Warty: Once upon a time

‘And when Christianity is more completely eradicated from our consciousness, it will dawn on the culture that without God there is no final accountability. Life is just what you can get away with, and no ultimate price to pay’. Greg Sheridan.

When ‘identity politics’ sees a transfer of power to those who imagined themselves to have been marginalised, when the earth itself is considered a victim and simultaneously, and ironically, an object of worship. It is no exaggeration to suggest we are entering a new age of totalitarianism where reason performs abeyance to emotion, and old orthodoxies are criminalised.

I may have been nine, perhaps ten, when ‘GP’ started to teach me Latin. GP (Gerald Pennington) was ‘DP’, the music teacher’s brother, and his preferred instrument of punishment was the ‘butter pad’, as we used to call it (one of two wooden ‘bats’ used to roll butter into elegant balls for the dining room table).

What is important is not his instrument of punishment, but the fact that there was a saying that had somehow infiltrated the place that Latin was a ‘dead language’, despite the fact that the bulk of our English vocabulary has its origin in Latin. There was something insidious about the idea, in that it led us to believe there wasn’t much point in learning it. This could hardly be further than the truth, not least because it gave us a far greater understanding of our own language, but also because it was the finest food for the mind anyone could hope for. They say that calculus is pretty good stuff, but I never got that far, as I found the simplest of algebraic equations sufficient to have me nodding off in class.

The reason for my taking this particular tack, is that that erroneous idea about Latin has parallels with regards to Greg Sheridan’s article in The Australian, a week ago: ‘Is God dead? The West has much to lose in banishing Christianity’. Not that Sheridan is himself asking whether or not God is dead, he knows full well this is not the case: it is more the suggestion that for close on half the Australian population, the existence of God, or the lack of, is just not part of their day to day considerations, but the effects are far reaching.

Having followed Greg’s articles for a number of years now, and having read his autobiography When We Were Young and Foolish, I can assure you his article was not merely an intellectual exercise, but more both a clarion call for us to reflect on our direction, as a society, as much as a cry from the heart. I may be wrong, but he strikes me as one of those rather unusual human beings who shows great intellect, albeit balanced by genuine sentiment. Yet there was a hint of despair in his article, that the society he grew up in has already changed irrevocably, almost as though some quintessential aspect is dying.

One wonders whether Brother Hilet’s letter to the parents of children at Trinity College, Lismore, would in any way contribute to such despair. Apparently he felt a sense of ‘privilege’ after being ‘taken into the confidence’ of two girls who now ‘identify’ as male, and would henceforth like to use the boys toilets and to be able to wear a uniform that no longer identified them as female. In recommending to the parents a gender uniform for the school, he had consulted, and received enthusiastic endorsement, from both ‘Bishop Gregory’ and the NSW Catholic Education Commission, supposedly lending the suggestions official authorisation. The college council was also consulted and confirmed the support given by Bishop Gregory.

The school principle made it quite clear that ‘any comments seen as targeting or bullying these students’ would not be tolerated, ensuring any reaction that did not conform with the ‘compassion and care for the two young adults’ would ‘be utterly unacceptable. All parents would be required to ‘support these students in any conversation you might have’ with their children, for some reason bringing to mind Gillian Triggs wish that certain conversations around the kitchen table should be prevented.

Innocuous enough, one might say, but in another sense this particular brand of Catholicism that feels ‘privileged’ in accommodating gender identity is at the same time supporting a Labor /Green agenda, ultimately aimed at ‘rearranging’ society. Tony Abbott’s argument, with regards to the SSM issue, is that a ‘yes’ vote is also a vote for gender fluidity, and yet in this case a Catholic School principal, with all its official support, seems to have side-stepped the SSM issue and gone straight for the gender fluidity one. One wonders what the Vatican would think of such a step. One also wonders what a gender-neutral uniform has to do with students who are not that way inclined.

As Sheridan asserts, ‘the loss of faith in God has been accompanied in the West by the collapse in faith in institutions, and indeed in humanity itself’. With the supposedly conservative Coalition deeply divided on the SSM issue, and with Nick Greiner (the Liberal Party president) Christopher Pyne, and Simon Birmingham (to mention just a few) that the SSM postal vote question was a simple ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ and nothing else, one wonders how one can maintain any sense of trust in this government, when everything points to the underlying complexity of the issue. The official ‘No’ campaign TV advertisement specifically points to the fact that the debate also involves gender fluidity, but also the loss of any chance of voicing opposition to those underlying issues and the legal ramifications in adhering to a counter narrative. It is little wonder that there is a developing fear we are heading towards an Orwellian dystopia.

In my father’s generation, the study of ‘the Classics’ was considered part of a well-rounded education. By the time I was old enough to receive an education a very small minority studied Ancient Greek and Latin was regarded as a ‘dead language’. At the turn of the Twentieth Century, in the generation of my father’s father, the overwhelming majority of Australians identified as ‘Christian’ but in the latest census, barely half do so, with Christians very soon to be seen as a minority. The ‘death of God’, not unlike the death of Latin, has ramification beyond the understanding of those at the time of these pronouncements. In fifty years to come, some historian may well find a connection between the two. A stretch? Not to me.