century B.C.E which ultimately transformed the Roman Republic into
the military autocracy of the Principate. This thesis is concerned with how the author has recreated
some key historical events surrounding the year 60 B.C.E, that year in which Asinius Pollio saw the
beginning of the end for the Republic and which Sir Ronald Syme saw as the beginning of the ‘Roman
Revolution’, from the extant ancient evidence and in the context of modern academic scholarship.
This study is thus something of a combination between what ancient historians would recognise as
traditional source criticism, in examining how McCullough interpreted the ancient sources, and of a
reception study, in that the thesis examines a modern literary representation of antiquity. Although
this thesis will examine how the ancient evidence and modern scholarship has influenced the
representation of the late Roman Republic in the novel Caesar’s Women (1996), it is not my intent to
merely criticise McCullough’s interpretations. Issues of narrative elements such as plot development
and characterization will also be addressed for understanding why sources have been interpreted in
a particular way. As a conclusion to the thesis, the historiographical significance of McCullough’s
presentation of history, evoking a Rankean idea of ‘the past as it really was’, will be examined.
As Bob Carr said
A master of historical detail, Colleen McCullough conquered Rome
THE sheer audacity of the lady dazzles. Those books! I mean the Roman novels, seven volumes, most over 800 pages, devoted to the successive crises of the Roman Republic, the best contemporary historical fiction, at least up there with Gore Vidal’s.
Audacious — because her education was in neurophysiology, her vocation medical research, her previous writing popular fiction like Tim and The Thorn Birds.
But in the late 1970s Colleen McCullough embarked on 10 years of research into the last 80 years of republican government in Rome. She told me that she threaded telex paper through an electric typewriter to set down what happened in Rome month by month, 110 to 27BC.
When she had completed this — her legs swollen, her fingers bleeding, wearing gloves while typing for as much as 14 hours a day — she had her history right. This ferocious research was the foundation for the opening volume, The First Man in Rome, appearing in 1990.
Reading Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies, soon to be made into TV series, I never had the sense I was walking through Tudor streets. But with McCullough I was crossing the Forum and overhearing Caesar, Pompey and Crassus in a tavern agree on the First Triumvirate.
It is the mastery of detail — the concreteness — in McCullough’s opus that leaves one gasping at being sucked into an alternative universe.
Sometimes it was too much, all the sieges in The Grass Crown.
But in her last three volumes she was limbering up, her editing more nimble, the pace quickening as she approached the ultimate crisis of senatorial government: Caesar’s march on Rome, the civil war with Pompey, his assassination by republican conspirators.
Her subject is power: who’s holding it and how it gets wrenched from them in a republic stretched to the limit by its military conquests, its treasury looted by warlords who needed the tax revenues to pay for their legions.
She writes of an elite clinging to privileges, political adventurers taking the city at night, a restless and fickle public.
The city is repeatedly betrayed; she indicts a Roman general as “another highborn military incompetent”. She creates a love affair between Caesar and Servilia, the mother of Brutus, thus adding an Oedipal poison to republican distaste for Caesar’s ambition.
When she fills in gaps in the historical record — giving Caesar a wife during his years in Gaul — she justifies it in her footnotes as if facing a glowering commission of inquiry of Oxford classicists.
She implements a great notion: that to explain the phenomenon of Caesar you have to explain the 70 preceding years, the republic in all its putrid mess and coruscating brilliance.
She had a healthy author’s ego and relished hearing me report that the Italian conductor Gelmetti and the filmmaker De Laurentiis had each told me they were devoted readers because they said it was the story of their city.
She loved TV comedies like Mr Bean, and a steak with red wine and nibbling on pork crackling.
She calmly described her experience with a ghost in her house on Norfolk Island, who introduced himself with a pat on her bottom.
She was devoted to her Norfolk Islander husband Ric Robinson who was, I think, her Caesar, and to whom we, her readers, send a Roman tribute of solidarity and condolence.
Bob Carr is a former foreign minister and NSW premier.
With the exceptions of Marie Curie and a few others who never intended to die for science, it still stands. There’s no mass movement willing to die for science. Islam, on the other hand…
There is a great book called “God wants you dead”, that is written by atheists, but through which the author basically argues that the rise of the west is mostly due to the emergence of (a comparably meek for the time religion) Christianity. And that the virtues of christianity is allowing a western society to flurish are underestimated, and attack, to the point where we won’t have a virtuous society anyway, and will collapse like the Roman empire.
I’ve yet to see a decent reply to this: