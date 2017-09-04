“Be very careful” is their sage advice to PDT on North Korea

There is an article on the editorial page of The AFR titled, The West is sleepwalking to war with North Korea. The joint authors are Admiral Chris Barrie, a former Chief of Defence Force and an honorary professor at the Strategic and Defence Studies Centre, Roger Bradbury professor at the National Security College, and Dmitry Brizhinev who is a researcher. All three are at the ANU. And if you want reason to worry, but also gain a deeper insight how we ended up in the mess we are in, read this article. It is almost as terrifying as Kim. Let me begin with this:
In June, Jim Clapper, the recently retired US Director of National Intelligence, spoke at the Australian National University. He made his view clear when he said “there are no acceptable military solutions to the problem of North Korea”. It seems that Washington is not listening to his sage advice.
Maybe “there are no acceptable military solutions” but whatever solutions there are will never include saying things like “there are no acceptable military solutions”. If these people truly believe that Clapper was providing “sage advice” then I have no further reason to think I will learn anything worth knowing about the military by reading what they write. They then naturally go on with their virtue signalling about what a mistake it is that Trump is president:
Unlike the cautiousness of President Kennedy in 1961 over the Cuban Missile Crisis [who almost blundered us into a nuclear war with the soviets], today we have an untrusted and untested leader in Washington whose entire previous career has depended on winning the bluff in the world of business in general, and New York property development in particular. But, even in terms of his business career, Donald Trump has had a record of bankruptcy from which he doesn’t seem to have learnt anything about changing his behaviour.
Kennedy had commanded a PT boat which was sunk in the Pacific in the middle of the war before becoming a senator and then president, all of which no doubt is the kind of background one needs in dealing with a psychopath with his hands on atomic weapons and an ICBM delivery system that can reach both Los Angeles and Sydney. The following outlines where we are at, which seems like a reasonable place to be, even while being as frightening as one can imagine:
We cannot easily dismiss the reasonable likelihood that a trigger event leads to a US pre-emptive strike “intended to disable all North Korean offensive capabilities”.
This is the very idea that should be implanted in the minds of every North Korean leader, and in the minds of their protectors in China and Russia. What else can you do short of war? And this is no doubt part of the American calculation:
[The possibility that] because of imperfect intelligence, the strike fails absolutely, after which the DPRK military unleashes all its remaining capabilities on South Korea and Tokyo.
So here is their inane conclusion:
Does anyone think that Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un are statesmen? Can we imagine either of them having a “Kennedy” moment and walking the world away from war? The potential for this crisis to turn bad is very real – we should all be very careful.
Really, that is their final sentence. But beyond that, how do you make a deal with someone you cannot trust not to do what he is clearly planning to do and will lie without compunction if it suits him? If this is the kind of advice they have, our greatest good luck today is that none of these characters is offering advice directly to the American president.
North Korea has been a problem since 1945. Why didn’t JFK do something? Red China could do something.
Pre-emptive strike was “unthinkable” 25 years ago, but in retrospect now looks not so bad.
What will we think in 5-10 years time looking back at what we had the chance to do now – albeit at great cost, but not yet at the cost of a couple of nukes on NY, LA, Sydney ?
Close – democracies don’t usually preemptive strike. NK might be a first.
You can’t half do embrinkmanship. Of course you have to be careful with any lethal force.
And we’re back to that old meme, Trump is Hitler, Trump is no better then Kim etc.
One of the significant issues with the ADF is that none of our generals has been involved in a serious war time situation. Their battle scars are paper cuts and sores on their arse, with the exception of Morrison who has ankle injuries from his high heel shoes.
And if the shit hits the fan, what better time to test out the Australian Women’s and Transgender Defence Force.
Did you ever stop to think that the DPRK had some help? From the US administrations since Clinton in plane loads of money? From the Russians in terms of technology? From the Chinese in terms of conventional weapons?
Russia and China are presumably #2 and #3 most powerful countries militarily. Would logic not dictate that they would like to be #1? And that the downfall of the West has been plotted since 1950? Did it ever occur to you that the Korean peninsula is the ideal place to wage war with the USA? It is on Russia’s and China’s home turf. Why is it not obvious that the DPRK is a puppet of these two, who would like nothing better than a pre-emptive strike by the USA in order to play good cop, bad cop? Did anyone notice that Russia has recently practiced scurrying to underground shelters and initiating well trained civil defense?
The strategy is to lure the USA into a strike on Pyongyang.
The key to defeating the West lies in surprise. It must be obvious that the most effective surprise is when your opponent is dealing with dissension, sowed by the Left, and when it is to some extent crippled by a natural disaster.
When the Americans take the bait, it will be countered from China and Russia while Kim watches. The rest of us will be pushovers.
Rob K – does Kim want brink over? We will probably know soon.
what a dumb thing to say.
I guess SK should just lay down and let Kim take over.
Matthis has a more ‘nuanced’ (as you say) view:
1961 June 3-4: Khrushchev and Kennedy hold summit talks in Vienna regarding the Cuban Missile Crisis
Didn’t Krushchev boast about running rings around inexperienced JFK ?
In any event, how did that ‘cautious diplomacy’ work out ?
1962
October 22: U.S. military forces go to DEFCON 3
October 27: An American U-2 is shot down over Cuba killing the pilot, Major Rudolf Anderson
and the blockade, and so on. A very close thing.
Well there’s a dispassionate strategic analysis /sarc
Shows you why the ADF is such a shambles these days.
A pre-emptive strike would need to include Beijing, and factor in the likelihood of copping a few hydrogen bombs on the continental USA, wiping out tens of millions in return.
A strike on Pyongyang alone would change the Chinese’s calculations and might tip it in favour of a first strike of their own.
Mutually Assured Destruction doesn’t work as a deterrent unless you have the capacity, full preparedness and willingness to use it. You can’t fake it.
The alternatives include:
1. To allow North Korea to develop a hydrogen bomb that can be delivered onto the continental USA. One hydrogen bomb can wipe out an entire state. And just put up with the fact that this is the new reality, as we did when China got the bomb. Hope they don’t use it, despite threats to do so. Hope MAD holds. Hope the Chinese and NORKS don’t develop a comprehensive missile shield before our own failing industries do.
2. Get into a full blown trade war with China in an attempt to strong arm her into deposing Kim. This will collapse the world economy and probably result in nuclear war with China, as her leaders calculate the risks to themselves of internal strife and a closing window to act.
..
In short: there is no feasible solution.
Anyone got a less bleak outlook?
The worship of the Kennedys continues unabated.
In fact, now that Ted has finally gone means they don’t have to worry about him upsetting any hagiographies or doing something that might smut these newly minted blessed memories.
I grew up hearing about the colossus that was JFK. It wasn’t until rather later I heard about his diplomatic missteps.
JFK was his father’s son.